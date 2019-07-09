IRVING, Texas (AP) — Four Iowa State defensive players are part of the 2019 preseason all-Big 12 football team announced Tuesday.
Defensive end JaQuan Bailey, defensive tackle Ray Lima, safety Greg Eisworth and linebacker Marcel Spears Jr. were among the players selected by media representatives who cover the league.
Texas junior quarterback Sam Ehlinger is the Big 12 preseason offensive player of the year, with Oklahoma junior linebacker Kenneth Murray taking the defensive honor.
Jalen Hurts, the former Alabama quarterback who is at Oklahoma as a graduate transfer, was picked as the league's newcomer of the year.
