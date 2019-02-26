Try 1 month for 99¢
49ers place franchise tag on kicker Robbie Gould

FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2018, file photo, San Francisco 49ers kicker Robbie Gould speaks at a news conference after an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, in Santa Clara, Calif. The San Francisco 49ers have placed the franchise tag on kicker Robbie Gould. The Niners made the move Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, to keep Gould in 2019 for a price tag of about $5 million. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers placed the franchise tag on kicker Robbie Gould on Tuesday, keeping him locked up for the 2019 season for a price tag of about $5 million.

Gould has been the NFL’s most accurate kicker during his two seasons with San Francisco and could have been a target to return to the Chicago Bears if he hit the open market.

The Bears are planning to release kicker Cody Parkey after he missed a field goal off the left upright and crossbar in the closing seconds of a 16-15 wild-card loss to Philadelphia at home last month.

Gould, 36, was at the game with his family, which has remained in the Chicago area even after the Bears released him following the 2015 season. But with few key projected free agents on their roster, the 49ers decided to use the tag on one of their most reliable players.

In two seasons with San Francisco, Gould has made 72 of 75 field goal attempts and 55 of 59 extra points. He leads the NFL in made field goals and field goal percentage over that span.

