FAYETTE -- Jason Hoskins has been named head football coach at Upper Iowa University.
Hoskins succeeds Tom Shea, who has moved into an advisory role after 11 years as the Peacocks' head coach. Hoskins served as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach under Shea from 2014-16, then returned last season as defensive backs and special teams coach.
"Jason has a wealth of experience, practical football knowledge," said Rick Harzell, Upper Iowa's Vice President for Athletics. "He also knows Upper Iowa and our needs in order to move this football program forward.
"He will be an excellent leader of the young men on our team, and he will be diligent in finding our next group of Peacocks. This is a good day in the history of Peacock football."
A native of Dubuque and a graduate of Loras College, Hoskins has also coached at Northern State, Minnesota-Duluth and was a graduate assistant at Southern Illinois. He also served as a student assistant at Loras College and at Rockford College. He becomes the 16th head football coach at Upper Iowa.
"Its a surreal feeling right now," said Hoskins. "I grew up around the game, coached at many different institutions and have always wanted to be a head football coach. Of all the places I have been, none of them are quite like Upper Iowa. It is a special place and I am humbled to be the head coach at Upper Iowa University."
Hoskins thanked Upper Iowa's administration for the opportunity, his family for the support and a long list of coaches who have mentored him as a coach, including Shea.
"Professionally, I can't give enough thanks to Coach Tom Shea and what he has done for me and my family," said Hoskins. "You wont find a better person in this profession than Coach Shea. I will forever be in debt to him."
College football: Duncan boots Iowa past Illinois
IOWA CITY — Iowa found a way to squeeze a full season of football into 60 minutes Saturday.
The Hawkeyes finished off their home schedule with a 19-10 victory that put an end to a four-game win streak by Illinois, a win that mirrored what 19th-ranked Iowa’s entire 8-3 season has been about.
There was some offense. Nate Stanley recorded the fifth 300-yard passing performance of his career in his final game at Kinnick Stadium.
There were some field goals. Keith Duncan hit four, missed two and set a Big Ten record in the process with a leg that proved to be the difference over a vastly-improved Fighting Illini team.
And there was an opportunistic Hawkeye defense, delivering critical stops and turning over an offense which had been thriving on turnovers while crafting its own turnaround season.
“There’s no quit in those guys,’’ Stanley said. “They’re not going to stop and not going to quit. Those guys want to be successful if we throw for 500 or zero yards. They do their best to put us in a position to win.’’
Linebacker Kristian Welch added the exclamation point to a defensive effort that included interceptions by Michael Ojemudia and Matt Hankins, forcing a fourth-quarter fumble after Illinois had cut the Iowa to lead to 16-10 and ending the Fighting Illini’s final drive with a sack that ended the game.
“Having a walk-off sack in your last game at Kinnick. You couldn’t ask for anything better than that,’’ Welch said.
Coach Kirk Ferentz considered it the perfect ending to a less-than-perfect game for a defense that gave up 192 of the 336 yards it allowed on the ground.
“A lot of ups and downs in that fourth quarter, proud of the way our guys stayed the course. As slow as we started out defensively in the second half, we finished just the opposite,’’ Ferentz said. “That’s when it counts, at the end.’’
By then, Stanley had persevered.
He completed the first three passes he attempted to position Iowa for a score on its game-opening possession, a two-yard run by Tyler Goodson that capped a 75-yard drive.
Iowa didn’t reach the end zone again the rest of the game, using four field goals by Duncan to keep Illinois winless at Kinnick Stadium since 1999.
“We’ve come a long way (from last season’s 63-0 loss to the Hawkeyes), but a year later we haven’t quite gotten over the hump yet,’’ Fighting Illini coach Lovie Smith said. “You’ve got to be able to run the football and stop the ball.’’
Smith said Illinois allowed Stanley to make too many big plays.
Eight of the Hawkeye quarterback’s 18 completions during a 308-yard passing performance went for 20 yards or more, including all four of the passes he completed to Ihmir Smith-Marsette for a career-high 121 yards.
His longest connection came late in the third quarter when Stanley avoided a sack, springing himself free with a spin move and then hitting Smith-Marsette on the run for a 40-yard gain that moved the ball to Illinois 15-yard line.
“It’s one thing to break that tackle, but to then throw a perfect throw, perfect pass,’’ Smith said.
The Iowa drive stalled, as several did during a game that saw Duncan kick four field goals in a game for the third time this season to establish a Big Ten single-season record of 27 field goals.
It was a record Duncan was unaware of until special teams coach LeVar Woods told him after a 24-yard field goal – his third of the day – had given Iowa a 16-7 lead with 14:08 to play.
“All props to the offense for getting me into that position,’’ Duncan said. “Thanks to Nate Stanley for getting me down the field.’’
Illinois kicker James McCourt, who missed one of his two attempts, hit from 28 yards on the Illini’s next possession to cut the Hawkeye lead to 16-10.
But the fumble forced by Welch positioned Duncan to give the Hawkeyes (8-3, 5-3 Big Ten) a two-possession lead with a 29-yard field goal with 2:44 to play.
That finished off a day that started with a miss from 43 yards that was followed by a successful attempt from 23 yards just over five minutes into the second quarter, moving Iowa ahead to stay after the Fighting Illini (6-5, 4-4) tied things up at 7-7.
“That’s November football in the Big Ten, ups, downs from start to finish,’’ Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs said. “You get to November, it’s all about gritty games, good stuff to be a part of, especially when you win.’’
Stanley, who ran for a career-high 22 yards in addition to completing 18 of 35 passes, didn’t disagree.
“That was nowhere close to the Illinois team we played last year,’’ Stanley said. “To come out with a hard-fought win like that on Senior Day, that makes it all the more special.’’
Iowa 19, Illinois 10
Illinois 7 0 0 3 — 10
Iowa 7 6 0 6 — 19
First quarter
Iowa — Goodson 2 run (Duncan kick), 10:16. (Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 4:44).
Ill — Navarro 31 pass from Peters (McCourt kick), 6:26. (Drive: 6 plays, 75 yards, 1:44).
Second quarter
Iowa — FG Duncan 23, 9:34. (Drive: 10 plays, 70 yards, 4:43).
Iowa — FG Duncan 45, :00. (Drive: 2 plays, 22 yards, :12).
Fourth quarter
Iowa — FG Duncan 24, 14:08. (Drive: 8 plays, 61 tyards, 4:49).
Ill — FG McCourt 28, 10:52. (Drive: 9 plays, 65 yards, 3:16).
Iowa — FG Duncan 29, 2:44. (Drive: 9 plays, 36 yards, 5:02).
TEAM STATISTICS
Ill Iowa
First downs 20 16
Rushes-yards 39-192 32-79
Passing yards 144 308
Comp-att-int 18-34-2 18-35-1
Return yards 26 32
Punts-avg. 4-34.5 4-44.5
Fumbles-lost 2-1 0-0
Penalties-yards 4-31 4-29
Time of possession 28:11 31:49
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
ILLINOIS — Peters 10-76, D. Brown 14-67, Corbin 6-38, Bonner 7-22, Robinson 2-minus 11.
IOWA — Goodson 21-38, Stanley 4-22, T. Young 3-7, Sargent 1-6, Smith-Marsette 2-6, Tracy 1-0.
Passing
ILLINOIS — Robinson 2-3-0, 19 yards, Peters 16-31-2, 125 yards.
IOWA — Stanley 18-35-1, 308 yards.
Receiving
ILLINOIS — Imatorbhebhe 4-36, J. Williams 4-24, Navarro 3-36, Washington 3-21, Reams 2-19, Bonner 1-6, Palmer 1-2.
IOWA — Tracy 6-56, Smith-Marsette 4-121, LaPorta 2-36, Ragaini 2-27, Wieting 2-25, Beyer 1-40, Goodson 1-3.
Missed field goals
ILLINOIS — McCourt 51.
IOWA — Duncan 43, Duncan 47.
Tackles (solo-ast-total)
ILLINOIS — Harding 4-8-12, Green 5-3-8, Tolson 2-5-7, Brown 6-0-6, Witherspoon 4-2-6, Eifler 5-0-5, Hobbs 4-1-5, Oliver 1-2-3, Milan 1-1-2, Gay 1-0-1, Adams 1-0-1, Palmer 1-0-1, Barnes 1-0-1, Walker 1-0-1, Imatorbhebhe 1-0-1, Shogbonyo 0-1-1, Avery 0-1-1.
IOWA — Welch 10-2-12, Ojemudia 8-0-8, Koerner 5-2-7, Colbert 4-3-7, Epenesa 4-1-5, Hankins 2-3-5, Stone 4-0-4, Lattimore 1-2-3, Schulte 2-0-2, Milani 1-1-2, Belton 1-1-2, Reiff 0-2-2, Evans 1-0-1, Smith-Marsette 1-0-1, Golston 1-0-1, Waggoner 0-1-1, Roberts 0-1-1, Nixon 0-1-1.
Tackles for loss
ILLINOIS — Eifler 2-4, Harding 1.5-4, Brown 1-1, Hobbs 1-4, Oliver 0.5-1.
IOWA — Stone 2-17, Welch 1.5-6, Epenesa 1.5-5, Evans 1-5.
Sacks
ILLINOIS — none.
IOWA — Welch 1-6, Stone 1-14, Evans 1-5.
Finale gets emotional for Stanley
IOWA CITY — Emotions finally got the best of Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley.
The Hawkeyes’ quarterback fought off a tear or two as he talked about his experiences before, during and after a 19-10 victory over Illinois on Saturday in his final college game at Kinnick Stadium.
“There’s no way to explain the feeling I have leaving this program,’’ Stanley said. “I have some of the best memories here and I’ll always remember them. I’ll have to keep chasing the bond I have here with other things in the future.’’
After vowing all week to not let emotions get the best of him as he joined 18 other Iowa seniors recognized prior to their final home game, Stanley’s plans for a stoic swan song ended when he met his parents at midfield during the pregame ceremonies.
“My parents are my rock and they’re always there with me and to have them on the field was truly special,’’ said Stanley, who described the postgame scene in the locker room as equally emotional.
Stanley’s roommate, linebacker Kristian Welch, confirmed that.
“We’re like brothers. We’re all going to be a bit emotional when we sing the fight song in the locker room. It’s the little things as a senior that you’ll miss,’’ Welch said.
FILLING IN: Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and his wife, Mary, filled in for the parents of Iowa senior Devonte Young during the pregame ceremony.
The Maryland native explained that his parents could get to only one of their son’s final games and the family chose for that experience to come at Iowa’s bowl game.
“They want to be at my final college game, so we’ll be together at the bowl,’’ Young said.
Ferentz said he was “thrilled’’ when Young asked him last week if he could fill in his for his parents.
“So proud of him and the way he’s handled everything that’s happened in his career, he’s on track for graduation and is having a good year,’’ Ferentz said. “It was a special honor for us to be out there and greet him.’’
NOTHING PERSONAL: When Iowa kicker Keith Duncan took the field to attempt a 24-yard field goal with 14 minutes, 8 seconds remaining Saturday, he was greeted by a round of jeers from the crowd.
He gets it, even if the Kinnick Stadium crowd was unaware the junior was setting up to attempt to break a Big Ten record for field goals in a season after tying the previous record of 25 with a pair of kicks in the first half.
The Hawkeyes were facing a fourth-and-one from the Illinois 6-yard line and opted to go for the chip shot to extend a 13-7 lead, drawing a noticeable round of boos from the crowd.
“I heard them,’’ Duncan said. “I understand. But, we’re going in to try to put points on the board and turn it into a two-possession game. They should be cheering. At least that’s how I see it.’’
Iowa football: Same issues haunting Hawkeyes
IOWA CITY -- Five things to think about following Iowa's 19-10 victory over Illinois on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium.
The win keeps the Hawkeyes at 19th in this week's Associated Press poll heading into Friday's 1:30 p.m. regular-season finale at Nebraska:
1. The good
Iowa's defense continues to be the heart and soul of an 8-3 football team that has held eight opponents to its lowest point total of the season.
One of the reasons coach Kirk Ferentz was comfortable in sending Keith Duncan onto the field for a field goal to extend a 13-7 lead was that he was believed the 16-7 margin would be enough for the Hawkeyes to win their home finale.
Iowa is allowing 12.2 points per game, the lowest defensive average of any Hawkeye team since allowing 11.1 points per game in 1959.
"The first thing that always jumps out to me about these guys is that it has been more of a team effort,'' Ferentz said. "We don't have just one dominant guy playing, and we've had a lot of moving parts. ... I think that's the great thing. These guys work together, they work hard.''
Saturday, Iowa gave up some yards, 336, but held Illinois to its lowest point total of the year. With interceptions by Michael Ojemudia and Matt Hankins and a fumble forced by Kristian Welch and recovered by Jack Koerner, the Hawkeyes turned over an Illini offense three times that had turned the ball over just twice in its previous four games combined.
Iowa also matched Illinois' six tackles for a loss and recorded three sacks.
2. The bad
Iowa's ground game continues to spin its wheels.
The Fighting Illini were successful in their objective of limiting the Hawkeyes rushing attack, holding the Hawkeyes to 2.5 yards per carry or about half of what Iowa's goal is set at for each game.
Tyler Goodson led the Hawkeyes in rushing for the second straight week, but gained just 38 yards on 21 carries and 10 of those yards came on Iowa's longest run of the day.
Goodson's average of 1.8 yards per carry mirrored the issues the Hawkeyes had as they were held below 100 yards for second time in three games.
Mekhi Sargent and Toren Young didn't provide much help, combining for four carries and 13 yards.
Nate Stanley was a bright spot, topping his previous career best by two yards with the 22 yards he gained on four rushes.
3. The ugly
It was a record-setting day for Keith Duncan, whose four field goals allowed him to establish a Big Ten single-season record with 27 field goals for the season.
It marked the third time this season Duncan has kicked four field goals to provide Iowa with a difference-making effort, but he left Kinnick Stadium with some work to do.
The junior who took the field with three misses in 26 tries missed a pair of field goals in a game for the first time this season.
Duncan hit the left upright on a 46-yard attempt that would have extended a 7-0 lead in the first quarter then missed from 47 yards late in the second quarter as Iowa attempted to extend a 10-7 lead.
That didn't cost the Hawkeyes on Saturday but given the fine line between wins and losses this season -- six games decided by six points or less -- every kick counts.
4. The cool
There were a handful of Senior Day moments to pack away in the memory bank on Saturday.
It extended beyond the rare display of emotion from quarterback Nate Stanley as he spoke following the game, saying, "I don't think I'd be the person I am today if I didn't come here. The coaches have shaped me into the person I am.''
It was the sight of Landan Paulsen waiting to be joined by his twin brother Levi following their individual introductions, then both walking together to join their parents at midfield.
And if was the sight of coach Kirk Ferentz and his wife, Mary, greeting Devonte Young at midfield after the senior's parents were unable to attend. Like the other mothers, Mary Ferentz was wearing Young's jersey No. 17 as he ran onto the field. She then accepted a flower from Young gave him a hug before the Iowa coach gave him a handshake.
"We spend a lot of time together (with the players) and I think Devonte, it was fitting because of his story,'' Kirk Ferentz said.
"Every player that comes here, hoping to start every game, have an NFL career, but the best bet is getting your degree and just bringing a good attitude and work ethic every day. That's exactly what he's done. He's found a niche as a special teams player and one of our core guys, just so proud of the way he's handled everything in his career.''
5. The milestone
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz reached a career milestone on Saturday.
The Hawkeye victory was his 96th against Big Ten competition during his 21 years as Iowa's coach, tying Ferentz with former Iowa coach Hayden Fry for the fourth spot on the Big Ten's all-time list.
In Big Ten history, only Woody Hayes with 153 wins at Ohio State, Bo Schembechler with 143 at Michigan and Amos Alonzo Stagg with 115 at Chicago have accumulated more conference wins than the 96 both Ferentz and Fry have had as Iowa's only two football coaches since 1979.
"It's interesting how life goes sometimes -- and I don't want to speak for (Fry) -- but I think wheat he found her was pretty good, and I know how he feels about this state, this university today, and ditto for me,'' Ferentz said. "I just feel very fortunate.''
Hawkeye kicker Duncan a Groza Award finalist
IOWA CITY — Keith Duncan figures there will be a time and a place to think about what he has accomplished this season.
For now, the Iowa junior named Monday as one of three finalists for the Lou Groza Award as the top kicker in college football prefers to concentrate on the task at hand.
“Reflection, that will happen after the season. We’re still trying to be a 10-win team,’’ Duncan said following the Hawkeyes’ 19-10 victory over Illinois last weekend.
Duncan established a Big Ten season record for field goals with the third of the four he kicked during 19th-ranked Iowa’s victory. His current collection of 27 field goals is two more than the previous record that was shared by five kickers.
“There are a lot of great kickers that have come through this conference, so hopefully I’ll be in that conversation,’’ Duncan said.
He certainly has already enjoyed one of the most productive seasons a Big Ten kicker has ever had, converting on 27 of 32 field goal attempts, including 12 of his 16 tries from 40 yards or more. He has also connected on all 22 of his PAT kicks.
Against Illinois, Duncan converted on kicks of 23, 45, 24 and 29 yards to record four field goals in a game for the third time this season.
The Big Ten honored him for that effort on Monday, naming the Weddington, N.C., native the conference’s special teams player of the week for the second time this season.
He joins Rodrigo Blankenship of Georgia and Blake Mazza of Washington State on the list of finalists for the Groza Award, chosen from a group of 20 candidates as the nation’s top collegiate kicker.
The recognition comes during a comeback season for Duncan, who started for Iowa as a freshman but spent the last two seasons in a back-up role to Miguel Recinos.
He returned to the starting role this fall, earning the job during preseason competition with Caleb Shudak settled by what coach Kirk Ferentz describes as a “coin toss’’ between the two.
Ferentz praised the way Duncan emerged from what he calls “a second-team cocoon,’’ overcoming initial disappointment after being beaten out for the starting job two seasons ago after converting on 9 of 11 attempts as a freshman.
“Sometimes when that happens, guys don’t compete or practice, prepare the way they need to, and he went through a little bit of that right after it was over, but then he went back to work,’’ Ferentz said.
“… To me the story is just the attitude, the work ethic he has displayed and the way he has been a great teammate. Every day you see him, he’s got a smile on his face. He’s just a real positive guy.’’
Nate Kaeding was the last Hawkeye to be named a finalist for the Groza Award, winning the award in 2002 and being chosen as a finalist as a senior in 2003.
This year’s award winner will be announced on Dec. 12 on ESPN as part of the Home Depot College Football Awards Show.
Iowa football: Nebraska playing 'no respect' card
IOWA CITY — With other priorities, Iowa football players shrug off the suggestion by their Nebraska counterparts that they don’t respect the Cornhuskers.
“We respect every opponent we play,’’ Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch said. “Our focus this week is where it always is, on ourselves and how we can play better than we did in our last game. That never changes.’’
During a news conference Monday, Nebraska players said they believe the Hawkeyes didn’t respect the Cornhuskers program in part because of the four-game win streak in the series Iowa will look to extend in Friday’s 1:30 p.m. game in Lincoln, Nebraska.
“Heard about it,’’ offensive lineman Kyler Schott said, adding that he doesn’t buy into that notion at all.
“It came down to the end last year. We don’t expect anything to be easy,’’ he added, referencing a 31-28 Iowa win decided on a Miguel Recinos field goal in the final seconds last season at Kinnick Stadium.
Schott echoed Welch in saying the Hawkeyes had plenty to concentrate on this week beyond the words of opponents.
On offense, 19th-ranked Iowa is focused on getting its ground game going after struggling last week against Illinois and defensively, the Hawkeyes are preparing for the skill of the Cornhuskers’ now-healthy quarterback, Adrian Martinez.
“We’ve got plenty to work on this week,’’ Welch said. “The tape Sunday, it shows that we didn’t play anywhere close to a perfect game against Illinois. It’s a busy week for us.’’
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said the closeness of last year’s game has his team’s attention.
“I think it probably gives you a good window into what to expect this ballgame,’’ he said. “Basically it went down to the last play, a back-and-forth type of game and we had a great challenge on our hands in all regards.’’
Martinez had something to do with that.
Last season, he evaded the Iowa defense for 76 rushing yards on 17 carries.
“Once he got going last year, what happened? We couldn’t stop him, couldn’t slow him down,’’ Ferentz said. “We couldn’t contain him, so that’s a real concern for us right now.’’
Martinez gave Iowa the same type of troubles it had in containing Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters last week as he gained 76 yards on 10 carries.
And Iowa defenders are hearing a lot about the importance of containment this week.
“That starts up front with the line and works its way through all of our responsibilities,’’ free safety Jack Koerner said. “We need to do what we can to keep him in the pocket and limit what he is able to do.’’
On the other side of the ball, the one thing Iowa wants to do is move the ball on the ground.
Limited to 79 rushing yards on 32 carries in last weekend’s 19-10 win over Illinois, Schott said re-energizing the run game also starts with line play.
“That’s our job, to get the run game going,’’ he said. “It was frustrating against Illinois. We put coach Brian (Ferentz, the Iowa offensive coordinator) in a position where he couldn’t make a lot of run calls because we weren’t doing our job the way it needed to be done.’’
That hasn’t been an issue for Iowa against Nebraska in recent seasons.
The Hawkeyes have piled up 999 yards on the ground against the Cornhuskers during Iowa’s four-game win streak in the series, out-rushing Nebraska in each of the games.
On average, the Hawkeyes have outgained the Cornhuskers on the ground 249.8-113.5 yards to facilitate their ongoing streak.
At the moment, Ferentz is more concerned with recent performance than history.
He credited Illinois’ defense with holding the Hawkeyes down last week, but said Iowa must focus on improvement this week.
“We’ve got to block better and we’ve got to run better,’’ he said. “… We didn’t run the ball very effectively at all Saturday and we’re going to have to do at least a somewhat better job this Friday to have any chance in this game.’’
The focus, Ferentz said, has been on the detail work.
“Part of it is aiming points, part of it is cohesion and fits, all those kinds of things, but the bottom line is we didn’t get it done on Saturday,’’ Ferentz said.
That is where Iowa’s attention is at this week, not on the words of opponents.
“One thing we try to teach our players is to respect every opponent that we play and respect what it takes to win,’’ Ferentz said. “If you play college football long enough or coach it long enough, you realize how difficult it is to win a game against anybody. We respect them all, week in and week out, opponent after opponent.’’
SMITH QUESTIONABLE: Receiver Brandon Smith remains questionable for Friday’s 1:30 p.m. game.
The Hawkeyes’ receiving leader when he suffered an ankle injury during an Oct. 19 game against Purdue, Smith “is doing some things this week’’ in practice according to Kirk Ferentz, adding that Smith’s work has been limited.
Iowa football: Every minute matters to Welch
IOWA CITY – Back on the field for the final games of his college football career, Kristian Welch takes nothing for granted.
The Iowa middle linebacker enters Friday’s 1:30 p.m. game at Nebraska playing some of the best football of his career.
After missing three games of his senior season because of a neck stinger suffered during the fourth quarter of the Hawkeyes’ game against Penn State on Oct. 12, Welch has seemingly been making up for lost time with his work against Minnesota and Illinois the past two weeks.
Welch finished with a game-high 11 tackles, a sack and a pass break-up as Iowa ended the Golden Gophers’ hopes for an unbeaten season.
He followed that effort up with a career-high 12 tackles, his third sack of the season and forced a fumble to lead 19th-ranked Iowa’s defensive effort in last weekend’s 19-10 victory that ended a four-game win streak by the Fighting Illini.
In those games, Welch has been the anchor of a defense which has given the Hawkeyes a chance to win on a weekly basis.
Iowa has held eight of its 11 opponents to their lowest scoring totals of the season.
The Hawkeyes’ defensive scoring average of 12.2 points per game is not only the lowest of the Kirk Ferentz era, a standard of 13.0 set in 2008, but the lowest by any Iowa team since 1959 when the Hawkeyes allowed 11.1 points per game.
Welch leads that effort, recording a team-leading 70 tackles despite playing in just eight games during the Hawkeyes’ 8-3 start to the season.
But, he insists this isn’t about him.
“I’m fighting for the guy next to me,’’ Welch said.
It’s that kind of mindset that coach Kirk Ferentz appreciates as he watches this year’s Iowa defense work.
“The first thing that always jumps out at me about it is that it has been more of a team effort,’’ Ferentz said. “We don’t have just one dominant guy playing and we’ve had a lot of moving parts with Kristian and others being out. I think that’s a great thing, these guys working together, working hard.’’
That’s the only game Welch knows.
He grew up in tiny Iola, Wisconsin, population 1,301, a central Wisconsin town Welch says “has four streets and like five taverns.’’
It also has a high school football program where hard work and team play were at the core of its being as Welch learned the game.
He credits his coach at Iola-Scandinavia High School, Scott Erickson, with helping instill those values in the fabric of his game.
“We had 52 in my graduating class and 240 in the entire high school. My time there shaped me as a person and as a football player,’’ Welch said.
“The culture there and the culture at Iowa are a lot like, how hard we work and how hard we prepare. The way the program here is built under coach Ferentz, that attracted me to Iowa.’’
That feeling was mutual.
Ferentz remembers Welch attending an Iowa practice with his father when he was being recruited by the Hawkeyes.
“There was something about the way he looked. He looked like a football player to me,’’ Ferentz said. “He ends up coming here, he’s done a good job, but this is the year where it’s really started to click for him. … Then, he gets hurt. How disappointing is that, but for him to finish these last two games in Kinnick, these will be great memories for him and he’s still got two to go.’’
A return to action has meant plenty for a player whose journey to middle linebacker at Iowa has been filled with numerous twists and turns.
Lightly recruited, Welch was recruited by Iowa for his athletic ability, seen as a possible linebacker or tight end before he arrived on campus.
He began his career at outside linebacker and found a home inside two years ago as a sophomore.
Welch is expected to make the 15th start of his college career against the Cornhuskers, savoring every snap.
“It meant everything to me to be able to get back out there,’’ Welch said. “The trainers were probably annoyed with me with how much I was in there. They were like, ‘You do have to rest sometime,’ and I was like, ‘Whatever gets me back.’ It was a tough injury. With stingers, you never know how long it will take.’’
One thing Welch was certain of was how much he would put into it once he returned to the field.
“I just kept fighting to do the best for the team,’’ he said. “Injuries, you can’t control everything, but good things will eventually happen.’’
And getting Welch back on the field has been a good thing for the Hawkeyes.
“He’s a leader and getting him back out there has been big for us the last couple weeks,’’ defensive end A.J. Epenesa said. “He’s a guy that makes a difference for us.’’
Welch counts on that.
“I only have a few games left. I want to make them as good as they can be,’’ he said. “I want to help this defense be as good as it can be. That’s what matters, being out there together, doing what we do.’’
Iowa has plenty on line today, too
LINCOLN, Neb. – Think Nebraska is the only team with much to play for in today’s Heroes Game?
Think again.
Iowa players rattle off a list of reasons why they are motivated for today’s 1:30 p.m. regular-season finale at Memorial Stadium.
For the Hawkeyes, there is a chance to head into a bowl game riding the momentum of a three-game win streak, an opportunity to finish with six Big Ten victories for the first time in three seasons and of course, the Heroes Trophy is on the line, hardware Iowa has held onto for the past four seasons.
But, the motivation for this group of Hawkeyes doesn’t stop there.
Ever since a two-point loss at Wisconsin halted Iowa’s ideas of playing in the Big Ten Championship Game, there have been other goals to chase.
At the heart of it all has been joining elite company in Hawkeye history.
Only eight teams among the first 130 Iowa football teams earned at least 10 victories in a season and there since walking off of a rainy field at Camp Randall Stadium three weeks ago, there has been only one way to satisfy that objective.
“Win out, that’s the goal,’’ Iowa cornerback Michael Ojemudia said. “There’s only one way for us to get to 10 wins and that’s beat everybody on the rest of our schedule and win the bowl game.’’
So far, so good.
The Hawkeyes have handed Minnesota its only loss of the season and grinded out a victory over Illinois since dropping the 24-22 decision to the Badgers.
Next up, Nebraska.
“We’ve done a good job of not getting ahead of ourselves and right now, the only thing that makes any difference at all is Nebraska,’’ Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley said.
“Since January, this team has been together and totally focused on being the best we can be each and every week. It’s about working hard all week and being ready to go when the game begins.’’
Stanley said the goal of working to become just the second Iowa team in the past decade to win 10 games has become something tangible for the Hawkeyes to work toward together.
“It’s one thing we can do as a team that would differentiate our team, the 2019 team, from other teams that we’ve been a part of,’’ Stanley said. “Ten wins, that’s a pretty special season.’’
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz sees that big-picture goal as secondary to the primary goal of winning the week and finding a way to deal with Cornhuskers quarterback Adrian Martinez.
“That’s really what it gets down to, trying to get ready for this game, which means we need to utilize every minute,’’ Ferentz said. “Those kind of fantasy goals, think about those in your off time. We’ve got plenty of time to do that after this game, but it’s all a moot point if we don’t take are of what we do this week.’’
Martinez gave Iowa issues last season, rushing for 76 yards and challenging the Hawkeyes’ secondary with passes thrown on the run from the perimeter.
“When he gets out of the pocket and throws, he puts a lot of pressure on the cornerbacks in particular,’’ Ferentz said. “He’s an excellent athlete. We saw that firsthand a year ago.’’
Ferentz said the Hawkeyes have positioned themselves for the chance to keep some big-picture thoughts alive with the way they responded following the loss at Wisconsin.
He has seen a high-energy approach from his team in games and practice in the weeks since, something he said will need to carry over for the Hawkeyes today against a Nebraska team with no shortage of motivation.
Beyond the four-game losing streak to Iowa, including losses by 56-14 and 28-20 scores the last two times the teams have met in Lincoln, Nebraska becomes eligible for a bowl game if it can beat the Hawkeyes.
A 6-6 regular-season finish in coach Scott Frost’s second season isn’t what the Cornhuskers had in mind for 2019, but it still beats being left outside of the Big Ten’s collection of bowl teams for a third straight year.
“We know what is at stake,’’ Nebraska linebacker Collin Miller said. “… We haven’t won in a couple of years so we want to bring that back and show everyone that Nebraska is back here and Iowa and that we are here to stay.’’
Frost said he doesn’t want his team putting any additional emphasis on this game.
“Hopefully in a game like this, playing a really good team, last game of the year, you don’t need any more juice,’’ Frost said.
Bowl possibilities or not, Ferentz said he would expect the Cornhuskers to be on top of their game this week.
“We know what we’re walking into,’’ Ferentz said. “It won’t be easy at all.’’
UPDATE: Duncan delivers dramatic Iowa win
LINCOLN, Neb. — Iowa’s football victory over Nebraska Friday was sealed with a kiss.
Unfazed by the two timeouts called by Nebraska in an attempt to ice him, Keith Duncan drilled a 48-yard field goal with one second remaining to give the 19th-ranked Hawkeyes a 27-24 victory at Memorial Stadium.
After the ball split the uprights, Duncan turned toward the Cornhuskers’ sideline, pointed and then blew a couple of kisses Nebraska’s way.
“I may have done that. I was just having some fun, celebrating a big kick,’’ Duncan said. “Nebraska fans came for some entertainment and that’s what football is, it’s entertainment. I was just having some fun with it.’’
Nebraska, which lost at Iowa 31-28 on a 41-yard Miguel Recinos field goal as time expired last season, wasn’t having much fun after watching the Hawkeyes haul off the Heroes Trophy for a fifth-straight year and deny the Cornhuskers bowl eligibility.
“We keep coming up just short. There’s about 100 different ways you can get better to make sure the outcomes are different,’’ said Cornhuskers coach Scott Frost, whose team finished 5-7.
Duncan’s game-winning kick provided the Hawkeyes with their only points of the second half, turning back a second-half surge from the Cornhuskers that followed a quick start by Iowa.
“We did a lot of good things in the first half, but Nebraska didn’t go away,’’ offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs said. “They’re a good team, got back in the game, but our defense, they got the stops we needed and gave us a chance.’’
Nebraska had tied the game with a pair of third-quarter touchdowns, cutting into a 24-10 halftime deficit with a 39-yard pass from Luke McCaffrey to JD Spielman before Wyatt Mazour scored on a nine-yard carry to tie the game with :32 to play in the third quarter.
The teams traded six punts in the fourth quarter before Iowa took over with 3 minutes, 14 seconds remaining.
Mekhi Sargent busted loose for a 30-yard run on the first play of the series, but fumbled after taking the next handoff and Cam Taylor-Britt, who had earlier returned an interception 38 yards for a score, recovered with 2:32 to go.
The Cornhuskers reached midfield before an illegal block stalled the drive and Nebraska punted the ball back to Iowa with :32 left in the game.
Consecutive 22-yard pass completions by Nate Stanley positioned Duncan to attempt what became his nation-leading 29th field goal of the season.
“He’s proven time and time again in practice and in games that he was going to perform for us,’’ Stanley said. “We knew we didn’t have to get a touchdown. We just needed to get into field goal range.’’
The rest was up to Duncan, who learned after the game that he was one of three Hawkeye walk-ons being placed on scholarship.
“It’s not just one guy that goes out there and wins a game,’’ Duncan said, praising the consistency of snapper Jackson Subbert and holder Colten Rastetter. “They did a great job on that snap and hold and the line did a great job protecting. It’s all about going in and executing.’’
Duncan didn’t mind when Frost chose to use his final timeouts.
“That just allowed me to get my mind set, focus on what I needed to do, find my spot in the background where I need to spot my kick,’’ Duncan said.
“In the second half, we didn’t get that many opportunities. No extra points. No field goals. I just had to get back into the rhythm of things, go through my routine again, go out and execute.’’
Rastetter, a senior who was the holder a year ago when Recinos forced the Cornhuskers to stomach a nearly-identical heartbreaking loss, said there wasn’t any doubt when the ball left Duncan’s foot.
“He’s so consistent,’’ Rastetter said. “In those moments, it is like everything is in slow motion. Great snap. I felt the ball as he kicked it and then just watched it go through. It was just like last year. Same result.’’
The game was nearly a mirror image of the 2018 version, as well.
The Hawkeyes (9-3, 6-3 Big Ten) used big plays to jump out quickly.
A 45-yard touchdown run by Ihmir Smith-Marsette on a reverse, a 55-yard touchdown run by Tyler Goodson and a 49-yard field goal by Duncan that matched his career best gave Iowa a 17-3 advantage just over three minutes into the second quarter.
Nebraska (5-7, 3-6) answered when Taylor-Britt picked off a pass by Stanley and returned it 38 yards for a score to cut the Hawkeye lead to 17-10 with 8:54 remaining in the first half.
Thirteen seconds later, Smith-Marsette found room around the left side to return the ensuing kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown that allowed Iowa to regain a 14-point margin it held until the second half.
“I was ready to go right, but when I looked that way, they had it all sealed off, it wasn’t happening, so I crossed back to the left and there was some room to make a play,’’ Smith-Marsette said. “It turned the momentum right back, felt good.’’
Iowa gained 191 yards in the opening quarter, 152 on the ground, but totaled just a combined 18 yards of offense in the second and third quarters as Nebraska played its way back into the game.
“I have a lot of respect for the big-play ability of Nebraska and suspected they would make a push and they certainly did in the second half,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “Our guys stood tall and really did a good job.’’
Duncan's late FG lifts No. 19 Iowa past Cornhuskers 27-24
Hawkeyes head west to face Southern Cal in the Holiday Bowl
Iowa Nebraska Football
Iowa Nebraska Football
Duncan’s late FG lifts No. 19 Iowa past Cornhuskers 27-24
Iowa 27, Nebraska 24
Iowa 14 10 0 3 — 27
Nebraska 3 7 14 0 — 24
First quarter
Iowa — Smith-Marsette 45 run (Duncan kick), 11:12. (Drive: 2 plays, 56 yards, :35).
Neb — FG Waldoch 41, 4:03. (Drive: 7 plays, 13 yards, 2:59).
Iowa — Goodson 55 run (Duncan kick), 3:08. (Drive: 2 plays, 63 yards, :50).
Second quarter
Iowa — FG Duncan 49, 11:37. (Drive: 13 plays, 41 yards, 5:29).
Neb — Taylor-Britt 38 interception return (Waldoch kick), 8:54.
Iowa — Smith-Marsette 95 kickoff return (Duncan kick), 8:41.
Third quarter
Neb — Spielman 39 pass from McCaffrey (Waldoch kick), 8:24. (Drive: 5 plays, 59 yards, 1:36).
