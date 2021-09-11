 Skip to main content
Friday's prep football scoreboard
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Xavier 28, Dubuque Wahlert 9

Waterloo West 45, Davenport West 7

Iowa City High 43, Ames 5

Fort Dodge 36, East 6

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 48, Cedar Rapids Washington 7

Western Dubuque 21, Iowa City Liberty 10

Dubuque Hempstead 39, Iowa City West 31

Dubuque Senior 27, Davenport North 23

Linn-Mar 18, Pleasant Valley 7

Cedar Falls 24, Cedar Rapids Prairie 21

AREA

CLASS 4A

Waverly-Shell Rock 31, Webster City 14

Class 3A

Independence 45, West Liberty 0

Mount Vernon 49, Tipton 0

Benton Community 28, Marion 6

Grinnell 48, South Tama 20

Mason City 35, Charles City 0

West Delaware 42, Decorah 21

Class 2A

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 26, Forest City 14

Waukon 42, Crestwood 6

New Hampton 50, Oelwein 20

Solon 28, Williamsburg 14

Southeast Valey 34, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 15

Center Point-Urbana 28, Union 7

Columbus Catholic 35, Vinton-Shellsburg 0

Class 1A

Aplington-Parkersburg 43, Jesup 24

Dike-New Hartford 49, Clear Lake 17

Denver 37, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0

Iowa Falls-Alden 17, South Hardin 14

North Fayette-Valley 64, Postville 0

MFL Mar-Mac 35, Osage 28

Class A

East Buchanan 28, Starmont 19

AGWSR 42, BCLUW 14

Mason City Newman 47, Belmond-Klemme 0

North Tama 30, Hudson 6

Nashua-Plainfield 28, Central Springs 0

North Butler 51, West Fork 7

North Linn 43, Bellevue 14

Saint Ansgar 40, North Union 26

Clayton Ridge 7, South Winneshiek 0

Grundy Center 35, Wapsie Valley 0

8-player

Central Elkader 76, Calamus-Wheatland 31

Don Bosco 60, Collins-Maxwell 8

Clarksville 36, Green Mountain-Garwin 32

Janesville 34, Tripoli 14

Kee High 66, Springville 39

Colo-Nesco 66, Meskwaki 26

Easton Valley 61, Midland 8

Turkey Valley 60, Rockford 12

Riceville 56, West Central 30

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 64, Dunkerton 6

STATE

AC/GC 42, Des Moines Christian 12

ADM 38, North Polk 35

Akron-Westfield 33, MMCRU 14

Albia 54, Central Lee, Donnellson 0

Algona 47, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 13

Alta-Aurelia 43, Hinton 26

Ankeny 27, WDM Dowling 13

Ankeny Centennial 42, Waukee 7

Ar-We-Va 45, Glidden-Ralston 31

Atlantic 37, Shenandoah 13

Audubon 63, Fremont Mills 20

Ballard 26, Boone 0

Baxter 72, Woodward Academy 22

Beckman, Dyersville 48, Monticello 21

Bettendorf 27, Muscatine 6

Bishop Garrigan 34, West Bend-Mallard 29

Bondurant Farrar 48, Gilbert 7

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 56, Unity Christian 0

Boyer Valley 60, Coon Rapids-Bayard 40

CAM, Anita 52, West Harrison 14

Carlisle 62, Knoxville 8

Carroll 24, Thomas Jefferson 14

Cascade 45, Anamosa 35

Central Clinton 44, Clinton 28

Central Decatur,14, Panorama, Panora 5

Central Lyon 43, West Sioux 13

Chariton 33, Saydel 18

Cherokee 43, MVAO-CO-U 0

Clarke 54, Perry 0

Clear Creek-Amana 48, Washington 14

Colfax-Mingo 35, North Mahaska 32

Creston-Orient-Macksburg 35, Denison-Schleswig 14

Des Moines Lincoln 38, Des Moines East 14

Des Moines Roosevelt 45, Ottumwa 0

Earlham 51, Sidney 0

East Mills 71, Griswold 12

Edgewood-Colesburg 54, Central City 6

Eldon Cardinal 42, Davis County 38

Fort Madison 55, Fairfield 14

LeMars Gehlen 29, Lawton-Bronson 12

Glenwood 48, Abraham Lincoln 0

Grand View Christian 48, Twin Cedars 0

Greene County 13, Kuemper Catholic 3

Harlan 55, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 26

Harris-Lake Park 28, Kingsley-Pierson 8

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 26, South O'Brien 0

Humboldt 38, Estherville Lincoln Central 28

Indianola 44, Pella 37

Johnston 17, Dallas Center-Grimes 16

Keokuk 31, Mount Pleasant 21

Lenox 54, Bedford 12

Lewis Central 31, Norwalk 3

Lisbon 18, Alburnett 6

Logan-Magnolia 51, Westwood 24

Lone Tree 66, H-L-V, Victor 40

Lynnville-Sully 48, East Marshall 21

MOC-Floyd Valley 26, Storm Lake 17

Manson Northwest Webster 30, Okoboji 28

Maquoketa 30, Camanche 15

Martensdale-St. Marys 32, Southeast Warren 26

Mediapolis 35, West Burlington/Notre Dame 7

Montezuma 67, B-G-M 32

Murray 32, Lamoni 8

Nashua-Plainfield 28, Central Springs 0

Nevada 64, Roland-Story 7

New London 71, Winfield-Mount Union 18

Newell-Fonda 63, River Valley 18

Newton 42, Marshalltown 7

Nodaway Valley 6, Red Oak 0

North Cedar 26, Pekin 9

North Iowa 48, St. Edmond 13

North Linn 43, Bellevue 14

North Scott 38, Assumption 14

Northeast 42, Durant-Bennett 28

OA-BCIG 46, East Sac County 7

Ogden 27, Madrid 21

Oskaloosa 24, Burlington 19

Pella Christian 21, PCM 7

Pleasantville 21, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 14

Iowa City Regina def. Mid-Prairie forfeit

Ridge View 41, West Monona 0

Riverside 29, Mount Ayr 26

Ruthven-Ayrshire 56, Northwood-Kensett 21

Saint Ansgar 40, North Union 26

Sheldon 40, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0

Sigourney-Keota 42, Centerville 7

Sioux Center 20, West Lyon 13

Sioux City East 42, LeMars 13

Sioux City North 20, Des Moines North 0

Sioux City West 40, Des Moines Hoover 12

Solon 28, Williamsburg 14

South Central Calhoun 41, Emmetsburg 10

Southeast Polk 27, Waukee Northwest 7

Southwest Valley 14, A-H-S-T-W 12

Spencer 49, Sioux City Heelan 14

Spirit Lake 22, Western Christian 21

St. Mary's, Remsen 70, Siouxland Christian 0

Stanton 68, East Union8

Treynor 20, Clarinda 13

Tri-Center 56, Missouri Valley 30

Underwood 69, Council Bluffs St. Albert 7

WDM Valley 21, Urbandale 14, OT

Van Buren 57, Louisa-Muscatine 12

Van Meter 28, Winterset 13

WACO 38, English Valleys 13

Wapello 52, Columbus Community 21

West Branch 52, Maquoketa Valley 0

West Hancock 54, Lake Mills 0

West Marshall 38, South Hamilton 0

Wilton 39, Highland, Riverside 14

Woodbine 64, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 12

Woodbury Central 41, IKM-Manning 14

Woodward-Granger 35, Interstate 35 21

