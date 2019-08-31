COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Justin Fields threw four touchdown passes and ran for a score in his first game for Ohio State and the fifth-ranked Buckeyes rolled over FAU 45-21 on Saturday in the season opener.
Fields, the five-star transfer from Georgia, made it look easy early, engineering touchdowns on Ohio State’s first four drives. Despite some occasional rookie mistakes that caused the Buckeyes’ offense to sputter in the second and third quarters, Fields finished 18 for 25 for 234 yards and a 51-yard touchdown run.
Tight end Jeremy Ruckert caught two touchdown passes, and Binjimen Victor and Chris Olave also had scoring grabs.
NO. 2 ALABAMA 42, DUKE 3: Tua Tagovailoa threw for 336 yards and four touchdowns as No. 2 Alabama overcame a sluggish start to blow out Duke.
Returning to the stadium where they won the Southeastern Conference title last December and the national championship two seasons ago, the Crimson Tide (1-0) was held scoreless in the first quarter — which happened only one time in 2018.
NO. 13 WASHINGTON 47, EASTERN WASHINGTON 14: Jacob Eason threw for 349 yards and four touchdowns in his first game in nearly two years, and No. 13 Washington opened the season with a win over Eastern Washington.
Taking his first snaps since the 2017 season when he lost the starting job at Georgia to Jake Fromm, Eason completed 27 of 36 passes and led Washington (1-0) on touchdown drives on four of its first five possessions.
NO. 24 NEBRASKA 35, SOUTH ALABAMA 21: Nebraska scored two defensive touchdowns and one on special teams, bailing out a sluggish offense.
The five-touchdown favorite Huskers led only 14-7 at halftime and totaled just 66 yards in the second half. But their defense had five takeaways, the biggest one Eric Lee Jr.’s 38-yard interception return for a touchdown, and JD Spielman ran back a punt 76 yards to make it a three-touchdown game early in the third quarter.
KANSAS ST. 49, NICHOLLS 14: Skylar Thompson threw for 212 yards and accounted for two touchdowns, six different Kansas State players reached the end zone, and the Wildcats rolled over Nicholls to give coach Chris Klieman a win in his debut.
James Gilbert paced a Kansas State running attack that rolled up 361 yards by going for 115 and a score. Jordan Brown, Harry Trotter and Tyler Burns also ran for touchdowns.
The Wildcats finished with 573 yards of total offense.
NORTH DAKOTA ST. 57, BUTLER 10: Redshirt freshman Trey Lance threw for four touchdowns and ran for two more and defending FCS champion North Dakota State rolled over Butler at Target Field in Minneapolis.
The game was the first as a head coach for North Dakota State’s Matt Entz, who had been the program’s defensive coordinator the past five seasons.
The Bison piled up 605 yards offense while holding the Bulldogs to just 198 — 67 in the first half.
MONTANA 31, SOUTH DAKOTA 17: Dalton Sneed threw for a career-high 430 yards and had three passing touchdowns and another rushing to lead Montana over South Dakota. Sneed was 37 of 52 with two interceptions.
Austin Simmons, who threw for 3,142 yards last year, was 22 of 23 for 246 yards and two touchdowns for the Coyotes. Kody Case had 11 catches for 144 yards with touchdown plays of 3 and 9 yards.