Neb — Mazour 9 run (Waldoch kick), :32. (Drive: 13 plays, 60 yards, 5:54).
Fourth quarter
Iowa — FG Duncan 48, :00. (Drive: 6 plays, 44 yards, :32).
Att. — 89,039.
TEAM STATISTICS
Iowa Neb.
First downs 13 18
Rushes-yards 31-225 56-184
Passing yards 99 100
Comp-att-int 11-25-1 12-23-1
Return yards 127 12
Punts-avg. 8-37.25 10-38.8
Fumbles-lost 1-1 1-1
Penalties-yards 6-49 3-25
Time of possession 26:09 33:51
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
IOWA — Goodson 13-116, Sargent 8-55, Smith-Marsette 1-45, Stanley 4-14, T. Young 3-6, Team 1-minus 2, Tracy 1-minus 9.
NEBRASKA — Mills 24-94, Martinez 21-44, Mazour 7-28, W. Robinson 3-14, McCaffrey 1-4.
Passing
IOWA — Stanley 11-24-1, 99 yards, Team 0-1-0.
NEBRASKA — Spielman 0-1-0, Vedral 1-3-0, 11 yards, McCaffrey 1-1-0, 39 yards, Martinez 10-18-1, 50 yards.
Receiving
IOWA — LaPorta 3-37, Ragaini 3-12, Tracy 2-20, Smith-Marsette 1-22, Beyer 1-9, Sargent 1-minus 1.
NEBRASKA — Mills 4-34, Spielman 3-34, Stoll 3-1, Warner 2-31.
Tackles (solo-ast-total)
IOWA — Epenesa 9-5-14, Koerner 5-6-11, Welch 4-6-10, Stone 3-5-8, Golston 3-2-5, Colbert 2-3-5, Hankins 2-3-5, Lattimore 4-0-4, Ojemudia 3-1-4, Reiff 1-3-4, Belton 1-3-4, Young 1-1-2, Niemann 1-1-2, Evans 1-0-1, Nixon 0-1-1, Marchese 0-1-1, Shannon 0-1-1.
NEBRASKA — Daniels 4-2-6, Dismuke 1-5-6, Barry 0-6-6, Miller 3-2-5, Honas 3-1-4, Domann 3-1-4, Taylor-Britt 3-1-4, K. Davis 1-3-4, Bootle 2-1-3, Stille 2-1-3, Jackson 2-1-3, A. Davis 1-2-3, C. Davis 1-0-1, Reimer 1-0-1.
Tackles for loss
IOWA — Epenesa 4.5-22, Welch 1.5-2, Colbert 1-3, Hankins 1-8, Ojemudia 1-6.
NEBRASKA — Daniels 11-3, Honas 1-1, K. Davis 1-1, Stille 1-9, A. Davis 1-1.
Sacks
IOWA — Epenesa 2-12.
NEBRASKA — none.
Epenesa terrorizes Cornhuskers
LINCOLN, Neb. — A.J. Epenesa didn’t leave anything to chance Friday in Iowa’s 27-24 win at Nebraska.
The Hawkeye defensive end put together his most productive game of the season to help Iowa earn a hard-fought fifth-straight victory in its series against the Cornhuskers.
“It feels real good. I’ve played in three of them, but it feels real good carrying that trophy,’’ Epenesa said, referencing the Heroes Trophy earned by Iowa six times in the last seven years. “That’s a real nice looking trophy, not as heavy as the other trophies, but it’s a pretty trophy.’’
Epenesa turned in a pretty good performance to help the Hawkeyes retain possession of that prize.
He recorded 14 tackles, including five tackles for a loss and two sacks.
“He was everywhere,’’ Iowa defensive tackle Cedrick Lattimore said. “You can sort of feel when a guy is having a game like that. You know somebody is getting stops and you keep hearing his name.’’
Coach Kirk Ferentz described Epenesa’s performance as a “phenomenal effort.’’
The Iowa coach praised the work of the Hawkeye defense, which held Nebraska to 284 yards, its lowest total in the eight games it has played since gaining 231 against Ohio State.
“Full defense played well, but he was certainly a catalyst for us out there.’’
Epenesa said found himself in the middle of the action more against the Cornhuskers than he has against other opponents.
“The adrenaline was flowing, the mind is on continuing to make plays, continuing to be at the ball,’’ Epenesa said. “I was having some success, and I was just around the ball all the time. That’s just something I’ve been wanting to do all season long. I had an opportunity tonight.’’
On the run: Iowa had success on the ground early against Nebraska, gaining 152 of its 225 rushing yards in the first quarter.
“I thought our offensive line played great. They opened a lot of holes for our running backs and gave me time to pass,’’ quarterback Nate Stanley said. “I think our run game was clicking the whole game.’’
Tyler Goodson led the Hawkeyes with the first 100-yard rushing performance of the freshman’s career, gaining 116 yards on 13 carries.
His work included a 55-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, the longest rushing touchdown by a Hawkeye since Akrum Wadley scored on a 75-yard run against Nebraska at Kinnick Stadium in 2016.
Black Friday return: Ihmir Smith-Marsette finally recorded a Black Friday kickoff return that counted.
The Hawkeye junior had a runback to the end zone nullified by a penalty in Iowa’s 2017 Black Friday game at Memorial Stadium, but found a flag-free path to the end zone in the second quarter to quickly answer a Nebraska pick six.
“I guess I was owed one here,’’ Smith-Marsette said. “I was just glad to make a play and get some points on the board.’’
His 95-yard kickoff return was the ninth longest in Iowa history and the first by a Hawkeye since Jordan Cotton returned a kick 92 yards for a touchdown against Penn State on Oct. 12, 2012.
Pick your six: The pick six thrown by Stanley in the second quarter on Friday was the first thrown by the Iowa senior in his three seasons as the Hawkeyes’ starting quarterback.
Before Nebraska safety Cam Taylor-Britt returned an interception 38 yards for the Cornhuskers’ lone first-half touchdown, the most recent pick six by an Iowa opponent was a 58-yard return of a C.J. Beathard pass by Florida’s Chauncey Gardner Jr. during the 2017 Outback Bowl.
Final Friday, for now: Nebraska will continue its 30-year Black Friday tradition next season, but a change in the Big Ten schedule will have the Cornhuskers concluding the schedule against Minnesota the next two seasons.
Iowa will finish its next two regular-season schedules against Wisconsin, which declined overtures to play on Friday.
The Hawkeyes and Cornhuskers will resume playing each other on Black Friday in 2022.
Up next: The Hawkeyes will learn their bowl assignment on Sunday, Dec. 8.
Representatives from the three bowls where Iowa is most likely to land, the Citrus, the Holiday and the Redbox, have watched Iowa in person at least once during the final four games of the season.
Duncan's late FG lifts No. 19 Iowa past Cornhuskers 27-24
Hawkeyes head west to face Southern Cal in the Holiday Bowl
Iowa Nebraska Football
Iowa Nebraska Football
Duncan’s late FG lifts No. 19 Iowa past Cornhuskers 27-24
Iowa football: Stanley shows his mettle again
LINCOLN, Neb. — Five things to think about following the Iowa football team’s 27-24 victory at Nebraska on Friday:
1. The good
The value of Nate Stanley as Iowa’s starting quarterback was never more apparent than during the Hawkeyes’ game-deciding drive.
On a day when Nebraska trotted out three quarterbacks, the Hawkeye senior played far from his best game.
Some drops by receivers impacted Stanley’s 11-for-24 effort against the Cornhuskers, he threw the first pick six in his three seasons as Iowa’s starter and even spent a little time in the medical tent after having an ankle get rolled on during the second half.
But when it mattered most, Stanley stood taller than his 6-foot-4 frame.
The precision passes he threw during the game’s final minute illustrated why Stanley will be remembered as one of the top quarterbacks in Hawkeye history.
From the 38-yarder to Nico Ragaini that was called back following a review to the the back-to-back 22-yard strikes to Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Sam LaPorta, Stanley did what good quarterbacks find a way to do. He put Iowa in a position to win the game.
His poise, toughness, leadership and resilient demeanor in that sequence illustrate why the Hawkeyes are 26-12 with Stanley starting under center.
Stanley threw for just 99 yards against Nebraska, but that was enough for him to join Chuck Long and Drew Tate as the only Hawkeyes to throw for over 8,000 yards in a career.
2. The better than good
In a three-year career filled with dominant performances, A.J. Epenesa was as dominant as ever against Nebraska.
He counted five well-timed tackles for a loss and two sacks among the career-high 14 tackles he put in the books against the Cornhuskers.
To the junior, it was just another day at the office.
“That’s what they expect from me,’’ Epenesa said. “That’s what I expect from myself.’’
Double- and triple-teams prevented him from piling up those type of glossy statistics during the opening games of the season.
Friday’s exhibition demonstrated that Epenesa has learned to deal with that.
“I know everybody wanted to make him an All-American back in the offseason, and I’m all for that,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “Except, there were some steps he had to take. I don’t know if he is or isn’t, but I wouldn’t want to trade him.’’
Chauncey Golston, who has proven equally capable of making life miserable for opposing offenses from his spot on the opposite end of the Iowa defensive front, said the shear numbers Epenesa put up against the Cornhuskers spoke volumes.
“There was no scheme to get A.J. loose. The plays they were calling got A.J. loose. He was just taking advantage of that,’’ Golston said. “When (defensive line coach Kelvin) Bell told us his numbers, it was like, ‘Oh my god,’ what a game.’’
Epenesa said calls by Iowa linebackers put him in a good position to make plays.
“It’s also motor and want to, to get to the ball. Tonight, I just wanted to get to the ball,’’ Epenesa said. “I was able to beat blocks and do some things I haven’t as well earlier in the season.’’
3. The norm
Somehow, it seems fitting this Iowa football team finished its regular season with another nailbiter.
It was probably even more fitting that the leg of Keith Duncan determined how it all would end.
It’s seemingly been that way throughout a 9-3 regular season that saw seven games decided by a touchdown or less.
Duncan’s 29 field goals have made a sizable difference in a season where the Hawkeyes moved the ball into the red zone with regularity but consistently struggled to reach the end zone.
The final count: 29 field goals, 29 touchdowns.
Seems fitting.
4. The reward
Three Hawkeye walk-ons reaped the rewards of victory Friday in Lincoln, and would have no matter what the outcome would have been in the regular-season finale.
Duncan, offensive guard Kyler Schott and free safety Jack Koerner were all told by Ferentz following the game that they were being placed on scholarship.
“Going back to August, all three of them have earned it,’’ Ferentz said. “The past few weeks, we’ve been so busy with game preparations that the timing just didn’t seem right. Today was as good of a time as any.’’
And the feeling?
“Indescribable,’’ Koerner said.
5. The wait
Iowa will likely learn its bowl fate one week from today.
Representatives from three realistic possibilities — the Citrus Bowl, the Holiday Bowl and the Redbox Bowl — have watched Iowa the final three games of the season.
The Hawkeyes’ chances of playing in the Citrus Bowl for the first time since Drew Tate hit Warren Holloway with a pass to stun LSU hinge on if the Big Ten places not only teams in the College Football Playoff and the Rose Bowl, but lands a third team in a New Year’s Six bowl.
The Holiday and Redbox bowls are further down the line in the Big Ten selection process and under terms of six-year contracts that expire this year, Iowa cannot return to the Outback Bowl or the Gator Bowl.
“The good news is that we will have a chance to play another game with this group,’’ Ferentz said. “They’ve earned that opportunity with their work since January.’’
Duncan's late FG lifts No. 19 Iowa past Cornhuskers 27-24
Hawkeyes head west to face Southern Cal in the Holiday Bowl
Iowa Nebraska Football
Iowa Nebraska Football
Duncan’s late FG lifts No. 19 Iowa past Cornhuskers 27-24
Iowa's Wirfs named Big Ten's best
IOWA CITY — Tristan Wirfs added his name Wednesday to a lengthy list of Iowa offensive linemen to be judged as the best in the Big Ten.
The junior offensive tackle became the fifth Hawkeye in coach Kirk Ferentz’s 21 seasons to be named as the conference’s offensive lineman of the year.
Wirfs is the first Hawkeye to receive the Rimington-Pace Award since Brandon Scherff won in it 2014, and he won it following a season when his versatility was on full display.
He started nine games at right tackle and three at left tackle, adding to a collection of 32 career starts over the past three seasons that began when Wirfs started against Illinois in 2017 to become the first true freshman to start at an offensive tackle position on a Ferentz-coached Iowa team.
Wirfs joins former Hawkeyes Eric Steinbach in 2002, Robert Gallery in 2003, Bryan Bulaga in 2009 and Scherff in receiving the top honor presented to offensive linemen since Ferentz became Iowa’s coach in 1999.
The 6-foot-5, 322-pound native of Mount Vernon was one of five Hawkeyes to receive all-conference recognition Wednesday when the Big Ten announced its postseason offensive honors, a day after defensive and special teams recognition was presented.
Wirfs was the only Iowa player to be selected to the first or second team, named a first-team choice by both league coaches and a media panel.
Iowa’s other starting offensive tackle, Alaric Jackson, was a consensus third-team selection after receiving second-team honors a year ago.
Jackson missed three games because of injury but started nine times at left tackle, and the junior from Detroit has started 33 games over the past three seasons for the Hawkeyes.
A third member of Iowa’s front five, redshirt freshman center Tyler Linderbaum, joined junior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette in receiving honorable mention from both the coaches and media panel.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley was awarded honorable mention by the coaches and was also selected as the Hawkeyes’ sportsmanship award winner.
Linderbaum started all 12 games in his first season at center for the Hawkeyes, moving to the position a year ago after arriving at Iowa as a defensive lineman.
Smith-Marsette led Iowa with 676 receiving yards on 42 receptions this season, scoring four receiving touchdowns and rushing for a pair of scores in addition to returning a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown in Iowa’s regular-season finale against Nebraska.
Stanley topped 2,700 passing yards during his senior season while throwing 14 touchdown passes to help lead Iowa to a 9-4 record.
Ohio State’s Justin Fields was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and Quarterback of the Year, Purdue’s David Bell is Freshman of the Year, Minnesota’s Rashod Bateman is Receiver of the Year, Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor is Running Back of the Year and Purdue’s Brycen Hopkins is Tight End of the Year.
Iowa football: NFL prospects expect to play in bowl
IOWA CITY — Already two practices into bowl preparations, several Iowa football players are currently concentrating on short-term objectives and will wait to think about long-term goals.
The Hawkeyes accepted an invitation Sunday to play in the Holiday Bowl, facing Southern Cal in a Dec. 27 game at SDCCU Stadium in San Diego.
The appearance will be Iowa’s fourth in the Holiday Bowl, but its first since playing BYU to a 13-13 tie in 1991.
It’s a matchup against a Pac-12 team that has the attention of Hawkeye players, including several who are contemplating leaving early to enter the NFL Draft but expect to be on the field for the 7 p.m. matchup against the Trojans.
“To me, it doesn’t seem right to walk away right now and bail on my teammates like that,’’ offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs said.
Wirfs, defensive end A.J. Epenesa and safety Geno Stone said Sunday they have filed paperwork with the NFL Draft Advisory Board, seeking input on where they might be selected if they opted to forego their final year of eligibility and enter the draft.
All three said they have not reached a decision about their future beyond knowing that they’ll be on the practice field this week as Iowa works toward its 17th bowl appearance in the last 19 years.
“It’s an earlier bowl, so the turnaround is shorter and the game will be here before we know it,’’ Epenesa said. “There will be time to think about all that later. I’ll see how I grade out, what kind of feedback I get. Right now, there is another game to get ready to play.’’
That tops Stone’s priorities as well.
“I’m not going to think much about it until after the bowl,’’ Stone said. “We’re still working to try to get to 10 wins this season. That’s where my thoughts are.’’
Wirfs, named last week as the Big Ten offensive lineman of the year, said this year’s team has been focused on that objective for a month now.
“Our season isn’t over yet and I’m committed to putting everything I have into it. I think we all are,’’ Wirfs said. “The next step – I really have no idea right now. I’m anxious to go to California and to play a good team. When you think of teams with great traditions, USC is always on that list.’’
Senior Nate Stanley, who has quarterbacked Iowa to bowl wins over Boston College and Mississippi State the past two years, welcomes the Holiday Bowl assignment for another reason.
“We haven’t played against a Pac-12 school since I’ve been here so I’m looking forward to that,’’ Stanley said. “It will be another good challenge for us, a good test.’’
Like Iowa, USC enters the game on a three-game win streak. The Trojans have a win over Utah as well as losses to BYU, Washington, Notre Dame and Oregon on their 8-4 resume.
Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker, filling in for coach Kirk Ferentz at Sunday’s news conference to allow the Hawkeye coach to watch his son James play in an NFL game for New England, said the shorter-than-usual turnaround has created a sense of urgency as Iowa begins bowl preparations.
“Right now, the focus is on Iowa versus Iowa and working with the guys to get better. That’s how we normally start off,’’ Parker said. “About 10 days out, we’ll begin to turn our attention to the opponent. It’s good to be back out on the field.’’
Iowa will practice in Iowa City before leaving for San Diego on Dec. 21, one day after fall semester final exams end.
TICKETS AVAILABLE: Iowa is now accepting orders for Holiday Bowl tickets from its allotment.
Tickets can be ordered online at hawkeyesports.com/bowlcentral now or by calling the Iowa athletic ticket office at (800) 424-2957 on weekdays between 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Orders will be filled based on current priority point totals and there are no limits on the number of tickets that can be ordered. The priority point deadline for orders is 5 p.m. on Friday.
Iowa football: Finale will be emotional for Hawkeye seniors
IOWA CITY – For three seasons, Nate Stanley has been Iowa’s rock.
As he prepares to take the field at Kinnick Stadium today for the final time in his collegiate career, the Iowa quarterback expects to deal with emotions and then deal with Illinois.
“It’s not going to be easy. There are going to be emotions, but there is a game to play, too, and I know I have to be ready to go from the start,’’ Stanley said.
That hasn’t been an issue for the Hawkeyes’ third-year starting quarterback.
Only two quarterbacks in Iowa history – Chuck Long and Drew Tate – have started more than the collection of 36 consecutive games Stanley will add to in today’s 11 a.m. match-up against a Fighting Illini team looking to extend a four-game win streak.
“He’s answered the bell every time since stepping in after C.J. (Beathard), that tells you much of a competitor he is and what he’s made of,’’ Iowa offensive lineman Landan Paulsen said. “It doesn’t always show – he’s got a pretty good poker face – but he’s a tough dude.’’
Stanley has worked his way up the Hawkeye career charts.
Over the past three seasons, he has thrown for 7,615 yards, completed 58.6 percent of his passes and connected on throws that have resulted in touchdowns 66 times, second in Hawkeye history only to the 74 touchdown passes Long threw during his career from 1981-85.
“I’m still hoping he breaks my record,’’ Long said. “He’s shown over time just what type of a competitor he is. Big, strong kid, he’s shown some good toughness and he’s gotten better every year which is what you hope to see from any player.’’
Stanley hasn’t missed a start since stepping into the starting quarterback’s job in 2017 after Beathard exhausted his eligibility.
There are only two quarterbacks currently at the collegiate level who have started more consecutive games than Stanley.
Jake Fromm of Georgia has started 38 straight games for the Bulldogs and Mason Fine of North Texas has made 37 consecutive starts.
“I’ve always felt that you do what you can to get ready to go every week, just move from one game to the next,’’ Stanley said.
Preparing for the final games of his collegiate career, Stanley has guided the Hawkeyes to a 24-12 record as a starting quarterback.
“The time, it’s really flown by. It seems like yesterday I got on campus for the first day of practice and was just trying to not get yelled at,’’ Stanley said. “Now, it’s the week leading into my last game in Kinnick. It is extremely special.’’
Coach Kirk Ferentz praises the leadership Stanley has provided throughout his tenure, something that has positioned him to become a rare three-year captain for Iowa.
The Iowa coach said every quarterback who has started during his tenure has brought something different to program and from the days before his first start in the 2017 season opener against Wyoming until now, he has encouraged Stanley to grow.
“Nate’s biggest challenge to this day, and I’ll say probably until he’s done playing, is that he is such a perfectionist,’’ Ferentz said.
“He puts a lot of pressure on himself. That’s one of the reasons he is so good and has been so good in almost everything he has done academically, athletically. But, there comes a point, too, where you hope it’s a little fun and you get the chance to enjoy the moment.’’
Stanley plans to take a little time to do just that today.
“I don’t take it for granted,’’ he said. “Whenever you have the opportunity to be part of something that is bigger than yourself, you need to appreciate it. It’s why I came to Iowa, the culture of the program and all of things beyond football that is about.’’
He expects to look around a bit as he greets his parents at midfield, one of 19 seniors who will be honored before the start of 19th-ranked Iowa’s final home game.
“It’s going to be a special day,’’ Stanley said.
Then, he plans to put his helmet on and get ready to help the Hawkeyes take another step toward their current goal.
At 7-3, Iowa needs to win its final two regular-season games and its bowl game to join eight other teams in Hawkeye history to reach 10 victories in a season.
“That would be pretty awesome,’’ Stanley said. “It’s out there for us to get and this week is the next step to get that done.’’
College football: Smith-Marsette says Illinois will test him
IOWA CITY – Ihmir Smith-Marsette expects to be poked, prodded and swiped at whenever the football comes his way Saturday.
Some of that’s just football, defenders trying to do their job against a talented wide receiver.
This week, the Iowa junior expects even more of that as Illinois’ takeaway ways come into play in the Hawkeyes’ 11 a.m. home finale at Kinnick Stadium.
No team in college football this season has been more productive in turning game plans upside down because of the turnovers it has created than the Fighting Illini.
“They’re really good at it,’’ Smith-Marsette said. “They’ve shown it all season. Ball security, that’s priority one this week.’’
With Fighting Illini coach Lovie Smith now overseeing his team’s defense, Illinois has excelled in making game-changing plays.
Illinois leads the country with six defensive touchdowns, 26 turnovers gained, 17 forced fumbles, 16 fumble recoveries, and a 1.40 turnover margin.
“They’ve been good at turning people over,’’ Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley said.
The Fighting Illini also rank seventh nationally with an average of 8.3 tackles for a loss per game.
That has helped lead Illinois to its first four-game winning streak since 2011 and the 6-4 record it brings into Saturday’s game.
Smith said his fourth-year program has experienced success because of the way his players have embraced its primary objectives.
“We run the football on the offensive side with an emphasis on ball security and we work to take the ball away on defense,’’ Smith said.
Illinois has forced at least two turnovers in each of its games against Big Ten competition this season, building a 4-3 record which matches Iowa’s conference start.
In those seven Big Ten games, the Fighting Illini have forced 20 turnovers, four more turnovers than any other team in the league has forced.
“On defense, they play extremely hard, are very aggressive and will do what they can to get their hands on the football,’’ Stanley said. “Until the play is over, that’s something we have to be ready for.’’
He expects to hear the words “ball security’’ a lot this week.
“That’s something we talk about all the time, but taking care of the ball is something we absolutely have to do this week,’’ Stanley said. “We have to be smart and play the kind of football that we know we are capable of playing.’’
The Hawkeyes have turned the ball over just nine times through their 7-3 start to the season, matching Ohio State for the fewest turnovers in the league.
Iowa will be tested by a Fighting Illini team which has feasted on the mistakes of others, not only recovering 16 fumbles but also intercepting 10 passes.
Butkus Award semifinalist Jake Hansen leads the nation in forcing seven fumbles this season and has recovered three fumbles, one fewer than teammate Stanley Green who shares the NCAA lead with four fumble recoveries and has forced nine fumbles during his career at safety.
Hansen sat out the Illini’s most recent game, which saw the Fighting Illini turn Michigan State over four times as it rallied from a 25-point deficit to win 37-34, and remains questionable for Saturday’s game at Iowa.
He has had help in disrupting things at linebacker, where Illinois’ Dele Harding ranks 10th in the nation with three forced fumbles and has recorded a team-leading three of the interceptions the Fighting Illini have recorded.
Defensive end Oluwole Betiku and cornerback Jartavius Martin share third in the Big Ten in recovering a pair of fumbles this season. Betiku also leads the Illini with eight sacks and 11.5 tackles for a loss.
Coach Kirk Ferentz said Iowa’s goal against Illinois will be the same as it has been the previous 10 times it has taken the field this season.
“To play clean football on Saturday, that’s the bottom line. That’s really a huge factor in any game we play typically. It was a big factor (last week in the win over Minnesota),’’ Ferentz said.
“There was only one turnover differential, but it made a big difference. We have to try to be as clean as we can this week knowing this is a very opportunistic, aggressive type of defense.’’
Smith-Marsette is preparing for the Fighting Illini with that mindset.
“They’re going to come at the ball any way they can,’’ he said. “Our job – it’s to hold onto the ball. It’s that simple.”
Iowa football: Paulsen twins have relished journey as Hawks
IOWA CITY — Back in elementary school, Landan and Levi Paulsen shared dreams and handed out water bottles to their high school heroes during Friday night games at Woodbury Central High School.
The twin sons of Dan and Michelle Paulsen grew to become high school heroes, taking water bottles from youngsters who this year led their high school football team in Moville to its first appearance in an Iowa state semifinal playoff game since 1980.
“Those little kids, they’ve grown and created their own legacy and memories, just like we were able to do by following our dreams,’’ said Landan Paulsen, who now joins his brother in preparing for their final home games in an Iowa uniform.
“It goes by so fast and every little detail may not play out the way you envision, but all of the hours, all of the work, I wouldn’t trade it for anything.’’
Landan and Levi Paulsen are like many of the 19 seniors who will be honored before 19th-ranked Iowa’s 11 a.m. game Saturday’ against Illinois.
They’ll take the field at Kinnick Stadium one final time, greeted at midfield by their parents and posing for quick photos prior to getting back to the day’s work and dealing with a Fighting Illini team that brings a four-game win streak into the match-up.
Landan Paulsen is expected to start at left guard for the Hawkeyes, the 10th start of his career, while Levi Paulsen, a starter in six games over the past four seasons for Iowa, is listed as the Hawkeyes’ back-up at right tackle and will continue to provide leadership that has led this year’s team to a 7-3 start.
They’ve shared careers similar in many respects to those of their classmates.
Only three seniors – quarterback Nate Stanley, linebacker Kristian Welch and cornerback Michael Ojemudia – have started more than 10 games on offense or defense during their college careers for the Hawkeyes.
This year’s senior class consists of a number of players who’ve carved out their own niche, filling needed roles that have helped the Hawkeyes in their own way.
“There have been some ups, some downs, in the lineup, out of the lineup, but you know what, I wouldn’t trade it for the world,’’ Levi Paulsen said. “The experiences I’ve had, the chances to grow as a player and a person, it’s been everything I’ve wanted it to be.’’
From the consistent long snaps of Jackson Subbert to the special teams contributions of Amani Jones and Devonte Young, members of the Hawkeye senior class have created their own legacy of success.
They have contributed to Iowa collecting 32 wins since the start of the 2016 season and will be playing for their 20th victory in 28 home games on Saturday.
With three games to play before their resume is complete, they’ve built a 19-15 record against Big Ten competition, are 13-5 in trophy games and 2-1 in bowl games.
Levi Paulsen has enjoyed every opportunity he has had to “get in there and knock heads,’’ but he will take even more from his Hawkeye experience.
“To be there and help the younger guys, to support them when things aren’t going so well and to help grow and understand what it takes to play at this level – to help them the way other guys helped us – that’s means so much to me,’’ Levi Paulsen said. “It’s not always about how many games you start or what your stats are. There’s more to it.’’
That’s what led Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz on a recruiting adventure to Moville, population 1,618 and tucked along U.S. Highway 20 a little more than a dozen miles east of Sioux City.
“Quite a breakfast, as you might imagine,’’ Ferentz said, adding that the Paulsen twins had more on their plate than just a hearty Midwestern breakfast as they were being recruited by the Hawkeyes.
Ferentz recalled this week a phone conversation he had with the Paulsens during the recruiting process.
“It was on a Thursday night around like 5:30, 6 o’clock and they were working the popcorn stand at I believe a volleyball game at their high school. The girls were playing volleyball, those guys are working the popcorn stand and telling me they had band practice the next morning at 6,’’ Ferentz said.
“I was just chuckling. Those guys are beautiful, they do everything in that school. Then you go in the school and you see how people feel about them and how they’re respected as young people and then the home visit. It was just a totally delightful day, a lot of fun and a lot of good food. … To me, small-town Iowa is about as good as it gets.’’
Iowa football: Illini program has turned the corner
IOWA CITY – Amani Jones understands.
Longtime friends with Illinois receiver Ricky Smalling, Jones doesn’t expect the team that takes the field at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday to resemble Fighting Illini teams the Hawkeye senior has prepared for in the past.
“They’re a different team,’’ Jones said. “Ricky, he’s like my little brother, we’re tight, grew up together in Chicago. He’s telling me all the time about how they’re getting better, how they’re getting it down.’’
Riding a four-game win streak that includes come-from-behind victories over Wisconsin and Michigan State, Illinois is 6-4, has matched Iowa’s 4-3 Big Ten start and is already bowl-eligible heading into the Hawkeyes’ 11 a.m. home finale.
Jones, preparing for the final home game of his career, said 19th-ranked Iowa must forget the past.
He said the Hawkeyes’ 45-16 win over the Fighting Illini at Kinnick Stadium two years ago must become a distant memory.
Last season’s 63-0 rout – matching the worst loss ever by Illinois and the biggest win for a Kirk Ferentz-coached Iowa team – must be viewed as ancient history.
“They’ve got a lot of the same guys back, but it’s not the same team,’’ Jones said. “It’s like Ricky tells me, that’s all in the past.’’
Ferentz is trying to get the message across, as well.
“Anything we may remember from the past or have seen on film from the past, really you have to discard that at this point because they’re playing at a really different level,’’ Ferentz said Tuesday at his weekly news conference.
“A lot of the same faces, but they’re playing at a much higher level right now.’’
That hasn’t necessarily caught Ferentz by surprise.
He sees a consistency that fourth-year coach Lovie Smith has brought in working to build the Fighting Illini program.
“From my vantage point on the outside looking in, he went there with a plan four years ago and stuck with that plan,’’ Ferentz said. “Their administration believed in the plan, they’ve stayed the course and you’re really starting to see it pay dividends for them right now.’’
Illinois’ four-game winning streak in the Big Ten is its longest since its 2001 Big Ten championship team finished the regular season by winning its final seven conference games.
The Fighting Illini have outscored opponents 79-22 during the second half of their four-game run that includes a last-second, 24-23 win over the sixth-ranked Badgers and overcoming a 25-point deficit to earn a 37-34 road win against the Spartans.
With Smith taking over the reins of the defense, improvement on that side of the ball has fueled Illinois’ success.
The Fighting Illini are allowing 13.7 fewer points and 98.8 fewer yards per game this season, rising more than 50 spots nationally in those statistical categories. They currently lead the nation with 26 takeaways this season.
“The two things that impress me the most, quite frankly, are the way they are winning,’’ Ferentz said.
“Winning the games with Wisconsin and Michigan State in the fourth quarter shows you the attitude of their team, their belief in each other … and the other thing really jumps out right away is the turnover/takeaway margin. They’re at the top of the league and that really indicates the way they’re playing, the way they’re coached.’’
Jones appreciates that as much as anyone.
“I’ve gone down there on our bye weeks to hang with my guy (Smalling) and I’ve met some of their other guys,’’ Jones said. “They believe in what they’re doing and feel like they’re getting it together as a team.’’
Jones sees that this week watching tape.
“That 63-0, I’m sure they haven’t forgotten it, but we better,’’ Jones said. “We’ve got another tough game to get ready to play.’’
INJURY UPDATE: Cornerback Michael Ojemudia and receiver Brandon Smith have returned to the practice field this week for Iowa, with the extent of their availability for Saturday’s 11 a.m. game against Illinois to be determined by their work the rest of the week.
“I don’t want to say they’re full speed, but at least they’re moving in the right direction,’’ Ferentz said.
SENIOR MOMENT: Iowa will honor its 19 seniors prior to the start of Saturday’s game.
“It’s always a bittersweet day for everybody involved,’’ Ferentz said. “… It’s always a special thing and I have such respect for the guys who run the entire race, stay here, fight through the adversity they go through, whether it’s academically, injury-wise, all the things that are challenging about being a student-athlete.’’
GOOD SEATS AVAILABLE: The smallest crowd of the season at Kinnick Stadium is expected for Saturday’s game. Just over 10,000 seats remain available for the 11 a.m. border battle.
Iowa football: Saturday was a great day for Hawks
IOWA CITY — Five things to think about after the Iowa football team handed Minnesota its first loss of the season, keeping Floyd of Rosedale south of the border for a fifth straight year:
1. The good
Iowa attacked offensively from the start, something that was by design to counter the productivity of the Minnesota offense.
The Hawkeyes put the ball in the hands of true freshman running back Tyler Goodson early and often in his first career start and Goodson responded, averaging 7.2 yards on his 13 carries.
His work included a 26-yard gain on a third-down pitch that helped position Iowa to complete its first-game opening touchdown drive since Sept. 28 against Middle Tennessee.
“We knew we were going to have to score points today,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “No mirage, the points they’ve scored, the yards they’ve had. We had tremendous respect and still do for their offensive football team. Felt like we had to kind of lay it out there a little bit more.’’
The Hawkeyes collected points on their first three possessions of the game, with Goodson carrying five times for 45 yards on a drive that ended with his 10-yard carry into the end zone.
Redshirt freshman receiver Tyrone Tracy then caught three passes for 51 yards on drive that gave Iowa a 20-3 lead. Tracy had a career-high seven catches for 77 yards Saturday and has caught 16 balls for 323 yards in his last four games.
2. The really good
The Hawkeye defense may have never looked so good in giving up 431 yards.
The quick decisions and quicker arm of quarterback Tanner Morgan were as menacing as expected, but the Hawkeyes countered with an aggressive defensive approach.
Iowa put the brakes on a Golden Gophers rushing attack that entered the game averaging 231 yards against Big Ten defenses, second to only Ohio State in league play.
Minnesota managed 63 yards on the ground against the Hawkeyes, the seventh time in 10 games Iowa has held its opponent below 100 rushing yards.
Six sacks, the most by Iowa in a game since recording that many against Northwestern in 2013, helped keep the Gophers’ offense off schedule.
3. The slide edge
Leading by four and knowing that Minnesota would be throwing the ball in the game’s final minutes, Iowa shifted ends Chauncey Golston and A.J. Epenesa inside and placed Joe Evans and Daviyon Nixon at end spots.
That created a slight edge that allowed the Hawkeyes to take advantage of Minnesota’s slide.
“The center would point and tell us where he’s going and we were able to take advantage of that,’’ Epenesa said, explaining it is not uncommon for that to happen, with quarterbacks calling out the middle linebacker and determining where the strong side is and what direction the play will slide to.
“We can take advantage of that,’’ Epenesa said.
Iowa did, picking up a pair of sacks on first and second down that derailed the Gophers’ last hope, knocking Morgan out of the game and ultimately recording a Riley Moss interception that finished things off.
4. The sprinter’s speed
Neither may be quite ready for the Olympic Trials, but Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley and Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck put their quickness to work for different reasons Saturday.
Stanley displayed some quicks and a couple of moves when he ran for eight yards on a third down play to keep the Hawkeyes’ game-opening touchdown drive alive and followed that by rushing for four yards on a third-and-one to move the chains on Iowa’s second scoring drive.
“That was a pretty slick move,’’ Ferentz said. “I didn’t expect to see that, didn’t know he had it in his pocket. Great to see.’’
Fleck’s sprint cost his team an unsportsmanlike penalty.
It came with just over a minute left in the third quarter when Tyler Johnson hit the turf hard following an incomplete pass on a fourth-and-four play from the Iowa 14.
After the play was over, the Hawkeyes’ Dane Belton was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct, as was Fleck for dashing onto the field.
Both penalties came after the play had ended and Iowa would have taken over on downs regardless, but Fleck felt he didn’t deserve the flag.
“I was told I ran out onto the field too fast,’’ he said. “I didn’t know there was a red light or green light. The whistle blew and the play was over. We had a motionless player on the ground so I ran out there. I’m 38 years old. I can still run.’’
Fleck felt the situation cost his team valuable momentum, saying, “I cost us the game, but I’d do it again ... I know I run fast but our player was motionless on the ground. I wanted to get out there and be the first face he saw.’’
