LEADING OFF

Cook honored by Athlon; IHSAA announces Xtreme Arena will host state dual tournament

Football

  • Athlon Sports released its 2022 FCS Preseason All-America Team which included one member of the UNI football team.

The organization selected Northern Iowa junior Matthew Cook as the top FCS kicker heading into the 2022 season.

In 2021, as a sophomore at UNI, the Cedar Falls product hit 19-of-22 field goals and 33-of-33 PATs. He also finished 12th in the nation with an 86.4% field goal percentage.

In a 26-17 upset win over No. 6 South Dakota State, Cook connected on his career long field goal of 55-yards while accounting for 14 of the Panthers points.

Following the 2021 fall season, Cook earned All-Conference First Team Special Teams honors.

Wrestling

  • On Monday, the Iowa High School Athletic Association Board of Control approved a three-year agreement with Xtream Arena in Coralville to begin on Feb. 4, 2023 to host the state dual tournament.

The state dual tournament will coincide with the weekend currently slated for the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s inaugural wrestling tournament.

“We’re thrilled to take our State Dual Team Tournament to Xtream Arena, which will provide a world-class wrestling venue and event staff for our student-athletes,” IHSAA executive director Tom Keating said. "In addition to the amenities Xtream Arena can provide, scheduling it alongside the new girls’ tournament will benefit our participating schools, officials, and spectators. 

