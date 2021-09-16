Friday's prep football schedule

Class 5A
Group 3
Ankeney Centennial at Cedar Falls
Davenport Central at Davenport West
Hempstead at Western Dubuque
Kennedy at Jefferson, ppd
Pleasant Valley at Muscatine
Waterloo West at Senior
Group 5
Bettendorf at Prairie
C.R. Washington at Linn-Mar
Kennedy at Jefferson
Ottumwa at Burlington
SE Polk at Ankeny
Senior at Waterloo West
Class 4A
District 2
Central DeWitt at Marion
Decorah at Charles City
Des Moines North at East
Webster City at Mason City
West Delaware Waverly-Shell Rock
Class 3A
District 3
Benton Community at South Tama
Center Point-Urbana at Mount Vernon
Independence at Vinton-Shellsburg
Nevada at Hampton-Dumont-CAL
West Delaware at Waverly-Shell Rock
Class 2A
District 3
Clear Lake at Osage
Forest City at Crestwood
New Hampton at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
District 4
North Fayette Valley at Waukon
Oelwein at Jesup
Union at Wahlert Catholic
Class 1A
District 3
Aplington-Parkersburg at Denver
Central Springs at East Marshall
Dike-New Hartford at South Hardin
District 4
Cascade at Beckman Catholic
MFL Mar-Mac at Columbus Catholic
Postville at Sumner-Fredericksburg
Class A
District 2
Newman Catholic at Saint Ansgar
North Butler at BCLUW
North Union at Lake Mills
West Fork at West Hancock
District 3
AGWSR at Wapsie Valley
Hudson at Grundy Center
Nashua-Plainfield at North Tama
District 4
Alburnett at East Buchanan
Maquoketa Valley at Bellevue
North Linn at Clayton Ridge
Starmont at South Winneshiek
8-Player
District 3
Clarksville at West Central