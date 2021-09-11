Friday's prep football scoreboard

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Xavier 28, Dubuque Wahlert 9
Waterloo West 45, Davenport West 7
Iowa City High 43, Ames 5
Fort Dodge 36, East 6
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 48, Cedar Rapids Washington 7
Western Dubuque 21, Iowa City Liberty 10
Dubuque Hempstead 39, Iowa City West 31
Dubuque Senior 27, Davenport North 23
Linn-Mar 18, Pleasant Valley 7
Cedar Falls 24, Cedar Rapids Prairie 21
AREA
CLASS 4A
Waverly-Shell Rock 31, Webster City 14
Class 3A
Independence 45, West Liberty 0
Mount Vernon 49, Tipton 0
Benton Community 28, Marion 6
Grinnell 48, South Tama 20
Mason City 35, Charles City 0
West Delaware 42, Decorah 21
Class 2A
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 26, Forest City 14
Waukon 42, Crestwood 6
New Hampton 50, Oelwein 20
Solon 28, Williamsburg 14
Southeast Valey 34, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 15
Center Point-Urbana 28, Union 7
Columbus Catholic 35, Vinton-Shellsburg 0
Class 1A
Aplington-Parkersburg 43, Jesup 24
Dike-New Hartford 49, Clear Lake 17
Denver 37, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0
Iowa Falls-Alden 17, South Hardin 14
North Fayette-Valley 64, Postville 0
MFL Mar-Mac 35, Osage 28
Class A
East Buchanan 28, Starmont 19
AGWSR 42, BCLUW 14
Mason City Newman 47, Belmond-Klemme 0
North Tama 30, Hudson 6
Nashua-Plainfield 28, Central Springs 0
North Butler 51, West Fork 7
North Linn 43, Bellevue 14
Saint Ansgar 40, North Union 26
Clayton Ridge 7, South Winneshiek 0
Grundy Center 35, Wapsie Valley 0
8-player
Central Elkader 76, Calamus-Wheatland 31
Don Bosco 60, Collins-Maxwell 8
Clarksville 36, Green Mountain-Garwin 32
Janesville 34, Tripoli 14
Kee High 66, Springville 39
Colo-Nesco 66, Meskwaki 26
Easton Valley 61, Midland 8
Turkey Valley 60, Rockford 12
Riceville 56, West Central 30
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 64, Dunkerton 6
STATE
AC/GC 42, Des Moines Christian 12
ADM 38, North Polk 35
Akron-Westfield 33, MMCRU 14
Albia 54, Central Lee, Donnellson 0
Algona 47, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 13
Alta-Aurelia 43, Hinton 26
Ankeny 27, WDM Dowling 13
Ankeny Centennial 42, Waukee 7
Ar-We-Va 45, Glidden-Ralston 31
Atlantic 37, Shenandoah 13
Audubon 63, Fremont Mills 20
Ballard 26, Boone 0
Baxter 72, Woodward Academy 22
Beckman, Dyersville 48, Monticello 21
Bettendorf 27, Muscatine 6
Bishop Garrigan 34, West Bend-Mallard 29
Bondurant Farrar 48, Gilbert 7
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 56, Unity Christian 0
Boyer Valley 60, Coon Rapids-Bayard 40
CAM, Anita 52, West Harrison 14
Carlisle 62, Knoxville 8
Carroll 24, Thomas Jefferson 14
Cascade 45, Anamosa 35
Central Clinton 44, Clinton 28
Central Decatur,14, Panorama, Panora 5
Central Lyon 43, West Sioux 13
Chariton 33, Saydel 18
Cherokee 43, MVAO-CO-U 0
Clarke 54, Perry 0
Clear Creek-Amana 48, Washington 14
Colfax-Mingo 35, North Mahaska 32
Creston-Orient-Macksburg 35, Denison-Schleswig 14
Des Moines Lincoln 38, Des Moines East 14
Des Moines Roosevelt 45, Ottumwa 0
Earlham 51, Sidney 0
East Mills 71, Griswold 12
Edgewood-Colesburg 54, Central City 6
Eldon Cardinal 42, Davis County 38
Fort Madison 55, Fairfield 14
LeMars Gehlen 29, Lawton-Bronson 12
Glenwood 48, Abraham Lincoln 0
Grand View Christian 48, Twin Cedars 0
Greene County 13, Kuemper Catholic 3
Harlan 55, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 26
Harris-Lake Park 28, Kingsley-Pierson 8
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 26, South O'Brien 0
Humboldt 38, Estherville Lincoln Central 28
Indianola 44, Pella 37
Johnston 17, Dallas Center-Grimes 16
Keokuk 31, Mount Pleasant 21
Lenox 54, Bedford 12
Lewis Central 31, Norwalk 3
Lisbon 18, Alburnett 6
Logan-Magnolia 51, Westwood 24
Lone Tree 66, H-L-V, Victor 40
Lynnville-Sully 48, East Marshall 21
MOC-Floyd Valley 26, Storm Lake 17
Manson Northwest Webster 30, Okoboji 28
Maquoketa 30, Camanche 15
Martensdale-St. Marys 32, Southeast Warren 26
Mediapolis 35, West Burlington/Notre Dame 7
Montezuma 67, B-G-M 32
Murray 32, Lamoni 8
Nashua-Plainfield 28, Central Springs 0
Nevada 64, Roland-Story 7
New London 71, Winfield-Mount Union 18
Newell-Fonda 63, River Valley 18
Newton 42, Marshalltown 7
Nodaway Valley 6, Red Oak 0
North Cedar 26, Pekin 9
North Iowa 48, St. Edmond 13
North Linn 43, Bellevue 14
North Scott 38, Assumption 14
Northeast 42, Durant-Bennett 28
OA-BCIG 46, East Sac County 7
Ogden 27, Madrid 21
Oskaloosa 24, Burlington 19
Pella Christian 21, PCM 7
Pleasantville 21, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 14
Iowa City Regina def. Mid-Prairie forfeit
Ridge View 41, West Monona 0
Riverside 29, Mount Ayr 26
Ruthven-Ayrshire 56, Northwood-Kensett 21
Saint Ansgar 40, North Union 26
Sheldon 40, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0
Sigourney-Keota 42, Centerville 7
Sioux Center 20, West Lyon 13
Sioux City East 42, LeMars 13
Sioux City North 20, Des Moines North 0
Sioux City West 40, Des Moines Hoover 12
South Central Calhoun 41, Emmetsburg 10
Southeast Polk 27, Waukee Northwest 7
Southwest Valley 14, A-H-S-T-W 12
Spencer 49, Sioux City Heelan 14
Spirit Lake 22, Western Christian 21
St. Mary's, Remsen 70, Siouxland Christian 0
Stanton 68, East Union8
Treynor 20, Clarinda 13
Tri-Center 56, Missouri Valley 30
Underwood 69, Council Bluffs St. Albert 7
WDM Valley 21, Urbandale 14, OT
Van Buren 57, Louisa-Muscatine 12
Van Meter 28, Winterset 13
WACO 38, English Valleys 13
Wapello 52, Columbus Community 21
West Branch 52, Maquoketa Valley 0
West Hancock 54, Lake Mills 0
West Marshall 38, South Hamilton 0
Wilton 39, Highland, Riverside 14
Woodbine 64, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 12
Woodbury Central 41, IKM-Manning 14
Woodward-Granger 35, Interstate 35 21