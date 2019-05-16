BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Once he found the courage, Kareem Hunt watched the infamous video of him shoving a woman and then kicking her while she was on the ground.
Like millions of others, he was disturbed.
“I was like, ‘Wow, it’s pretty bad. That’s not me,’” he said, recalling his reaction. “I didn’t really watch the video for a long, long time.”
Hunt swears he’s since changed.
Given a second chance by his hometown team and the NFL after being released by Kansas City, Hunt spoke Wednesday for the first time since being signed in February by the Browns, who are hoping the 23-year-old has learned from his mistakes and can outrun his violent past.
Hunt said he’s promised Browns general manager John Dorsey his violent days are over.
“I told him, ‘You can trust me.’ I’ve got to earn his trust, and I’ve got to earn everybody’s trust in the whole organization,” he said. “I’m not willing to mess that up.”
Hunt must serve an eight-game league suspension for “physical altercations” before he can play.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.