MONDAY'S RESULTS

Nashville(ss) 6, Florida(ss) 3

Buffalo 5, Pittsburgh 4, OT

Montreal 4, New Jersey(ss) 2

Washington 4, Chicago 3, OT

New Jersey(ss) 4, Boston 3, OT

N.Y. Islanders 3, Philadelphia 1

Nashville(ss) 1, Florida(ss) 0

St. Louis 2, Dallas 0

Vancouver(ss) 3, Calgary(ss) 2, OT

Edmonton 2, Winnipeg 0

