AMES — Iowa State held a moment of silence to honor slain former golfer Celia Barquin Arozamena before Saturday’s football game against Akron.
Barquin Arozamena’s favorite color was yellow, so Jack Trice Stadium was packed with 55,000 fans, most wearing yellowt. The marching band also spelled out her initials before the game and Coach Matt Campbell wore an Iowa State golf hat with a yellow ribbon on the side of it.
“Our fan base today, even before the game, the tribute to Celia, the emotion in that stadium — our fans are the best in the country,” Campbell said. “A really tough week. An emotional week in Ames, Iowa, and to be quite honest with you, you hope a little bit of today starts the healing process. We’ve got the best fans in the country and quite honestly it was a very interesting week in a lot of ways in terms of watching this community rally around each other.”
Both teams were on the field before the game for the moment of silence.
“That was a quiet place for a second,” quarterback Zeb Noland said with a touch of disbelief in his voice. “It just brought it all to realization for us on the football team. When the moment of silence came it was truly eye-opening.”
Campbell has never been one to have his team shy away from real-world problems.
“Coach talked about it Monday when we got the news,” receiver Hakeem Butler said. “Coach never shies away from things like that. He wants to talk about things like that because it’s real-world issues and he’s not trying to build us just as football players, but build us as men and get us ready for the real world. That was a real-world thing that happened.
“For Celia, for that to happen in Ames – that’s tough. I’m happy we got to do it and honor her – I’m sorry that things happen like that and it had to be that way.”
ASSALLEY MVP: Iowa State had a placekicking competition through spring and fall camp. Redshirt sophomore Connor Assalley won the job and so far hasn’t missed this season, making 7 of 7 field goals.
On Saturday, he made all four of his attempts.
“He’s been a great surprise,” Campbell said. “Again, it goes back to competition. When you have competition in your program and a young man earns the right to be that player, usually you see great things happen. His consistency is exactly what gave him the ability to earn that job and I think we all saw that today. He’s done a great job for us. I’m really proud of him – he was kind of our, at least my, player of the game.
“I hope he’s not many more player of the games, but he was certainly player of the game with the way he kicked for us.”
