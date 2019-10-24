FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have made a trade to try to upgrade their roster during the open week for the second straight year, although this move isn’t quite as bold.
The Cowboys acquired defensive lineman Michael Bennett from the New England Patriots for a conditional late-round draft pick in 2021, a person with direct knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Thursday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been announced.
The open week for Dallas (4-3) was after seven games last year as well, when they sent their first-round pick in this year’s draft to Oakland for receiver Amari Cooper. The Cowboys’ new No. 1 target has proven to be a big boost for quarterback Dak Prescott’s offense.
Bennett had just returned to the Patriots after serving a one-game suspension for what he said was a “philosophical disagreement” with defensive line coach Bret Bielema.
Bennett is familiar with Dallas secondary coach and passing game coordinator Kris Richard. They were together for five seasons in Seattle.
The 33-year-old Bennett is also familiar with Texas and the Cowboys. He played high school football in the Houston area before going to Texas A&M. His younger brother, tight end Martellus Bennett, was a second-round pick by Dallas in 2008 and spent his first four seasons with the Cowboys.
A three-time Pro Bowler, Bennett had his best season in 2015 with the Seahawks, when he had a career-high 10 sacks. LANDRY EXPECTS TO WIN: Jarvis Landry either delivered bulletin-board material to the Patriots or provided another lesson in the perils of social media.
During an interview with reporters Thursday, Cleveland’s wide receiver was asked how he thought the Browns (2-4) would play coming out of their bye week. They visit unbeaten New England on Sunday.
“Well, we’re going to win,” Landry said. “We’re going to win. I think it’s just that simple. We get guys back healthy again and we’re going to win.”
Asked to clarify his remarks, Landry said he wasn’t predicting a win. He stressed the Browns intend to go to Foxborough, Massachusetts, to win.
OBJ ENVIES PATRIOTS: In some parallel football universe, Odell Beckham Jr. owns several diamond-encrusted Super Bowl rings to match fashionably with those dazzling watches he wears.
Once a Giant. Currently a Brown. OBJ longed to be a Patriot.
“That was always a dream of mine to play for Tom Brady and (Bill) Belichick,” Cleveland’s star wide receiver said this week as the Browns (2-4) prepared to see how they measure up against the unbeaten and unrivaled Patriots (7-0), the NFL’s golden standard of excellence for nearly two decades.
