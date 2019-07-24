Green Bay Packers cut DT Mike Daniels after 7 seasons

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Matt LaFleur opened his first training camp as Packers head coach by saying the offense is still a "work in progress."
The Packers defense might need some attention, too.
Green Bay released former Pro Bowl defensive tackle Mike Daniels after seven seasons Wednesday, parting with one of its best players in a move that saves $8.31 million against the salary cap.
"I know he's meant a lot to this community, this football team," LaFleur said of Daniels. "I still think he's a really good player. I wish him well. But we feel really, really good about the group we have."
Daniels was due to make $8.5 million this season — $7.6 million in base salary, a $500,000 roster bonus and a $400,000 workout bonus — in the final year of a four-year, $41 million contract extension. With Daniels off the books, the Packers are now $15.3 million under the salary cap.
"I think obviously there are choices that you have to make," general manager Brian Gutekunst said. "Some are more long-term choices that you have to make, looking out forward. I feel pretty good about the depth we have in our defensive line room right now, and these things are never easy. But we wanted to make sure we had some flexibility moving ahead."
Daniels, a fourth-round pick of the Packers in in 2012, made the Pro Bowl as an alternate after the 2017 season. He missed two games that year because of a hip injury, and he finished 2018 on injured reserve after a foot injury halted his season after 10 games.
Gutekunst said other players — like defensive lineman Kenny Clark and Montravius Adams — will have to step up to fill the void left by the 30-year-old Daniels.
"Mike is a very good player, and you never want to see a good player walk out the door, but there are also guys who are eager and ready to have their shot," Gutekunst said. "We're excited to see what they can do."
Green Bay drafted defensive tackle Kingsley Keke out of Texas A&M in the fifth round this year and return backups Tyler Lancaster, Fadol Brown and James Looney. The Packers also signed defensive end Dean Lowry to a three-year, $20.3 million extension this week after he had career highs in tackles (44), sacks (3) and quarterback hits (five) last season.
LaFleur said he will continue working to figure out what this team does best before it opens the season Sept. 5 on the road against rival Chicago.
"It's taking it one day at a time," he said. "How can we get better each and every day and along the way, again, finding out exactly what our guys do well so we can keep showcasing that and do that to play to our strengths. Because this game is about the players, there's no doubt."
In Green Bay, the key player is Aaron Rodgers, who at 34 is just five years younger than his new head coach. LaFleur called the two-time NFL MVP one of the most competitive players he's ever been around.
"You can see it on a daily basis," LaFleur said. "It's not just on the field, it's in the meeting room, too. I just enjoy our communication. I enjoy the challenge. He's an extremely intelligent player that has played a lot of ball and you better know what you're talking about."
Rodgers threw only two interceptions in 597 pass attempts last season and compiled the second-most passing yards in his 11 years as a starter. But his 25 touchdown passes were the fewest of his career when he's played all 16 games.
LaFleur spent last season as offensive coordinator for the Tennessee Titans, his first time calling plays in the NFL. He takes over for Mike McCarthy, who was fired in December as the Packers headed toward a second consecutive year without a playoff berth.
Gutekunst said his early impression is that LaFleur is ready for the biggest opportunity of his young career.
"We're just getting started here. First training camp, me and Matt," Gutekunst said. "But the communication has been excellent since we hired Matt, on a day-to-day basis, just about certain things as the personnel guy you want to see as you go through preseason games and things like that."
LaFleur said he anticipates rookie safety Darnell Savage being ready when practices begin Thursday after a dental procedure. Savage, the 21st overall pick out of Maryland, appears well on his way to a starting job next to Adrian Amos. Fans have already given the two safeties the "Smash and Savage" nickname.
"If we play well, it's going to be a great nickname," said Amos who signed with Green Bay in March after playing his first four seasons with the rival Bears.
Notes: Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy said during the team's shareholders meeting that having a regular-season game in Europe remains a goal for the franchise. The Packers will play the Oakland Raiders on Aug. 22 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, a 700-mile drive from Green Bay. ... LaFleur is in a walking boot for at least the next couple weeks as he recovers from a ruptured Achilles tendon he suffered in May ... The Packers open their preseason slate against Houston on Aug. 8 at Lambeau Field. The two teams will hold joint practices in Green Bay Aug. 5-6.
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Travis Kelce was back to catching passes for the Kansas City Chiefs on Wednesday.
If he could do it on the beach, he could do it on a football field.
The two-time All-Pro tight end missed the entire offseason after having surgery to solidify an ankle that had become loose over time. Kelce said he had felt discomfort in it the past couple years, mainly on Monday and Tuesday, when his entire body was still sore from a Sunday game.
"I mean, it was nothing I was doing," he said. "It was just the misfortune, over the course of my career I rolled my ankle so many times that the ligaments in there were kind of stretched out."
The procedure early this spring essentially tightened up the ankle, and it kept Kelce from doing any running for about three months. That means he spent the team's voluntary summer workouts and its mandatory minicamp on the sidelines, absorbing constant "Coach Kelce" ribbing from teammates.
Kelce insisted he would be ready for the start of camp, but a watershed moment may have come during a recent trip to Turks and Caicos with quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wide receivers Demarcus Robinson and Gehrig Dieter. Mahomes was throwing passes to the other three on the soft, sandy beach, and the instability was a good test to see just how strong Kelce's ankle had become.
"There were times my ankle got caught in an awkward position, just running around," he said, "and I can tell you, last year, two years ago, that thing would have been rolled and I would have been just sitting there, watching guys catch passes on the beach instead of doing it myself."
Rookies, quarterbacks and select veterans reported to Missouri Western State University for the start of camp on Tuesday, and their first workout was on a postcard-perfect Wednesday morning.
Kelce was right in the mix, catching the first couple of passes of 7-on-7 and team drills.
He didn't have to report early: The rest of the veterans arrive Friday with the first full-squad workout scheduled for Saturday. After all, Kelce has earned that right after three consecutive seasons of at least 1,000 yards receiving, and a career-best 1,336 yards and 10 touchdowns last year.
But the 29-year-old Kelce, who inked a five-year, $46 million contract extension in January 2016, figured it was best to arrive with the rookies. It not only gave him a few extra practices to get back into football shape, it also provided an opportunity for him to mentor the younger players.
"I'm willing to work. That's the biggest thing," Kelce said. "It's a little different when you see a guy out here going through the motions, walking the walk. Just being out here, working with the guys, showing them, 'This is how we do it here.' Showing them by example."
Kelce has his work cut out for him.
The Chiefs are perilously thin behind him at tight end after losing Demetrius Harris in free agency, and they could be in the market for a veteran backup once roster cuts happen.
