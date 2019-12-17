{{featured_button_text}}
New Upper Iowa logo 2017

FAYETTE -- Jason Hoskins has been named head football coach at Upper Iowa University.

Hoskins succeeds Tom Shea, who has moved into an advisory role after 11 years as the Peacocks' head coach. Hoskins served as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach under Shea from 2014-16, then returned last season as defensive backs and special teams coach.

"Jason has a wealth of experience, practical football knowledge," said Rick Harzell, Upper Iowa's Vice President for Athletics. "He also knows Upper Iowa and our needs in order to move this football program forward.

"He will be an excellent leader of the young men on our team, and he will be diligent in finding our next group of Peacocks. This is a good day in the history of Peacock football."

A native of Dubuque and a graduate of Loras College, Hoskins has also coached at Northern State, Minnesota-Duluth and was a graduate assistant at Southern Illinois. He also served as a student assistant at Loras College and at Rockford College. He becomes the 16th head football coach at Upper Iowa.

"Its a surreal feeling right now," said Hoskins. "I grew up around the game, coached at many different institutions and have always wanted to be a head football coach. Of all the places I have been, none of them are quite like Upper Iowa. It is a special place and I am humbled to be the head coach at Upper Iowa University."

Hoskins thanked Upper Iowa's administration for the opportunity, his family for the support and a long list of coaches who have mentored him as a coach, including Shea.

"Professionally, I can't give enough thanks to Coach Tom Shea and what he has done for me and my family," said Hoskins. "You wont find a better person in this profession than Coach Shea. I will forever be in debt to him."