5. The November advantage
Saturday’s victory was Iowa’s fifth in six November games at Kinnick Stadium against top-10 opponents in the past 15 years.
“The emotions from last week to this week are so different, but there’s something special about being in Kinnick in November,’’ Iowa strong safety Geno Stone said. “There’s something about being here and playing great opponents that brings out the best in us.’’
In the past 15 years, the Hawkeyes have taken down No. 9 Wisconsin 30-17 in 2004, No. 3 Penn State 24-23 in 2008, No. 2 Michigan 14-13 in 2016, No. 3 Ohio State 55-24 in 2017 and No. 7 Minnesota 23-19 on Saturday.
Iowa’s only November loss at home to a top-10 opponent in that time frame came in 2010 by a 20-17 score to No. 7 Ohio State.
No. 23 Iowa hands No. 7 Minnesota its first loss, 23-19
Welch relishes return to action
IOWA CITY – The frustration ended Saturday for Kristian Welch.
The senior middle linebacker took the field for the first time in four games, returning from an injury to help the Iowa football team fight off Minnesota 23-19 at Kinnick Stadium.
“It’s been frustrating, very frustrating, not getting the chance to be out there with my guys,’’ said Welch, who has been dealing with a stinger and missed his final chance to play against his home state Wisconsin team a week earlier.
“It’s been a very slow process getting back to the point where I could play physically. I just wanted to be out there and contribute what I could.’’
Welch led the Hawkeyes to one of their strongest defensive efforts of the year, becoming the first team to hold the seventh-ranked Golden Gophers to fewer than 28 points in a game this season.
He finished with a game-leading 11 tackles, recorded one of Iowa’s six sacks, shared another tackle for a loss and broke up a pass.
“It just felt good to be back out there,’’ Welch said. “I don’t have many games left and I wanted to make the most of it.’’
FRESH FACE: When Tyler Goodson was on the field for the first snap Saturday, he became the fourth true freshman to start in a game this season for the Hawkeyes.
Goodson went on to lead all rushers with 94 yards on 13 carries, including a 26-yard carry on the Hawkeyes’ game-opening touchdown drive.
“We just felt like he gave us our best chance to do things,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “I’ve said it all along. We like all three of our backs. Just thought it might be the best answer for today’s game.’’
Goodson joins defensive back Dane Belton, linebacker Jack Campbell and tight end Sam LaPorta in starting games this season, the largest collection of true freshmen to start for Iowa during coach Kirk Ferentz’s 21 seasons.
Ferentz-coached Hawkeye teams had started three true freshmen on two previous occasions – Matt Hankins, Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Tristan Wirfs in 2017 and Benny Sapp, Bob Sanders and Jonathan Babineaux in 2000.
OJEMUDIA SITS: Senior cornerback Michael Ojemudia missed his first start of the season Saturday, watching in street clothes because of an injury suffered in the Wisconsin game.
Riley Moss made his first start of the season and the seventh of his career in place of Ojemudia and responded with two tackles and an interception that ended Minnesota’s final drive.
The pick was his third in two games against the Golden Gophers.
“They seem to bring out the best in me,’’ Moss said. “We knew they would be putting the ball up a lot late, so we just got ready to make some plays if the possibility was there.’’
No. 23 Iowa hands No. 7 Minnesota its first loss, 23-19
College football: Hawkeyes ruin Gophers' perfect record
IOWA CITY – Before fans covered the Kinnick Stadium turf to celebrate the Iowa football team’s 23-19 win over previously-unbeaten Minnesota on Saturday, there was some work to be done.
The 23rd-ranked Hawkeyes were clinging to a four-point lead, the clock had just under two minutes left on it and A.J. Epenesa had a few final words for his teammates on the Iowa defense.
“I told them it was time to finish the job,’’ Epenesa said. “It was all on us to get it done.’’
In a drive that began on the Minnesota 20-yard line, Joe Evans sacked Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan for a three-yard loss on first down.
Epenesa dazed Morgan as he finished off Iowa’s collection of six sacks for another loss, this one eight yards behind the line at the Gophers’ 9-yard line.
Morgan left the game at that point and back-up Cole Kramer lined up under center, throwing an incompletion on third down before Iowa cornerback Riley Moss wrapped his hands around an interception that handed seventh-ranked Minnesota its first loss in 10 games this season.
To retain possession of the Floyd of Rosedale trophy for the fifth straight year and keep the Golden Gophers winless at Kinnick Stadium since 1999, the Hawkeyes started fast and finished stronger.
“I think our first half was one of the best halves of football we’ve played this year,’’ Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley said. “We started out fast, built a lead and in the second half when we the offense wasn’t moving the ball, the defense picked us up and held onto it.’’
And when it was over, Hawkeye players rushed to claim the 85-year-old prize that goes to the winner of the border battle and thousands of fans spilled onto the field.
Stanley, recalling what happened to his predecessor C.J. Beathard in a similar scene following a 2016 win over second-ranked Michigan in 2016, made certain at least one piece of history didn’t repeat itself.
“My helmet wasn’t going to end up downtown later tonight,’’ said Stanley, who kept his headgear in place until he was off the field.
The biggest reason Iowa’s senior quarterback had to celebrate was that the Hawkeyes had executed their plan to earn their first win in four tries this season against a ranked opponent.
Iowa scored on a game-opening drive for the first time in six games, finding a spark early with the work of true freshman running back Tyler Goodson as he made his first career start.
Goodson gained 75 of his game-high 94 rushing yards on touchdown drives on the Hawkeyes’ first two possessions.
He carried for a gain of 26 yards on Iowa’s game-opening drive, helping position Nico Ragaini to score from 21 yards out on the first of Stanley’s two touchdown passes of the game.
“That’s a route where the ball never comes to me, but it did this time,’’ Ragaini said. “I was determined this week to run everything hard – the guys in the receivers room had been on me about sometimes letting up – and I’m glad I didn’t let that happen. It gave us the start we needed.’’
Goodson scored the Hawkeyes’ second touchdown, rushing for the first 35 yards of a 68-yard drive that ended with his 10-yard carry into the end zone to give Iowa a 13-0 lead with :18 remaining in the first quarter.
“I didn’t focus on the fact I was starting, but focused on the next play and tried to make an impact that would help the team,’’ Goodson said in an interview issued through Iowa. “ … I’m glad I gained the trust of the coaches for them to put the ball in my hands and give me the best opportunity to make plays and score touchdowns.’’
Ihmir Smith-Marsette scored on a five-yard pass from Stanley with 6:20 to go in the opening half, helping the Hawkeyes build a 20-6 advantage by the half that followed Iowa’s script.
“The goal we wanted was to be leading at halftime, something nobody has done against them, this year,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “We thought that would be a key.’’
Iowa accumulated 221 of its 290 yards of offense in the opening half, but the Hawkeye defense Minnesota (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten) continued to hold as the Gophers attempted to rally.
After limiting the Minnesota to Brock Walker field goals of 24 and 20 yards in the opening half, Morgan hit Tyler Johnson with a 28-yard touchdown pass on the Gophers’ opening drive in the third quarter.
Minnesota marched to the Iowa 14 on its next possession, but after a fourth-and-four pass fell incomplete, both Iowa’s Dane Belton and Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck were flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct in dead-ball situations.
Fleck was flagged after sprinting onto the field after the play.
“The play is over the second the ball hits the ground as an incomplete pass,’’ Big Ten coordinator of officials Bill Carolla said in a statement. “The ruling was correctly enforced.’’
Iowa’s ensuing possession came to a halt when Stanley was sacked for a 16-yard loss, but the Hawkeyes (7-3, 4-3) added to their lead with 7:13 remaining when Keith Duncan connected on a 27-yard field goal.
“The second half was just a tremendous defensive fight,’’ Ferentz said. “We have tremendous respect for Minnesota. Coming in, they’ve been explosive and showed that on their first drive (in the third quarter). They closed the lead and from there, it was just a back-and-forth fight.’’
That was just the way Epenesa and the Iowa defense wanted it, limiting the Golden Gophers to a season-low 63 rushing yards.
“The game was there for us to win and we did what it took to make that happen,’’ safety Geno Stone said. “Floyd is staying home.’’
No. 23 Iowa hands No. 7 Minnesota its first loss, 23-19
Iowa 23, Minnesota 19
Minnesota 0 6 7 6 — 19
Iowa 13 7 0 3 — 23
First quarter
Iowa — Ragaini 21 pass from Stanley (pass failed), 11:26. (Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 3:34).
Iowa — Goodson 10 run (Duncan kick), :18. (Drive: 9 plays, 68 yards, 5:27).
Second quarter
Minn — FG Walker 24, 9:47. (Drive: 12 plays, 87 yards, 5 25).
Iowa — Smith-Marsette 5 pass from Stanley (Duncan kick), 6:20. (Drive: 6 plays, 69 yards, 3:20).
Minn — FG Walker 20, :00. (Drive: 5 plays, 44 yards, :39).
Third quarter
Minn — T. Johnson 28 pass from Morgan (Walker kick), 11:35. (Drive: 6 plays, 66 yards, 3:25).
Fourth quarter
Iowa — FG Duncan 27, 7:13. (Drive: 10 plays, 29 yards, 4:09).
Minn — R. Smith 1 run (kick failed), 3:27. (Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 3:46).
Att. — 67,518.
TEAM STATISTICS
Minn Iowa
First downs 23 17
Rushes-yards 30-63 31-117
Passing yards 368 173
Comp-att-int 25-39-1 14-23-0
Return yards 67 25
Punts-avg. 2-31.5 4-34.0
Fumbles-lost 1-0 0-0
Penalties-yards 5-52 3-16
Time of possession 32:20 27:40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
MINNESOTA — R. Smith 14-46, S. Brooks 4-23, Ibrahim 3-9, Green 2-8, Morgan 7-minus 23.
IOWA — Goodson 13-94, Sargent 6-18, Tracy 1-11, Stanley 8-1, Smith-Marsette 1-minus 1, Team 2-minus 6.
Passing
MINNESOTA — Morgan 25-36-0, 368 yards, Kramer 0-2-1, Team 0-1-0.
IOWA — Stanley 14-23-0, 173 yards.
Receiving
MINNESOTA — T. Johnson 9-170, Bateman 6-98, Douglas 4-60, Autman-Bell 3-21, Ibrahim 1-15, R.Smith 1-4, Wiley 1-0.
IOWA — Tracy 6-77, Smith-Marsette 4-43, Ragaini 2-30, LaPorta 1-12, Wieting 1-11.
Missed field goals
MINNESOTA — Walker 50.
IOWA — none.
Tackles (solo-ast-total)
MINNESOTA — Winfield 5-3-8, St.-Juste 5-2-7, Renner 4-2-6, Barber 4-2-6, Oliver 2-1-3, Howden 2-1-3, Martin 1-2-3, Durr 2-0-2, DeLattiboudere 1-1-2, Sori-Marin 1-1-2, Autman-Bell 1-0-1, Thomas 1-0-1, Mafe 1-0-1, Bateman 1-0-1, Dew-Treadway 1-0-1, Coughlin 0-1-1, Schad 0-1-1, Williamson 0-1-1.
IOWA — Welch 6-5-11, Hankins 6-2-8, Stone 5-3-8, Koerner 5-0-5, Belton 4-1-5, Epenesa 3-1-4, Colbert 2-2-4, Reiff 1-3-4, Evans 2-1-3, lattimore 2-1-3, Golston 0-3-3, Nixon 2-0-2, Moss 2-0-2, Johnson 1-0-1, Benson 1-0-1, Shudak 1-0-1, Roberts 1-0-1, Young 0-1-1, Wade 0-1-1.
Tackles for loss
MINNESOTA — Renner 1.5-1, Martin 1.5-2, Oliver 1-16, Mafe 1-9, Howden 0.5-1, Coughlin 0.5-1.
IOWA — Epenesa 2.5-14, Welch 1.5-9, Evans 1.5-4, Golston 1-2, Reiff 0.5-2.
Sacks
MINNESOTA — Oliver 1-16, Mafe 1-9.
IOWA — Epenesa 2.5-14, Evans 1.5-4, Welch 1-8, Reiff 0.5-2, Golston 0.5-2.
No. 23 Iowa hands No. 7 Minnesota its first loss, 23-19
Hawkeyes hope to pig out today
IOWA CITY -- There’s more than a 98.3-pound bronze pig on the line today at Kinnick Stadium.
There’s a chance for Iowa’s 23rd-ranked football team to play the role of the November spoiler – again.
Much like Michigan in 2016 and Ohio State in 2017, Minnesota visits the Hawkeyes sporting an unblemished record, Big Ten title hopes and chasing postseason playoff possibilities.
The seventh-ranked Golden Gophers bring a 9-0 record into the 3 p.m. battle for Floyd of Rosedale, the first time since 1904 that Minnesota has remained unbeaten this deep into the season.
“They’re obviously having a great season, but we wouldn’t mind sending them home with a loss,’’ Iowa defensive tackle Cedrick Lattimore said. “We got a few things to play for, too.’’
A 10-win season remains a goal for the Hawkeyes, something that would require a win in every game Iowa plays between now and the end of the season.
And mostly, the Hawkeyes want to compete.
“We’re a good football team. We’ve shown that we can compete with some of the best teams in the country and this is another chance to do that,’’ Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley said.
And if the Hawkeyes can find a way to crash the Golden Gophers’ party, it wouldn’t be all bad.
“This is a rivalry game after all and if we can spoil what they have going on, that’s alright,’’ Iowa strong safety Geno Stone said. “It’s happened before.’’
Keith Duncan derailed the second-ranked Wolverines’ hopes in 2016, sending fans spilling onto the turf at Kinnick with a 33-yard field goal as time expired to give Iowa a 14-13 win.
The following year, Stanley crushed the third-ranked Buckeyes’ dreams, throwing five touchdown passes in a 55-24 rout.
With a West Division title and a berth in the Big Ten title game the longest of longshots at this point following last week’s 24-22 loss at Wisconsin, Stanley said the Hawkeyes should be able to play pressure-free football.
“If we can come out and play loose and just go out there and give it our all for 60 minutes, that’s really all we can ask for,’’ Stanley said. “That’s something we did when we played Ohio State two years ago. Obviously, that turned out pretty well for us.’’
At this point, Stanley said, the pressure will be found on the other sideline with an opponent that has lost the last four times it has faced the Hawkeyes and hasn’t won at Kinnick Stadium since 1999.
“We should be in a position where we can just go out and play like there is nothing to lose,’’ Stanley said. “Most of the pressure is on their shoulders. Obviously we put pressure on ourselves to play the best we can, but they are the ones who kid of control their own destiny right now.’’
The Hawkeyes still must be ready to move forward themselves.
Coach Kirk Ferentz said that isn’t always the easiest thing to do, especially following a game that required the investment of two weeks of preparation and plenty of energy.
“We can’t be looking backwards. We have to be looking out the front window here and doing what we can do to get ready for a really tough opponent,’’ Ferentz said.
Ferentz understands both the confidence that Minnesota has at this point and the how that level of success can weigh on a team.
The Hawkeyes have been 9-0 twice during his 21 seasons, in 2009 and 2015, going on to finish 11-2 and 12-2 in those two years.
“Getting to 9-0, that’s hard to do. We haven’t done it a lot. Not many teams have. Take Alabama and Clemson out of the mix. It’s really difficult to do that,’’ Ferentz said. “It speaks to that they must really be wired in. They’re playing well weekly and finding ways to win. It’s a little more challenging than just saying it.’’
With its 31-26 victory over fifth-ranked Penn State last weekend, third-year coach P.J. Fleck must not only get his team to move beyond a win that flooded the field at TCF Bank Stadium with fans, he must also get the Golden Gophers to understand that the dynamics have changed.
“They’re leading the division. They’ve got the target on their back,’’ Stone said.
Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert said in this particular instance, that wouldn’t have been an issue for Iowa.
“It’s Minnesota. It’s a trophy game. It’s Floyd. It’s going to be big every year,’’ Colbert said.
The Golden Gophers’ record and ranking simply add to a game that typically fits the definition of a hard-hitting rivalry on an annual basis.
“To me, their ranking matches their record and their record matches who they are and what they’ve done on the field,’’ Ferentz said. “They’re 9-0 and they look like a top-10 team. It certainly gets your attention.’’
College football: No. 22 Iowa must defend multiple No. 7 Minnesota
IOWA CITY – After being able to concentrate on one of the nation’s premier running backs last weekend, Iowa finds itself with a different type of defensive challenge this week.
Seventh-ranked Minnesota has built its first 9-0 record in 115 years by coming after opponents from all sorts of directions.
“They’ve got a lot of really good skill players making big plays all over the place,’’ Iowa strong safety Geno Stone said. “We have a lot to get ready for this week.’’
The Hawkeyes haven’t allowed more than 24 points in a game this season and the Golden Gophers haven’t scored fewer than 28 anytime this season heading into Saturday’s 3 p.m. battle for Floyd of Rosedale at Kinnick Stadium.
“We have to eliminate their big plays. That’s where it starts, not letting them have those 20-, 21-yard gains,’’ Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert said. “That starts with limiting what they do on first and second down, putting them in third-and-long situations and getting them out of their comfort zone.’’
It’s been a comfort-filled season for Tanner Morgan, Minnesota’s 6-foot-2, 215-pound sophomore quarterback.
Through nine games, he has completed 131-of-193 passes for 2,100 yards. The Kentucky native has thrown 21 touchdown passes and has been intercepted just four times.
He has topped a 90-percent completion rate twice during the Golden Gophers’ 6-0 Big Ten start, completing 21-of-22 passes against Purdue and 18 of the 20 he attempted last week while throwing for 339 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-26 win over Penn State.
“His statistics, that’s a really good indicator that not only is he being productive, but he’s being smart with what he’s doing. They don’t beat themselves,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “He’s a young player, but he’s not playing like a young player.’’
Morgan has thrived by spreading the ball around.
Minnesota averages 37.6 points per game, second in the Big Ten to only the 51 points per game Ohio State is scoring, and the Golden Gophers have balanced the 21 touchdown passes Morgan has thrown by rushing for 22 scores.
Experienced personnel in both areas is helping make it all work for Minnesota.
“They’ve good group of running backs, good, tough runners, and a bunch of receivers who can make plays,’’ Colbert said.
The run-pass option has been good for the Gophers.
“They’re kind of Big 12-ish in the way they approach things on offense,’’ Colbert said. “They hit for some big plays against Penn State. We’ve got to be able to cover the field.’’
Stone said experience Iowa gained in defending run-pass option approaches used by Iowa State and Penn State earlier this season should benefit the Hawkeyes now.
“They look a little like those teams and the experience of going up against them, it gives us some idea of what we can expect,’’ Stone said. “We still have to step up and make the plays, but it gives us some familiarity.’’
The strength and depth Minnesota has shown in its offensive skill positions adds to the challenge Iowa faces as its works to retain possession of Floyd of Rosedale, the bronze pig trophy the winner of the border battle will claim for the 85th time and a prize the Hawkeyes have held the past four years.
The Golden Gophers have scored on 11 offensive plays of 20 yards or more, including a collection of eight touchdown receptions of 38 yards or more recorded by three receivers.
Tyler Johnson, Rashod Bateman and Chris Autman-Bell have combined for 108 receptions, 1,896 yards and 20 touchdowns.
“I thought they were one of the better receiver groups in the Big Ten, if not the best, a year ago,’’ Ferentz said. “Now, they’re a year older, continuing to grow. They can take balls and run with them, but they will also throw the ball deep and do it successfully.’’
They’re complemented by a veteran group of running backs.
Fifth-year seniors Rodney Smith and Shannon Brooks have returned from injuries to join sophomore Mohamed Ibrahim in leading a rushing attack that has averaged 195.2 yards per game.
College football: Hawks can't crack Penn St. defense
IOWA CITY — Too little. Too late.
Iowa reintroduced itself to the end zone Saturday night, but a fourth-quarter touchdown wasn’t enough to prevent the Hawkeyes from suffering a 17-12 loss to 10th-ranked Penn State at Kinnick Stadium.
A 33-yard touchdown pass from Nate Stanley to Brandon Smith with 2 minutes, 31 seconds remaining ended an eight-quarter touchdown drought by the 17th-ranked Hawkeyes against Big Ten defenses, but that wasn’t enough to counter a pair of costly Iowa mistakes.
The unbeaten Nittany Lions secured their sixth win of the season by turning the two second-half Iowa turnovers into 10 points, just enough offense to hand the Hawkeyes a second straight loss.
“We’re doing the right things, we’ve just got to do them,’’ Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa said. “We just have to do a little better.’’
A five-yard touchdown run by Noah Cain with 5:17 remaining in the game proved to be the difference.
Cain’s score on a second-down play capped an eight-play, 35-yard drive that chewed more than four minutes off the clock after Jaquan Brisker stepped in front of a Nate Stanley pass and returned his first interception of the season four yards.
Trailing 17-6, Iowa turned to Stanley and the senior quarterback connected on 7 of 11 passes during the ensuing drive.
Part of a 25 of 43 passing performance that covered 286 yards, Stanley threw for 86 of the Hawkeyes’ 87 yards on the drive and recovered his own fumble to gain a first down at the 33 before hitting Smith with Iowa’s first touchdown against a Big Ten defense since the third quarter of Iowa’s conference opener against Rutgers.
A third-quarter fumble by Tyler Goodson allowed the Nittany Lions to add to a 7-6 halftime lead when Jake Pinegar connected on a 33-yard field goal.
The kick came after Penn State missed multiple opportunities to grow its lead even larger after Jan Johnson recovered the Goodson fumble forced by PJ Mustipher at the Iowa 16-yard line.
A replay review overturned a call on the field that tight end Pat Freiermuth had reached the end zone on a 16-yard pass play, placing the ball inside the 1 where a pair of holding calls ultimately forced the Nittany Lions to settle for the field goal by the sophomore from Ankeny.
Cain led the Nittany Lions with 102 rushing yards, while Goodson paced Iowa with 35 of the 70 yards Iowa rushed for during the game.
“Our communication wasn’t where it needed to be and that led to some mistakes,’’ Epenesa said.
Penn State (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) put together the only touchdown drive of the opening half and took a 7-6 lead into the locker room at the break.
The Nittany Lions’ KJ Hamler made a head-over-heels leap into the end zone to finish off a 22-yard pass play and a 15-play, 85-yard scoring drive.
His catch came during a 12-of-24 passing performance by Sean Clifford, who rushed for 52 yards in addition to passing for 117 in Penn State’s 12th consecutive win over a Big Ten West Division team.
Hamler’s effort on the third-and-7 play and the ensuing PAT kick by Pinegar gave Penn State a 7-3 advantage with 8:36 remaining the second quarter.
The score erased a lead Iowa had taken in the opening quarter on the first of two Keith Duncan field goals in the opening half.
The first allowed Iowa (4-2, 1-2) to score the first points Penn State has allowed in the first quarter of a game this season, splitting the uprights from 47 yards with 2:12 left in the first quarter.
It capped an 11-play drive which saw Stanley connect on all six of his pass attempts.
Duncan sent a 44-yard field goal try wide right with 5:01 left in the half, but the junior had one more chance after Iowa regained possession of the ball with 1:42 to play in the second quarter.
Stanley worked quickly to position Iowa to trim the Nittany Lions’ lead to a single point.
Consecutive passes of 25 and 11 yards to Nate Wieting – the first receptions of the season by the Iowa tight end – moved the ball into Penn State territory and Stanley hit Ihmir Smith-Marsette with a 36-yard strike, the Hawkeyes had a first-and-goal from the five.
Mekhi Sargent lost one yard on a carry prior to a pair of incompletions which forced Iowa to settle for a 24-yard field goal by Duncan with :20 to play in the half and a 7-6 deficit at the break.
Iowa football: Lineman Kallenberger Hawkeyes next man in
IOWA CITY – Mark Kallenberger tossed and turned, turned and tossed, and then he played a football game.
The sophomore from Bettendorf made his first collegiate start on the Iowa offensive line during Saturday’s 17-12 loss to 10th-ranked Penn State, moving into the right guard spot Cole Banwart filled before suffering a season-ending injury.
“There were a lot of nerves going into it, more than I anticipated,’’ Kallenberger said, comparing it to what he felt a year ago prior to playing a reserve role in his first college game in Iowa’s season-opening win over Northern Illinois.
“I kept waking up (Friday) night and I’m not sure I really ever fell asleep to be honest. There was a lot of anticipation, an anxious feeling. It wasn’t the rest that I needed or that I’m used to getting.’’
Kallenberger had seen action on a weekly basis throughout the Hawkeyes’ first five games of the season, shuttling between the guard spot he played against the Nittany Lions and a tackle spot after starter Alaric Jackson was injured in Iowa’s season opener.
He learned Wednesday he would be moving into the right guard position in place of Banwart, becoming the fourth Hawkeye in Iowa’s 4-2 start to the season to start at the position.
“I moved over to right guard in practice on Wednesday and took all of the reps with the ones, so I knew it was likely that I would get the start this week with Cole out,’’ Kallenberger said.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz confirmed in his postgame comments that Banwart will miss the remainder of the season, the latest wrinkle in an offensive front five which has used five different starting combinations in six games.
Ferentz said the health situation on the offensive line “makes it a little bit of a challenge,’’ but said Alaric Jackson seemed to play with greater consistency against Penn State than he did a week earlier at Michigan when he saw his first action in four games.
“We have some moving parts, but I think we have enough to win with. We just have to get a little bit better with our execution,’’ Ferentz said. “That was Kallenberger’s first start, playing a little bit of a different position. Thought he responded pretty well, too.’’
The 6-foot-5, 291-pound sophomore found plenty of room to improve.
“My feet and my hands can be a lot better. I missed some things I should have been able to take care of and I take responsibility for that,’’ Kallenberger said. “Penn State’s defensive line was really good and I missed on the defensive tackle a couple of times, letting him get through for a couple of tackles for a loss. I need to bring more focus.’’
Kallenberger expects that to happen.
“I’m anxious to get back out there and fix some things in practice and get ready for the next game,’’ Kallenberger said. “The only thing I can do at this point is keep working to get better.’’
And with another week of work and a good night or two of sleep, Kallenberger expects that to happen.
“Like last year after that first game, things settle down and I’m looking forward to improving and it just being the next game, getting into a routine,’’ Kallenberger said.
Iowa football: O-line looking for stability
IOWA CITY — One of the “moving parts’’ on the Iowa football team’s offensive line is hoping for a little stability.
“That’s what we need as much as anything, just a chance to be out there together and build some chemistry,’’ offensive tackle Alaric Jackson said. “When you look at it, we really haven’t had much of a chance to do that.’’
The 23rd-ranked Hawkeyes have started five different lineup combinations on the offensive front during Iowa’s 4-2 start to the season.
Primarily because of injuries, there has been a seemingly constant churn in personnel up front and that has led to issues that were unmasked during losses the past two games against top-20 opponents.
After being sacked just six times in Iowa’s first four games, defenders from Michigan and Penn State plowed through Iowa’s protection to drop quarterback Nate Stanley 10 times in the Hawkeyes’ back-to-back losses the past two weeks.
“That’s not what we’re about,’’ Jackson said. “Our priority as a line is to protect Nate and give him the time he needs to get the job done back there. We haven’t lived up to our end of the deal the past couple of games.’’
Communication issues on the offensive line led to a costly second-half fumble by freshman Tyler Goodson during the second half of the Penn State game, a play where Coach Kirk Ferentz said trouble started with a less-than-clean handoff.
Nittany Lions defensive tackle PJ Mustipher had blown through an open hole in the interior of the offensive line to reach Goodson as he was attempting to secure the handoff from Stanley.
“It was not a smooth operation play. Tyler has some ownership, but it was not smooth. I’m not putting that on him at all. That was a team effort right there,’’ Ferentz said. “Those are the kinds of things if we can’t get cleaned up, it’s going to be a problem as we move forward.’’
Jackson, who missed three games after suffering a knee sprain during Iowa’s season-opener against Miami (Ohio), believes he needs to increase his own contribution to create greater cohesion as the Hawkeyes’ work toward Saturday’s 11 a.m. game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium.
“We’ve been playing great teams. I’ve been out for a few weeks, so chemistry isn’t as tight,’’ Jackson said. “We’re communicating better, just doing the small things right. It will be good this weekend.’’
Ferentz is counting on progress and said coaches are continuing to search for the best combination of personnel.
“We’re not playing well enough on the line, not cohesively enough,’’ he said. “We’re working to get our best combination in there, get our best football being played up there. It’s an open door right now, an opportunity for any one of the guys to jump up, practice well this week.’’
Mark Kallenberger, who had seen most of his snaps at tackle in a reserve role, made his first career start at right guard last week and Ferentz said the sophomore from Bettendorf “made a good representation of himself.’’
Ferentz appreciated how Kallenberger handled the nuances of the position shift in a first-time role.
“Playing inside, he handled that well, a little bit different feel in that,’’ Ferentz said. “Some guys can’t handle that. Some do. He seemed to be unaffected by that. I saw a lot of positives.’’
Ferentz said Kallenberger positioned himself for the starting opportunity with progress in practice over the past month after a preseason camp where it “didn’t really seem like he was moving forward and progressing.’’
The recent growth spurt in his game put Kallenberger in a position to slide over to guard when starter Cole Banwart was injured in practice last Wednesday.
Cody Ince and Justin Britt rotated in on the line in reserve roles against the Nittany Lions, something Ferentz said will likely continue as long as their practice performance merits it.
Mostly, like Jackson, Ferentz wants to see the type of cohesion it takes for the offense as a whole to be successful.
“We’ve been in this situation before. We’ve played two pretty decent defensive football teams. History or time will bear that out. What I saw with my own eyes, I believe that. We have to prepare for our opponents. We’ll respect the process and try to get better here,’’ Ferentz said.
“If we’re not quite getting it done, it’s always frustrating. The good news is, we’ve seen our guys play better. We’ll keep focused on that.’’
REDSHIRT OPTIONS: With true freshman Tyler Goodson working his way into the mix at running back, Iowa coaches are discussing the possibility of redshirting junior Ivory Kelly-Martin this season.
The move would create some separation among a group of backs that also includes juniors Mekhi Sargent and Toren Young.
“I think right now we would be smart to try to protect Ivory if we can, but we’re also trying to win this year,’’ Ferentz said. “We’ll stay flexible on it, but we’d sure like to not waste a year of his eligibility if we can.’’
Kelly-Martin has played in four games this season, rushing for 23 yards on six carries. He is currently at the maximum number of games he can play in and redshirt this season.
SURGERY PLANS: The season-ending knee injury that sidelined offensive lineman Cole Banwart for last week’s game will require surgery.
“His season is unfortunately over. Nobody is happy about that obviously,’’ Ferentz said.
Ferentz said offensive lineman Kyler Schott will miss his third straight game this week and is not expected back until after Iowa’s bye week on Nov. 2 at the earliest.
HOMECOMING HONORS: This is homecoming week at Iowa and the 80th anniversary of Nile Kinnick receiving the Heisman Trophy is being commemorated with his jersey number, 24, the centerpiece of the traditional corn monument erected on the west side of the Old Capitol.
The annual homecoming parade is scheduled to begin at 5:45 p.m. on Friday in downtown Iowa City, where former Iowa basketball player B.J. Armstrong will be the grand marshal for this year’s parade.
Iowa football: Hawkeyes see opportunity in the air
IOWA CITY — The veterans on the back end of the Iowa defense understand.
Michael Ojemudia and Geno Stone have been through it all before, dealing with the football version of a “shots fired’’ call from a pass-first, pass-last Purdue offense.
“They’re not afraid to just air it out,’’ Ojemudia said.
Stone agreed.
“They’re going to take a lot of shots, a lot of deep shots, and just keep firing them at us,’’ he said.
And in some respects, the Hawkeyes don’t mind that as they prepare for Saturday’s 11 a.m. game at Kinnick Stadium.
“The last couple of games, we haven’t seen teams that throw it deep the way Purdue does,’’ Ojemudia said. “It’s a different look and it should be a chance for us to get some balls. We haven’t been turning teams over like we know we can. This game, there should be some opportunities out there for us to go get.’’
Over the past two-plus seasons, no team in the Football Bowl Subdivision has intercepted more than the 45 passes Iowa has picked off since the opening game in 2017.
However, only four of those interceptions have come this season and only one has come in the Hawkeyes’ last four games, a pick by Stone at Michigan.
“Takeaways are kind of like big plays on offense,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “You can try to scheme big plays, but for the most part they’re just a result of playing well, good execution, aggressive play.’’
Stone, who shared the Iowa team lead with four interceptions last season, feels like the Hawkeyes are due for a game-changing kind of performance in the secondary.
“Overdue,’’ he said. “We are anxious to go up against a team that puts the ball in the air the way they do,’’ Stone said.
Purdue brings the Big Ten’s most prolific passing attack into Kinnick Stadium, averaging 324.5 yards per game through the air.
The loss of starting quarterback Elijah Sindelar and top receiver Rondale Moore to injuries have done little to slow the Boilermakers down.
Sindelar’s replacement, 6-foot-5 redshirt freshman Jack Plummer, completed 33 of 41 passes last weekend in his second start. He passed for 420 yards and three touchdowns in a 40-14 rout of Maryland.
The absence of Moore, questionable for the Iowa game because of a hamstring injury that has kept him out of the last two games, has created opportunities for others.
True freshman David Bell, a player the Hawkeyes aggressively recruited, was named Big Ten freshman of the week Monday after catching nine passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns.
His efforts deep spread out the Terrapins’ defense, providing room for tight end Brycen Hopkins to run after catching 10 passes for 140 yards, covering ground on shorter routes.
Their work helps Purdue overcome season-long issues on the ground, where the Boilermakers’ rushing attack ranks as the Big Ten’s worst at 63.5 yards per game.
“They can’t really run the ball, so we know what they’ll do with it,’’ Ojemudia said. “They’ll air it out. There will be a lot of 50-50 balls to get a pass interference or they might catch it. It’s the idea, ‘We’re just going to throw it until our chances are good.’’
That’s nothing new for Purdue.
Ojemudia and Manny Rugamba were ultimately replaced at a cornerback spot two years ago as Sindelar found a mismatch and connected with Anthony Mahoungou seven times for 135 yards, primarily in the second half.
Matt Hankins was brought into the game and effectively dealt with Mahoungou as Purdue erased a 9-7 halftime deficit and pulled away to a 24-15 victory at Kinnick Stadium.
Last season with Ojemudia and Hankins nursing injuries, freshmen Julius Brents and Riley Moss felt the persistent pain of dealing with David Blough, who threw for 333 yards and four touchdowns to position the Boilermakers to win a 38-36 game decided on a field goal in the final seconds.
“They did last year to us what they do,’’ Stone said. “We knew how they would attack us. They’ll try to do the same things again this year.’’
Knowing that and dealing with that can be two completely different things, as Iowa learned a year ago.
“You have to be smart about it, be in the right position and play the game the right way,’’ Ojemudia said. “If you don’t, you’ll get burned.’’
But the Hawkeyes are ready for an opponent with a passing preference.
“This is one of those weeks that there will be a bunch of opportunities to get takeaways,’’ Stone said. “It’s a week you look forward to because the possibilities … they’re there.’’
Freshmen making impact for Iowa, Purdue
IOWA CITY – Midway through the college football season, Iowa and Purdue are already getting a glimpse of the future.
Hawkeye freshmen have gotten a methodical introduction to the college game while necessity has been part of the path to playing time for several players on an injury-plagued Boilermakers roster.
Saturday, the future meets the present as two teams off to 1-2 starts in Big Ten play meet in an 11 a.m. game at Kinnick Stadium.
“We’ve had some young guys step up and contribute and they’re doing a great job of helping our team,’’ Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley said.
There are 16 freshmen – 14 redshirt freshmen and two true freshmen – listed on the Hawkeyes’ two-deep depth chart for the match-up against the Boilermakers.
Purdue counters with 20 freshmen on its depth chart, a group that includes 12 starters among a collection of 30 freshmen or redshirt freshmen who have seen playing time for coach Jeff Brohm’s team this season.
Redshirt freshman Jack Plummer is starting at quarterback and true freshmen David Bell at receiver and King Doerue at running back have emerged as starters on offense.
True freshman defensive end George Karlaftis and redshirt freshman Cory Trice at cornerback are among the Purdue’s leaders on defense.
Karaftis leads the team with 9.5 tackles for a loss and four sacks and Trice shifted from safety to cornerback to pick off a pair of passes and return one for a score a week ago in a 40-14 win over Maryland.
