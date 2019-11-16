IOWA CITY – The frustration ended Saturday for Kristian Welch.
The senior middle linebacker took the field for the first time in four games, returning from an injury to help the Iowa football team fight off Minnesota 23-19 at Kinnick Stadium.
“It’s been frustrating, very frustrating, not getting the chance to be out there with my guys,’’ said Welch, who has been dealing with a stinger and missed his final chance to play against his home state Wisconsin team a week earlier.
“It’s been a very slow process getting back to the point where I could play physically. I just wanted to be out there and contribute what I could.’’
Welch led the Hawkeyes to one of their strongest defensive efforts of the year, becoming the first team to hold the seventh-ranked Golden Gophers to fewer than 28 points in a game this season.
He finished with a game-leading 11 tackles, recorded one of Iowa’s six sacks, shared another tackle for a loss and broke up a pass.
“It just felt good to be back out there,’’ Welch said. “I don’t have many games left and I wanted to make the most of it.’’
FRESH FACE: When Tyler Goodson was on the field for the first snap Saturday, he became the fourth true freshman to start in a game this season for the Hawkeyes.
Goodson went on to lead all rushers with 94 yards on 13 carries, including a 26-yard carry on the Hawkeyes’ game-opening touchdown drive.
“We just felt like he gave us our best chance to do things,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “I’ve said it all along. We like all three of our backs. Just thought it might be the best answer for today’s game.’’
Goodson joins defensive back Dane Belton, linebacker Jack Campbell and tight end Sam LaPorta in starting games this season, the largest collection of true freshmen to start for Iowa during coach Kirk Ferentz’s 21 seasons.
Ferentz-coached Hawkeye teams had started three true freshmen on two previous occasions – Matt Hankins, Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Tristan Wirfs in 2017 and Benny Sapp, Bob Sanders and Jonathan Babineaux in 2000.
OJEMUDIA SITS: Senior cornerback Michael Ojemudia missed his first start of the season Saturday, watching in street clothes because of an injury suffered in the Wisconsin game.
Riley Moss made his first start of the season and the seventh of his career in place of Ojemudia and responded with two tackles and an interception that ended Minnesota’s final drive.
The pick was his third in two games against the Golden Gophers.
“They seem to bring out the best in me,’’ Moss said. “We knew they would be putting the ball up a lot late, so we just got ready to make some plays if the possibility was there.’’
