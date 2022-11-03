Friday's State Football Quarterfinal Pairings

Quarterfinal pairings
Class 5A
West Des Moines Valley (6-4) at Cedar Falls (8-2)
Waukee Northwest (6-4) at WDM Dowling (9-1)
Cedar Rapids Prairie (7-3) at Southeast Polk (9-1)
Johnston (7-3) at Ankeny (9-1)
Class 4A
North Scott (8-2) at Waverly-Shell Rock (10-0)
Indianola (7-3) at Cedar Rapids Xavier (10-0)
Glenwood (7-3) at Lewis Central (!0-0)
Carlisle (9-1) at Iowa City Liberty (9-1)
Class 3A
Nevada (8-2) at Harlan (9-1)
Solon (8-2) at Mount Vernon (10-0)
Independence (9-1) at Humboldt (9-1)
North Polk (8-2) at ADM (9-1)
Class 2A
West Lyon (8-2) at Central Lyon (10-0)
OABCIG (9-1) at Spirit Lake (10-0)
Crestwood (7-3) at Dubuque Wahlert (8-2)
Centerville (8-2) at Williamsburg (10-0)
Class 1A
Western Christian (8-2) at West Sioux (9-1)
MFL Mar Mac (9-1) at West Branch (10-0)
Sigourney-Keota (8-2) at Van Meter (9-1)
Pella Christian 9-1) at Underwood (10-0)
Class A
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn (8-2) at Woodbury Central (10-0)
North Linn (9-1) at West Hancock (10-0)
East Buchanan (9-1) at Grundy Center (10-0)
AHSTW (10-0) at Lynnville-Sully (10-0)
8-Player
GTRA (9-1) at Remsen St. Mary’s (10-)
Fremont-Mills (8-2) at Lenox (10-0)
Gladbrook-Reinbeck (9-1) at Newell-Fonda (9-1)
Montezuma (9-2) at WACO (11-0)