Defense could be decisive in Super Bowl of dynamic offenses

With a strong pass rush, the Bucs can protect a secondary that makes big plays, but also can give them up. If safeties Antoine Winfield Jr., a rookie, and Jordan Whitehead are limited, that could spell trouble, and Chiefs touchdowns.

WHEN THE BUCCANEERS HAVE THE BALLIf Tampa Bay is on offense in the final minutes in a tight game, it’s surely time for the Chiefs to worry.

There are only two ways to beat a Brady team in a Super Bowl. One is to outscore it in a shootout, as the Eagles did three years ago. The other is to mount consistent pressure up the middle and from the outside to make him throw before he wants to or can get set. Remember, Brady was intercepted on three consecutive series in the NFC championship.

The onus for protecting him falls on a solid O-line featuring left guard Ali Marpet and Iowan rookie right tackle Tristan Wirfs. They must deal with Kansas City DT Chris Jones and DE Frank Clark, plus an assortment of linebackers and defensive backs on blitzes.

Brady won’t be running around to extend plays the way Mahomes can, but he also will be getting the ball out of his hand quickly and, at times, reading the Chiefs’ coverage before they even show it.

In Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Scotty Miller, plus tight ends Rob Gronkowski and Cameron Brate, Brady has receivers he is comfortable with. While the Chiefs are exceptional at safety with All-Pro Tyrann Mathieu and Daniel Sorensen, cornerbacks Charvarius Ward, L’Jarius Sneed, Bashaud Breeland and Rashad Fenton aren’t at that level.

