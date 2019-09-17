EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Eli Manning’s long and distinguished reign as the New York Giants’ starting quarterback is seemingly over. Let the Daniel Jones era begin.
Coach Pat Shurmur announced Tuesday that the No. 6 overall pick in the NFL draft is replacing the two-time Super Bowl MVP as the Giants’ quarterback, beginning Sunday at Tampa Bay.
The move comes less than 24 hours after Shurmur refused to say Manning would remain the starter following two straight losses, the sixth time in seven years New York has gotten off to a 0-2 start.
The 38-year-old Manning has been the Giants’ starter since replacing Kurt Warner after nine games in the 2004 season, the year Manning was traded to New York by San Diego after it took him with the No. 1 overall pick.
Manning led the Giants to Super Bowl titles following the 2007 and ‘11 seasons, beating Tom Brady and the Patriots both times.
“Eli and I spoke this morning,” Shurmur said. “I told him that we are making a change and going with Daniel as the starter. I also talked to Daniel. Eli was obviously disappointed, as you would expect, but he said he would be what he has always been, a good teammate, and continue to prepare to help this team win games. Daniel understands the challenge at hand, and he will be ready to play on Sunday.”
The Giants players had Tuesday off and Manning was not available for comment.
Manning is in the final year of a four-year, $84 million contract that includes a no-trade clause. His salary cap hit this season is $23.2 million.
In two games, Manning completed 56 of 89 passes for 556 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions for a passer rating of 78.7. But the Giants have scored only four touchdowns, despite averaging 420 yards.
LET’S MAKE A DEAL: A day removed from announcing that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s aching right elbow will require surgery that will sideline him for the rest of the year, the Pittsburgh Steelers (0-2) began the process of moving on by upgrading their uneven defense and bringing in some depth behind new starting quarterback Mason Rudolph.
Pittsburgh sent three draft picks — a first-rounder and a fifth-rounder in 2020 and a sixth-rounder in 2021 — to Miami for defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick and a 2020 fourth-round pick. The Steelers also signed former Denver backup Paxton Lynch to the practice squad behind Rudolph and second-stringer Delvin Hodges.
NEWTON HOBBLING: Cam Newton’s status for Sunday’s game at Arizona is uncertain after the 2015 league MVP reaggravated a mid-foot sprain.
Newton did not practice Tuesday and Panthers coach Ron Rivera gave no timetable for his QB’s potential return, saying “He’s going to get his treatment, we’ll see how he feels and we’ll adjust to it as we go through it.”
SIEMIAN OUT FOR SEASON: The New York Jets’ quarterback woes just got a bit worse.
Trevor Siemian will be sidelined for the rest of the season with an ankle injury, and third-stringer Luke Falk will start for New York at New England on Sunday — and beyond until Sam Darnold returns from illness.
Coach Adam Gase announced Tuesday that Siemian has ligament damage, suffered in the 23-3 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Monday night.