“Over summer and up to now, those true freshmen are making good progress. It’s been fun and cool to see what they’re capable of,’’ Plummer said. “The coaches did a good job of recruiting them and as a group, they’re all really good players.’’
Brohm said he expects some inconsistencies as a result of the changes, which include a remake of the offensive line at four spots after Purdue (2-4) dropped a third straight game two weeks ago at Penn State.
“I think we’re making progress, but we have a ways to go,’’ Brohm said.
Following consecutive losses to top-20 Michigan and Penn State teams, 23rd-ranked Iowa (4-2) is looking for progress as well.
Freshman running back Tyler Goodson continues to grow his role in the Iowa offense.
His 48 carries is second on the team behind the 70 times Mekhi Sargent has rushed for the Hawkeyes and his 29-yard rush in last week’s 17-12 loss to the Nittany Lions was Iowa’s second-longest run from scrimmage this season.
The 5-foot-10, 190-pound Suwanee, Georgia native has also become Iowa’s top receiver among running backs, catching 15 passes for 92 yards during the first six games of his college career.
Goodson recorded his first fumble at the college level in the second half against Penn State, a drop that gave the Nittany Lions’ possession at the Iowa 16-yard line and set up a third-quarter field goal.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz continued to learn about Goodson this week following the misstep.
“All of us are really impressed with Tyler. He’s handled it well, had good practices,’’ Ferentz said. “Part of competing at this level against really good teams, you’re going to have a bad play or a bad day. It’s how you respond to that and he’s done a good job with that.’’
The only other true freshman to work his way onto the Iowa depth chart at this point is Justin Britt, listed as the back-up to Mark Kallenberger at right guard on an offensive line that includes redshirt freshman Tyler Linderbaum starting at center and lists redshirt freshmen Jack Plumb, Cody Ince and Jeff Jenkins on the second team.
“We’ve got a lot of young guys out there and they’re learning every day what it’s like to compete at this level,’’ Stanley said. “The more experience they gain, the better they will become. It’s something we’ve all gone through.’’
On defense, redshirt freshman D.J. Johnson at cornerback has started three games and returns to a second-team role with the return of a healthy Matt Hankins to the starting lineup.
“D.J. has bought a lot of equity with all of us with how he stepped up and helped out when we needed him,’’ Ferentz said. “That’s what you hope to see from young guys, players who will put in the work to be ready when they’re needed and then perform that way when they’re called up on.’’
Steady Duncan isn't counting field goals
IOWA CITY — Keith Duncan insists the only number that matters is one – as in one kick at a time.
The Iowa junior continued to be a consistent contributor to the Hawkeye offense Saturday, connecting on all four of his field goal attempts and adding a pair of extra points to accumulate 14 of the 26 points Iowa needed to hold off Purdue by six points.
“My job isn’t to keep stats,’’ Duncan said. “I’m focused on making the kick and having a one-rep mindset.’’
Duncan improved to 10 of 11 on the season in field goal tries of 40 yards or more, hitting from 44 and 42 yards against the Boilermakers in addition to hitting from 30 and 38 yards.
He credits strength and conditioning coordinator Chris Doyle with helping him prepare for a workload that has seen Duncan hit 17 of 19 field goal tries and all 16 of his extra-point attempts.
“Coach Doyle has done a pretty good job of getting us the extra strength and putting us through programs to increase explosiveness,’’ Duncan said. “Part of it is a mental aspect. It’s 100 degrees outside at these workouts. That’s mental strength. It’s part physical, but it’s all mental.’’
Duncan had a little extra motivation Saturday. The Weddington, N.C., native grew up near Purdue kicker J.D. Dellinger, a Charlotte native who hit a pair of field goals and two extra points for the Boilermakers.
“We talk all the time and we’ve been friends forever,’’ he said. “Our high schools played each other every year, so this was one I wanted to get.’’
WELCH SITS: Iowa’s leading tackler missed Saturday’s game with an injury.
Middle linebacker Kristian Welch, who tops the Hawkeye tackle charts with 47 stops this season, suffered an injury in Iowa’s game against Penn State a week ago, getting “nicked up,’’ as coach Kirk Ferentz put it.
Redshirt freshman Dillon Doyle started in place of Welch at the middle linebacker spot, a position that also saw true freshman Jack Campbell get plenty of snaps Saturday.
“Kristian did a fantastic job. He quizzed us all week and had us ready go,’’ Doyle said. “We also knew both of the guys behind us would have us in the right spots. When you can have that kind of trust in those guys, it really was a help.’’
Campbell finished with four tackles and Doyle recorded one in the win.
College football: Hawkeyes survive Purdue
IOWA CITY — Work remains, and every player wearing an Iowa jersey Saturday was quick to point that out, but the Hawkeyes walked out of Kinnick Stadium realizing one other thing, as well.
“It just feels good to get back on the win train again,’’ Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs said.
After back-to-back losses to Michigan and Penn State, holding off Purdue 26-20 proved to be both a sigh of relief and a sign of progress for the Hawkeyes.
“We got back to playing Iowa football, doing the things we know we need to do,’’ cornerback Matt Hankins said. “Getting a couple of takeaways, slowing down the run, making some plays when we needed to, that’s what we needed to get out of this and we did.’’
The Hawkeyes turned the Boilermakers over twice, once in the first half on a fumble forced by Geno Stone that was recovered at the Iowa 9-yard line and again in the second half when Riley Moss picked off of a Jack Plummer pass at the Iowa 28-yard line.
Purdue didn’t arrive at Kinnick Stadium with much of a rushing attack – averaging 63.5 yards on the ground per game – but left with even less.
The Boilermakers ran for just 33 yards against the Hawkeyes, the fewest allowed by Iowa against a Big Ten opponent since Minnesota gained just 30 yards in a game in 2013.
Plummer did throw for 327 yards, completing 30 of 50 passes, but Iowa forced a pair of three-and-outs in the fourth quarter that gave the Hawkeyes enough of a cushion to withstand the late comeback attempt.
“We made enough plays when it mattered most to earn the win,’’ said Moss, whose first interception of the season came against an opponent which had targeted him repeatedly on its way to a win over the Hawkeyes a year ago at Ross-Ade Stadium.
“I expected them to come after me again and they did. That’s what they do. To step up and make a play, that felt pretty good.’’
It felt even better after Nico Ragaini and Nate Wieting each recovered onside kicks by the Boilermakers in the final three minutes to secure the Hawkeyes’ fifth victory in seven games.
“You don’t field two onside kicks too often, but our guys looked prepared and came up with the ball,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said.
Purdue coach Jeff Brohm felt the onside kicks gave his team its best chance to overcome the situation the Boilermakers found themselves in after J.D. Dellinger hit fourth-quarter field goals from 27 and 36 yards to pull Purdue within a 19-13 score with 2:59 to play.
“I felt like it gave us the best-percentage chance to get the ball back in our hands,’’ Brohm said. “It was unfortunate they were able to put the ball in the running backs’ hands and score two plays later.’’
A personal foul on Purdue’s Jackson Anthrop after Ragaini’s recovery allowed Iowa to start at the Boilermakers’ 35-yard line and carries of 21 and 14 yards by Mekhi Sargent quickly allowed the Hawkeyes to regain a 26-13 margin with 2:16 remaining.
Sargent led Iowa with 68 rushing yards, part of a 102-yard team effort on the ground that pushed the Hawkeyes over the century mark on the ground for the first time in three games.
“To run the ball the way we did, especially at a time when everybody in the stadium knew it was going to happen, was certainly a positive,’’ Ferentz said. “I thought our protection was a little better out there and we came up with some big plays.’’
Nate Stanley completed 23 of 33 passes for 260 yards, connecting nine times with Brandon Smith, who totaled 106 and topped 100 receiving yards for the first time in his career.
Stanley’s effort included hitting 5 of 6 passes during Iowa’s first drive of the second half, setting up a one-yard touchdown lunge into the end zone by Tyler Goodson with 7:26 left in the third quarter to extend the Hawkeyes’ 9-7 halftime lead.
Smith collected 62 of his receiving yards in the opening half before an injured lower right leg forced him to leave the game midway through the fourth quarter.
Iowa, balancing its Big Ten record at 2-2, benefitted from improved field position created by the punting of Michael Sleep-Dalton and four field goals from Keith Duncan.
Sleep-Dalton averaged 47.2 yards on four punts, including a 63-yard boot in the fourth quarter, and Duncan pounded home kicks of 30, 44, 42 and 38 yards.
His first three field goals sent Iowa into the locker room at the half with a 9-7 advantage.
He appreciated the work, but didn’t mind it when the Hawkeyes stopped settling for field goals in the second half and put two touchdowns on the board.
“It’s fun to go get some field goals, but it’s a great job by our offense to go out there and get us in a position to get some points,’’ Duncan said following his second four field-goal game of the season.
Talk with the 9-7 lead at the half centered around turning those early drives into touchdowns.
“We continued to echo that we have opportunities, so let’s capitalize on them,’’ Stanley said. “No different really than any other game, just echoing that we had to do one or two things better to help us score touchdowns.’’
Iowa 26, Purdue 20
Purdue 0 7 0 13 — 20
Iowa 6 3 7 10 — 26
First quarter
Iowa — FG Duncan 30, 7:45. (Drive: 15 plays, 63 yards, 7:15).
Iowa — FG Duncan 44, 2:42. (Drive: 7 plays, 56 yards, 3:10).
Second quarter
Iowa — FG Duncan 42, 2:14. (Drive: 8 plays, 31 yards, 4:35).
Pur — Bell 7 pass from Plummer (Dellinger kick), :38. (Drive: 7 plays, 78 yards, 1:36).
Third quarter
Iowa — Goodson 1 run (Duncan kick), 7:26. (Drive: 9 plays, 72 yards, 4:27).
Fourth quarter
Iowa — FG Duncan 38, 14:54. (Drive: 7 plays, 47 yards, 2:54).
Pur — FG Dellinger 27, 11:36. (Drive: 4 plays, minus-1 yards, :58).
Pur — FG Dellinger 36, 2:59. (Drive: 5 plays, 70 yards, :51).
Iowa — Sargent 14 run (Duncan kick), 2:16. (Drive: 2 plays, 35 yards, :43).
Pur — Durham 1 pass from Plummer (Dellinger kick), :24. (Drive: 11 plays, 72 yards, 1:52).
Att. — 69,250.
TEAM STATISTICS
Pur. Iowa
First downs 17 19
Rushes-yards 18-33 33-102
Passing yards 327 260
Comp-att-int 30-50-1 23-33-1
Return yards 100 30
Punts-avg. 6-35.16 4-48.0
Fumbles-lost 2-1 0-0
Penalties-yards 5-40 7-60
Time of possession 24:22 35:38
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
PURDUE — Doerue 10-26, Plummer 7-4, Worship 1-3.
IOWA — Sargent 13-68, T. Young 5-17, Stanley 6-9, Goodson 5-6, Tracy 1-5, Ross 2-0, Team 1-minus 3.
Passing
PURDUE — Plummer 30-50-1, 327 yards.
IOWA — Stanley 23-33-1, 260 yards.
Receiving
PURDUE — Bell 13-197, Hopkins 5-51, Sparks 3-17, Doerue 3-16, A. Anderson 2-32, Anthrop 2-9, Hewitt 1-4, Durham 1-1.
IOWA — B. Smith 9-106, Ragaini 6-31, Smith-Marsette 3-57, Tracy 3-28, Goodson 2-38.
Tackles (solo-ast-total)
PURDUE — Barnes 3-5-8, Thineneman 6-1-7, Mosley 6-1-7, Holt 3-4-7, Alexander 5-1-6, Karlaftis 2-2-4, Johnson 1-3-4, Fakasiieiki 0-4-4, Allen 2-1-3, Mackey 2-0-2, Trice 2-0-2, Smiley 1-1-2, Major 1-1-2, Sullivan 1-1-2, Higgins 0-2-2, Graham 0-2-2, Smith 1-0-1, Dotson 1-0-1, Anthrop 1-0-1, Armour 1-0-1, Watts 0-1-1.
IOWA — Hankins 8-3-11, Stone 5-1-6, Colbert 4-2-6, Belton 3-3-6, Koerner 3-2-5, Young 4-0-4, Campbell 2-2-4, Ojemudia 1-2-3, Moss 2-0-2, Golston 1-1-2, Lattimore 1-1-2, Nixon 1-1-2, Roberts 0-2-2, Stanley 1-0-1, VanValkenburg 1-0-1, Milani 1-0-1, Waggoner 1-0-1, Doyle 1-0-1, Reiff 0-1-1, Dvorak 0-1-1.
Tackles for loss
PURDUE — Alexander 1-3, Karlaftis 1-8, Barnes 0.5-0, Johnson 0.5-0, Fakasiieiki 0.5-1, Graham 0.5-1.
IOWA — Golston 1.5-3, Moss 1-1, Nixon 1-3, Waggoner 1-7, Lattimore 0.5-3.
Sacks
PURDUE — Karlaftis 1-8.
IOWA — Waggoner 1-7.
College football: Iowa moves on to Northwestern
IOWA CITY — Some good, some bad and somewhat of a chance to get back into the Big Ten West race, Saturday proved to be just another day at the office for the Iowa football team.
Five things to think about as the now 20th-ranked Hawkeyes move on from Purdue and work toward next weekend’s game at Northwestern:
1. The good
Consider the work of the Iowa defense to be a better-than-average performance against Purdue, among the reasons the Hawkeyes were in a position to move to 5-2 on the season.
In limiting the Boilermakers to a paltry 33 rushing yards — the fewest allowed by the Hawkeyes against a Big Ten opponent since holding Minnesota to 30 in 2013 — and giving up 327 passing yards, Iowa held Purdue below its season averages in both areas.
The arm of Jack Plummer and the skill of Boilermakers receivers David Bell and Brycen Hopkins provided a test that Iowa passed, helped by recovering a fumble inside the Iowa 10-yard line and intercepting a pass inside the Iowa 30.
Those takeaways and the ability of the defense to limit Purdue to a J.D. Dellinger field goal after Dedrick Mackey returned a Nate Stanley interception to the Iowa 9-yard line in the fourth quarter prevented things from turning in a very different direction Saturday at rain-soaked Kinnick Stadium.
2. The consistently good
Never take for granted the work senior snapper Jackson Subbert, senior holder Colten Rastetter and junior kicker Keith Duncan or the teammates protecting them.
Iowa’s field goal and extra-point team has been as consistent as it gets in the Big Ten this season and the four field goals Duncan knocked through the uprights against both Iowa State and Purdue are the reason the Hawkeyes are 5-2 at the moment.
Duncan insists he isn’t a stats guy — one rep at a time — but the numbers paint a picture of difference-making consistency.
He has hit 17-of-19 field goal tries this season, six more makes than any other team in the Big Ten this season and at an 89.5-percent conversion rated topped only by Indiana’s 10-for-10 start to the season.
Duncan is also perfect in 16 PAT tries, making Iowa one of nine Big Ten teams to hit every PAT attempt it has tried.
That all adds up to 67 points, making Duncan second in the Big Ten in scoring to only the 114 points Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor has accumulated.
3. The one step forward
Iowa used three different line combinations during its first three offensive drives Saturday, reflecting of the work in progress that is the Hawkeye front five.
Collectively, the group took a small step forward as Stanley spent more time running the offense as opposed to running for his life.
The offensive line still has a ways to go — the 102 rushing yards Iowa accumulated illustrates that — but the group provided better protection, surrendered just one sack and gave the Hawkeyes a chance to throw for 260 yards.
The connections Stanley had with Brandon Smith before he left the game in the fourth quarter what what coach Kirk Ferentz said is believed to be a bone bruise in his lower right leg are noteworthy.
Smith’s career-high nine receptions for 106 yards were the most catches by an Iowa receiver since Nick Easley grabbed 10 passes for 103 yards 17 games ago in the Hawkeyes’ 38-14 win over Northern Iowa in the 2018 season.
4. The bad
Iowa did find some traction on the ground late in the game, but the 3.1 yards the Hawkeyes averaged per carry against a Purdue defense which had been surrendering 4.6 yards per attempt isn’t going to win a lot of games in the Big Ten.
The Hawkeyes rushed ball 33 times for 102 yards, including a 1-yard touchdown run by Tyler Goodson in the third quarter and an 14-yard scoring carry by Mekhi Sargent with 2 minutes, 16 seconds remaining that proved to be the difference in the game.
Goodson’s touchdown was the first rushing score by an Iowa tailback since Sargent scored on a four-yard carry to provide Iowa with its first points in the opening quarter of a 48-3 win over Middle Tennessee on Sept. 28.
There are a combination of factors that have stagnated the Hawkeyes’ bread-and-butter rushing attack, including multiple moving parts on the offensive front.
“Our rhythm isn’t right where we want it to be right now, but (Stanley’s) pushing forward,’’ Ferentz said.
5. The door reopens
Iowa took the field needing a little help to step back into the race in the Big Ten West Division.
Illinois delivered, bringing Wisconsin one step back to the pack with its 24-23 victory over the previously-unbeaten Badgers to leave Minnesota as the only unbeaten team in the West.
That reopens the door for the Hawkeyes to have more of a say in their own fate in the division race, facing Wisconsin and Minnesota on consecutive weekends next month.
“This is my 30th year in the league and it’s really hard to predict what’s going to happen. When people starting thinking they know the answers ahead of time, boy, that’s when bad things happen,’’ Ferentz said, suggesting his team would be wise to look no further ahead than its next opponent.
Iowa has only Saturday’s game at Northwestern and a bye week between now and the back-to-back Wisconsin-Minnesota match-ups.
Meanwhile, the Badgers visit Ohio State this weekend and the Golden Gophers play only home games against Maryland and unbeaten Penn State before showing up at Kinnick Stadium on Nov. 16.
College football: Iowa could be without two key pieces against Northwestern
IOWA CITY — Iowa could be without both its season leaders in receptions and tackles when it plays at Northwestern on Saturday.
The Hawkeye depth chart for the 11 a.m. game at Ryan Field released Monday does not include either wide receiver Brandon Smith or middle linebacker Kristian Welch, an early-week indication that it is anticipated neither will be available for the week’s game.
Smith was injured during the fourth quarter of last weekend’s game against Purdue, suffering what coach Kirk Ferentz said at the time was believed to be a bone bruise in his lower right leg.
Teammates assisted Smith off of the field as he put no pressure on his right leg after recording a reception for a four-yard gain with 4 minutes, 21 seconds remaining in the 20th-ranked Hawkeyes’ 26-20 win over the Boilermakers.
The injury ended a career-best effort by Smith, who caught nine passes for 106 receiving yards in the win, the first time in his collegiate career he had topped 100 yards.
“Brandon has really learned how to use his size and ability,’’ Ferentz said following the game.
Smith has caught 33 passes for 407 yards and four touchdowns this season for Iowa.
Redshirt freshman Tyrone Tracy Jr., who has 15 catches for 218 yards, is listed as the starter at wide receiver in Smith’s absence and redshirt freshman Calvin Lockett is listed on the second line of the depth chart.
Welch, who leads Iowa with 47 tackles, missed the Purdue game with an injury suffered a week earlier in the second half of a loss to Penn State.
Redshirt freshman Dillon Doyle, who made his first career start last week, and true freshman Jack Campbell fill the top two spots on this week’s depth chart for the Northwestern game.
Iowa football: Ground game gaining some traction
IOWA CITY — When Mekhi Sargent scored what proved to be the game-deciding points in Iowa’s 26-20 win over Purdue last weekend, his touchdown celebration was accompanied by a sigh of relief.
Sargent followed a 21-yard run by matching the longest touchdown run of Iowa’s 5-2 season, carrying the ball 14 yards into the end zone to extend a 19-13 lead with 2 minutes, 14 seconds left in the game.
Starting and ending that two-play drive capped a 68-yard effort for the Hawkeyes’ junior running back, a small drive with big ramifications.
“That was huge for us,’’ Sargent said Tuesday. “One of the things we always want to do as an offense is finish strong. To be able to execute those plays the way we did when we did it, that’s big for us.’’
Sargent considers it to be a step forward for an Iowa offense that had struggled in recent games to gain much traction on the ground.
Offensive guard Landan Paulsen shared that sentiment.
“Everybody is working hard to bring it all together and make everything work and to be able to carry some late-game momentum forward from that, that’s big for all of us,’’ Paulsen said. “It was something we needed.’’
It was something Sargent needed as he works toward Saturday’s 11 a.m. game at Northwestern, an opponent that has beaten Iowa in each of the last three years.
His final two carries pushed the Hawkeyes’ rushing total over 100 yards for the first time in three games, helping Sargent move beyond his own struggles of the past few weeks.
Sargent fumbled on Iowa’s first snap of the game at Michigan, a tone-setting drop in a 10-3 loss that saw Sargent finish with seven carries for 12 yards.
The following week against Penn State, he ran the ball nine times and collected just 18 yards.
“I wasn’t the first player to cough the ball up and I won’t be the last. It hung with me for a few days, but we’re still in season and you don’t want to be thinking negatively the whole time,’’ Sargent said.
“There’s no need to dwell on the past. My thing was to move forward. There’s a lot of football left and down the line, I want to continue to be the best football player I can be for our team.’’
Continuing to split time with Toren Young and Tyler Goodson in the Hawkeye backfield, Sargent is averaging 56.7 yards per game.
Coach Kirk Ferentz believes from the line to the backs, Iowa made progress in its ground game last weekend against the Boilermakers.
“I think things looked a little more cohesive with our blocking. It starts there,’’ Ferentz said. “There’s a lot of moving parts there. Getting (Alaric Jackson) back in the lineup, he looked a little sharper Saturday, just stabilizing that part of the equation will help us.’’
Ferentz doesn’t believe Iowa has everything figured out just yet.
“I think we gained a little ground Saturday, but we still have work to do and it’s going to be that way for a while,’’ he said.
So, Ferentz looks for sustained growth, seeking week-to-week improvement from a rushing attack that now averages 149 yards per game and ranks ninth in the Big Ten.
The Hawkeyes expect to continue to rotate three backs, believing that Sargent, Young and Goodson each bring something a little different to the equation and add to the preparations opponents must make as they prepare to face Iowa.
“We’re pleased with what we’re seeing and we expect them to keep pushing forward,’’ Ferentz said.
Sargent expects the same of himself.
“As a football player, I feel like we all go through adversity at some point,’’ Sargent said. “As a team, we were going through some adversity since we’d lost two in a row. It all starts at practice, the basic fundamentals. Just move forward.’’
Sargent believes he joined the Hawkeyes in accomplishing that with last week’s work against the Boilermakers.
But, he isn’t satisfied.
“That series, the way it came together up front, we’ve seen what we can do now,’’ Sargent said. “This gives us a chance to grow.’’
LONG-TERM ABSENCE: Wide receiver Brandon Smith is expected to be sidelined from 3-5 weeks, Ferentz said.
The injury the Hawkeyes’ leader in receptions suffered to his lower right leg during the fourth quarter of last weekend’s win over Purdue has proven to be more serious than initial observations.
“Looked like it might be a contusion, then kind of went south on us,’’ Ferentz said.
Tyrone Tracy Jr. will start in Smith’s absence, with Ihmir Smith-Marsette shuffling from one receiver spot to the other if needed.
“We’ll juggle things a little bit, opens up some opportunity on the other side, other positions,’’ Ferentz said, adding that Oliver Martin will be “in the mix’’ for playing time.
LINEBACKER ROTATION: Starting middle linebacker Kristian Welch also has not returned to the practice field this week and Ferentz said he is “not overly optimistic’’ about a return before Saturday, positioning Dillon Doyle and Jack Campbell to continue to rotate there.
“They both did a good job last week and it takes a little pressure off both of them not to have to play 70, 80 snaps,’’ Ferentz said. “It was really workable.’’
UNSETTLED SPOT: Matt Hankins and Riley Moss are competing this week for the start at left cornerback against Northwestern.
“We’ll let them compete this week, make a decision,’’ Ferentz said. “We weren’t necessarily planning on putting Riley in the other day. He did a good job. No sense taking him out. Kind of that way with every position.’’
Iowa football: Illini provide Hawkeyes a reminder
IOWA CITY — Illinois’ eye-opening upset of Wisconsin last weekend did more for Iowa than give the Hawkeyes a glimmer of hope in the Big Ten West Division race.
It provided the 20th-ranked Hawkeyes with a reminder that on any given Saturday anything is truly possible in college football.
“I don’t think too many people saw that coming,’’ Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert said, referencing the 24-23 victory earned by a Fighting Illini team that took the field as a 31-point underdog to an opponent it hadn’t beaten in a decade.
“You can’t look past anybody.’’
That message has been echoed repeatedly this week as the Hawkeyes prepare to visit a Northwestern team that sits at 1-5 as it prepares for Saturday’s 11 a.m. game at Ryan Field against Iowa.
“The coaches, they’re always talking about how anything can happen in any game. It’s why we put the kind of emphasis on preparation that we put into it every single week,’’ Iowa offensive guard Landan Paulsen said. “It’s always about the next opponent.’’
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz will typically touch on the big picture as he addresses his team at the start of each week. Then, the focus turns quickly to the next team on the schedule.
Colbert said the Fighting Illini provided the Hawkeyes with an example of why that happens, stunning a Badgers team that lost half of the two-game edge it shared with Minnesota in the Big Ten West Division race with the 24-23 loss.
“What they did, it reminds us that every week is important. You can’t look over any teams,’’ Colbert said.
Strong safety Geno Stone found that to be the most significant takeaway from the loss suffered by Wisconsin, which is now trying to figure out how to avoid a second setback as it prepares to travel this weekend to unbeaten Ohio State.
“It was kind of crazy to see that. For us, it really doesn’t matter that Wisconsin lost,’’ Stone said of the Illinois upset.
“We know that we have to go through them to get the West. Even Minnesota, they’re still undefeated. So, we don’t look ahead. We know we still have to go through those teams.’’
Iowa faces those challenges on consecutive weekends next month.
After enjoying a bye on the schedule next week, the Hawkeyes visit the Badgers on Nov. 9 before hosting the Golden Gophers on Nov. 16.
In addition to this week’s game at Northwestern, Iowa concludes its regular-season schedule with a home game against Illinois before traveling to Nebraska on Black Friday.
But Colbert believes the only way for Iowa to deal with all of that is to deal with one thing first – Northwestern.
“The Big Ten West is open, so we just have to come out each week and focus on that week individually,’’ he said. “Hopefully, that should lead us to (Indianapolis and the Big Ten Championship Game) at the end of the road.’’
Time has taught Ferentz that the road can be long and winding, filled with plenty of potential potholes Iowa is working to avoid.
He found the difficulty the Hawkeyes had last weekend in holding off Purdue 26-20 as a viable example of the challenges Iowa must deal with throughout the final five games of the season.
“Purdue played a tough game and I think that’s just really representative of conference play, especially conference play this time of year,” Ferentz said. “October, November, you expect every game to be competitive and tough. I think it’s kind of the way it is.’’
The Hawkeyes aren’t the only ones using Illinois’ upset as an example of what can happen on any given Saturday.
Coming off a 52-3 loss to Ohio State as it prepares for Iowa, Northwestern is working to discover its own quick fix for season-long offensive issues.
The Wildcats have averaged just 12.5 points points per game and have turned the ball over 14 times to end up mired in the program’s first four-game losing streak since 2013.
“When things aren’t going great and it’s a technology world that we live in, there are three magic buttons that fixes things — control, alt and delete,’’ coach Pat Fitzgerald said.
“It takes all three things at once to work. ... We’re going to get this thing turned around. Three buttons. Three buttons.’’
Iowa football: Colbert's role grows for Hawkeyes
IOWA CITY — All of a sudden, Djimon Colbert is no longer the young kid in the Iowa linebacker room.
With senior middle linebacker Kristian Welch expected to miss a second straight start in the 20th-ranked Hawkeyes’ 11 a.m. game Saturday at Northwestern, the third-year sophomore is the most experienced linebacker on the field for the Hawkeyes.
The role comes complete with the usual trappings, things like greater expectations from himself and coaches and the occasional “old man’’ reference from his teammates.
“That’s crazy when people say that to me. I feel like I got here like last week,’’ Colbert said. “I guess I am going into my third year. Yeah, I do have to step up.’’
That’s the reality of it all for Colbert, who watched redshirt freshman Dillon Doyle and true freshman Jack Campbell split time at middle linebacker when Welch missed last week’s game against Purdue.
“They both came out and got the job done and they’re both pretty good at what they do,’’ Colbert said. “Kristian’s a senior and a leader and he’s done a great job of mentoring those younger guys. He had them ready to go.’’
Colbert contributed to that as well, providing leadership that helped the Hawkeyes overcome the loss of the leading tackler on a defense that ranks in the top-10 nationally against the run and in total yards allowed in addition to ranking fifth in the country in holding opponents to 11.6 points per game.
He has joined Welch inside and Nick Niemann outside in quietly delivering consistent performances from the linebacker positions.
Welch leads the group with 47 tackles, while Colbert is third with 36 stops and Niemann has 24 tackles.
Colbert also has one of the Hawkeyes’ five interceptions and he shares second on the team with three pass break-ups this season.
“I know the first couple of games I some missed tackles,’’ Colbert said. “But, I feel like I’m making progress. I’m trying to become a better leader on the field. I kind of told myself I needed to improve on that.’’
Improvement has been at the core of Colbert’s objectives since the 6-foot-1, 235-pound Shawnee Mission, Kan., native arrived at Iowa in the fall of 2017.
He was recruited out of Bishop Miege High School as a defensive back, but made the move to linebacker prior to spring practices in 2018.
That led to 10 starts a year ago at the weakside linebacker spot he continues to play, recording 52 tackles and breaking up one pass as a redshirt freshman.
It was an experience, shifting from a spot in the secondary to lining up within five yards of the football.
“Big change, being right in there close to the action and having to deal with slot receivers on a regular basis,’’ Colbert said. “It’s been different for me, but I’ve learned a lot. I’m still learning.’’
Coach Kirk Ferentz said Colbert is producing.
“He’s done a good job,’’ Ferentz said. “He played well last year, basically a first-year player on the field, not a true freshman but I thought he built a good foundation last year. He’s improving with every opportunity.’’
Ferentz sees that leading to greater consistency in Colbert’s game.
“That’s what we hope all of our players are doing, growing, taking the experience they’re garnering and putting it to good use. I think he’s done that,’’ Ferentz said.
Colbert expects more.
“”I have room to get better. The tape, it doesn’t lie. I’ve got things to work on every week,’’ Colbert said. “We all do. It’s like (Iowa linebackers assistant Seth) Wallace says, there’s never any reason to be satisfied. There is always something you can get better at.’’
Northwestern will test the Hawkeyes on Saturday.
No running back Iowa faced last season gained more yards than the 165 the Wildcats’ Isaiah Bowser ran for against the Hawkeyes on 31 carries at Kinnick Stadium to lead Northwestern to its third straight win in the series.
Injuries have limited Bowser to just four games this season, averaging 42 yards per game.
“It wasn’t really one thing that got us in trouble,’’ Colbert said, referencing the Wildcats’ rushing attack in last season’s 14-10 victory over Iowa.
“It was just guys not being in the right gaps. Our eyes got misplaced a few times. Now, it’s the same team. Same coach, same schemes, same running back, too. We have to do a better job against it.’’
Iowa football: Hawkeyes aim to end losses to Northwestern
IOWA CITY – Before leaving Kinnick Stadium with a 14-10 victory a year ago, Northwestern celebrated winning the Big Ten West Division title with its victory over Iowa.
The Hawkeyes remember the scene.
“They earned it,’’ quarterback Nate Stanley recalled this week.
He joins teammates in being more concerned about turning around a longer-term trend when Iowa visits Ryan Field at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
“We haven’t been able to catch these guys recently,’’ linebacker Djimon Colbert said. “That’s been the goal this week, to come out and try to change that and get something going our way against them for the next couple of years, starting this year.’’
The Wildcats have had Iowa’s number in recent seasons, winning six of the last 10 games between the programs including the last three match-ups by a combined 18 points.
In the past two, neither team has scored 20 points. And two years ago, it took overtime for Northwestern to get to a game-winning 17 points.
“Their defense has made it really tough the past couple times we’ve played them,’’ Stanley said. “We know what to expect from them. It’s just a hard, physical match-up that makes it tough to move the ball.’’
No matter who the opponent has been, Northwestern has found it a challenge to move the ball this season.
The Wildcats are averaging just 12.5 points per game and have topped 10 points only twice on their way to a 1-5 record this season.
Coach Pat Fitzgerald’s team is in the midst of a four-game losing streak, the Wildcats’ longest since 2013, and many of the problems have been centered around turnovers and the inability to find any sort of rhythm on offense.
Clemson transfer Hunter Johnson started under center in Northwestern’s first four games and junior Aidan Smith has started the last two including last week’s 52-3 loss to Ohio State.
Both share the top line on the depth chart this week as the Wildcats look for a way to jumpstart a passing attack which has completed just 47 percent of its 183 passes and has counted 10 interceptions among the 14 turnovers it has lost this season.
As much as anything, the turnovers have given Northwestern and uncharacteristic look at the midpoint of its schedule.
That prompted Fitzgerald to publicly hit the restart button on his team’s season earlier this week.
“It’s the three magic buttons of getting things fixed but they all have to be pressed at the same time – control, alt, delete,’’ Fitzgerald said. “You know what that does? It restarts it. That’s what we’ve talked about.’’
Iowa is searching to make offensive strides as well.
The Hawkeyes topped the 100-yard rushing mark as a team for the first time in three games in last week’s 26-20 win over Purdue, using carries of 21 and 14 yards by Mekhi Sargent on a game-deciding drive to get beyond that barrier.
Sargent made the first start of his Hawkeye career a year ago against the Wildcats and finished with 27 yards on 10 carries as part of an Iowa rushing effort which was limited to 64 yards by Northwestern.
“It was a tough game, not much to remember from a first start,’’ Sargent said. “They made it an ugly game. That’s the way they play.’’
Sargent doesn’t anticipate that the yards will come any easier this time around.
“But, when there is a chance to pick up a few yards, we’ve got to make the most of those opportunities,’’ Sargent said. “I feel like we made a little progress last week, but we’ve got to get better.’’
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz expects that to remain a challenge against the Wildcats, who don’t look a whole lot different to him compared to the Northwestern teams the Hawkeyes have toiled against the past three seasons.
A 24-15 loss to Wisconsin provides an example of what Iowa could be in for.
The Wildcats held the Badgers more than 200 yards below their season offensive yardage average, limiting Wisconsin to season-low totals of 130 rushing yards and 243 total yards.
“They play hard. They show up every week and they don’t give anything easy or cheap defensively,’’ Ferentz said. “You have to earn every little bit that you get and that’s hard to do offensively, trying to sustain drives against a team like that.’’
That is where Iowa’s work begins.
“We need to take that next step and finish drives,’’ Stanley said. “Instead of a field goal, when we get into the red zone we need to come away with six.’’
Hawkeye passing game gets a jolt
EVANSTON, Ill. — Tyrone Tracy Jr. provided the spark and tight ends Sam LaPorta and Shaun Beyer brought a little electricity to the Iowa passing attack Saturday.
Playing for the first time without receptions leader Brandon Smith and with starting tight end Nate Wieting sidelined by a strain suffered on the practice field Wednesday, the 20th-ranked Hawkeyes’ passing game needed a jolt against Northwestern.
Tracy, LaPorta and Beyer provided it, making the most of their opportunities during Iowa’s 20-0 victory at Ryan Field.
“When you get a chance, you want to cash in and make the most of it,’’ Tracy said. “It’s what you work for all week in practice, to be ready to go when it’s your time.’’
Tracy’s time came early.
On Iowa’s second possession of the game and facing a third-and-10 situation at midfield, quarterback Nate Stanley delivered a strike over the middle that Tracy took 50 yards for a touchdown.
“He’s been doing a good job for us all year. He’s really detailed in the way he runs his routes, very consistent,’’ Stanley said. “He’s showed that since the start of the season. He has our trust.’’
Stanley completed just 12 of 26 passes against the Wildcats, but spread the ball around to seven receivers.
Ihmir Smith-Marsette led Iowa with three receptions, while Tracy followed his 50-yard reception with a second that covered 38 yards and moved the ball to the Wildcats’ 19-yard line to set up a 28-yard field goal by Keith Duncan just over five minutes into the fourth quarter.
“That’s Tyrone,’’ Hawkeye coach Kirk Ferentz said. “He was a good athlete in high school, a tremendous young person, great family. The only thing we didn’t know was whether he would be a running back or a receiver. He’s learned to play football and he showed that today.’’
