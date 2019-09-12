FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Sam Darnold is sick and sidelined — likely for several weeks.
New York Jets coach Adam Gase announced Thursday the second-year quarterback has mononucleosis and will miss at least the team’s game against the Cleveland Browns on Monday night.
Trevor Siemian will start in Darnold’s place, and could be the starter moving forward until Darnold recovers. The Jets have a game at New England in Week 3 before they have a bye-week break, and then games at Philadelphia, at home against Dallas and New England before a road game at Jacksonville on Oct. 27 to cap a rough opening stretch.
When a reporter pointed out that mono usually take several weeks from which to heal, Gase nodded.
“Oh, I’m aware,” Gase said. “Good thing we’ve got the early bye week.”
Darnold was sent home by the team Wednesday with what Gase said was “strep throat or something.” Team doctors later told Gase that antibiotics weren’t working as quickly as expected, leading to the diagnosis.
“He’s going through some of these tests to kind of see where he’s at with all this,” Gase said. “I know he’s out this week. Then, past that, I’ll have more information as we go.”
OBJ WANTS REVENGE: Odell Beckham Jr.’s going back to New York seeking revenge.
Not on the Giants.
The three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver added some spice to the Browns’ upcoming matchup with Jets on Thursday by accusing former Cleveland defensive coordinator Gregg Williams of getting him injured in a preseason game two years ago.
Beckham said he’s been told by Browns players that Williams, who was Cleveland’s interim coach for the final eight games last season and is now the Jets’ defensive coordinator, instructed them to “take me out of the game.”
“I had people who were here when he was here telling us, ‘If you get a chance, take a shot at him. If you can hurt him. I guarantee he’s going to leave the game hurt.’ And stuff like that,” Beckham said. “It’s fine. It’s football, in a sense.”
During the 2017 exhibition game, Beckham jumped to catch a pass and was hit low by former Browns cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun as he came down.
Beckham managed to avoid hurting his knee but sustained a severe ankle sprain, which he claims has led to other leg injuries. But Beckham believes Boddy-Calhoun acted on Williams’ instructions.
“It’s like a known rule, in preseason nobody in the NFL’s really out to do stuff like that,” Beckham said Thursday. “... So you just know who he is. That’s the man calling the plays.”
QUINN ON HOT SEAT? Dan Quinn brushes off any suggestion that he’s starting to feel some heat.
That might change if the Atlanta Falcons don’t turn things around.
Like, now.
Coming off a dismal 28-12 loss at Minnesota in the season opener, the Falcons coach has now lost 11 of his last 18 games going back to the playoffs at the end of the 2017 season. In the what-have-you-done-for-me-lately NFL, Quinn taking this team to the Super Bowl has become a rapidly fading memory.
“There’s nothing pressure-wise that would be more than we normally feel because of all the people in that locker room, all the fans — we’re doing it for everybody,” Quinn said. “We want to make sure we do it right. So when we miss the mark like we did, yeah, it stings. It stings bad.”
BILLS ROOKIE SUSPENDED: The NFL has suspended Buffalo Bills rookie linebacker Tyrel Dodson for six games as a result of an alleged altercation with his girlfriend at her home in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Dodson was suspended for violating the league’s personal conduct policy Thursday, a day after the player reached an agreement with prosecutors to defer a domestic violence charge of disorderly conduct-disruptive behavior-fighting.
Dodson has agreed to enter a diversion program and must also meet other conditions to have the charge cleared from his record. He is scheduled to have a restitution hearing in November and has a sentencing hearing set for Sept. 14, 2020.
Separate charges of assault and property damage were dropped as part of the agreement.
