AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The hits came at Sam Ehlinger from just about every angle this summer.
Baker Mayfield jabbed him first. Then Terry Bradshaw landed one.
The junior quarterback for Texas didn’t seem to mind, and will likely care even less every time he gets to flash a “Hook’em horns” hand sign after scoring a touchdown. Which he does a lot.
“It’s completely irrelevant in my mind,” Ehlinger said as he leads No. 10 Texas into a 2019 season when the Longhorns will be expected to again challenge for the Big 12 title. “All that’s outside noise.”
The noisy Summer of (Bashing) Sam erupted in June when Mayfield, the former Heisman Trophy-winning Oklahoma quarterback now with the Cleveland Browns, used a radio interview to dig deep into a pool of rivalry resentment. He and Ehlinger played for rival powerhouse high school programs in the Austin area.
Mayfield said Ehlinger wasn’t as good as Drew Brees or Nick Foles, two pro quarterbacks who also came from Ehlinger’s Westlake High School (and some pretty good company to be mentioned with).
“Sam can stay down there in Texas,” Mayfield said. “That’ll stir the pot. He doesn’t like me, and I hope he knows I don’t like him either.”
Then came Bradshaw, the retired NFL great who said Ehlinger “ain’t that good” when speaking to a Louisiana Tech fan group. Texas hosts the Bulldogs in the season opener Aug. 31. While Mayfield’s comments dripped with venom, Bradshaw’s words sounded more like goofy chatter among a group of fans.
Ehlinger’s response?
“I truly don’t care,” he said.
Ehlinger has been through far, far worse, long before he stepped on campus and into the pressure cooker of Texas football. He was in eighth grade when his father died of an apparent heart attack while swimming in the Escape from Alcatraz triathlon. Ehlinger later had his dad’s race number from that day tattooed on his rib cage in Roman numerals: MDLXV.
While Ehlinger may ignore the jabs from the Mayfields of the world, don’t expect him to forget them.
“Our guys file certain things away,” Texas coach Tom Herman said. “Sam loves to play with a chip on his shoulder. I’m sure he’ll use this to crank it up a notch.”
CEPHUS CLEARED: Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus was declared eligible to play Friday, a year after he was suspended in the fallout from a sexual assault allegation that resulted in his acquittal by a jury at trial.
Cephus was suspended from the team in August 2018 after he was charged with second- and third-degree sexual assault. Prosecutors filed the counts after two women accused him of sexually assaulting both of them in his apartment that April when they were too drunk to consent. Cephus maintained the sex was consensual and one of his accusers arranged the encounter.
A jury acquitted Cephus of the charges earlier this month and Chancellor Rebecca Blank allowed him to return to school. The athletic department said he wasn’t eligible to play in games but didn’t elaborate. Wisconsin football spokesman Brian Lucas said Friday that Cephus was ineligible because he did not fulfill the NCAA’s credit requirements in the spring semester.
The NCAA granted a waiver restoring his eligibility for the 19th-ranked Badgers, who open the season Aug. 30 at South Florida.
Cephus tweeted that he’s thankful he can play again. The 6-foot-1, 207-pound junior earned All-Big Ten honorable mention honors in 2017 before not seeing the field last season.
Cephus played in 23 games for Wisconsin in 2016 and 2017, including 13 starts, hauling in 34 passes for 595 yards and six touchdowns. The Georgia native also has nine career carries for 46 rushing yards.
Cephus accumulated 501 yards receiving in the 2017 season and led the team with six touchdown catches despite breaking his right leg against Indiana and missing the final five games of the season.