Iowa frequently opted for two tight end sets against Northwestern and LaPorta, a 6-foot-4, 242-pound true freshman, and Beyer combined for three receptions.
LaPorta, who had a 34-yard catch overturned by a video review in the first quarter, caught a ball for a 41-yard gain in the second quarter as part of a two-catch, 43-yard effort.
Beyer gained 11 yards on a fourth-and-eight play on a touchdown drive on the Hawkeyes’ opening drive of the second half.
Running back Tyler Goodson joined Tracy and LaPorta with a pair of receptions.
“Guys stepped up and made plays,’’ Stanley said. “When somebody is out, you need for somebody to step up and help out and those guys, they all did that. They all prepare hard and they went out and competed. That’s what it takes for a team to have success.’’
Hawks see continued progress up front
EVANSTON, Ill. – Mekhi Sargent believes the remade Iowa offensive line is making progress.
The junior running back senses better cohesion from a front five that started its third straight game together Saturday against Northwestern.
Alaric Jackson, Landan Paulsen, Tyler Linderbaum, Mark Kallenberger and Tristan Wirfs provided both pass protection and run blocking more consistently as the Hawkeyes took down the Wildcats 20-0.
Iowa rushed for 123 yards, a 20-yard improvement from its effort a week earlier against Purdue, and was able to maintain a five-minute advantage in possession time to keep the ball out of Northwestern’s hands.
“You can tell they’re getting used to being out there together,’’ Sargent said. “They’re doing a good job and it’s starting to show.’’
Wirfs sees room for continued improvement.
“We’ve got to keep pushing forward,’’ he said. “There are still a lot of things we can clean up and the bye week, it will give us a chance to work on that.’’
Second pick: Chauncey Golston ended Northwestern’s first possession of the game with the second interception of his career.
“The credit goes to Brady Reiff,’’ Golston said. “He tipped the ball and if doesn’t do that, I don’t get to it. I was glad it worked out the way it did.’’
The junior defensive end picked off an Aidan Smith pass on a third-and-five play from the Northwestern 19-yard line and returned it to the 21, where Iowa was unable to capitalize on the field position and ultimately missed a field goal.
Golston’s first career pick came during Iowa’s Outback Bowl victory over Mississippi State.
First start: Dane Belton became the 25th true freshman during coach Kirk Ferentz’s 21-year tenure to start for Iowa, getting the start against Northwestern.
“He’s been coming along, doing good things,’’ Ferentz said.
The Hawkeyes opened the game with a 4-2-5 formation on defense that included Belton in the “cash’’ position.
The defensive back from Tampa responded with five tackles including one for a loss.
Out of action: Starting tight end Nate Wieting and second-team offensive guard Justin Britt joined the Hawkeyes’ list of injured players Saturday.
They joined wide receiver Brandon Smith, linebacker Kristian Welch and offensive guard Kyler Schott in missing the Northwestern game because of injuries.
Shaun Beyer stepped into Wieting’s spot at tight end while Levi Paulsen shifted from second-team right tackle to guard in place of Britt during pregame warm-ups.
As expected, Tyrone Tracy Jr. replaced Smith in the lineup. The start was the third for the redshirt freshman.
Coming up empty: When Iowa failed to score following Golston’s interception in the first quarter, it marked the first time in 25 tries this season the Hawkeyes were unable to collect points after reaching the red zone.
A carry by Mekhi Sargent moved the ball to the Northwestern 17-yard line on Iowa’s second drive of the game.
Quarterback Nate Stanley was sacked for a loss of four yards on third down and Keith Duncan missed a field goal for just the third time in his first 20 tries of the season to temporarily keep the Hawkeyes off the board.
Topping 1,000: Iowa receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette became the 42nd player in Hawkeye history to record 1,000 receiving yards.
The junior reached that plateau with his second reception Saturday on a seven-yard pass from Nate Stanley which moved the chains on a third-and-6 play from the Iowa 25-yard line.
Putting up zeros: Iowa’s defense has been denying Big Ten opponents with regularity recently.
Saturday’s 20-0 shutout was the fourth in the Hawkeyes’ last 11 conference games, including a game against Rutgers this season and wins over Maryland and Illinois during the second half of the 2018 season.
College football: Iowa defense stuffs Northwestern
EVANSTON, Ill. — As the Iowa team busses pulled up to Ryan Field on Saturday morning, Chauncey Golston had one thing on his mind.
The Hawkeye defensive end wanted a shutout.
“Before I got off the bus, I was thinking about that,’’ Golston said. “Every week, every game, I’m thinking that way.’’
The combination of an especially good week of practice and an offensively-challenged opponent in Northwestern created the chance for Golston and the Hawkeyes to turn those thoughts into reality.
Golston set the tone, halting the Wildcats’ first possession with an interception and emphatically ending the second by dropping John Moton IV for a two-yard loss after Northwestern attempted to run the ball on a fourth-and-two play at midfield.
Iowa scored three plays later and by then the 20th-ranked Hawkeyes were on their way to their second shutout victory of the season, rolling to a 20-0 victory at Ryan Field.
“You get a chance to put a zero on the board, you’ve got a good chance to win any game,’’ Iowa safety Geno Stone said. “We did what we came here to do, we shut them down.’’
The Hawkeyes held the Wildcats to a season-low 64 yards on the ground and counted five sacks among a season-high nine tackles for a loss.
It was the type of effort Golston expected.
“We had a real good tempo in practice all week,’’ Golston said. “We like to have a good tempo every day, but this week felt different. You could tell, guys were zoned in. We were putting one good day on top of another and that showed in the game, right from the start.’’
Iowa failed to cash in on the opportunity Golston provided with his early interception Saturday when a third-down sack of Nate Stanley and a missed Keith Duncan field goal from 46 yards temporarily kept the Hawkeyes off the scoreboard.
Northwestern’s decision to attempt to move the chains on fourth down near midfield changed that, putting Iowa in position to score the only points it needed to end the Wildcats’ three-year win streak against the Hawkeyes.
“Getting off the field and giving us the ball at the 50, it put us in a pretty good position,’’ Stanley said.
Three snaps later, Tyrone Tracy Jr. put Iowa in the end zone.
On a third-and-10 play from the 50, the redshirt freshman receiver caught a pass over the middle, spun and raced into the end zone to give Iowa a 7-0 advantage with 8 minutes, 38 seconds to go in the opening quarter.
“Nate threw a great ball. All I had to do was catch it, turn upfield and run,’’ Tracy said. “I was in a good place to make a play, but it started with the line and the throw that Nate made. Nate put it right on the money.’’
The Hawkeyes answered a quick score with a long drive, extending their lead to 10-0 with 12:25 remaining in the first half when Duncan connected on a 40-yard field goal.
His score ended a 15-play drive which matched the longest of the season for Iowa and included a seven-yard reception by Ihmir Smith-Marsette which pushed him beyond the 1,000-yard milestone in career receiving yards.
“It’s something we talk about all the time, but I felt like we did a good of playing complementary football,’’ Stanley said. “The defense did a good job of putting the ball back in our hands and we did what we could to put some points up. We can still do more, have a lot to work on, but it was a decent day.’’
The Hawkeyes finished with 302 total yards, the second-lowest effort of the season, but playing without injured starting receiver Brandon Smith and starting tight end Nate Wieting for the first time, Iowa accomplished its top priority.
“We did a lot of good things, but the most important thing was we played a clean football game,’’ coach Kirk Ferentz said, referencing his team’s first turnover-free effort in four games. “Defensively, we had the one takeaway, the fourth-down stop, did a lot of good things.’’
Ferentz chose to go for the first down on a fourth-and-eight play from the Northwestern 30 during Iowa’s first second-half possession.
Stanley, who completed 12 of 26 passes for 179 yards, hit Shaun Beyer with an 11-yard pass to extend a drive that included 48 of Tyler Goodson’s team-high 58 rushing yards and ended with Mekhi Sargent scoring on a one-yard carry with 5:23 to go in the third quarter.
“The defense did their job, putting the ball back in our hands with the three-and-outs, it was our job to do what we could to put the ball in the end zone,’’ Sargent said. “We came out on that first drive like it was 0-0. The line did a good job of setting everything up and it was a big score for us.’’
Duncan added a 28-yard field goal with 9:58 remaining to send the Hawkeyes (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) into a bye week on a two-game win streak.
Iowa 20, Northwestern 0
Iowa 7 3 7 3 — 20
Northwestern 0 0 0 0 — 0
First quarter
Iowa — Tracy 50 pass from Stanley (Duncan kick), 8:38. (Drive: 3 plays, 50 yards, :54).
Second quarter
Iowa — FG Duncan 40, 12:25. (Drive: 15 plays, 57 yards, 6:27).
Third quarter
Iowa — Sargent 1 run (Duncan kick), 5:23. (Drive: 13 plays, 59 yards, 6:01).
Fourth quarter
Iowa — FG Duncan 28, 9:58. (Drive: 9 plays, 61 yards, 4 50).
Att. — 42,104.
TEAM STATISTICS
Iowa N’wstn
First downs 12 13
Rushes-yards 40-123 35-64
Passing yards 179 138
Comp-att-int 12-26-0 18-32-1
Return yards 26 48
Punts-avg. 6-36.5 6-33.66
Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-yards 4-50 2-21
Time of possession 33:31 26:29
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
IOWA — Goodson 11-58, Sargent 15-46, T. Young 9-27, Stanley 4-4, Team 1-minus 12.
NORTHWESTERN — Bowser 14-36, D. Anderson 5-31, McGowan 3-5, Team 1-(minus 1), Moten 1-minus 2, A. Smith 11-minus 5.
Passing
IOWA — Stanley 12-26-0, 179 yards.
NORTHWESTERN — A. Smith 18-32-1, 138 yards.
Receiving
IOWA — Smith-Marsette 3-20, Tracy 2-88, LaPorta 2-43, Goodson 2-7, Beyer 1-11, Sargent 1-6, Ragaini 1-4.
NORTHWESTERN — Chiaokhiao-Bowman 4-41, James 3-21, Bowser 3-13, Jefferson 2-23, Mangieri 2-5, Holman 1-20, Washington 1-9, D. Anderson 1-8, Lees 1-minus 2.
Missed field goals
IOWA — Duncan 46.
NORTHWESTERN — none.
Tackles (solo-ast-total)
IOWA — Stone 7-0-7, Doyle 4-3-7, Epenesa 4-1-5, Nixon 3-2-5, Koerner 3-2-5, Belton 3-2-5, Lattimore 3-1-4, Colbert 3-1-4, Ojemudia 2-1-3, Reiff 2-1-3, Hankins 2-1-3, Golston 2-1-3, Evans 1-1-2, Benson 1-0-1, Wade 1-0-1, Young 1-0-1, VanValkenburg 1-0-1, Shannon 0-1-1, Dvorak 0-1-1, Subbert 0-1-1.
NORTHWESTERN — Gallagher 5-5-10, Newsome II 6-3-9, C. Bergin 5-3-8, Willock 4-3-7, Fisher 1-6-7, Pace 5-1-6, S. Miller 1-3-4, A. Miller 1-2-3, Gold Jr. 2-0-2, Gaziano 1-1-2, Leota 0-2-2, Mueller 0-2-2, Williams 1-0-1, J. Bergin 1-0-1, Saunders 1-0-1, Slater 1-0-1, Bullock 0-1-1.
Tackles for loss
IOWA — Golston 2.5-4, Nixon 2-2, Evans 1.5-7, Belton 1-2, Lattimore 1-7, Doyle 0.5-2, Epenesa 0.5-1.
NORTHWESTERN — Gaziano 1-11, C. Bergin 1-1, Gold Jr. 1-1, Gallagher 0.5-0, A. Miller 0.5-1, Leota 0.5-0, Mueller 0.5-1.
Sacks
IOWA — Nixon 2-2, Evans 1.5-7, Lattimore 1-7, Epenesa 0.5-1.
NORTHWESTERN — Gaziano 1-11.
Iowa football: Tracy, Goodson add electricity
IOWA CITY – One brings the lightning.
The other delivers the thunder.
Getting their first real opportunities at the college level, receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. and running back Tyler Goodson are working to help bring a spark to the Iowa football offense.
Tracy enters Saturday’s 3 p.m. game against seventh-ranked Minnesota as the Hawkeyes’ fourth-leading receiver. The redshirt freshman has caught 22 passes for 436 yards and a team-best 19.8 yards per reception.
Goodson, a true freshman, is Iowa’s third-leading rusher with 342 yards on 69 carries and is the team’s fifth-leading receiver with 20 catches for gains of 143 yards.
“Those young guys, they’re learning every week,’’ Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley said. “They’re getting better with the experience they’ve gained and over time, they’re only going to get better.’’
Tracy led the Hawkeyes with five receptions in last weekend’s 24-22 loss at Wisconsin and the 130 receiving yards he gained against the Badgers came as part of the most productive game for an Iowa pass catcher in six seasons.
The yards he covered on his receptions were the most recorded by an Iowa player since tight end Jake Ducey caught six passes for 138 yards during a 2013 game at Ohio State and the most by a Hawkeye receiver since Marvin McNutt matched Tracy’s 130 yards in a 2011 game against Michigan State.
“I’m confident in what I’m doing,’’ said Tracy, who has scored on 50- and 75-yard pass plays in the Hawkeyes’ two most recent games. “I feel like I can bring some electricity to the game when I have the ball in my hands. I’ve been working hard to get the details down to make the connection work.’’
Goodson is working to accomplish the same.
He has led the Hawkeyes in rushing in two of Iowa’s last four games and his modest 26 yards at Wisconsin were second on the team to the 44 yards Toren Young rushed for against the Badgers.
“Tyler’s got the right mindset and is figuring things out from one week to the next. Everybody has seen how athletic he is and the further we get into the Big Ten season, he’s learning what this is all about,’’ Stanley said.
“Playing a team like Wisconsin, running can be tough. It’s a physical game, but he’ll be better in the future because of what he’s learning now. He’s a smart kid who understands that and continues to work to get better every week.’’
While Goodson has carved out a niche in the Hawkeye backfield as a pass-catching option as a tailback, moving into the rotation at running back early this season, Tracy has found a home at receiver.
Iowa recruited him out of Decatur Central High School in Indianapolis as an athlete.
“We didn’t know running back or receiver,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said.
“I remember (former Hawkeye and longtime NFL offensive coordinator) Tom Moore was at a practice last year during a bye week. He made a move and we kind of caught eyes after he made that move. The question was what’s he going to end up doing? I think he we’ve got him where he needs to be.’’
The ankle injury suffered by early-season receptions leader Brandon Smith during the fourth quarter of an Oct. 19 game against Purdue has provided Tracy with additional opportunities.
“He’ll be a guy I’ll be talking about in the future, a young player who had the door open a little wider,’’ Ferentz said. “He was playing already, but more reps were incumbent to him just because of the situation. He not only took advantage of that, he’s helped our team.’’
Stanley said Tracy has made progress this season in running routes, creating a growing level of trust that must exist between quarterback and receiver.
“He’s putting himself in the right spots against the right coverages to make those plays,’’ Stanley said. “We’re working to take advantage of that. The right time and right place is so much of it. He showed that last week.’’
The 75-yard touchdown pass Tracy pulled down positioned Iowa within the final margin was the fifth reception of more than 30 yards the 5-foot-11, 200-pound receiver.
Tracy called it a good call at the right time by Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz.
“With the coverage that was set up, it was the right call. I knew it. Nate knew it,’’ Tracy said. “He threw a great pass. All I had to do was catch it. When I get that chance, I’m trying to be electric and make some good things happen.’’
Tracy, who caught one pass in the four games he played a year ago before taking a redshirt season, said that experience has positioned him to do what he’s been able to accomplish this season.
“The snaps I had a year ago, just being on the field and getting an idea of what this is all about, that was big. It helped get me ready for this year,’’ Tracy said. “I’m feeling more comfortable out there every week, doing what I can to make a difference.’’
That, Tracy said, is the ultimate goal.
“I want to be out there, helping the team any way I can,’’ Tracy said. “The more experience I get helps me do that. My job is get ready every week and be ready when it’s time to make something happen.’’
Iowa football: Motivation meets momentum Saturday
IOWA CITY — It’s not unfamiliar territory.
When seventh-ranked and unbeaten Minnesota shows up at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, the Iowa football team finds itself at the intersection of momentum and motivation.
In the 3 p.m. battle for Floyd of Rosedale, the Hawkeyes find themselves motivated to put an end to the momentum the Golden Gophers have gained while piling up nine straight wins to open the season.
“Motivation, that’s not hard at all,’’ Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley said. “Coming off a tough loss where we didn’t play our best football, you look forward to that next chance to prove yourself.’’
That next chance comes against an opponent that hasn’t beaten Iowa since 2014, hasn’t won at Kinnick Stadium since 1999 and hasn’t found itself 9-0 in a season since 1904.
“Great opportunity for us,’’ Iowa offensive guard Kyler Schott said. “This is a great opportunity for us to get back on track. They’re a good team. We know that, but this is a great time for us to be playing them. I really believe that.’’
The Golden Gophers are coming off a 31-26 victory over a Penn State team that entered the game ranked fifth in the nation.
The victory was the fifth of the season by seven or fewer points for Minnesota, which has been playing with a lead throughout much of its Big Ten season.
“This is the best offensive team we have seen, I’d go that far. They’re up there with Iowa State and Penn State,’’ Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert said. “They have a lot of talent at the skill positions and they spread it around pretty well. It’s easy to see why they are having the type of season they have had so far.’’
That starts with quick starts, something that has been an objective that has eluded Iowa to this point.
“We’ve got to get that figured out,’’ running back Mekhi Sargent said.
In its 6-0 conference start, the Golden Gophers have trailed for only a combined 10 minutes, 35 seconds.
“I’m ready to beat this team and try to stop their wave,’’ safety Geno Stone said. “They’ve definitely got the momentum. They’re playing really well at this time of the year.’’
And Iowa?
The Hawkeyes bring the motivation into the equation, looking to shed a little of the sting from last weekend’s 24-22 loss at Wisconsin.
The defeat leaves the Hawkeyes with a 6-3 record, identical to the record Iowa had at this point a year ago on its way to a 9-4 ledger.
The only blemishes on the Hawkeye record are against three ranked opponents — Michigan, Penn State and Wisconsin — by a combined 14 points.
“We’ve got something to prove,’’ Stone said. “We’ve been close too many times. This needs to be the week we put it all together.’’
And this week, a match-up against Minnesota is all that seems to matter.
“The motivation is coming from knowing that we can play better than we did last week,’’ Stanley said. “We know we can play with the best teams in the country when we’re at our best. We just didn’t do that.’’
Hawkeye players say the goal now is to find a way to win 10 games, something that only eight teams in the program’s 130-year history have accomplished and something that would require Iowa to not only win its remaining three regular-season games but win its bowl match-up for a third straight year.
“We know that getting to (the Big Ten championship game) is a longshot, but we still have a chance to win 10 games, do a lot of good things,’’ Stanley said. “That starts with us taking care of things this week.’’
And to head coach Kirk Ferentz, that is the only thing he wants his team to think about, this moment and Minnesota.
“I’m not real global with my thinking at this point,’’ Ferentz said. “I’m thinking about our next game, and that’s really the only one that counts. We have every opportunity to have a really good season this year.’’
IMPROVING HEALTH: Tight end Nate Wieting is expected to return to action this week for Iowa, while linebacker Kristian Welch and receiver Brandon Smith are getting closer to a return from injuries.
Ferentz said Tuesday that Welch is getting some work in practice this week and remains questionable for Saturday’s 3 p.m. game against Minnesota.
Ferentz said Smith remains doubtful for this week’s game, but is making progress to returning from an ankle injury.
TICKETS AVAILABLE: Approximately 2,500 tickets remain for Saturday’s battle for Floyd of Rosedale.
In addition to being Iowa’s annual blackout event, where fans are encouraged to wear black, the Hawkeyes will honor veterans with ceremonies including a pregame flyover by four A-10s.
Iowa football: Hawkeyes look to regroup quickly
MADISON, Wis. — Mathematically, Iowa still has a sliver of chance to win the Big Ten West Division, but realistically Saturday’s 24-22 loss at Wisconsin ended the Hawkeyes’ dreams of reaching the Big Ten title game.
Here are five things to ponder following a loss to the Badgers that knocked Iowa down five spots to 23rd in this week’s Associated Press poll:
1. The good
Where would Iowa be without the consistency of Keith Duncan?
With three field goals Saturday, the junior walk-on has kicked more field goals this season than any player in Hawkeye history.
He has connected on 22 of 25 attempts and his kicks Saturday pushed him past the previous Iowa best of 21 established by Rob Houghtlin in 1987 and tied by Nate Kaeding in 2002 and Kyle Schlicher in 2004.
Duncan’s work at Camp Randall Stadium also kept Iowa in a game that would have otherwise been over long before Nate Stanley’s failed two-point conversion attempt.
The Hawkeye field goal unit has been the difference in wins over Iowa State and Purdue and gave Iowa a chance against the Badgers and added to a collection of 10 field goals in 11 attempts on the road.
2. The bad
Iowa continues to need whatever it can get out of Duncan because its offense continues to struggle to reach the end zone.
Including Stanley’s two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter against Wisconsin, the Hawkeyes have scored 22 touchdowns through nine games, including 10 on the ground and 12 through the air.
A year ago through nine games, Iowa had an identical number of offensive scoring drives — 44.
Last season, the Hawkeyes had 31 touchdowns and 13 field goals by this point in the season compared to the 22 touchdowns and 22 field goals this year.
Iowa went on to finish 2018 with 46 touchdowns and 17 field goals.
3. The ugly
Iowa tried a couple of wrinkles to slow Wisconsin’s ground game, but the four-linebacker look that included Djimon Colbert, Barrington Wade, Dillon Doyle and Jack Campbell on Saturday did little to prevent the Badgers from enjoying success.
Tackling issues were part of the equation for Iowa.
So was Jonathan Taylor, who was responsible for 250 of the 300 rushing yards Wisconsin piled up on the ground.
“They were getting a good push and he wasn’t going down on first contact,’’ Iowa defensive end Chauncey Golston said. “It was a little of both.’’
That led the Badgers to 474 total yards of offense, the most allowed by the Hawkeyes since Penn State compiled 579 yards in its 2017 walk-off win over Iowa at Kinnick Stadium.
“I think we played worse than we have in the past. We didn’t play to our standards,’’ Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa said.
4. The aftermath
Minutes after Saturday’s loss, Iowa players were pushing forward.
They have little choice.
The season-long surprise of the Big Ten West is staring the Hawkeyes in the face on the schedule.
Minnesota visits Kinnick Stadium with a 9-0 record at 3 p.m. on Saturday, the Floyd of Rosedale appetizer to an Illinois team that is idle this week and has won its last four games to become bowl-eligible for the first time in Lovie Smith’s tenure.
At 6-3 on the season and 3-3 in the Big Ten, Iowa players understand their season is at a crossroads.
“Anything can happen and we signed up to play all the games on our schedule, no matter what the implications are after the game or the outcomes,’’ running back Toren Young said. “We’re really just looking forward to the next opportunity.’’
5. The challenge
Flipping the page from one game to the next as quickly as possible is perhaps the biggest challenge Iowa faces and something and coach Kirk Ferentz touched on following Saturday’s game.
“They all count the same. They’re all important. You never want to lose a game. That’s what you fight for. It’s part of the risk any time you go out there and compete,’’ Ferentz said.
“So, it’s disappointing. But, one thing about doing this is if you can’t handle that, if you can’t recover from that, it’s going to be even more disappointing in the future.’’
Coaches and upperclassmen will be charged this week with preventing that from happening.
“It’s up to us to keep the younger guys moving forward,’’ defensive tackle Cedrick Lattimore said. “We’ve been through it before. You have to get ready for the next one.’’
College football: Wisconsin fights off Hawks
MADISON, Wis. — In a game of inches, Iowa came up short Saturday.
From Nate Stanley being stopped just shy of the goal line on a late-game two-point conversion try to the inability of the defense to fully wrap its arms around the challenge presented by Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor, the Hawkeyes came up short in the biggest Big Ten game of the season.
The 16th-ranked Badgers held on for a 24-22 victory, a setback that dropped the Hawkeyes three games behind Big Ten West Division leader Minnesota with three games remaining on the regular-season schedule.
“It’s a tough one to take,’’ Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs said. “There was a lot riding on this game and we didn’t get it done. That’s on all of us. We didn’t do enough to come out of here with a win. It’s going to be a long bus ride home.’’
The 18th-ranked Hawkeyes had plenty to ponder on their way back to Iowa City.
Iowa’s offense struggled throughout the first three quarters, spotting the Badgers a 21-6 lead before finding some rhythm with an up-tempo approach that allowed the Hawkeyes to rally late.
Stanley, who completed just four of his first 10 passes, completed 13 of his final 18 to lead Iowa to pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns.
He hit Nico Ragaini with a three-yard scoring strike in the opening minute of the fourth quarter, then found Tyrone Tracy open for a 75-yard touchdown pass with 3 minutes, 12 seconds remaining in the game.
“They shifted their defense and the play, it was there,’’ Tracy said. “Nate knew it. I knew it. He threw a great ball. I caught it. I looked up, saw myself on the big screen (video board) and saw nothing but grass. It was time to make something electric happen.’’
Tracy’s touchdown did just that, pulling Iowa within a 24-22 score.
Then Wisconsin pulled the plug.
Iowa called a draw play for the two-point conversion, putting the ball in the hands of its senior quarterback and Wisconsin native.
Stanley took the snap, waited as his blockers set up and bolted for the goal line.
He was met inches shy of his objective by a wall of Wisconsin defenders, denied the memory of a lifetime.
“I felt like it was there. The line did a good job. The linebacker came in and made a good play,’’ Stanley said. “It was a good call, the right call. It was something we installed on Tuesday and we knew it would be our play if we needed a two-point conversion. We just came up short.’’
And, Taylor made certain the Hawkeyes never got another chance.
On the ensuing series, the Wisconsin junior carried twice for a total of 10 yards and a first down, then busted through the heart of the Hawkeye defense for a 42-yard gain that finished off a 31-carry, 250-yard performance and positioned the Badgers to run out the clock.
“We didn’t do a good job of tackling,’’ Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa said, adding, “but he’s an awfully good back. He sees plays before they happen, makes smart decisions and we didn’t tackle well. He left us with a lot of things we have to fix.’’
Taylor was the first back to rush for more than 200 yards against the Hawkeye defense since Saquon Barkley of Penn State ran for 211 in 2017 and he is the only back to run for 250 against Iowa since at least 2000, when Michigan State’s T.J. Duckett ran for 248 yards against the Hawkeyes.
“We couldn’t get off the field, and he had a lot to do with that,’’ defensive tackle Cedrick Lattimore said. “He made it tough for us all day.’’
Iowa made it tough on itself early.
Wisconsin presented Iowa with an early opportunity when Epenesa stripped the ball away from quarterback Jack Coan and Lattimore recovered the fumble at the Wisconsin 16-yard line.
A pair of incomplete passes kept Iowa out of the end zone and forced the Hawkeyes to settle for the first of three Keith Duncan field goals, a 24-yard kick with 7:38 left in the first quarter that sent Iowa into the second quarter with a 3-0 lead.
Wisconsin, on its way to building a nearly 15-minute edge in possession time, put the ball in Taylor’s hands early and often as it worked the clock on its way to a pair of scores in the second quarter by Danny Davis and a 14-6 halftime lead.
Taylor positioned Wisconsin for both of its scores, running 17 times for gains of 107 yards in the opening two quarters.
“We were hoping to play better run defense, but Taylor is an elite football player and they use him really well,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “He stays patient and is a really tough guy to bring down.’’
Davis put the Badgers (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten) ahead to stay on a 17-yard carry with 9:44 to play in the half and later followed a 40-yard Duncan field goal by catching a four-yard touchdown pass from Coan, who completed 16 of 25 passes for 173 yards.
The first touchdown scored by Davis came off a possession that followed the only turnover of the game by Iowa (6-3, 3-3).
Stanley struggled to get his hands around a snap and the Badgers’ Jack Sanborn recovered at the Wisconsin 41-yard line. Taylor toted the ball over midfield, running for 15 yards on the first three plays of the go-ahead drive.
“We won the turnover battle (2-1) but they made the one they got count,’’ Ferentz said. “In a game like this, those type of things tend to be big.’’
Wisconsin 24, Iowa 22
Iowa 3 3 0 16 — 22
Wisconsin 0 14 7 3 — 24
First quarter
Iowa — FG Duncan 24, 7:38. (Drive: 4 plays, 10 yards, 1:02).
Second quarter
Wis. — D. Davis 17 run (Larsh kick), 9:44. (Drive: 7 plays, 59 yards, 4:02).
Iowa — FG Duncan 40, 6:31. (Drive: 8 plays, 53 yards, 3:13).
Wis — D. Davis 4 pass from Coan (Larsh kick), :14. (Drive: 13 plays, 76 yards, 6:08).
Third quarter
Wis — Cephus 27 pass from Coan (Larsh kick), 2:16. (Drive: 4 plays, 86 yards, 2:08).
Fourth quarter
Iowa — Ragaini 3 pass from Stanley (Duncan kick), 14:06. (Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 3:10).
Iowa — FG Duncan 39, 9:27. (Drive: 10 plays, 26 yards, 3:15).
Wis — FG Larsh 29, 3:29. (Drive: 10 plays, 64 yards, 5:58).
Iowa — Tracy 75 pass from Stanley, 3:12. (Drive: 1 play, 75 yards, :11).
Att. — 78,018.
TEAM STATISTICS
Iowa Wis
First downs 15 24
Rushes-yards 23-87 46-300
Passing yards 208 173
Comp-att-int 17-28-0 16-25-1
Return yards 22 69
Punts-avg. 4-41.25 3-34.33
Fumbles-lost 1-1 1-1
Penalties-yards 3-25 8-63
Time of possession 22:36 37:24
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
IOWA — T. Young 9-44, Goodson 5-26, Sargent 4-21, Team 1-minus 1, Stanley 4-minus 3.
WISCONSIN — J. Taylor 31-250, Watson 6-32, D. Davis 1-17, Stokke 1-3, Coan 5-0, Team 2-minus 2.
Passing
IOWA — Stanley 17-28-0, 208 yards.
WISCONSIN — Coan 16-25-1, 173 yards.
Receiving
IOWA — Ragaini 6-32, Tracy 5-130, Smith-Marsette 3-27, LaPorta 1-16, Goodson 1-6, Cooper 1-minus 3.
WISCONSIN — Cephus 5-94, D. Davis 4-19, Ferguson 2-19, Groshek 2-16, Pryor 1-12, J. Taylor 1-8, A. Taylor 1-5.
Missed field goals
IOWA — none.
WISCONSIN — Larsh 31.
Tackles (solo-ast-total)
IOWA —Hankins 5-3-8, Ojemudia 7-0-7, Koerner 5-2-7, Doyle 4-3-7, Stone 4-2-6, Lattimore 4-2-6, Niemann 3-1-4, Colbert 3-1-4, Reiff 3-1-4, Golston 3-1-4, Belton 3-0-3, Nixon 2-0-2, Jones 1-0-1, Wade 1-0-1, Epenesa 1-0-1, Shudak 1-0-1, Moss 1-0-1.
WISCONSIN — Baun 6-0-6, Orr 4-2-6, Sanborn 5-0-5, Burks 3-0-3, Williams 3-0-3, Wilder 2-1-3, Benton 2-0-2, Cone 2-0-2, Pearson 1-1-2, Mais 1-0-1, Henningsen 1-0-1, Rand 1-0-1, Loudermilk 1-0-1, Chenal 1-0-1.
Tackles for loss
IOWA — Reiff 1-1, Epenesa 1-5.
WISCONSIN — Orr 1-2, Williams 1-3, Henningsen 1-8, Rand 1-1, Chenal 1-1.
Sacks
IOWA — Epenesa 1-5.
WISCONSIN — Henningsen 1-8.
Strong start a key for Hawkeyes today
IOWA CITY -- With four games remaining in the race, showing up at the starting line on time today is a necessity for the Iowa football team.
“I think the message to the team is we need to be ready at kickoff. At 3:05, we’d better be ready,’’ Hawkeye coach Kirk Ferentz said.
If not? It might be too late.
The stretch run in the chase for the Big Ten West Division title begins today with 18th-ranked Iowa and 16th-ranked Wisconsin on even footing heading into their game at Camp Randall Stadium.
Both are 6-2 on the season and 3-2 in the Big Ten, both are two games behind unbeaten Minnesota in the division race and both still have games to play against the Golden Gophers.
Today’s winner in the battle for the Heartland Trophy will keep their hopes of reaching the Big Ten Championship Game alive while the loser will be all-but mathematically eliminated.
“This is what you play for, to be in a position to play big games in November,’’ Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert said.
And against Wisconsin, that starts with being ready when the game kicks off.
“The message is if you’re not ready to go, these guys know what to do with it,’’ Ferentz said. “They’re going to be ready. They’ve demonstrated that time and time again, not just this year but historically, these guys show up ready to play.’’
The Badgers have demonstrated that point this season.
In victories over Michigan and Michigan State, Wisconsin seized control quickly and never looked back.
The Badgers built leads of at least 28-0 by halftime in each of their first three games, including their Big Ten-opening 35-14 win over the Wolverines.
“They turned it over three times, so forget about that,’’ Ferentz said. “If you’re going to turn it over against them, you might as well go home because it’s not going to be pretty.’’
The Spartans fell behind 17-0 by the half of their 38-0 loss and running just 45 plays, are among four Wisconsin opponents to finish with 10 or fewer first downs.
“They had like four or five three and outs and a six and out, and that was just in the first half,’’ Ferentz said. “You’re chasing 17 points, it’s hard to have a balanced patient game plan when you do that.’’
The Hawkeyes are getting the message.
“This week, it’s all about being ready,’’ receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette said. “When the game kicks off, it’s go time.’’
That’s especially the case for running back Toren Young.
The junior who shares the workload in the Hawkeye backfield with Mekhi Sargent and Tyler Goodson grew up in the Madison area, playing football for Monona Grove and watching games at Camp Randall Stadium.
“It’s going to be exciting and the biggest thing is that it’s a game that means a lot to us as a team,’’ said Young, who expects to have around 30 family and friends attending the game as a group.
“It will be a tough, physical game. It always is. I’m ready to be a part of it and so some good things.’’
That includes helping the Hawkeyes get off to a fast start.
“We know that will be big for us this week,’’ Young said. “Wisconsin comes out strong every game and we need to be locked into making that happen, too.’’
Smith-Marsette said there is no doubt that Young will be locked in.
“This is a big week for him, a lot of family coming to the game and everything,’’ Smith-Marsette said. “He wants this one. He’s made that pretty clear for a long time. We all want it. It’s a big game.’’
Wisconsin has won three straight games and six of the last seven games it has played against Iowa.
The Hawkeyes’ last two wins in the series came at Camp Randall Stadium, most recently in 2015 by a 10-6 score.
“We know that we have to start off fast,’’ center Tyler Linderbaum said. “We’re two teams built the same way. We both want to run the ball and use our strength to move it. Whoever shows up at 3 o’clock ready to go is going to have the best chance to win this game.’’
College football: Hawkeyes look to contain Taylor, again
IOWA CITY – Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor has accumulated a myriad of accolades during his first three seasons in the Badgers backfield.
Already second on the school’s career rushing list, Taylor has rushed for 5,180 yards in his first 35 games at the college level.
With a blend of power and speed, the 5-foot-11, 219-pound New Jersey native joins Georgia’s Herschel Walker, Wisconsin’s Ron Dayne and Oregon’s LaMichael James as the only players in the major-college football history to run for more than 5,000 yards before the end of their junior season.
Taylor has topped 1,000 rushing yards in each of his first three seasons at Wisconsin, including running for 157 and 113 yards in two games against Iowa but there is one thing he hasn’t done.
He has never scored a touchdown against the Hawkeyes, a streak the Iowa defense will work to extend in Saturday’s 3 p.m. game at Camp Randall Stadium while respecting Taylor’s abilities.
“The focus is putting more guys on him, so we’ve really been hemming it up during practice just to contain him, not giving him any gaps to seep through,’’ Iowa cornerback Michael Ojemudia said.
That will likely require defensive backs to assist in run support from the edge as the Hawkeyes cope with a Wisconsin offense that has been centered on a Taylor-made rushing attack.
The Badgers are second in the Big Ten in rushing, averaging 216.4 yards per game, and Taylor is responsible for 126.1 of those yards..
