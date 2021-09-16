 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Friday's prep football schedule
0 comments
FRIDAY'S PREP FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Friday's prep football schedule

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Clip art prep football

Class 5A

Group 3

Ankeney Centennial at Cedar Falls

Davenport Central at Davenport West

Hempstead at Western Dubuque

Kennedy at Jefferson, ppd

Pleasant Valley at Muscatine

Waterloo West at Senior

Group 5

Bettendorf at Prairie

C.R. Washington at Linn-Mar

Kennedy at Jefferson

Ottumwa at Burlington

SE Polk at Ankeny

Senior at Waterloo West

Class 4A

District 2

Central DeWitt at Marion

Decorah at Charles City

Des Moines North at East

Hempstead at Western Dubuque

Webster City at Mason City

West Delaware Waverly-Shell Rock

Class 3A

District 3

Benton Community at South Tama

Center Point-Urbana at Mount Vernon

Decorah at Charles City

Independence at Vinton-Shellsburg

Nevada at Hampton-Dumont-CAL

West Delaware at Waverly-Shell Rock

Class 2A

District 3

Clear Lake at Osage

Forest City at Crestwood

New Hampton at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

District 4

North Fayette Valley at Waukon

Oelwein at Jesup

Union at Wahlert Catholic

Class 1A

District 3

Aplington-Parkersburg at Denver

Central Springs at East Marshall

Dike-New Hartford at South Hardin

District 4

Cascade at Beckman Catholic

MFL Mar-Mac at Columbus Catholic

Postville at Sumner-Fredericksburg

Class A

District 2

Newman Catholic at Saint Ansgar

North Butler at BCLUW

North Union at Lake Mills

West Fork at West Hancock

District 3

AGWSR at Wapsie Valley

Hudson at Grundy Center

Nashua-Plainfield at North Tama

North Butler at BCLUW

District 4

Alburnett at East Buchanan

Maquoketa Valley at Bellevue

North Linn at Clayton Ridge

Starmont at South Winneshiek

8-Player

District 3

Clarksville at West Central

Gladbrook-Reinbeck at Tripoli

Janesville at Rockford

Riceville at Turkey Valley

District 4

Colo-NESCO at Don Bosco

Dunkerton at Collins-Maxwell

Gladbrook-Reinbeck at Tripoli

GMG at Meskwaki

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Who's more likely to make the CFB Playoffs: Clemson or Ohio State?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News