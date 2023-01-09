Full NFL playoff picture: Eagles land bye, Dolphins snag wild card

With all but one Week 18 game complete, 13 of the NFL's 14 playoff teams were set in stone Sunday evening.

The Philadelphia Eagles finally secured the top seed in the NFC and the Miami Dolphins grabbed the last AFC wild-card berth during the afternoon action.

After the Seattle Seahawks defeated the Los Angeles Rams 19-16 in overtime, they officially clinched the No. 7 seed in the NFC when the Green Bay Packers lost 20-16 to the Detroit Lions on Sunday night.

The Eagles' 22-16 victory over the New York Giants halted a two-game slide and brought Philadelphia to 14-3, out of reach of the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys, who were also contending for the NFC's top seed at the start of the day.

Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bills secured the No. 2 seed in the AFC by beating the New England Patriots 35-23. The Cincinnati Bengals locked up the No. 3 seed with a 27-16 win over the Baltimore Ravens. The Bills and Bengals were playing for the first time since their Monday night game was postponed and eventually canceled after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field.

The day's results set up the Bengals to face the Ravens in the AFC wild-card round. The Dolphins beat the New York Jets 11-6 to beat out New England and the Pittsburgh Steelers for the last available AFC berth.

See the full schedule below (all times ET):

AFC

No. 7 Miami Dolphins (9-8) at No. 2 Buffalo Bills (13-3) -- Sunday, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

No. 6 Baltimore Ravens (10-7) at No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals (12-4) -- Sunday, 8:15 p.m. on NBC

No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers (10-7) at No. 4 Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8) -- Saturday, 8:15 p.m. on NBC

Bye: No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs (14-3)

NFC

No. 7 Seattle Seahawks (9-8) at No. 2 San Francisco 49ers (13-4) -- Saturday, 4:30 p.m. on FOX

No. 6 New York Giants (9-7-1) at No. 3 Minnesota Vikings (13-4) -- Sunday, 4:30 p.m. on FOX

No. 5 Dallas Cowboys (12-5) at No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9) -- Monday, 8:15 p.m. on ESPN/ABC

Bye: No. 1 Philadelphia Eagles (14-3)

--Field Level Media