“You’re on edge the entire game as long as he is out there,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “You have to respect his ability to finish plays and it’s really a significant factor.’’
Taylor has averaged five yards per carry in his two games against the Hawkeyes, but Iowa has generally been able to limit his difference-making ability.
He has topped 10 yards on just seven of his 54 carries against Iowa and so far hasn’t busted a long run against the Hawkeyes. But he’s capable, running for 20 or more yards on six carries this season including touchdown runs of 37, 38, 48 and 72 yards during the 16th-ranked Badgers’ 6-2 start to the season.
“Those plays break your back,’’ Ferentz said. “They’re tough to come back from.’’
Illinois and Ohio State have provided Iowa with a blueprint of sorts for dealing with Wisconsin’s rushing attack, slowing it to beat the Badgers and put them in a position where they share a 3-2 record in the Big Ten with 18th-ranked Iowa.
Both the Fighting Illini and Buckeyes loaded up to slow the Wisconsin ground game and found success.
Illinois limited Wisconsin to 3.6 yards per carry and Ohio State, holding Taylor to a season-low 52 yards, limited the Badgers to 2.4 yards per carry.
Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst said his staff spent last week’s bye week working on ways to answer opponents who load up the box to deny the run.
“There are some things you can do schematically to help that and there are some things you can do technically,’’ Chryst said during his Monday news conference.
“What’s kind of fun about it is we all got to own it. Coaches got to own it. Players got to own it. There are some areas where we can take some steps forward.’’
For Iowa, making things a challenge for Taylor starts with complicating things for Wisconsin starting quarterback Jack Coan.
The first-year starter has completed 75.4 percent of his 184 passes.
Receivers Quintez Cephus, Danny Davis and A.J. Taylor join tight end Jake Ferguson as his primary targets. The quartet has combined for 87 receptions.
“We’re going to try to heat it up this week and make it blurry for him,’’ Ojemudia said. “We think he’s a good quarterback, but we don’t think he’s exceptional. So, if we force him to pass and heat it up for him, I think he’s prone to make mistakes.’’
To get to those passing situations, Iowa is working to prepare to deal with the Badgers’ ground game.
Safety Jack Koerner said Iowa has experimented a bit this week with putting additional defensive linemen on the field this week, a move that would counter heavy looks that saw Wisconsin use as many as seven offensive linemen in its 28-17 win at Iowa a year ago.
“When they come in and get in those tight bunched formations, we want to be able to get down and stop the run and force them into longer down and distances,’’ Koerner said.
It’s a challenge the Hawkeyes embrace.
“This is everything that we’ve been working for,’’ linebacker Djimon Colbert said. “We’ve got to come out and use all the weeks of tackle drills we do, all the weeks of pursuit drills. This is the game you want to come out and showcase that.’’
The late-season test with a marquee running back on the other side of the field and the stakes as high as they’ve been all season provides that backdrop.
Koerner expects solo tackles to be a rarity against Taylor, but believes a collective approach can work for Iowa.
“He makes good first contact, and you’ve got to be able to take him down,’’ Koerner said. “We’ve got to make sure we’re running to the ball. If he’s going to be able to have one-on-one situations all day, that’s not exactly what we want.’’
Refreshed and ready coming off of a bye week, Colbert said the Hawkeyes are ready.
“These are the types of games you want to be involved in if you are part of a Big Ten program,’’ Colbert said
Iowa football: Stanley looks for better day at Wisconsin
IOWA CITY — Things didn’t go as planned the first time Nate Stanley took the field in his home state of Wisconsin in an Iowa football jersey.
He shared his struggles with plenty of teammates, but what transpired during the Hawkeyes’ 38-14 loss at Camp Randall Stadium two years ago pretty much played out as “Nate’s nightmare.’’
Iowa’s senior quarterback remembers it all too vividly and plans to take a different approach into the 18th-ranked Hawkeyes’ 3 p.m. game Saturday against the 16th-ranked Badgers.
“Now, I think I understand that all I have to do is do my part,’’ Stanley said.
Nothing more. Nothing less.
“I’m going back there with more experience and I think I’ll be better prepared this time,’’ Stanley said. “I learned a lot that day.’’
In the midst of his first season as a starter, he felt unprecedented weight on his shoulders.
With dozens of family members and friends looking on, it was a struggle from the start for the Menomonie, Wis., native.
“I think I put too much pressure on myself for that game,’’ Stanley said. “Now, I know that if I just do my part, my teammates are going to do their part, too.’’
The start was statistically the worst performance Stanley has had among the 34 games he has opened under center for the Hawkeyes.
About the only thing that went right that day for Iowa was cornerback Josh Jackson returning a pair of interceptions for touchdowns, accounting for the only scores the Hawkeyes mustered on that dank, damp November afternoon.
Stanley completed just eight of the 24 passes he attempted and was intercepted once while throwing for a career-low 41 yards. He was sacked four times and finished with losses on the ground totaling 35 yards.
As a team, Iowa totaled just 66 yards of offense, a statistic that remains the poorest offensive showing for the Hawkeyes in coach Kirk Ferentz’s 21 seasons.
“Our offensive execution, it wasn’t very good. Wisconsin’s defense was good, and that combination put us behind the chains a lot,’’ Stanley said. “They dictated the tempo right from the start. It was a rough game.’’
Ferentz points out that it was a rough day for more than just the Hawkeye quarterback.
“Hopefully all of us around him will handle things better, too, and help him a little more because there wasn’t much good that we did up there a couple years ago,’’ Ferentz said. “We’ll find out if it was either an aberration or a trend, hopefully not a trend.’’
Stanley, who takes the field Saturday with a 23-11 career record as Iowa’s starter, remembers the feelings of playing his first college game in his home state all too well.
“I was very nervous, not really knowing what to expect as far as the environment,’’ Stanley said.
He always understood that Camp Randall Stadium has been known in recent years for its raucous surroundings, but until he experienced it he didn’t fully appreciate just how rowdy things can get when the Hawkeyes and Badgers renew acquaintances in Madison.
“It was louder than I expected, but we’ve been in those situations a few more times since,’’ Stanley said.
Ferentz believes Stanley is better prepared now to deal with all that.
“He’s so much more veteran, been through a lot. Good, bad or indifferent, that helps a player,’’ Ferentz said. “He’ll still be antsy out there, and it is a tough road game in a tough environment, but he’s played in those now.’’
Stanley feels better prepared to compete in the match-up between two 6-2 teams looking to keep their title hopes alive in the Big Ten West Division.
And he’s had reasonable success against Wisconsin, although a win remains elusive. Stanley threw for 256 yards and two touchdowns a year ago when the Badgers pulled away late to secure a 28-17 win at Kinnick Stadium.
Stanley has matured and gained experience that positions him just 77 passing yards shy of third place on Iowa’s career passing charts, trailing only Chuck Long and Drew Tate.
Unlike two years ago, Stanley senses a different vibe as he prepares for the final four-game stretch of the regular season.
“This feels like any other week,’’ Stanley said. “The plan is to handle it like I handle any other game, prepare the best we can and get ready to go out and perform well on Saturday.’’
Iowa football: Tough week for scout team backs
IOWA CITY — Scout team running backs Shadrick Byrd and Samson Evans are taking one for the team this week on the football practice field at Iowa.
Actually, they’re taking more than one for the team.
Preparing for Saturday’s 3 p.m. road test against a 16th-ranked Wisconsin team that matches the Hawkeyes’ preference to play power football, Iowa is working through one of its most physical weeks of practice this season.
In their role of simulating what Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor will bring to the field, Byrd and Evans find themselves on the receiving end of what the 18th-ranked Hawkeyes’ defense plans to dish out at Camp Randall Stadium.
“Those guys, I feel for them a little bit. They’re getting in on quite a bit of action this week,’’ Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert said Tuesday.
The reason?
Taylor is in the middle of everything for Wisconsin.
The Badgers’ 5-foot-11, 219-pound junior leads the nation in scoring and is fifth in the country in rushing, averaging 126.1 yards per game.
Of the 552 plays Wisconsin has ran this season on its way to a 6-2 start, Taylor has had his hands on the football 194 times. He has rushed for 1,009 yards on 177 carries and gained 143 yards on 17 receptions.
For Iowa, stopping Wisconsin starts with being in the vicinity of where Taylor finds himself on a given play.
“We all have to be around the ball,’’ Colbert said. “We all have to swarm the ball. We realize they can throw it, too, but we know they want to run the ball by all means.’’
That’s where Byrd and Evans come in this week.
“They’ve got a tough job this week and I’m sure they’re feeling it a bit coming off the field after practice,’’ Iowa cornerback Michael Ojemudia said. “Guys have been really getting after them all week.’’
The idea is for the Hawkeye defense, which ranks eighth nationally against the run while limiting opponents to an average of 87.8 yards on the ground, to slow a Wisconsin offense that runs for an average of 216.5 yards per game.
A physical-first approach allows the Badgers to accumulate that type of yardage, playing a brand of football the Hawkeyes thrive at, as well.
“We look forward to games like this, especially guys in the front seven because we know they’re going to come out and run the ball,’’ Colbert said. “Linebackers and defensive linemen live for games like this. It’s a challenge for all of us, but as a competitor you love the challenge.’’
Northwestern is built the same way in many respects and Iowa prepared for the Wildcats with extra work in pads during the days leading up to the Hawkeyes’ second shutout victory of the season.
“You do see it carry over,’’ free safety Jack Koerner said. “At first you might think, ‘Why are we tackling? This could get somebody hurt.’ But, it makes us more effective in the game. I think everybody’s bought into that.’’
The timing of this week’s game, coming off a bye week, also facilitates the extra energy on the practice field.
“If it were the last game of the year, it might be a different story, and it will be a different story as we transition, but it’s just kind of part of our plan. That’s how we practice,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said.
Iowa traditionally spends more time in pads on the practice field than a number of its opponents.
“You play the game in pads, you practice in pads. We try to be smart when we get to November, but we just came off a week where we were really trying to pull back and let the guys get recharged,’’ Ferentz said.
“This week, I think it’s important that we fit our pads and we’d better get them fit really well and really tight because these guys are going to help fit them on Saturday. I know that, so we’d better be ready to go.’’
INJURY UPDATE: Offensive guard Kyler Schott, out the past five games because of a foot injury, is back on the practice field this week and could return to the starting lineup.
“We’ll see how the week goes, but we plan on playing him and he’ll play extensively if he’s able to do so,’’ Ferentz said. “We’ll see how he finishes up.’’
Ferentz said he “not optimistic’’ about the chances of starting tight end Nate Wieting and starting middle linebacker Kristian Welch returning to action this week.
Wide receiver Brandon Smith remains sidelined with an ankle injury. Ferentz said his rehab is progressing, but he has not returned to the practice field
Iowa football: Hawkeyes set up meaningful November
EVANSTON, Ill. — From the first day of camp, the idea is to be playing meaningful football games in November.
Iowa positioned itself to do just that with Saturday’s 20-0 win at Northwestern, having a bye week before dealing with the other two teams currently hovering at the top of the Big Ten West standings, Wisconsin and Minnesota.
Here are four things to think about as the Hawkeyes take a 6-2 record into the final month of the regular season:
1. The good
Iowa’s first shutout of Northwestern since a 64-0 win in 1981 was a defensive gem.
The Hawkeyes limited Northwestern to its second-lowest offensive output of the season, a 202-yard total that was three yards better than what the Wildcats mustered a week earlier against Ohio State.
2. The deceptively good
After taking a conservative approach at the end of the first half, Kirk Ferentz showed faith in his team on Iowa’s first drive of the third quarter.
Ferentz opted to punt on a pair of fourth-and-1 opportunities in the first half and take a 10-0 lead in the locker room. After the break, Iowa went for the jugular on fourth-and-8.
“In the first half, I didn’t think there was much t be gained from it,’’ Ferentz said. “Second half, it was a little different situation.’’
Nate Stanley hit Shaun Beyer with an 11-yard pass to the Wildcats’ 19-yard line, extending a quarter-opening touchdown drive which gave the Hawkeyes a 17-0 lead and essentially secured the victory.
“We were frustrated in the first half because we’re used to going for it on fourth down,’’ receiver Tyrone Tracy said. “I thought we might go for it, but when we did, we made it count.’’
3. The not so good
Iowa numbers illustrate the inconsistency that continues to be an issue for the Hawkeye offense.
Heading into November with a 6-2 record, Iowa ranks 83rd in the Football Bowl Subdivision in total offense at 392.6 yards per game and is 95th in scoring at 24.4 points.
“We have to go out there and sustain drives. We have to go out and get in the end zone,’’ running back Mekhi Sargent said. “Our defense is one of the best out there right now. They are so good at getting the ball back to us.’’
4. The horizon
As well as Iowa’s defense is performing this season, a peek into the future suggests even better things could be on the horizon.
“It’s not like we have a bunch of seniors playing defensively,’’ Ferentz said. “If we’re doing things right, we’re getting better and improving during the course of each week. That’s something we really emphasize.’’
Iowa football: Hawks looking for own way past Michigan
IOWA CITY — Simply planning to follow the Badger blueprint won’t be enough for the Iowa football team when it visits Michigan on Saturday.
“This has to be about how we prepare this week and how we perform on Saturday,’’ Hawkeye quarterback Nate Stanley said. “That’s really the only thing that matters.’’
Stanley’s point is that while Iowa and the Wisconsin team that overwhelmed the Wolverines 35-14 two weeks ago are built on the same fundamental foundation, the 14th-ranked Hawkeyes must find their own way to deal with their 19th-ranked opponent in the 11 a.m. game.
The Badgers bullied Michigan at the line of scrimmage, piling up 359 yards on the ground and 487 yards of total offense on their way to a 35-0 lead in the third quarter of the Sept. 21 game at Camp Randall Stadium.
Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh has been quick to point out the similarities between the Hawkeyes and Badgers, mentioning the power-based approach and strong running attacks favored by both teams.
“Very similar DNA,’’ Harbaugh said Monday during his weekly news conference in Ann Arbor.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz discounted the similarities, saying that Jonathan Taylor’s 203 rushing yards combined with the Wisconsin offensive line in determining the outcome.
“Sometimes games like that happen to good teams,’’ Ferentz said. “We’ve seen that before and we’ve been victimized by that ourselves. It was one of those days. Wisconsin played a tremendous football game and it just wasn’t Michigan’s day, but I’ve got to say, that back is pretty special, too.’’
Harbaugh also spent time Monday referencing the struggles Michigan had gaining any offensive traction when it last faced Iowa in 2016, held to 98 yards on the ground and 201 total yards in the Hawkeyes’ 14-13 win over a second-ranked Wolverines’ team.
“They’re consistently good, have been for many years,’’ Harbaugh said. “Probably the thing that strikes you the most about them is they’re consistently good in all three phases.’’
Harbaugh called Saturday’s match-up a good measuring stick to see what kind of progress his team is making.
He’s not alone.
“This is a big game, the type of game you want to be a part of and the type of situation we’ve worked hard to put ourselves in,’’ Iowa defensive back Michael Ojemudia said. “It’s a good chance to see where we’re at.’’
The Hawkeyes have noted the nuances of the Badgers’ success in slowing down the Wolverines, who rushed for just 40 of their 299 yards of offense at Wisconsin.
“They didn’t give up any big plays and against a team with the talent that Michigan has, that’s something you have to do,’’ Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert said. “Wisconsin’s defense kept the play in front of them and that’s something we always want to do, too.’’
Colbert said that begins with remaining true to fundamentals that have helped Iowa build a defense that currently ranks third in the country, allowing 8.5 points per game.
“We have a lot of respect for the talent they have on offense. They have a lot of good skill guys who we need to be aware of, but mostly we have to be prepared to get to the point of attack and make plays,’’ Colbert said.
Ojemudia echoed Stanley in saying that two weeks can be an eternity in the growth of a college football team.
“It was only a couple of games ago, and they got down early but I’m sure they’ve learned from it,’’ Ojemudia said. “It’s just like how we try to learn from every game that we play. Teams evolve. We’re a different team than we were a couple of weeks ago. So are they.’’
To that point, running back Mekhi Sargent said the Hawkeyes will take added confidence on the road following last week’s 351-yard rushing performance in Iowa’s 48-3 rout of Middle Tennessee, a team Michigan beat 40-21 in its opening game.
“Last week gave us all a good lift on offense, but there is room for improvement. There will be in every game,’’ Sargent said.
“I don’t think any of us are satisfied. This week, it’s about us getting better and trying to take another step forward. That’s what matters.’’
HEALTHIER HAWKEYES: Offensive lineman Alaric Jackson and defensive backs Kaevon Merriweather and Julius Brents are expected to return to action for Iowa on Saturday after missing multiple games because of injuries.
Ferentz said Jackson has looked good in practice so far this week and could be in a position to return to his starting role at tackle for this week’s game at Michigan.
“As long as he can keep progressing, if he’s capable, certainly we’ll start him,’’ Ferentz said.
BALL SECURITY: Iowa has committed just one turnover through its first four games, losing a fumble during the second half of its season-opener.
Ferentz believes that level of ball security isn’t an accident.
“Part of it’s experience and then part of it’s concentration, too,’’ Ferentz said. I think those two things help us. For the most part, the guys touching the ball have some experience. The concentration, that’s something everybody is capable of, but those things have to go together.’’
ON A ROLL: Quarterback Nate Stanley has attempted 136 passes without throwing an interception.
The senior’s ongoing streak is the sixth-longest active streak in the country, a list led by Oregon’s Justin Herbert with 174.
Iowa football: Stone turns focus to Nittany Lions
IOWA CITY -- It’s become just another game for Geno Stone.
For the only Pennsylvania native in the Iowa football lineup, facing 10th-ranked Penn State is more about dealing with the Big Ten’s most productive passing attack than it is about sentimental feelings.
“The first couple years, it was a big deal to play Penn State for me. Now, it’s more about the football and less about it being my home state school,’’ Stone said.
Some of that is maturity and experience, Stone has played against the Nittany Lions the past two seasons, and some of that is the reality of the moment.
The leader of the Hawkeye secondary from his spot at strong safety sees another stiff test awaiting 17th-ranked Iowa in today’s 6:30 p.m. game at Kinnick Stadium.
“We need to be in a position to play our best football,’’ Stone said. “We didn’t do that at Michigan. We’re back home at Kinnick, back under the lights, and we need to put together a game.’’
Penn State will give the Hawkeyes little choice.
First-year starting quarterback Sean Clifford, a 6-foot-2 sophomore, is throwing for an average of 288.6 yards per game for a Nittany Lions team which is averaging 47 points per game while allowing just 7.4.
“He’s stepped in and done a good job of running that offense,’’ Stone said. “They’ve got a good quality group of receivers who step up and make plays. They’ll test us in a lot of ways. It’s something we have to be ready to deal with.’’
Coach Kirk Ferentz labels Penn State the “best offensive team’’ Iowa has faced during its 4-1 start to the season, a challenge for the Hawkeyes as they work to rebound from last week’s 10-3 loss at Michigan.
“The whole thing is taking what we learned and trying to grow from that,’’ Ferentz said. “That’s really what we are focused on doing. … We are playing a top-10 football team that is playing with great confidence and momentum.’’
Stone sees that as well.
“They’ve moved the ball pretty much against every one they’ve played,’’ Stone said. “It’s a pretty typical Penn State team, full of talent that can challenge you a lot of ways.’’
Iowa’s defensive backfield is in a better position to deal with that now than it was several weeks ago.
Free safety Kaevon Merriweather and cornerback Julius Brents have returned from injuries and cornerback Matt Hankins is back at practice was well, providing additional strength to a secondary that was minus four of the eight players listed on the season-opening depth chart because of injury.
“We’ve had to stick together and as guys come back, we’re in a position where even more guys have experience that should help us compete moving forward,’’ Stone said. “We’ve gone through a lot of stuff and now we can benefit from that.’’
Stone has recorded 20 tackles on the season, forcing and recovering one fumble, but more importantly providing needed leadership.
“Geno is not a senior, but he’s a veteran player that everybody respects and knows that he will be ready to go when it’s time to go,’’ Ferentz said. “… You rely on those guys, not only to perform well, but to also help steady the ship when things are not going so well.’’
Stone grew up in New Castle, Pa., about a three-hour drive from the Penn State campus.
He grew up dreaming of becoming a Nittany Lion, but the Hawkeyes were the only power-five program to offer the 5-foot-10, 210-pound safety.
Stone had one solo tackle and two assists in the Nittany Lions’ 21-19 walk-off win at Kinnick Stadium two years ago as a freshman and a year ago, took the field at Beaver Stadium for the first time and returned an interception 24 yards for a touchdown in Penn State’s 30-24 win over Iowa.
The pick was among four Stone recorded last season, a collection he added to a week ago with his first interception of the season in Iowa’s 10-3 loss at Michigan.
His work caught has caught the attention of Nittany Lions coach James Franklin.
“It’s hard to watch a young man from Pennsylvania playing at another program in our conference playing so well,’’ Franklin said. “I’ve got a lot of respect for him. He has really developed into one of the premiere players, in my mind, in the Big Ten.’’
Stone accomplished that by maintaining the type of focus that led him to his first pick of the season last week.
“You talk about guys doing things in practice and having it carry over to a game,’’ Ferentz said. “I think he had two picks last week in practice, maybe not on the same routes or patterns, but doing things right during the week, those things do tend to show up and he’s a good illustration of that.’’
Iowa football: No doubt now, Koerner belongs
IOWA CITY – Jack Koerner belongs.
In the way he prepared, the way he trained, the way he contributed on special teams and now, in the way he has competed in the first four starts of his collegiate career, the Iowa free safety has proven he belongs.
“My idea all along has been to just be ready, to do what I needed to do to be ready whenever an opportunity came up,’’ the sophomore walk-on from West Des Moines Dowling said.
That opportunity occurred the day before the Hawkeyes opened their Big Ten season Sept. 7 against Rutgers.
Starter Kaevon Merriweather sprained a foot during a Friday practice and wasn’t going to be able to play the next day. Koerner became the next man in at free safety.
He hasn’t looked back.
As 17th-ranked Iowa works toward Saturday’s 6:30 p.m. game at Kinnick Stadium against 10th-ranked Penn State, Koerner is preparing himself for the next challenge.
First-year starting quarterback Sean Clifford leads the Big Ten’s most productive passing attack, averaging 261.3 passing yards per game as he orchestrates the Nittany Lions’ offense.
Penn State deploys a read option attack as effectively as anyone in the league and Clifford currently averages 40 rushing yards per game in an offense that has piled up an average of 499.6 yards on its way to a 5-0 start to the season.
“They have a lot of speed and they do a good job with their offense,’’ Koerner said. “This is a game where we have got to be good with our eyes and be consistent in how we attack them.’’
Only two Hawkeyes – linebackers Kristian Welch and Djimon Colbert – have more than the 20 tackles Koerner has recorded through five games this season.
His work has included eight tackles and a fourth-quarter pass break-up at Iowa State that forced a turnover on downs and last week at Michigan, he forced a fumble and broke up a pass in addition to recording five tackles.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said Koerner’s success has been a byproduct of his effort.
“He’s worked extremely hard. I thought last spring he really started to play with some confidence back there and looked like a guy who was capable of maybe going out there and helping us as a football team,’’ Ferentz said.
“He’s done a good job on special teams, but as a safety and then certainly in this camp, he’s done a really nice job. So when the door opened, he was ready to go. It’s a credit to him.’’
Koerner arrived at Iowa after earning all-state honors at Dowling, where he became one of former Hawkeye assistant Reese Morgan’s under-recruited “finds.’’
Before joining Iowa’s 2017 recruiting class as a preferred walk-on, Koerner had committed to South Dakota and entertained offers from Northern Iowa and South Dakota State.
But, he wanted more.
“I grew up a Hawkeye fan, my parents graduated from here, this is where I really wanted to be and where I wanted to get a chance to prove that I belonged,’’ Koerner said. “I believed that I could compete here. I believed in myself and that has given me this chance.’’
He watched as Jake Gervase, Amani Hooker and Geno Stone grew into roles in the Hawkeye secondary.
He soaked up as much knowledge as he could, asking questions, following their lead and eventually following another one-time walk-on, Gervase, into the lineup.
“He’s stepped in and has done a great job,’’ Stone said. “To come in and be ready to play the way he has, that’s been big for us. With the injuries we’ve had on the back end, we needed someone to rise up and he’s been that guy.’’
With Gervase and Hooker now under contract with NFL teams, Koerner took the field in the spring wanting to grow his role beyond the time he saw primarily on special teams a year ago.
“Spring was big for me,’’ he said. “I came in hoping to work my way up the depth chart a bit, see what I could do. I felt good, felt like I was making some progress and giving myself a chance.’’
He worked his way into a competitive situation with Merriweather during spring practices, competition that continued in fall camp and has resumed now with Merriweather’s return to practice from the foot sprain.
“We’re making each other better every day,’’ Koerner said. “The competition, it’s still there and it’s still ongoing. I think we’re both out there pushing each other to get better and helping each other out, doing what we can to make each other better and help the team.’’
Those ideals – that sense of team – is one of the reasons Iowa coaches liked what they saw in Koerner.
They saw a player who belonged, something Koerner plans to continue to prove each day.
“It’s been good to be out there every week competing, doing what I can,’’ Koerner said. “I feel more comfortable every week. I still have a lot to room to get better, but it feels good to be there helping make our defense as good as it can be.’’
College football: Stanley understands criticism
IOWA CITY – Since getting knocked around by the Michigan defense on Saturday, Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley has continued to take a few hits.
Criticism comes with the territory as the third-year starting quarterback of a nationally-ranked football team.
The Hawkeye senior gets that, his performances critiqued regularly from one game to the next as he makes his way from one classroom to the next on the Iowa campus.
“People bring it up. I hear about whatever happens,’’ Stanley said.
The good, the bad, the in between, everybody has an opinion.
Stanley hears plenty of them, from other students in his classes to people he crosses paths with as he makes his way around Iowa City.
In the days since he was sacked eight times, threw a career-high three interceptions and was at the controls of an Iowa offense that was seemingly its own enemy at times, Stanley has concentrated on moving forward.
“It’s really the only thing you can do. Learn from it, fix the things we did to stop ourselves, work to get better and move on,’’ Stanley said.
The 17th-ranked Hawkeyes have worked toward that objective since finishing a review of tape from the 10-3 loss to the Wolverines and making on field corrections on Sunday, turning their attention to Saturday’s 6:30 p.m. home game against 10th-ranked Penn State.
That hasn’t prevented others from outside the program from offering their thoughts.
Stanley tries to avoid social media as much as possible, but can’t sidestep face-to-face encounters.
“People are entitled to their opinions, and they share them on occasion,’’ Stanley said. “You learn to deal with it.’’
And, Stanley said, you learn it can’t totally be avoided.
“It’s never easy. It seeps in a little bit,’’ he said. “It’s happened in the past, and you always learn new ways how to handle it. To me, the biggest thing is not looking at social media and not paying attention to it at all.’’
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said during his weekly news conference that tackling criticism the right way is as important as the technique it takes to be successful on the field.
“You can’t have a glass jaw in this sport, and really you can’t have a glass jaw in anything that’s competitive and hard to do,’’ Ferentz said. “Nobody feels good about what happened (at Michigan), certainly, and nobody feels worse than the people right out there on the front.’’
And if something does strike a nerve?
“Coaches, teammates, we’re there for each other,’’ Stanley said.
Iowa players also have a sports psychologist available to talk with them as well if they choose.
Stanley, named Tuesday as one of 20 finalists for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award presented to the top senior or fourth-year college quarterback, finds strength in past performances and understanding his own and the team’s capabilities.
“That’s the biggest comfort I get. I know that people are invested into this team, and I know people care about us and want us to be successful,’’ Stanley said.
“But in the long run, I know that I’m the one going through it with my teammates. We know the work that we’ve put in. If I’ve worked my hardest, then there is nothing else I can do.’’
He enters Saturday’s game against the Nittany Lions with a 21-10 record as a starter for Iowa and currently has a career-best 61.9 completion percentage during the Hawkeyes’ 4-1 start.
Stanley also ranks second in the Big Ten with an average of 19.8 completions per game and fourth with an average of 245 passing yards per game.
This week, those numbers pale in comparison to a desire to add another win to the Hawkeyes’ resume.
Stanley views the timing of a tough match-up against an unbeaten Penn State team as perfect.
“That’s honestly the best thing that could have happened for us,’’ he said. “We know that these guys have a great defense, that they are tops in the nation in a lot of statistical categories. We know that there is no time for us to feel sorry for ourselves.’’
IOWA ITEMS
Remembering Mitchell: Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz offered condolences to the family and friends of former Hawkeye running back Derrick Mitchell Jr., who died Tuesday at the age of 24 from injuries suffered in a car accident Friday morning in his hometown of St. Louis.
“It’s a very tough thing, way too young for something like that to happen,’’ Ferentz said. “Our feelings, certainly, and our condolences are with his entire family.’’
Mitchell was part of the Iowa football program from 2013-16, rushing for 174 yards and catching 21 passes for 165 yards before leaving Iowa as a graduate transfer where he ran for 601 yards as a senior at Incarnate Word in 2017.
Honoring Kroul: Former Hawkeye Matt Kroul was introduced Tuesday by the Iowa Farm Bureau as the eighth Iowa player to be selected for America Needs Farmers Wall of Honor at Kinnick Stadium.
Kroul, who operates Kroul Family Farms near his hometown of Mount Vernon, Iowa, will be honored at Saturday’s 6:30 p.m. game against Penn State.
“I’m humbled, honored to be part of this,’’ said Kroul, who is scheduled to sign autographs with former teammates Ricky Stanzi, Marvin McNutt and A.J. Edds in the ANF tent on the Krause Family Plaza south of Kinnick Stadium prior to Saturday’s game.
Back at it: Starting defensive tackle Brady Reiff is expected to be available to compete in Saturday’s game against Penn State after missing the last three games because of a knee injury.
Ferentz said Reiff has made steady progress since returning to the practice field last week.
Starting cornerback Matt Hankins is also back at practice, returning Monday after missing three games because of a hamstring injury.
“We’ll see how the week goes with him, but I think he has a chance to be available,’’ Ferentz said.
Iowa football: Penn St. will bring the heat to Iowa
IOWA CITY – While the weather forecast calls for temperatures tumbling into the 30s Saturday night at Kinnick Stadium, Iowa football players are preparing for something completely different.
They know 10th-ranked Penn State will bring the heat.
“When you put something on tape that you didn’t pick up, you have to expect another team to bring that at you,’’ Hawkeye center Tyler Linderbaum said.
Even if 17th-ranked Iowa had not surrendered eight sacks in last week’s 10-3 loss at Michigan – the most given up by the Hawkeyes since Jake Christensen was dropped nine times in a 2007 game against Indiana – the Nittany Lions would still have their eyes on the prize.
For the second straight season, Penn State’s defense leads the Football Bowl Subdivision in sacks.
The Nittany Lions have chased down opposing quarterbacks 25 times during their 5-0 start, including 10 times in last weekend’s 35-7 win over Purdue.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley is painfully aware of Penn State’s potential.
“They’re going to try to create all sorts of problems,’’ Stanley said. “They like to blitz, they’re aggressive. They like to make it tough on whoever they’re playing. They’re a lot like the defense we just got done dealing with, a lot like Michigan.’’
The Wolverines provided the Nittany Lions with a road map to follow.
Stanley expects Penn State to attempt to search for the same holes Michigan found in the Hawkeye front five.
He expects them to test the blocking abilities of Iowa’s offensive skill players and he expects to be tested as well.
“The answer has to come from all of us,’’ Stanley said. “We all have a role in fixing what didn’t go right in our last game.’’
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz sees that as well.
“There’s no one magic answer,’’ Ferentz said. “… The negative yardage plays are always going to affect you. Part of that was our lack of execution and maybe part of that’s Michigan being a really athletic, aggressive defensive team. That being said, we are looking at the same kind of opponent this week.’’
Ferentz labels the play of the Penn State defense as “disruptive.’’
The Nittany Lions rank second in the country in fewest points allowed this season, giving up 7.4 per game to sit one spot ahead of the 8.8 Iowa has surrendered on average
Penn State, which also leads the nation with 52 tackles for a loss, is using those sacks to allow just 50.6 rushing yards per game and has held three of its first opponents to fewer than 10 first downs.
Defensive ends Yetur Gross-Matos and Shaka Toney rank in the top five in the Big Ten in sacks, combining for 10.5 of the sacks that 14 Nittany Lions have had a hand in so far this season.
“It’s a very talented defense and we know we have to get the detail stuff down,’’ Linderbaum said. “That (Michigan) film was tough to watch, but we can learn from it, too. It can help us moving forward.’’
Stanley, who had been sacked just six times in the Hawkeyes’ first four games before being chased down eight times last week, includes himself in creating a collaborative solution to Iowa’s protection issues.
“There were situations where I could have tried to get the ball off quicker, throw it away if needed, and avoid giving up the sack,’’ he said.
Running back Toren Young said last week’s experience magnified the need for Iowa players to pay closer attention to detail.
“You need to do the little things,’’ Young said. “Eliminate penalties, get your hands in the right place blocking.’’
Ferentz believes that will lead to the cohesion he saw earlier in the season that didn’t make the trip to Michigan.
“We are going to hopefully have a little tighter plan maybe and be little bit tighter with our technique,’’ Ferentz said. “With that, be a little better, a little more cohesive in our play.’’
Young said Penn State won’t give Iowa much of a choice.
“Their defensive line sticks out. They’re big, they’re fast and they’re physical,’’ he said. “They’ll bring different blitzes and pressure. We’ll have to be locked in on those things.’’
Stanley agrees, viewing the struggles at Michigan as an eye-opening experience but one that will test the Hawkeyes again as they work deeper into their Big Ten schedule.
“We have to get back on the horse and prepare and get ready to play,’’ he said. “Nobody’s going to take it easy on us.’’
Iowa football: Michigan blitz exposed Hawkeye offense
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Before the now 17th-rated Iowa football team begins thinking about Saturday’s 6:30 p.m. game against Penn State, five things to contemplate following the Hawkeyes’ 10-3 loss at Michigan.
1. The good
Iowa defenders shouldered some of the blame for what transpired at Michigan Stadium, pointing the 10-0 lead the Wolverines built in the first seven minutes of play.
“We have to be ready to go from the start,’’ defensive tackle Chauncey Golston said. “Those 10 points, they turned out to be big.’’
But in reality, on a day when the Hawkeye offense sputtered and wheezed from the start, the Iowa defense held its own.
It limited the Wolverines to a field goal after the Hawkeyes fumbled the ball away on their 18-yard line on the first snap of the game.
It also surrendered just one explosive play, a 51-yarder that opened Michigan’s only scoring drive of the game.
By the time Zach Charbonnet scored on a two-yard run with 8 minutes, 33 seconds remaining in the first quarter, the Wolverines had collected 81 of the season-low 267 yards it gained on the day and snapped the ball in Iowa territory on just one more drive the rest of the game.
That’s reflective of the quietly strong defensive effort by Iowa, led by a career-high eight tackles from Golston that was matched by Kristian Welch.
“We’re 59 minutes into the game, we have a chance to tie it or take the lead. That’s because of the defense,’’ coach Kirk Ferentz said.
2. The bad
Iowa wasn’t the only team which showed up with a defense on Saturday at Michigan Stadium.
The Hawkeye offense was Exhibit A, limited to minus-one yard rushing and held without a touchdown for the first time in 19 games.
Michigan earns some credit, benefiting from an aggressive blitz-filled approach that prevented Iowa from gaining much traction on the ground.
The Hawkeyes were limited to 66 yards on 22 handoffs by quarterback Nate Stanley, unable to find any sort of hot hand among the three running backs who carried the ball.
Toren Young led Iowa in rushing for the second straight game, gaining 40 yards and averaging five yards per carry. None of the Hawkeyes’ other backs averaged half that or gained more than 15 yards.
When Iowa isn’t Iowa, when it isn’t running the ball effectively, the Hawkeyes are going to have problems.
3. The ugly
Stanley took some of responsibility for getting sacked eight times, saying he should have thrown the ball away sooner or more often when Michigan had Iowa receivers covered.
Instead, the Hawkeyes’ senior quarterback took the hit. And then he took another one. And another.
“It’s going to be hard to get the sour taste from this one out of our mouths,’’ Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs said. “We take pride in not letting people hit him.’’
Michigan attacked the Hawkeyes’ front inside and out, discovering a dizzying number of holes in Iowa’s front five to collect its eight sacks.
