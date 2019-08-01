AMES -- There was a been there, done that feel around Iowa State's football program Thursday.
The occasion was preseason media day on the field at Jack Trice Stadium and what wasn't said was as revealing as what coaches and players did share as the Cyclones begin ramping up for a promising 2019 season.
Can Iowa State make it to a bowl game? Didn't come up.
Can the Cyclones beat state rival Iowa Sept. 14 in Ames? Didn't come up.
Can Iowa State compete with the top teams in the Big 12? Didn't come up.
Those questions no longer need to be asked of a program coming off back-to-back 8-5 bowl seasons with several wins over Top 25 opponents and a pair of finishes in the top half of the Big 12.
Today's Cyclone football team is ranked 24th in the coaches' preseason Top 25 released Thursday. This Iowa State squad returns starters at 21 positions, including special teams. The players listed No. 1 on the depth chart who haven't been starters have been valuable contributors in the past. Iowa State is considered a strong contender for a spot in the Big 12 championship game.
Clearly, things are different these days in Ames.
"When you build a program, I think you either build a program to win as fast as you can and you build it from the outside-in, or you really work hard to build a program inside-out," said fourth-year head coach Matt Campbell. "I think when you build a program inside-out, you have real life discussions about what this process to get where we want to go is going to feel like."
Last season was an important step. Expectations grew, adversity reared its head, and so did the Cyclones.
"We didn't get off to a great start and the fact of the matter is we didn't let failure define us," said Campbell. "We talked through it and it allowed us to really grow.
You have free articles remaining.
"So now you get to the point of OK, now there's maybe more expectations. I think it's the period of where 100 people can handle adversity but it's the one great team or one great person that has the ability to handle positivity. I think that's something we had to learn a long time ago here because as soon as we moved the needle you felt like it was this wave of optimism that was going on and you almost had to temper it going even back to year one.
"I think educating our guys from the inside-out, there is no greater expectation than really anybody in this room has or anybody outside our walls have than what that lockerroom and the coaching staff have for ourselves, but we've had that expectation since we walked in these doors. We just knew it was going to be a process to get where we wanted to go."
Campbell and the Cyclones heard the noise and some of the doubt coming from outside the program in their first couple of seasons.
"I jokingly said if we listened to the outside world these last three years we would have crumbled, and if we let the outside world tell us what we could or couldn't do this program would have failed greatly," noted Campbell.
"We're really fortunate we've got really good senior leaders. Some of those guys have been through what it feels like to not be a good football program and not feel like we're going into the football season to have the opportunity to have success, and they've really worked hard to earn it from the ground up. Nothing's been given to them."
At the same time, Campbell is cautious. It's still FBS football and the Big 12 Conference where the margin between winning and losing can be a handful of plays.
Iowa State needs players to step up in big situations like David Montgomery and Hakeem Butler did a year ago before moving on to the NFL. The Cyclones need quarterback Brock Purdy and linebacker Mike Rose to build on their strong freshman seasons. They need their veteran offensive and defensive lines to play up to their capabilities. They need their best players to play their best and they need their No. 2s and No. 3s to play like No. 1s.
"We are a developmental football program, and it's going to take every person on our roster to be the best version of us," said Campbell.
As for Iowa State's players, they're eager to get it started.
"It's been a long time coming, it really has," said junior tight end Chase Allen, who is the son of former University of Northern Iowa, Kansas and Missouri State head coach Terry Allen. "We had a bad taste in our mouth after we ended the season the way we did last year (a 28-26 loss to Washington State in the Alamo Bowl). We've been ready to throw the pads on even since spring.
"Our lockerroom is so tight now. We're ready to get out and start winning. We have high expectations for ourselves. Maybe they're starting to coincide with expectations outside our walls, and that's OK with us."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.