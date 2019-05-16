BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Once he found the courage, Kareem Hunt watched the infamous video of him shoving a woman and then kicking her while she was on the ground.

Like millions of others, he was disturbed.

“I was like, ‘Wow, it’s pretty bad. That’s not me,’” he said, recalling his reaction. “I didn’t really watch the video for a long, long time.”

Hunt swears he’s since changed.

Given a second chance by his hometown team and the NFL after being released by Kansas City, Hunt spoke Wednesday for the first time since being signed in February by the Browns, who are hoping the 23-year-old has learned from his mistakes and can outrun his violent past.

Hunt said he’s promised Browns general manager John Dorsey his violent days are over.

“I told him, ‘You can trust me.’ I’ve got to earn his trust, and I’ve got to earn everybody’s trust in the whole organization,” he said. “I’m not willing to mess that up.”

Hunt must serve an eight-game league suspension for “physical altercations” before he can play.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

Load comments