It was the most times an Iowa quarterback had been wrestled to the ground since Jake Christensen was dropped nine times for losses totaling 38 yards in a 38-20 loss to Indiana in 2007.
It was a struggle-filled day for Iowa’s offense, which not only was unable to protect its quarterback but struggled with critical penalties that bogged down the Hawkeye offense late.
4. The miscalculation
After missing four games with a knee sprain, Jackson saw his first action since the season opener and struggled a bit with mobility and mistakes in his return to competition.
Ferentz took responsibility for perhaps using Jackson too much in his return after having a successful rotation on Iowa’s front five in previous games.
“That’s on me,’’ Ferentz said. “You play a guy who hadn’t played in four games and he’s going to be a little rusty. He’s not going to be as sharp. You anticipate that.’’
So did Michigan.
5. The aftermath
While Iowa demonstrated it has plenty of work to do if it wants to contend in the Big Ten West — still controlling its own fate in the division — the Hawkeyes are on the clock.
Unbeaten Penn State visits Kinnick Stadium on Saturday night after limiting Purdue to 93 total yards including minus-30 yards rushing, a number impacted by the 10 sacks Nittany Lions defenders celebrated on Saturday.
Much like how Michigan spun its match-up with Iowa as a chance to make amends for getting manhandled by a Wisconsin team that approaches the game in a similar style, the Hawkeyes now find themselves with a second chance of their own.
“There’s a lot of football left in front of us,’’ Ferentz said. “That’s what we have to focus on. It can be good to feel a sting, too. That kind of motivates you to move forward a little faster.’’
Goodson's impact continues to grow
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Tyler Goodson continued to grow his role on the Iowa football team Saturday.
The true freshman was the Hawkeyes’ most productive playmaker in the 10-3 loss to Michigan.
He finished with a team-leading 62 receiving yards on five catches in addition to rushing for 15 yards on six carries, an effort topped only by Toren Young’s 40 rushing yards.
“He’s been in our plans since the first game, but he’s earned the opportunities he is getting with what he is bringing to our team,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “Back in August, he showed us that he had good ability, but the biggest thing to me is that we he plays he acts like he belongs.’’
Goodson played a key role in Iowa’s only scoring drive Saturday.
In addition to rushing for eight yards on three carries, he also caught a 15-yard pass from Nate Stanley on a third-and-6 play and followed that with an 11-yard reception to move the ball to the Michigan 25-yard line.
“He just continues to do good things,’’ Stanley said. “He has our trust.’’
Hearing footsteps: Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa realized pretty quickly that Michigan players like to compete.
“You could tell from what they were saying,’’ Epenesa said.
That included quarterback Shea Patterson, who Epenesa leveled for an eight-yard sack during the first half.
“He kept saying, ‘I hear your footsteps, I hear you coming,’ so I knew he was feeling a little bit of heat from what we were bringing on defense,’’ Epenesa said.
Mission incomplete: Iowa offensive lineman Levi Paulsen said the Hawkeyes’ offense didn’t fulfill its mission against the Wolverines.
“Our whole thing is playing complementary football, and as an offense, we didn’t get that done,’’ Paulsen said. “There are five, six plays that we’d love to have back, plays that would have helped our offense get into the end zone and get things done.’’
Instead, Iowa was held without a touchdown for the first time in 18 games.
“That’s not what we’re about as an offense,’’ Paulsen said.
Back in action: Alaric Jackson returned to action Saturday for Iowa and while Kaevon Merriweather returned to the Hawkeye sidelines in a return to his home state.
Jackson at left tackle made his first start since suffered a sprained knee during the Hawkeyes’ Aug. 31 season opener.
“It felt good to be back out there. Would have felt a lot better with a win,’’ Jackson said.
Merriweather, out for the past three games with a foot injury, warmed up and was in uniform but did not see playing time according to a participation sheet.
Pick party: When Michigan’s Josh Metellus intercepted Stanley in the first quarter, it ended a string of 139 straight pass attempts without an interception by the Hawkeye senior.
He was picked off a career-high three times, the most interceptions thrown by an Iowa quarterback in a game since C.J. Beathard was intercepted three times by Florida in the 2017 Outback Bowl.
Mekhi Sargent’s fumble in the first quarter snapped an even longer string of ball security by Iowa tailbacks. It was the first fumble by a Hawkeye tailback in 186 carries.
Blanked: Iowa failed to score a point in a quarter for the first time this season when Michigan built a 10-0 lead after one quarter.
The streak ended a string of 19 consecutive quarters when the Hawkeyes had put points on the board dating to the opening quarter of the Outback Bowl win over Mississippi State.
Really Big House: Saturday’s crowd of 111,519 was the second largest to watch an Iowa football game.
The five largest crowds the Hawkeyes have ever played in front of have been in games at Michigan Stadium.
In the House: Former Hawkeyes T.J. Hockenson and Fred Russell joined Iowa on the sidelines Saturday.
Hockenson, who is recovering from a concession suffered in the Detroit Lions’ game last Sunday against Kansas City, is on a bye week in his NFL season. Russell now lives in the Ann Arbor area.
Tis the season: Saturday’s top-20 match-up drew plenty of attention from NFL and bowl scouts.
The Bills, Chargers, Cowboys, Dolphins, Giants, Rams, Ravens and Steelers all had representatives checking out the talent as scouts from the Citrus, Peach and TaxSlayer bowls surveyed the teams.
Iowa defense frustrated it couldn't do more
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Geno Stone left Michigan Stadium on Saturday frustrated.
As much as anything, the Iowa strong safety was frustrated that he couldn’t have done more to help the Hawkeyes get past 19th-ranked Michigan in a 10-3 Big Ten battle.
“We didn’t win. We can’t be satisfied with that,’’ Stone said after the 14th-ranked Hawkeyes fell for the first time in five games this season.
“The whole game, the defensive effort was there. Both sides. They were aggressive. We were aggressive. The score, it shows that everybody came to play defense.’’
The 10 points Iowa allowed were the fewest the Hawkeyes had surrendered in a loss since dropping a 9-6 game to Iowa State in2012.
Iowa limited the Wolverines to a season-low 267 yards. Michigan ran for 120 yards on 33 carries and collected 147 yards on Shea Patterson’s 14 of 26 effort through the air.
Stone recorded the only turnover Iowa was able to create, picking off a pass at the Iowa 39-yard line with 5 minutes, 13 seconds remaining in the opening quarter.
By then, the Hawkeyes needed something to stop a Michigan team that had already opened a 10-0 lead.
“We felt coming in that we might have a chance to turn them over,’’ Stone said. “I was able to get in front of the pass and put myself in a position to make a play.’’
Stone broke up another pass, one of three recorded by Iowa as part of a defensive effort that included four tackles for a loss, two sacks and three quarterback hurries.
“You hold a team to 10 points, you’re doing some good things on defense,’’ Stone said, quickly adding, “but we didn’t do enough. This was a day when we needed to do more.’’ Michigan’s defense created that situation, counting eight sacks among its 13 tackles for a loss, intercepting three passes and recovering one fumble.
“Both teams went after each other extremely hard,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “The defenses set the tone.’’
Iowa defensive send A.J. Epenesa said Stone set that tone for the Hawkeyes.
“He brings it every single day,’’ Epenesa said. “He is always ready to go, always ready to do something good for us. We knew this was going to be a tough game for us, a hard-hitting game, and he was ready from the start to give us a chance.’’
Michigan sacks Iowa
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It was anything but a typical day at the office Saturday for the Iowa football team.
The team that hadn’t turned the ball over gave it away four times.
The team that protected its quarterback watched Michigan defenders wrestle Nate Stanley to the ground eight times.
The team that had rarely been penalized was flagged eight times, many in driving-stalling situations.
“We didn’t play like an Iowa football team plays and that’s on all of us,’’ Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa said after the Wolverines handed the 14th-ranked Hawkeyes their first loss in five games this season.
In a defense-dominated game watched by a crowd of 111,519, 19th-ranked Michigan collected all of the points it needed in the opening quarter of its 10-3 Big Ten victory over Iowa.
“We’re going to go back, look at tape and see a lot of things that we have to do better,’’ Iowa safety Geno Stone said. “But, we can also walk out of here knowing we were right there at the end, that we still had a chance in the final minute to win the game.’’
That only added to the frustration of the longest afternoon of the season for the Hawkeyes.
“The frustration comes when you can do some good things, but at the end of the day you don’t put the ball in the end zone,’’ Stanley said. “Michigan did a great job defensively of not letting us make the plays that we needed when we needed them.’’
Already one game behind the leaders in the Big Ten East, the Wolverines played like a team desperate for a victory.
Michigan blitzed the Hawkeyes early and often, something Iowa expected but something the Hawkeyes were unable to handle.
“We knew they would be aggressive and they would blitz a lot. That’s who they are. Schematically, they did a lot of things to make it tough on us,’’ Stanley said. “They made it hard to pick up the blitz with their movement, did some things that we didn’t handle well.’’
Iowa offensive lineman Levi Paulsen said it’s on Hawkeye linemen to dissect what went wrong and figure it out after Stanley was dropped for losses totaling 65 yards, leaving Iowa with one rushing yard on 30 carries as a team.
“It’s our job to keep (Stanley) clean, and we didn’t get that done,’’ Paulsen said. “That’s on all of us, myself included.’’
Alaric Jackson, returning from a knee sprain to see his first action since Iowa’s opener, said the Hawkeyes’ inability to protect Stanley led to many of Iowa’s issues.
“That’s something we take a lot of pride in, and a day like this, that stings,’’ Jackson said.
The tone was set on Iowa’s first snap of the game when the Wolverines’ Aiden Hutchinson stripped the ball away from Mekhi Sargent and Ambry Thomas recovered the fumble at the Iowa 18-yard line.
The turnover matched Iowa’s total through its first four games. The Hawkeye defense responded, forcing Michigan to settle for a 28-yard Jake Moody field goal four plays later.
The Wolverines added to their lead on their next possession, using a 51-yard pass over the middle from Shea Patterson to Nico Collins to open a six-play, 70-yard drive.
Zach Charbonnet carried the ball into the end zone for a two-yard score, leaving the Hawkeyes in a 10-0 hole with 8 minutes, 33 seconds remaining in the opening quarter.
“It was still early. There were still opportunities,’’ Stanley said. “Our defense did its job.’’
Iowa wasn’t the only team that turned the ball over, trading turnovers with the Wolverines later in the opening quarter.
The Hawkeyes were unable to capitalize on Geno Stone’s interception when Stanley threw the first of his three interceptions in the game.
Iowa didn’t score then, but followed with its only scoring drive of the game.
Stanley, who completed 23 of 42 passes for 260 yards, connected with Nico Ragaini and Tyler Goodson for gains of seven and 15 yards in a pair of third-and-six situations as the Hawkeyes moved to the Michigan 4-yard line.
A third-down incompletion led to a 22-yard field goal by Keith Duncan, trimming the Michigan margin to 10-3 with 12:18 remaining in the opening half
“Never would have thought those would have been our only points of the game,’’ Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs said.
But they were as the Hawkeyes failed to score a touchdown for the first time in 18 games since losing to Florida 30-3 in the 2017 Outback Bowl.
Lavert Hill intercepted Stanley with 1:29 remaining in the second quarter and Thomas ended Iowa’s first drive of the third quarter when he picked off a pass at the Michigan 30-yard line to end a Hawkeye drive.
“We didn’t help ourselves certainly with the errors we had, especially in the first half,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “Against a team like this on the road, you have to play a pretty clean game and we didn’t get that done.’’
Michigan 10, Iowa 3
Iowa 0 3 0 0 — 3
Michigan 10 0 0 0 — 10
First quarter
Mich — FG Moody 28, 12:19. (Drive: 4 plays, 8 yards, 1:22).
Mich — Charbonnet 2 run (Nordin kick), 8:33. (Drive: 6 plays, 70 yards, 2:04).
Second quarter
Iowa — FG Duncan 22, 12:18. (Drive: 14 plays, 61 yards, 6:25).
TEAM STATISTICS
Iowa Mich.
First downs 18 13
Rushes-yards 30-1 33-120
Passing yards 260 147
Comp-att-int 23-42-3 14-26-1
Return yards 91 55
Punts-avg. 7-30.28 8-33.87
Fumbles-lost 1-1 2-0
Penalties-yards 8-60 4-35
Time of possession 33:57 26:03
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
IOWA — T. Young 8-40, Goodson 6-15, Sargent 7-12, Smith-Marsette 1-minus 1, Stanley 8-minus 65.
MICHIGAN — Charbonnet 13-42, Wilson 4-28, Patterson 7-25, Haskins 2-22, C.Turner 5-16, Bredeson 0-0, Team 1-minus 4, Peoples-Jones 1-minus 9.
Passing
IOWA — Stanley 23-42-3, 260 yards.
MICHIGAN — Patterson 14-26-1, 147 yards.
Receiving
IOWA — Ragaini 6-46, Goodson 5-62, Smith-Marsette 4-60, Tracy 4-26, B. Smith 2-45, Sargent 2-21.
MICHIGAN — Peoples-Jones 4-26, Collins 3-63, Eubanks 2-17, Charbonnet 2-12, Black 1-20, Sainristil 1-8, C. Turner 1-1.
Missed field goals
IOWA — none.
MICHIGAN — Nordin 58, Moody 34.
Tackles (solo-ast-total)
IOWA — Golston 5-3-8, Welch 5-3-8, Niemann 3-4-7, Koerner 4-1-5, Lattimore 2-2-4, Colbert 2-2-4, Stone 2-2-4, Johnson 2-1-3, Ojemudia 1-2-3, Nixon 2-0-2, Epenesa 2-0-2, Roberts 1-1-2, Schulte 0-2-2, Doyle 1-0-1, Jones 1-0-1, Tracy 1-0-1, Smith 0-1-1.
MICHIGAN — Hudson 4-7-11, Glasgow 5-4-9, D. Hill 4-2-6, McGrone 4-2-6, Metellus 4-2-6, Hutchinson 1-5-6, Danna 2-3-5, L. Hill 4-0-4, Paye 3-1-4, Hawkins 3-0-3, Gray 1-2-3, Kemp 2-0-2, Thomas 1-1-2, Reynolds 1-0-1, Barrett 1-0-1, Shibley 1-0-1, Haskins 1-0-1, McCurry 0-1-1, Dwumfour 0-1-1, Uche 0-1-1.
Tackles for loss
IOWA — Golston 2-10, Niemann 1-9, Epenesa 1-8.
MICHIGAN — Hutchinson 2.5-14, Paye 2.5-17, Glasgow 2-16, McGrone 1.5-18, Hudson 1-2, D. Hill 1-1, Danna 1-4, L. Hill 1-1, Gray 0.5-0.
Sacks
IOWA — Golston 1-7, Epenesa 1-8.
MICHIGAN — Paye 2.5-17, Glasgow 2-16, McGrone 1.5-18, Hutchinson 1-10, Danna 1-4.
Iowa's Stanley sees opportunity at Michigan
IOWA CITY – Nate Stanley appreciates the history and tradition of the place where he will take his next snap.
He’s as anxious as anybody on the 14th-ranked Iowa football team to take the field at Michigan Stadium, where 19th-ranked Michigan presents the Hawkeyes’ senior quarterback with both a challenge and an opportunity.
“It’s a great environment and one of the historic venues in college football. It should be a special opportunity to go in and play in an environment like that,’’ Stanley said.
Today’s 11 a.m. game will provide Stanley with the first of several chances he could have in upcoming weeks to add another career-defining victory to his resume.
He thrived under the lights at Kinnick Stadium as a sophomore in 2017, throwing for 226 yards and five touchdowns in the Hawkeyes’ 55-24 rout of Ohio State, and has quarterbacked Iowa to bowl victories in consecutive seasons.
Stanley has also had his share of success on the road, winning twice at Iowa State and celebrating six victories in true road games away from Kinnick Stadium since starting his first game for Iowa in 2017.
But the one thing that has eluded the quarterback who has orchestrated 21 victories in his 30 consecutive starts is a true road victory against a ranked opponent.
Iowa hasn’t beaten a ranked in the Associated Press top 25 on its home field since winning 40-10 at 20th-ranked Northwestern on Oct. 17, 2015.
Four of the nine losses the Hawkeyes have had with Stanley under center have come on the road against ranked opponents.
In losses at 15th-ranked Michigan State, 17th-ranked Northwestern and seventh-ranked Wisconsin in 2017 and at 17th-ranked Penn State in in 2018, Stanley has combined to complete 61-of-137 passes.
That 44.5-percent completion rate compares to a 59-percent career rate including his 64.4-percent touch through the first four games of his senior season.
Stanley said he has tried to learn through those experiences, hoping growth will benefit him when confronted with the same road tests as his career progresses.
“I always try to look back on games and situations and attempt to figure out what I could have done differently,’’ he said. “There are always situations to learn from, that’s true of every game, and when something hasn’t gone well, the hope is to turn that around the next time.’’
Brad Banks and Ricky Stanzi quarterbacked Iowa to its most recent victories at Michigan Stadium.
Banks connected on 18-of-29 passes for 222 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-9 win in 2002 while Stanzi completed 17-of-24 passes for 248 yards and three scores during a 38-28 win in 2010.
In that type of environment, Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said “it sure helps’’ if a quarterback can perform at that level.
“If your quarterback plays well at home or away, it’s a good thing and the way we’re wired, that’s certainly a good thing,’’ Ferentz said.
Ferentz believes Stanley has the experience to compete at a high level no matter where the Hawkeyes are playing.
“Nate is a veteran guy and that experience I think certainly helped him (at Iowa State) the last time out. That was a really tough environment. … So the intensity of that series and being on the road, I feel like that’s great preparation for playing in tough stadiums in our conference,’’ Ferentz said.
“And again, having a veteran quarterback I think is certainly a plus. It doesn’t guarantee anything, but it’s certainly a plus.’’
Stanley said he will prepare as he does every week, hoping to move Iowa (4-0) one step closer to its goals.
“The only way you can earn success is to be prepared to earn it,’’ Stanley said. “This week isn’t any different than last week from that perspective. We all have to prepare and make certain that we have all the details down. When you go on the road, you have to be at your best.’’
Iowa won’t be the only team looking to make a statement today.
Michigan’s 35-14 loss at Wisconsin has left the Wolverines (3-1) in a nearly must-win situation if it hopes to contend in the Big Ten East.
Games against fourth-ranked Ohio State, 12th-ranked Penn State, 25th-ranked Michigan State and a nonconference match-up with ninth-ranked Notre Dame are still in the Wolverines’ future.
“When you’re down and your back’s to the wall, you’ve got to come out and fight,’’ Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said. “You’ve got to sustain. You’ve got to work harder. You’ve got to work smarter, be tougher, mentally and physically.’’
Iowa football: Ball security a key to Hawks' success
IOWA CITY — Toren Young can almost hear it in his sleep.
“High and tight, high and tight,’’ simple words that echo through the mind of any running back.
The Iowa junior hears them all the time, and Young believes the constant reminders do make a difference.
“It’s a basic fundamental for anybody carrying the football, keep it high and tight,’’ Young said. “It’s sounds simple, but it matters.’’
The results can be found in the 4-0 record 14th-ranked Iowa takes into Saturday’s 11 a.m. game at 19th-ranked Michigan.
The Hawkeyes have run 296 plays this season but have turned the ball over just once, losing a fumble during the second half of a season-opening win over Miami (Ohio).
Only one other team in the country, Oregon State, matches the level of ball security Iowa has had during the opening weeks of the season.
Coach Kirk Ferentz believes it isn’t an accident.
“Part of it’s experience and part of it’s concentration. I think those two things help us,’’ Ferentz said. “For the most part, guys touching the football have some experience, and concentration is something everybody is capable of, but those things have to go together with fundamentals on top of it. But, that’s concentration, too.’’
It’s a game-changer.
Ask the Wolverines.
Michigan has fumbled 12 times during its 3-1 start, losing seven, and has turned the ball over 10 times already this year. That number ranks 110th among 130 teams in college football’s Football Bowl Subdivision.
The Wolverines fumbled the ball away on the opening drive of their first three games of the season.
“It’s become a bit of an issue in that we’re putting our team in some bad positions with so many of them being early. … It’s definitely devastating and we’ve gotta find a way,’’ offensive coordinator Josh Gattis said before Michigan turned the ball over just once on an interception in last week’s 52-0 rout of Rutgers.
The impact of turnovers is something Ferentz talks about regularly with the Hawkeyes.
“Every week, we hear about it,’’ running back Mekhi Sargent said. “The point is that taking care of the football is big if you want to win games.’’
Ferentz considers that to be at the core of his philosophical beliefs.
Those roots run deep, to the time he spent as an offensive line coach on Hayden Fry’s Iowa staff in the 1980s to his work with Ted Marchibroda on the Baltimore Ravens staff in the NFL from 1996-98.
“I remember coach Fry saying ‘Before you’re going to win, you can’t lose games’ and Ted Marchibroda always said more games are lost than won. Those old axioms are really true,’’ Ferentz said.
“You look at that 1981 (Iowa) ball club, we were not prolific offensively by any stretch of the imagination, but we had a pretty salty defense, had the best punter in the world and a pretty solid kicking game. We found a way to be successful, and protecting the ball was paramount.’’
Ferentz believes that ball security, which translates to extended drives and advantages in possession time, puts teams in a position to be successful.
“To me it’s no different than tackling well on defense,’’ he said. “If you don’t do those things consistently then you’d better be more talented than every opponent you play and that’s hard to do.’’
Ball security is part of the drill work Iowa players participate in on a regular basis.
In one, a player running from behind tries to punch the ball out of the ball carrier’s hands from behind.
In another, an assistant coach will swing at the ball from different directions as a running back attempts to walk through a 10-yard course.
“It’s something we do pretty much every day,’’ Young said. “It’s not a lot of fun, a guy doing what he can to knock the ball away, but it prepares you really well.’’
That ball security extends to the decisions quarterback Nate Stanley is making when he prepares to pass.
The Hawkeye senior will take the field at Michigan Stadium looking to add to a collection of 136 consecutive pass attempts without being intercepted.
Only five quarterbacks at the FBS level have an active interception-free streak longer than the one Stanley has put together since being intercepted on his first pass attempt in the third quarter of the Hawkeyes’ Outback Bowl win over Mississippi State on New Year’s Day.
“You want to make sure that you’re making smart decisions, putting the ball where it isn’t going to be intercepted,’’ Stanley said.
Sometimes, that means intentionally overthrowing a potential receiver to avoid a possession-costing mistake.
“When you look at what he’s doing, he’s making all the right decisions,’’ receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette said. “He’s got us all headed in the right direction.’’
That, Stanley said, is the ultimate goal.
“We want to play complimentary football and the less turnovers, the longer we’re sustaining drives, that enables the defense to play harder when it’s on the field and get the three-and-outs they want,’’ Stanley said. “It’s huge for us to keep the ball in our hands and work the clock the best we can. At the end of the day, it shows.’’
The bottom line?
Iowa carries a seven-game win streak into Saturday’s game at Michigan, winning the turnover margin in each.
“It does make a difference,’’ Young said. “The numbers, they don’t lie.’’
Iowa football: Michigan has been good for Hawks
IOWA CITY — Cedrick Lattimore grew up less than an hour away, but he’s only stepped inside Michigan Stadium once in his life.
The Iowa defensive end was a spectator at the Big House on the day when Michigan State’s Jalen Watts-Jackson recovered a fumbled snap by Michigan punter Blake O’Neill and returned it 38 yards for a game-winning touchdown as time expired in 2015.
“It was crazy in there,’’ Lattimore recalled Tuesday, hoping to have a hand in creating more craziness Saturday when 14th-ranked Iowa visits 19th-ranked Michigan in an 11 a.m. Big Ten game.
The 6-foot-3, 295-pound senior from Detroit is one of seven Michigan natives on the Iowa roster, players preparing this week for the only chance they will get in college to take the field at Michigan Stadium.
It’s something the seven talked about before the season started, a big week but strictly a business trip.
“We can’t lose focus. We’re going there to work and do everything we can to win a football game,’’ Lattimore said. “It’s going to be great to see everybody, all my family and friends, and this is special because of that.’’
Lattimore has rounded up tickets for 20 family members and is still hoping to find a couple more, but he’ll save the pleasantries until after the game.
“I won’t let it distract me. I’ll see them after the game,’’ Lattimore said.
Lattimore is expected to make the 11th start of his career at left tackle on the Iowa defensive line Saturday.
Playing a position where statistics are secondary to performance, Lattimore has recorded seven tackles during Iowa’s 4-0 start to the season. He has one of the team’s five sacks and shares second on the team with two quarterback hurries.
He’ll line up next to junior end Chauncey Golston, who has been a teammate of Lattimore’s going back to East English Village Prep, the same Detroit prep program that prepared Desmond King to play at Iowa.
“They’ve done good things together and it doesn’t surprise me,’’ said Rod Oden, their high school coach and currently coaching the high school team in Harper Woods, Michigan. “They’ve always been hard workers who do everything they can to play the game at the highest level.’’
They haven’t forgotten their roots, either.
Oden gets a weekly phone call from Lattimore and Golston.
“Game day morning, they both call, every week,’’ Oden said. “I always remind them that I’m watching and tell them to play the game the way they know they can. I tell them to make sure people remember their name, do great things.’’
They rarely disappoint.
“Coach (Phil) Parker, he and the staff there do a great job and to watch my guys play there, they’ve had careers they can be proud of,’’ Oden said.
Lattimore and Golston are joined in the Iowa lineup by Michigan natives Alaric Jackson on the offensive line and Michael Ojemudia and Kaevon Merriweather in the secondary. Graduate transfer Zach VanValkenburg is also on the depth chart this week as a back-up at defensive tackle.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz credits Parker, the defensive coordinator and secondary coach who leads Hawkeye recruiting efforts in the Detroit area, with helping Iowa find players he describes as “diamonds in the rough.’’
Most have typically not been offered by their home state schools.
“You’ve got to find something there that we think will mesh well with our program,’’ Ferentz said. “You think about guys like Desmond or Chauncey or Cedrick, those guys have really grown in the program, maybe weren’t quite ready to go.’’
Of the group, only Jackson was offered a scholarship by the Wolverines.
Ojemudia’s brother, Mario, was a three-year letterwinner who started eight games over two seasons as a defensive end at Michigan but like Lattimore, Michael figures he ended up at the collegiate level where he needed to be.
“Was it a little disappointing that Michigan didn’t offer? A little, but Iowa had a lot to sell,’’ Ojemudia said. “Things couldn’t have worked out better for me.’’
Lattimore said he doesn’t take being overlooked by the Wolverines personally, saying he grew up more of a Michigan State basketball fan than anything.
“Tom Izzo and all that, I was a basketball guy more than a football guy when I was a kid,’’ said Lattimore, who played for the same AAU program that Iowa safety Kaevon Merriweather was part of growing up.
These days, Lattimore has traded his hoop dreams for success on the football field.
This week, that means getting ready for his one chance to return home and face a Michigan team that will be trying to avoid a second early-season Big Ten setback.
Mostly, Lattimore is anxious to celebrate his own Michigan homecoming with his teammates.
“Just to see the happy faces on guys when we get in that Michigan air, it’s going to be great,’’ Lattimore said. “We know it won’t be easy. They’ll bring their best. We’ll need to be at our best. It’s something we’re really looking forward to.’’
College football: Hawkeye offense clicked Saturday
IOWA CITY – A record-setting offensive performance in Saturday’s 48-3 rout of Middle Tennessee sends the Iowa football team to Michigan next weekend with a 4-0 record and some serious momentum.
Here are five things to think about as the Hawkeyes begin preparations for their return to Big Ten play:
1. The goodA good week of preparation led to an exceptional level of execution as the Hawkeyes piled up 644 yards against the Blue Raiders, the most productive effort by an Iowa offense in any of the 257 games Kirk Ferentz has coached.
The yardage total was the ninth-best in Hawkeye history and the most since Iowa gained 658 yards against Northern Iowa in 1997.
Going to its tempo package on offense as much as it has this season, the Hawkeyes ran 80 plays and gained an average of 8.1 yards on each of them against a porous Middle Tennessee defense that surrendered 351 rushing yards.
“We knew that they were going to blitz to the gap a lot and if we could slam the door on those, we knew we were going to be feeling pretty good,’’ Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs said.
Coach Kirk Ferentz saw the Hawkeyes’ performance — an effort that included eight plays of 20 yards or more — as a byproduct of the team’s preparation.
“It’s a good indication in week four that the team is thinking right and if you’re thinking right, then you have a chance to improve,’’ he said. “That’s the race we’re trying to run week in and week out.’’
2. The consistently good
Nate Stanley continued to play like a senior quarterback with three years of starting experience should play.
He threw for a season-high 276 yards, completing 17-of-25 passes and helping Iowa with his feet, impacting the Hawkeyes’ 10-of-16 conversion rate on third down.
Only four Big Ten starting quarterbacks have a better completion rate than the 64.4-percent effort Stanley has had in his 118 pass attempts during the Hawkeyes’ 4-0 start.
Even more significantly, he has continued to do his part in taking care of the football.
Iowa has turned the ball over just once this season — a fumble by Brady Ross in the season opener — and Stanley joins Ohio State’s Justin Fields as the only Big Ten starting quarterbacks without an interception this season.
Stanley is flawless through 118 attempts this season, while Fields hasn’t thrown a pick in 116 tries.
Overall, Stanley has attempted 137 passes since he was last intercepted. Mississippi State’s Willie Gay Jr. grabbed a Stanley pass with 12:38 remaining in the third quarter of the Outback Bowl.
3. The not so good
The decisions being made in Iowa’s punt return game continue to be perplexing.
Under a steel-gray sky, Middle Tennessee punted the ball away eight times Saturday, depositing three inside the 20-yard line.
First-year returner Nico Ragaini chose not to return any of the punts, signaling a fair catch at the Iowa 29, 19, 8, 21, 28 and 21 yard lines during the course of the game. The other two punts were downed by the Blue Raiders.
Growing into his role, Ragaini has averaged 8.4 yards on the five punts he has returned. That ranks eighth in the Big Ten.
4. The rookie
Receiver Brandon Smith said Iowa freshman Tyler Goodson has already earned a nickname from his teammates.
“I gave him the nickname the human joystick,’’ Smith said. “He’s one of our electric players. He’s crazy.’’
Goodson was crazy good for the Hawkeyes again on Saturday, rushing for a career-high 97 yards and catching three passes for seven yards in the win.
Ferentz compared the true freshman’s poise to what he saw from eventual all-Big Ten tight end Tony Moeaki while making an immediate impact as a rookie in 2005.
“Everything he’s done here, he just seems unfazed. He just acts like he belongs,’’ Ferentz said. “Think about Tony Moeaki, the same way. He walked on campus, a young guy, you put him with the seniors and he played like a senior. That’s a rare ability for a kid and Tyler has done a good job so far.’’
Goodson is Iowa’s third-leading rusher, averaging 5.9 yards on his 34 carries covering 202 yards so far this season.
5. The homecoming
Entering October with an unbeaten record for the fourth time in coach Kirk Ferentz’s 21 seasons — 2003, 2009 and 2015 came before this year’s 4-0 start — the Hawkeyes now turn their attention to Michigan.
Saturday’s 11 a.m. game will be Iowa’s first visit to Ann Arbor since 2012 and it will be the only chance three starters in the Hawkeye defensive lineup have to play at Michigan Stadium during their collegiate careers.
Linemen Chauncey Golston and Cedrick Lattimore and cornerback Michael Ojemudia all grew up within an hour’s drive of the Michigan campus.
Golston was already downplaying his “big house’’ homecoming minutes after Saturday’s game.
“It’s the next game. How am I supposed to feel?” he said. “I’m excited because it’s the next game. I’m not one of those players that looks ahead to a game. You have to take it all one game at a time.’’
Golston said he is looking forward to seeing family members, but wasn’t going any further than that.
Asked if he found any extra motivation in facing his home-state school school, Golston quickly put his game face back on.
“No, not really,’’ he said.
One yard a giant step for Ross
IOWA CITY — When it was all over and Brady Ross stood in front of inquisitive reporters, Iowa’s veteran fullback downplayed the whole thing.
No big deal, he said. Nothing too special.
So what if a guy who has toiled in almost total anonymity for 4½ years, inspired teammates every step of the way, endured a scary injury last season and weathered a horrific family situation a few years before that finally scored his first touchdown in the 37th game of his college career?
“It wasn’t a superhuman effort for me to get the ball and stumble forward for a yard,’’ Ross said.
Nevertheless, you could tell by the celebration that it was a big deal Saturday when Ross lunged into the end zone from a yard out with 8 minutes, 33 seconds remaining in the second quarter of Iowa’s 48-3 demolition of Middle Tennessee State at Kinnick Stadium.
It was only the 20th time that Ross has even touched the football in his Iowa career. Fullbacks are essentially extra linemen in the Hawkeye scheme of things. They block and block and block and maybe get a handoff or a swing pass once every other game.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz admitted that the fullback position is basically a “graveyard’’ for guys who can’t cut it as linebackers.
So when one of them scores a touchdown, it definitely is cause for celebration. Especially when it’s one of the most popular players on the team.
After picking himself up off the ground, Ross jumped in the air in delight and spread his arms apart before getting a hug from quarterback Nate Stanley. He confessed it wasn’t an original celebration move. It’s what soccer superhero Christian Ronaldo does every time he scores a goal.
“I was laying on the ground and I didn’t really know what to do,’’ Ross said. “I didn’t think about it ahead of time so it was kind of off the cuff. The Ronaldo just kind of came out.’’
The 6-foot, 246-pound fifth-year senior from Humboldt wasn’t the only one celebrating.
Mekhi Sargent, Toren Young and all the running backs who have piled up big yardage running behind Ross’ blocks may have been more giddy.
“Man, I was excited for Brady …’’ said Sargent, who is Ross’ roommate. “I was smiling cheek to cheek.’’
Ross isn’t a complete stranger to the end zone. Back at Humboldt High School, he scored 46 touchdowns and collected 302 total points along with rushing for 3,068 yards.
“I used to score them all the time back in high school,’’ Ross said, “but I have a little bit different role at Iowa.’’
Coming out of high school, Ross was tempted to accept one of the NCAA Division II offers that came his way but his father, Todd, convinced him that he could play at the Big Ten level. So Ross opted to walk on with the Hawkeyes as a linebacker.
He wasn’t on campus very long when he was shuttled over to that inglorious fullback spot, but he accepted the assignment and embraced it.
The summer after his freshman year, Brady received the jolt of his life when Todd Ross committed suicide back home. He was found to have been suffering from a brain tumor that impaired his ability to think clearly.
Brady endured more adversity last fall when he suffered an ankle injury against Indiana in the seventh game of the season. It initially was diagnosed as a sprain but later was determined to be a torn ligament, requiring an unusual “tightrope’’ operation in which the two bones in his lower leg were surgically knotted together.
There were some concerns that he might never be the same.
“I’m not very fast to begin with so there wasn’t much to lose in that department,’’ Ross said with a smile. “As long as I can run into people, I was good to go.’’
He missed the first half dozen practices of the spring because of the injury but came back ready to roll this fall and was a big part of the damage the Hawkeyes inflicted Saturday. They finished with 351 yards rushing and had 644 yards of total offense, the most they’ve had in the 21 years Ferentz has coached the team.
More than just the blocking and the occasional yard or two he gains, Ross provides the Hawkeyes with exceptional leadership.
Sargent said his buddy “lifts up the team.’’
“He’s like an unsung hero,’’ Young added. “Fullbacks don’t get a lot of praise or media attention, but Brady Ross is one of those guys where watching him makes you want to run through a wall. You definitely will go to war with a guy like that any day.’’
Iowa football notebook: Stanley good for an occasional yard
IOWA CITY – Nate Stanley isn’t getting carried away.
He’s just taking yards on quarterback sneaks as they come.
Saturday, Iowa’s senior quarterback gained 10 yards on a dive play on a third-and-one snap in the opening quarter, added another 10 on a sneak in the second quarter and picked up three more yards on a fourth-and-one carry at midfield in the final minute of the opening half.
“We’re kind of waiting for him to bust one,’’ Iowa tackle Tristan Wirfs said.
That’s not in Stanley’s plans, but he will take whatever defenses give him.
“I’ll keep moving as long as I can,’’ he said. “Most of the defenses we see, they have too much speed to let me get too far downfield.’’
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said Stanley has been effective when asked to carry the ball, adding that quarterbacks coach Ken O’Keefe was a little skeptical when the possibility was first discussed.
