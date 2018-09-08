IOWA CITY — Before Saturday’s Iowa-Iowa State game kicked off, former athletes from both schools teamed up on a project to build hurricane-proof metal homes.
Former Hawkeye Tim Dwight and former Cyclone Sage Rosenfels served as leaders of a crew that built a Sukup Safe T Home on the Krause Family Plaza outside of Kinnick Stadium.
“It’s a great chance to work together on a project that will create something that will make a difference in an area of the world where there is a real need,’’ Iowa All-American Dallas Clark said. “That’s something all Iowans can get into, Hawkeye or Cyclone. We always are willing to help when there is a need.’’
As former Iowa and Iowa State basketball player Adam Haluska stood on a ladder using a power tool to secure bolts, former Cyclone football player Jack Whitver helped lift a sheet of metal into place as part of a project dubbed the Cy-Hawk Game Day Build.
Former Iowa basketball players Jeff Horner and Greg Brunner and former Cyclone Jadda Buckley were among participants.
“This is a great way to come together and take part in a project which will do some real good,’’ Rosenfels said. “We’re having a great time working together to make it happen.’’
The structure the athletes built was designed by a Sheffield company and they have been used to provide hurricane-proof shelter as a house, school or clinic. They have been shipped around the globe, including places like Uganda and Haiti.
KELLY-MARTIN SITS: Depth at running back proved important for Iowa as starter Ivory Kelly-Martin sat out Saturday because of an ankle injury.
The injury was suffered late in the Hawkeyes’ season-opening win over Northern Illinois and coach Kirk Ferentz said the injury did not heal sufficiently to allow Kelly-Martin to practice this past week.
Toren Young and Mekhi Sargent, already sharing the position with Kelly-Martin, picked up his share of the workload against the Cyclones.
ROOKIE START: True freshman Mike Rose made the most of his start at middle linebacker for the Cyclones on Saturday, leading Iowa State with 11 tackles.
“I think a lot of people saw today why Mike won the job,’’ Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said. “He is special. Again, you are talking about a kid who has a lot of growing to do still. Mike is, though, really talented so we feel fortunate to have him on our team.’’
FREAK SHOW: A.J. Epenesa finished with five tackles, two sacks, one pass break up and forced a fumble from his end position on the Iowa defensive line.
“He’s a freak,’’ defensive tackle Matt Nelson said. “He does so many things out there to disrupt things. He has so much skill and has a great approach to the game. He’s the kind of guy you watch all the time because he is usually doing it the right way.’’
MEANINGFUL WIN: Iowa seniors savored their fourth straight win over Iowa State, a victory which gives the Hawkeyes their first four-game win streak in the series since running off 15 consecutive wins from 1982-97.
“We remember what it was like losing to them when we were redshirting as freshmen and we never wanted to experience that feeling again,’’ Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse said. “This feels great. It’s something we’ll remember for a lifetime, never losing to them.’’
