For visit by Packers, Vikings present crowd-free, revamped D

“The motivational part and the extra push by the fans and seeing everybody up there is not going to be there, so you’ve got to lean on your teammates and just be ready to play,” Vikings running back Dalvin Cook said.

Here are some other key angles to follow:

Poor pair

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had a career-best season in 2019, but that was in spite of, not because of, his performances against the Packers. He threw three interceptions, half of his total for the year, and posted by far his two lowest passer ratings of the year: 52.9 and 58.8.

Green Bay’s ability to generate a pass rush without sending blitzers was a big reason for this. Za’Darius Smith had 3 1/2 sacks in the second matchup, the most by a Packers player in seven years, and was credited with six quarterback pressures.

“You’re just aware of where we came up short. You’re aware of how you need to be better. I think they did a great job defensively, and we’ve got to have a great plan, and then we have to go execute that plan,” Cousins said.

Getting it right