FRIDAY'S STATE FOOTBALL QUARTERFINAL PAIRINGS

Friday's State Football Quarterfinal Pairings

Quarterfinal pairings

Class 5A

West Des Moines Valley (6-4) at Cedar Falls (8-2)

Waukee Northwest (6-4) at WDM Dowling (9-1)

Cedar Rapids Prairie (7-3) at Southeast Polk (9-1)

Johnston (7-3) at Ankeny (9-1)

Class 4A

North Scott (8-2) at Waverly-Shell Rock (10-0)

Indianola (7-3) at Cedar Rapids Xavier (10-0)

Glenwood (7-3) at Lewis Central (!0-0)

Carlisle (9-1) at Iowa City Liberty (9-1)

Class 3A

Nevada (8-2) at Harlan (9-1)

Solon (8-2) at Mount Vernon (10-0)

Independence (9-1) at Humboldt (9-1)

North Polk (8-2) at ADM (9-1)

Class 2A

West Lyon (8-2) at Central Lyon (10-0)

OABCIG (9-1) at Spirit Lake (10-0)

Crestwood (7-3) at Dubuque Wahlert (8-2)

Centerville (8-2) at Williamsburg (10-0)

Class 1A

Western Christian (8-2) at West Sioux (9-1)

MFL Mar Mac (9-1) at West Branch (10-0)

Sigourney-Keota (8-2) at Van Meter (9-1)

Pella Christian 9-1) at Underwood (10-0)

Class A

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn (8-2) at Woodbury Central (10-0)

North Linn (9-1) at West Hancock (10-0)

East Buchanan (9-1) at Grundy Center (10-0)

AHSTW (10-0) at Lynnville-Sully (10-0)

8-Player

GTRA (9-1) at Remsen St. Mary’s (10-)

Fremont-Mills (8-2) at Lenox (10-0)

Gladbrook-Reinbeck (9-1) at Newell-Fonda (9-1)

Montezuma (9-2) at WACO (11-0)