“Said he’s too tall,’’ Ferentz said. “I told him Drew Bledsoe is 6-5. Can’t be that bad.’’
Going mobile: Iowa limited Middle Tennessee to 216 yards off offense, holding quarterback Asher O’Hara to a team-leading 33 rushing yards and 110 passing yards on 15-of-22 passing.
Defensive tackle Chauncey Golston said the Hawkeyes accomplished what they set out to do against the sophomore who totaled just one more yard on the ground than he collected in the Blue Raiders’ 40-21 season-opening loss at Michigan.
“He was a real mobile guy and we knew coming in we had to have our technique work down,’’ Golston said. “We had to keep him inside and give him a chance to get anything going on the edge.’’
O’Hara gained 15 of his yards on a carry early in the second quarter, but Cedrick Lattimore and Daviyon Nixon each sacked him among a collection of five tackles for a loss collected by Iowa.
Nixon, who had a career-high seven tackles, said his first career sack was “like slow motion,’’ adding, “I was just in the right place to take it home for us.’’
Streak ends: After hitting a career-long 49-yard field goal to give Iowa a 10-0 lead in the first quarter, Hawkeye kicker Keith Duncan saw his perfect start to the season come to an end in the final seconds of the opening half.
Duncan sent a 39-yard field goal attempt wide right, the junior’s first miss in 10 attempts this season, but started a new streak when he connected from 42 yards in the third quarter.
He entered the game as one of five kickers in the country with at least eight attempts to be perfect on the season.
Brief absence: Geno Stone left the game briefly in the first quarter, holding his right arm while leaving the field before making a quick trip to the locker room.
Stone returned in time for the next series, but true freshman Dane Belton saw his first collegiate action when Stone left the game for one snap during the opening quarter.
Into the lineup: Back from an injury, Cole Banwart made his first start of the season for Iowa.
Banwart started at right guard in place of injured Kyle Schott.
“It felt good to be back out there,’’ Banwart said. “It’s good to be back in a routine and playing again.’’
Defensive tackle Austin Schulte also made his first career start at defensive tackle, slipping into the spot where injured Brady Reiff missed his second straight game.
Back in black: Alaric Jackson was in uniform Saturday for Iowa.
The offensive tackle did not play. He has been out since suffering a sprained knee in the Hawkeyes’ season opener against Miami (Ohio) and returned to practice earlier this week.
“We’ll know more after we practice next week, but it’s encouraging at least,’’ Ferentz said.
As expected, defensive backs Matt Hankins, Kaevon Merriweather, Julius Brents and Riley Moss joined Reiff and Schott in missing the game against the Blue Raiders because of injuries.
It was his day: Carson King joined Iowa fans in participating in the Kinnick wave at the end of the first quarter Saturday.
The Iowa State fan whose initial plea for “beer money’’ on a sign he waved in the background on ESPN’s College GameDay before the Cy-Hawk game has now raised $2 million for the Stead Family Children’s Hospital. He stood on the sideline, joining the crowd as they waved.
"What it represents is so fantastic,'' Ferentz said. "It's for Iowans and all people to feel good about. Here's a guy two weeks ago, I didn't know Carson King from Johnny Carson but the next thing you know there's $2 million that's been raised from people all over the country.''
The honors: Former Hawkeye defensive back Miguel Merrick was the honorary captain Saturday.
A letterwinner from 2003-06, the Union City, New Jersey, native recorded 202 career tackles and earned honorable mention all-Big Ten honors as a senior.
Merrick wasn’t the only former Hawkeye who got a chance to fire up the crowd during an early timeout. C.J. Beathard and George Kittle, on a bye week with the 49ers, energized the crowd as well during a timeout in the first quarter.
For a cause: Iowa coaches joined others throughout the country wearing green patches on their shirts Saturday as part of the Coach to Cure MD initiative.
Nearly 10,000 coaches from all levels of football participated in the American Football Coaches Association program designed to raise awareness of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.
No. 14 Iowa throttles Middle Tennessee 48-3
IOWA CITY — Toren Young found plenty of reasons for Iowa to enjoy what transpired Saturday afternoon at Kinnick Stadium – 644 of them, to be precise.
The junior ran for a career-high 131 yards as the 14th-ranked Iowa football team piled up 644 yards as it ran through, slipped around and threw over helpless Middle Tennessee State in a 48-3 rout.
“A day like that, that’s something we all needed,’’ Young said. “It gives everybody a boost, the way we were able to move the ball and spread it around. We have so many backs who can all do good things. It was a good day at the office.’’
It was the most productive day a Hawkeye offense has enjoyed during Kirk Ferentz’s 21 seasons as the program’s coach, topping the previous best of 613 yards in a 2005 game against Minnesota.
Iowa’s attack was balanced.
Young was among three Hawkeyes who rushed for more than 90 yards, an effort that included 97 yards from freshman Tyler Goodson and 91 from Mekhi Sargent.
Collectively, Iowa’s 351 rushing yards were the fourth-most collected by Iowa during the Ferentz era and it was complemented by a 20 of 29 passing performance from Nate Stanley and Spencer Petras, who combined to throw for 293 yards.
Of Stanley’s 17 completions in 25 passes, 11 went for gains of 10 yards or more, and the senior credited the detail work of the Iowa line and its deep collection of receivers for making that happen.
“Guys were out there making plays, doing all sorts of things to move the ball. When it’s working like that, everybody is having a great time and there were a lot of great times today,’’ said Brandon Smith, whose team-leading six receptions included touchdown catches of 18 and 10 yards.
Coming off a bye week that followed a defense-dominated 18-17 win at Iowa State, the offensive effort was exactly what the Hawkeyes wanted as they prepare to dive deeply into Big Ten competition with a road game at Michigan next on the schedule.
“This was a game that was important for our offense. We executed at a high level. We have a few hiccups, but it was the type of game we all needed to move us forward,’’ Smith said.
As much as anything, Ferentz seemed relieved after Iowa put together its third consecutive turnover-free game.
“I’m just glad we came out ready to play. Coming off of a bye, you never know,’’ Ferentz said. “Bottom line, I think our guys showed up ready and competed hard. … The guys took a big step forward and we’re thrilled to be 4-0.’’
The Hawkeyes didn’t waste any time heading in that direction.
Iowa scored on its first four possessions of each half, starting with a four-yard touchdown run by Sargent to finish off a nine-play, 65-yard game-opening drive.
A career-best 49-yard field goal by Keith Duncan followed by Smith’s first touchdown reception and a one-yard touchdown run by Brady Ross sent the Hawkeyes into the locker room with a 24-0 lead at the half.
“It just felt like we were unstoppable,’’ Smith said.
That was the case in the second half when Iowa scored on each of its possessions, beginning with a 42-yard field goal by Duncan on a drive that started with a 52-yard carry by Young.
“It was good to see Toren get on track,’’ Ferentz said. “He has a great attitude and adds a lot to our team. We feel good about all four of our backs, it’s an unusual situation, but it seems to be working for us.’’
A 14-yard touchdown run by Ihmir Smith-Marsette on a jet sweep followed Duncan’s second field goal, preceding Smith’s second touchdown catch and a one-yard carry into the end zone by Petras in the game’s final minute.
“They didn’t do anything we wouldn’t expect, but we didn’t do anything to slow them down,’’ said Middle Tennessee coach Rick Stockstill.
The Hawkeyes averaged 8.1 yards on each of the 80 plays they ran, complemented by a defense that limited the Blue Raiders (1-3) to 216 yards, including just 80 yards rushing.
“Games like this, they come with great preparation and film study during the week,’’ Sargent said. “We looked and played like a team that was really focused on its game.’’
Iowa’s offensive line had a size advantage over its opponent from Conference USA and the Hawkeyes, off to their first 4-0 start since 2015, made the most of it.
Tackle Tristan Wirfs said it came down to making certain that linemen were able to execute their blocks and create the holes needed for Iowa’s offense to work.
“This is the way it is supposed to work. There is a lot we can learn from this game, from what we did well and from what we can do better,’’ Wirfs said. “We all put a lot of preparation into this and to see the benefits, that makes you want it even more.’’
Iowa 48, Middle Tenn. 3
Middle Tenn. 0 0 3 0 — 3
Iowa 17 7 10 14 — 48
First quarter
Iowa — M. Sargent 4 run (Duncan kick), 11:01. (Drive: 9 plays, 65 yards, 3:59).
Iowa — FG Duncan 49, 4:54. (Drive: 9 plays, 44 yards, 5:01).
Iowa — B. Smith 18 pass from Stanley (Duncan kick), :15. (Drive: 5 plays, 71 yards, 2:47).
Second quarter
Iowa — B. Ross 1 run (Duncan kick), 8:33. (Drive: 9 plays, 81 yards, 4:24).
Third quarter
Iowa — FG Duncan 42, 10:52. (Drive: 5 plays, 55 yards, 1:22).
MT — FG Holt 43, 5:24. (Drive: 13 plays, 49 yards, 5:28).
Iowa — Smith-Marsette 14 run (Duncan kick), 2:19. (Drive: 7 plays, 80 yards, 3:05).
Fourth quarter
Iowa — B. Smith 10 pass from Stanley (Duncan kick), 10:01. (Drive: 10 plays, 72 yards, 5:34).
Iowa — Petras 1 run (Duncan kick), :47. (Drive: 13 plays, 79 yards, 6:25).
TEAM STATISTICS
MT Iowa
First downs 12 30
Rushes-yards 24-80 51-351
Passing yards 136 293
Comp-att-int 17-27-0 20-29-0
Return yards 0 20
Punts-avg. 8-41.87 1-34.0
Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-yards 8-72 3-20
Time of possession 24:03 35:57
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
MIDDLE TENNESSEE — O’Hara 10-33, McDonald 6-22, B. Anderson 4-15, West 1-7, Mobley 2-7, England-Chisolm 1-minus 4.
IOWA —T. Young 11-131, Goodson 12-97, M. Sargent 14-91, Smith-Marsette 2-28, Kelly-Martin 1-3, B. Ross 1-1, Petras 1-1, Pallissard 1-0, Pottebaum 1-0, Stanley 7-minus 1.
Passing
MIDDLE TENNESSEE — O’Hara 15-22-0, 110 yards, Cunningham 2-5-0, 26 yards.
IOWA — Stanley 17-25-0, 276 yards, Petras 3-4-0, 17 yards.
Receiving
MIDDLE TENNESSEE — Pierce 6-43, T. Lee 2-16, Windham 2-16, B.Anderson 2-9, Marshall 1-21, England-Chisolm 1-14, Upton 1-12, Ali 1-5, West 1-0.
IOWA — B. Smith 6-71, Smith-Marsette 4-60, Tracy 3-85, Goodson 3-7, Ragaini 2-39, Beyer 1-27, O. Martin 1-4.
Missed field goals
MIDDLE TENNESSEE — none.
IOWA — Iowa, Duncan 39.
Tackles (solo-ast-total)
MIDDLE TENNESSEE — Moffatt 8-4-12, Blankenship 6-2-8, Brooks 4-3-7, Poydras 4-2-6, Stamps 4-1-5, Grate 4-1-5, Thomas 3-2-5, Anderson 3-1-4, Render 3-1-4, Patterson 2-2-4, Brown 3-0-3, Ross 3-0-3, Philpots 2-1-3, Shepherd 1-2-3, Smith 1-1-2, Branch 1-0-1, Starling 1-0-1, Manciel 0-1-1, Stribling 0-1-1, Wyatt 0-1-1.
IOWA — Welch 4-5-9, Ojemudia 6-1-7, Nixon 5-2-7, Niemann 0-4-4, Koerner 2-1-3, Wade 0-3-3, VanValkenburg 0-3-3, Harris 2-0-2, Johnson 2-0-2, Stone 1-1-2, Colbert 1-1-2, Epenesa 1-1-2, Schulte 0-2-2, Belton 0-2-2, Lattimore 1-0-1, Benson 1-0-1, Shannon 1-0-1, Jones 0-1-1, Golston 0-1-1.
Tackles for loss
MIDDLE TENNESSEE — Poydras 3-20, Thomas 1-1, Render 1-10.
IOWA — Nixon 2.5-14, Lattimore 1-5, Welch 0.5-1, Niemann 0.5-1, Wade 0.5-1.
Sacks
MIDDLE TENNESSEE — Poydras 1-11, Render 1-10.
IOWA — Nixon 1-8, Lattimore 1-5.
Hawks focused on present, not future
IOWA CITY -- A trip to Michigan and the “big house’’ looms, but Iowa football players believe looking beyond today’s 11 a.m. game against Middle Tennessee would be a big mistake.
“If we want to get to where we want to be at the end of the year, we can’t overlook anybody,’’ Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley said. “We need to be ready to go this week. Then, we can worry about what’s down the road.’’
Before turning their attention to next Saturday’s match-up with the Wolverines, the 14th-ranked Hawkeyes have heard a lot this week about the potential pitfalls the accompany playing unfamiliar opponents from unfamiliar conferences.
It’s been mentioned that Middle Tennessee has a history of going on the road and knocking off teams from power-five conferences.
The Blue Raiders won at Missouri in 2016 and Syracuse in 2017, part of a collection of five wins 13th-year coach Rick Stockstill’s program has had against power-five programs in the last 11 years. Six other games against that level of competition have been decided by less than one touchdown.
The 1-2 resume Middle Tennessee will bring to Kinnick Stadium today includes a 40-21 loss at Michigan and a 41-18 loss to Duke this season.
“They’re a Division I team with Division I players. They’re capable and I’m sure they’re anxious to come here and play,’’ Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent said. “They know what they’re getting into.’’
The Hawkeyes have been reminded about that, too.
They’ve been reminded about the scare Northern Iowa and Arkansas State threw at Iowa in 2009, a season that ended with an Orange Bowl victory and an 11-2 record but a year that could have taken several different turns.
The Hawkeyes had to block a pair of field-goal attempts by UNI in the final seconds to escape with a 17-16 win in their season opener.
Later that fall, Iowa held off visiting Arkansas State 24-21.
“There are some parallels with this team and Arkansas State quite frankly. I’m not saying we underestimated Arkansas State 10 years ago, … but the bottom line is it was a heck of a football game start to finish. We had to fight our tails off to get out of here with the win,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said.
“The message is if you’re not doing your best internally, you’re going to be involved in games like that. You can come out on the short end, and we really should have against UNI. You could argue that. It’s the way sports are.’’
Western Michigan, Central Michigan, Northern Illinois and North Dakota State have earned nonconference victories at Iowa in the past 13 seasons, all games the Hawkeyes were favored to win.
Middle Tennessee, which will receive a $1.55 million guarantee to visit Iowa today, arrives looking to add another upset to its collection of success against teams that might have been caught looking ahead.
“We can’t think about Michigan this week at all,’’ Sargent said. “The coaches here, they do a good job of getting us to not get ahead of ourselves. It’s a cliché, but it really is one game at a time and if we don’t take care of business this week, next week doesn’t matter as much.’’
Iowa has finished September with an unblemished record just three times in Ferentz’s first 20 seasons, most recently during an 11-win season in 2009 and a 12-win season in 2015.
What makes this season unique is the bye week the Hawkeyes had a week ago, adding a twist to early-season plans.
“This is not like a first game exactly, but it’s a little bit like a first game. When you take a break, the danger of breaks is what is it going to be like when we come off the break,’’ Ferentz said. “Is the focus where it needs to be? The sharpness?’’
Ferentz said coaches ultimately chose to back off of contact work during the bye week, saying he sensed the team needed a chance to “recharge, regroup a little bit’’ after being pushed hard through preseason camp and the first three weeks of the season.
“Did you make the right decision? You find out when you start playing again,’’ Ferentz said. “It just gets back to everybody involved making sure they are doing what they are supposed to do to give ourselves a chance to be successful.’’
Iowa football: Stone's leadership valuable to depleted secondary
IOWA CITY – Geno Stone was prepared to become a leader of the Iowa secondary this season.
Time spent learning next to Jake Gervase and Amani Hooker in the defensive backfield taught the Iowa junior well, providing him with a chance to grow his game and be ready to help teammates adjust to evolving roles of their own in the defensive backfield.
“I’ve been blessed to be around some great leaders, Jake, Amani, they did a great job working with the younger guys, passing down what they had learned from the guys who came before them,’’ Stone said. “That’s part of the Iowa tradition, the way it has always worked here, and now it’s my turn to help those younger guys take steps on their own.’’
What Stone wasn’t counting on was just how many younger guys he would have to help.
Injuries in the Hawkeye secondary have created a constant churn on the back end of the Iowa defense.
Reserve cornerbacks Julius Brents and Riley Moss, both starters at times a year ago, have watched the Hawkeyes build the 3-0 record they take into Saturday’s 11 a.m. game at Kinnick Stadium against Middle Tennessee from the sideline.
Brents has been sidelined with a knee injury suffered before the start of the season and Moss exited Iowa’s season opener with a leg injury.
Starting free safety Kaevon Merriweather has missed the Hawkeyes’ last two games with a foot injury and starting cornerback Matt Hankins sat out the Iowa State game because of a hamstring injury.
None of the four are expected back this week, leading coach Kirk Ferentz to point out that half of the Hawkeyes’ secondary has been watching workouts in street clothes.
That has provided opportunities for other Iowa players – walk-on Jack Koerner has started twice in Merriweather’s absence, redshirt freshman D.J. Johnson filled in for Hankins against the Cyclones – in addition to elevating others onto the depth chart in reserve roles.
Morningside transfer Wes Dvorak backs up Stone at strong safety and redshirt freshman Terry Roberts was joined this week by true freshman Jermari Harris as second-team cornerbacks.
In addition to starting at strong safety, Stone is also listed as the back-up at free safety, illustrating how thin the Iowa roster is at the moment in the secondary and how much the Hawkeyes need the leadership that Stone and starting cornerback Michael Ojemudia can offer.
“Geno and OJ are both veteran guys who play with some confidence and they are both good about sharing their expertise, their knowledge with teammates, and that’s how teams have to function,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said.
Stone, with 12 career starts on his resume, earned honorable mention all-Big Ten recognition a year after finishing second in the Big Ten with four interceptions.
Ojemudia currently leads this Iowa team with two interceptions and the senior has spread 13 starts over the past four seasons for the Hawkeyes.
“Part of their role is to help the younger guys come along and better understand the tempo we need, the things you need to do on the practice field and in meetings, those type of things,’’ Ferentz said. “Good teams function that way.’’
Stone understood that as he learned as one of 10 true freshmen to compete for Iowa in 2017.
“You have to be ready when it’s your time,’’ he said. “You have to come out and prepare every day like you are going to be the guy whether you are a starter or a reserve. No matter what your role is, be ready.’’
As the injured Hawkeyes work toward their return to the field, Stone likes the way younger players have responded to the challenge.
“I feel like everybody’s confidence level has gone up, everybody is gaining experience,’’ Stone said. “We’ve had a lot of guys who are just getting their feet wet, seeing what this is all about.’’
Stone said the experience of helping them, much like he was helped as he adjusted to the pace of play in the college game and the necessary tempo of things during preparations, has tested him.
Already working to become a more vocal leader this season, the New Castle, Pennsylvania native found himself helping newcomers adjust to assignments and responsibilities, helping them understand the details they need to grasp to become successful.
“It’s been different for me. All spring and early this fall, I had been out there working most of the time with the same group but we’ve had a lot of moving parts,’’ Stone said.
“You take the time to work with guys, talk them through things and when things don’t go so well, you’re there to lift them back up, help them get ready for the next time they are out there.’’
Middle Tennessee will test the Hawkeye secondary with a passing attack that averages 267.3 yards per game and a deep group of receivers.
Ty Lee, a 5-foot-9 senior, enters the Iowa game as the NCAA’s active leader in career receptions with 225.
Lee has 12 receptions during the Blue Raiders’ 1-2 starts and his work is complemented by a pair of juniors who have combined for 17 catches, 5-11 Jarrin Pierce and 6-2 CJ Windham.
Over time, Stone has watched the rotating parts in the Hawkeye secondary operate more cohesively.
The Hawkeyes haven’t played error-free football, but the moments of miscommunication have been fewer and further apart.
“Everybody has done a good job of getting on the same page and making it work,’’ Stone said. “It’s been good to see it come together and now the hope is to build on it.’’
Iowa football: Nixon making his presence felt
IOWA CITY — One item at a time, Daviyon Nixon has been checking items off his list.
First career tackle? That came during his first game for the Hawkeyes, the season-opener against Miami (Ohio).
First quarterback hurry? He accomplished that the following week against Rutgers in Iowa’s Big Ten opener.
First career start? That came in the Hawkeyes’ most recent game, stepping in for injured Brady Reiff at defensive tackle against Iowa State.
It has all been part of a steady progression for the 6-foot-3, 309-pound sophomore who is expected to again be in the lineup Saturday when 14th-ranked Iowa completes its nonconference schedule with an 11 a.m. game against Middle Tennessee at Kinnick Stadium.
Nixon hasn’t crossed everything off his list.
The Kenosha, Wis., native, who spent his freshman season at Iowa Western Community College before joining the Hawkeyes and redshirting a year ago, is still looking to taste his first quarterback sack.
“I’m still trying to get to that quarterback. It’s a matter of time,’’ Nixon said. “I feel good. I feel fast. I feel as fast as any 300-pound guy can be.’’
Nixon isn’t alone among Hawkeyes working to close in on opposing quarterbacks. Through Iowa’s 3-0 start, most have eluded the grasp of Hawkeye defenders.
Iowa’s pass rush has produced just three sacks through three games, matching the fewest of any Big Ten team at this point in the season and 17 fewer than the league-leading number Ohio State has recorded through its first four games.
“It’s something we’ve got to do a better job at, getting to the quarterback and bringing him down,’’ Nixon said. “It’s something we all take pride in, something we all need to get done.’’
A.J. Epenesa, Amani Jones and Kristian Welch have each recorded one sack so far this season with one coming in each of the Hawkeyes’ first three games.
Iowa ranked third in the Big Ten last season with an average of 2.69 sacks per game, an effort led by Epenesa’s conference-leading 10.5 sacks.
Epenesa now finds himself dealing with double-teams, but quick-releasing quarterbacks are adding to the challenges the Hawkeyes face in attempting to collect sacks.
But, that’s only part of what Iowa is working to accomplish and Iowa has been able to take opposing quarterbacks off their games.
Epenesa has five of the 13 quarterback hurries Iowa has recorded this season, with Nixon and Nick Niemann recording two apiece in an area where defensive linemen Cedrick Lattimore, Chauncey Golston and Reiff have also contributed.
“We’re getting in the neighborhood, rattling a few quarterbacks and making some things happen that way, but we’d like to finish the deal and drop them for the loss,’’ Nixon said.
For a first-year player like Nixon, that is all part of the process.
“Everything is still new except the game. It’s still football and that’s one thing I know. At Iowa State, there were some nerves being in the lineup for the first time, more than I’ve felt for a long time,’’ Nixon said.
“After the first play, it was just football again. Relax. Play. Get after it. Just football. I’m feeling more comfortable every week.’’
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz sees that comfort level growing throughout a defensive front four that has included five first-time starters this season.
“I think we’re doing some good things up front,’’ Ferentz said. “Guys are working hard at it and we’ll just keep working and keep digging in and hopefully as we go along, guys will get a little better. I feel like they are doing a fine job so far.’’
Defensive coordinator Phil Parker said changes within the game may be making sacks more difficult to collect.
“I think we are still getting pressure. Maybe we don’t have the sacks, but they are making the quarterback throw before he wants to throw the ball,’’ Parker said. “That’s kind of a little bit what that (run pass option) stuff is, protects a lot of those guys to get rid of the ball fast. Then, it’s going to be hard to get pressure.’’
Middle Tennessee quarterback Asher O’Hara will present Iowa with another test.
The 6-foot sophomore from Rolling Meadows, Ill., has completed 70.8 percent of the 89 passes he has attempted through three games for the Blue Raiders, counting eight touchdown passes among 63 completions. He has been intercepted twice.
O’Hara also leads Middle Tennessee in rushing, averaging 67.3 yards per game.
“He can do a lot of things with the ball. We’ll do what we can to keep him in the pocket and limit what he can do,’’ Nixon said.
And if the chance is there to collect that first sack?
“That wouldn’t be a bad thing, either,’’ Nixon said. “If the chance is there, I’m ready, just a matter of time.’’
Iowa football: Hawkeyes take another injury hit
IOWA CITY — A break in the schedule didn’t provide the Iowa football team with much of a break from a health standpoint.
The 14th-ranked Hawkeyes return to action Saturday following a bye week doing something they have done prior to each of game so far during a 3-0 start to the season – replacing an injured starter.
Offensive guard Kyler Schott, a starter the past two games, suffered a foot injury during practice Sunday and will be out for “a couple weeks now,’’ Coach Kirk Ferentz announced Tuesday at his weekly news conference.
Cole Banwart, a returning starting guard from a year ago who missed Iowa’s first two games because of a lower leg injury, will replace Schott in the lineup when the Hawkeyes host Middle Tennessee at 11 a.m. Saturday at Kinnick Stadium.
“I think we’ve got him healthy, so he’ll slide in,’’ Ferentz said.
That’s about the only break the Hawkeyes have caught lately from a health standpoint.
Ferentz said players who missed the Iowa State game on Sept. 14 – starting offensive tackle Alaric Jackson, starting defensive tackle Brady Reiff, starting free safety Kaevon Merriweather, starting cornerback Matt Hankins and reserve cornerbacks Julius Brents and Riley Moss – will all sit out again this week.
“A couple of other guys, last week it would have been tough for them to make it if we had played Saturday, but we didn’t fortunately,’’ Ferentz said. “Those guys are back practicing now. The other guys are moving along and getting better, but we’re not making any significant progress.’’
A quick look across the practice field Tuesday morning illustrated that point for Ferentz.
“I looked over today, half of our two-deep in the secondary is in street clothes watching practice. We are working with the guys we have out there on the field,’’ Ferentz said
D.J. Johnson, named the Big Ten freshman of the week for his effort in making his first career start at cornerback against Iowa State, earned praise from Ferentz for making the most of his chance to start.
“That is the good thing about it, it does create opportunities for other players and that’s how we’ll look at it and continue to look at it. At some point, we’ll get guys back. It’s been slow, that’s all.’’
Jackson is among Hawkeyes taking steps toward a return to action after suffering a knee sprain during Iowa’s season-opening win over Miami (Ohio).
Ferentz said the junior has worked hard to try to get back on the field and while he is making progress in that direction, he isn’t back to the point where he can contribute at the level Iowa needs.
“He’s one of the guys that is making an active move forward. That’s encouraging and that’s just the nature of injuries sometimes,’’ Ferentz said. “You’re kind of stagnant, or plateaued, and then all of a sudden a guy will take a jump. He’s starting to work and I think we’re getting closer with him. Closer to what? Who knows? There’s a lot of ambiguity right now.’’
Dealing with injuries is commonplace in football.
“It just seems like we bunched them all up a little bit in certain areas this year,’’ Ferentz said. “We’ll deal with it and keep moving. It’s an opportunity for someone to jump in there and play well.’’
Ferentz has seen examples of that, as well, citing the work of fifth-year senior Levi Paulsen after he shifted from guard to tackle on the offensive line after Jackson was injured.
“There’s been a lot of really positive things that have come out of it,’’ he said. “When we get guys back at some point, we’ll be a stronger football team.’’
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent senses that, too.
“The guys up front are doing a good job of handling whatever comes their way,’’ he said. “They’re making it work.’’
Sargent dealt with his own medical setback, suffering a wrist injury the day before the Iowa State game.
He tested the wrist and “the best tape job a guy could have’’ prior to warm-ups at Jack Trice Stadium and played through it, leading the Hawkeyes with 58 yards on 13 carries in the 18-17 victory over the Cyclones.
“I just wanted to make sure things were going to be OK and they were,’’ Sargent said. “There are going to be hits and bumps in the road. You’ve just got to go out and play football. I didn’t sign up to be babied or catered to. I’m just there to play football.’’
KING FOR A CAUSE: Ferentz called the efforts of Iowa State fan Carson King to raise funds for the Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital “one of the good things about playing in heated rivalries.’’
A sign King waved in the background of an ESPN College GameDay telecast encouraging people to send him beer money will likely generate more than $1 million that King has announced will be donated to the hospital.
“This is a good example of teams coming together and people coming together and doing something for a really good cause, purely organic, just like the (Kinnick) wave, a gesture by an individual that’s really grown into something much more than a simple gesture,’’ Ferentz said.
King has been invited to attend Saturday’s Iowa game against Middle Tennessee, something Ferentz would welcome.
“Hope that’s true,’’ Ferentz said. “We’ll look forward to having him in the stadium if that’s the case.’’
Iowa football: Hawkeyes hit bye week 3-0
AMES – It took six hours to complete, but the wait proved to be worth it Saturday for an Iowa football team which won for the fifth straight time in its series against instate rival Iowa State.
The 18-17 victory at Jack Trice Stadium marked the first time in the 67 games between the teams that a single point separated the Hawkeyes and Cyclones.
Now at 3-0 and with a bye on the schedule this week, here are five things to think about following the Cy-Hawk victory:
1. The goodNate Stanley did what good quarterbacks do in finishing his career with a 3-0 record as a starter against the Cyclones – he led.
The senior led with the way he kept things together and did so not only with his arm, but with his feet, delivering exactly what Iowa needed when it needed it most.
“Nate’s more in control than he’s ever been,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said.
Stanley rushed seven times – one shy of a career high – against ISU and on three occasions, kept drives alive with third-down rushes.
He moved the chains on third-and-7 with a 10-yard carry during Iowa’s game-opening field goal drive.
He gained three yards on a third-and-1 play on a drive that ended the first half with a field goal.
And, he rushed for 14 yards in a third-and-11 situation for the first first down on the Hawkeyes’ lone touchdown drive of the game.
Stanley complemented that with several third-down completions in the pass game, none more significant than his 27-yard connection with Ihmir Smith-Marsette on a third-and-22 play during the third quarter that led to a field goal that helped Iowa dig itself out of a 14-6 hole.
It all contributed to a 10-of-19 conversion rate on third down for Iowa.
“I felt comfortable with what I was seeing out there, the receivers were doing a good job of getting open and the offensive line was giving us time to make it all work,’’ Stanley said.
2. The really good
Keith Duncan continues to make the most of his second chance.
Duncan’s leg did beat Michigan at Kinnick Stadium in 2016, but spent the past two years as the back-up to Miguel Recinos before winning the starting placekicking assignment this season in fall camp.
The junior hasn’t looked back. He hasn’t missed a field goal try through three games and doubled his season total with a career-high four in less-than-ideal conditions Saturday against the Cyclones.
Crediting the work of snapper Jackson Subbert and holder Colten Rastetter, Duncan delivered the game winner from 39 yards with 4 minutes, 51 seconds remaining after hitting earlier from 25, 40 and 42 yards to improve to 8-for-8 for the season.
His final three kicks came after Duncan slipped on the rain-soaked turf while warming up following the game’s second weather delay.
“I just had to shorten my stance and put more weight on the middle of my plant foot to make it work, just an adjustment,’’ Duncan said.
He had kicked on wet grass two days earlier, taking in some practice time on a grass field at the Hawkeye soccer complex.
“It started to rain while we were out there, so I guess I was ready for this,’’ he said.
3. The bad, then good
Redshirt freshman cornerback D.J. Johnson, starting in place of injured Matt Hankins, had a freshman moment during the first quarter Saturday.
Johnson bit when Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy lateraled to receiver Deshaunte Jones, running toward the receiver to try to make a play but leaving La’Michael Pettway open to receive a 51-yard pass from Jones
Pettway raced untouched 51 yards for a score which gave the Cyclones a 7-3 lead and Johnson found himself on the bench, getting an earful of advice from defensive coordinator Phil Parker.
Johnson didn’t let the moment beat him, turning his energies toward beating Iowa State. He finished the day leading Iowa with nine tackles, a sack and was credited with two pass breakups
“That first play, that stung,’’ Johnson said. “I was out there trying to do the right thing but I messed up and got beat. I didn’t quit. When I got back out there, I did what I knew I could do.’’
4. The meaning
In a game which saw four lead changes including three in the final 12 minutes, 10 seconds, there was no shortage of emotion after Iowa persevered, reclaimed the Cy-Hawk Trophy it has brought with it from Iowa City and finally had the chance to process it all in the locker room.
“I looked at the Paulsens and to see them celebrate the joy of the moment, to never lose to those guys during their five years here, it was just a big release of emotion after the game,’’ said offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs, referencing fifth-year senior twin offensive linemen Levi and Landan Paulsen who made their first Cy-Hawk starts.
“This game means so much to everybody in the program, especially the seniors and the guys from Iowa who grew up around it. There’s no better feeling.’’
Devonte Young understood that to the core.
The senior who is working to lead Hawkeye special teams allowed Iowa to run out the clock when he recovered a punt fumbled by the Cyclones’ Datrone Young with 1:29 to play.
“It’s one play, and I hope there are a lot more, but to do something good in that moment in a game like this as a senior, it means a lot,’’ the Hawkeyes’ Young said. “It always will.’’
5. The sandwiches
When it became apparent the second weather delay Saturday was going to be a lengthy one, the Hawkeyes didn’t go hungry.
Ferentz said Iowa managers and the state troopers who assisted the team spread out to grab some sandwiches for the players – dozens of them.
“They went out and got like 60 sandwiches from three different stores at one point,’’ Ferentz said. “I walked in and someone was eating a big hoagie. It was kind of interesting, but there’s a first time for everything.’’
Defensive end A.J. Epenesa was among players who enjoyed the in-game snack.
“I was getting a little hungry. It hit the spot,’’ he said.
Smith-Marsette said he actually took a brief nap during the delay which lasted 2 hours, 6 minutes.
“I didn’t want to burn up a lot of energy. I kicked back and relaxed,’’ Smith-Marsette said. “I knew eventually we’d be back on the field and I wanted to be rested and ready to go.’’
No. 19 Iowa rallies to beat Iowa State, 18-17
Iowa says marching band subjected to 'inappropriate' actions
Saturday's game worth the waits
AMES — It was easily the most eagerly anticipated game in the history of the Iowa-Iowa State football rivalry.
By the time it was over, it also was the weirdest. And one of the most dramatic.
There was a 3-hour morning pregame show that demonstrated to the entire country how exuberant fans are in this state. There were two weather delays that consumed nearly 3 hours of time. There were five lead changes in a low-scoring game.
And then there was the fact that a vast majority of the fans waited out all those delays and were still around to make the atmosphere as electric at 8 p.m. as it had been at 8 a.m., providing an even better demonstration of the fans’ devotion.
It ended with Iowa pulling out an 18-17 victory that fittingly did not come easily.
As some of us predicted, the game itself was much more compelling and memorable than all of the hours of hoopla that preceded it.
But there was an abundance of hoopla, too.
The parking lots around Jack Trice Stadium opened at 5 a.m., and when ESPN’s College GameDay came on the air at 8, there were hundreds and hundreds of people crammed into a little area south of the stadium.
Most of those people were wearing cardinal and gold and carrying all sorts of handmade signs, many of which included vaguely uncomplimentary comments about Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and quarterback Nate Stanley.
Some samples: “Kirk Ferentz cuts his corn off the cob.” “Nate Stanley likes corn from Nebraska.” “Kirk Ferentz sniffs after wiping.” “Kobe Bryant passes better than Nate Stanley.” “Like a bad neighbor, Kirk Ferentz is there.”
They got to listen to ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit analyze several different games, see Lee Corso act like a complete clown and hear a country music star with no connection to either school (Eric Church) make predictions about a sport he hasn’t played since high school.
For three hours, that area was a swirling ocean of motion.
By noon, it was nothing more than a sea of debris.
There still was a football game to be played, although that seemed to take almost as long as the build-up to this whole thing.
At that point in the day, weather didn’t appear to be a problem. It was drizzly and gray early in the afternoon, but by 3 p.m., the sun was out.
It didn’t last.
After Iowa consumed half of the first quarter with its opening drive and Iowa State ran one offensive play, the officials called for a lightning delay with 7 minutes, 18 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
It didn’t appear to rain at all during the delay, but the rules stipulate that a game cannot resume until a half hour after the last lightning strike is seen within an 8-mile radius.
When play resumed 49 minutes later, Iowa State struck quickly with receiver Deshaunte Jones firing a 51-yard scoring pass to an obscenely wide open La’Michael Pettway, giving the Cyclones a 7-3 lead.
But then there was a second weather delay at 4:45 p.m., with 13:24 remaining in the second quarter.
This one lasted a lot more than 49 minutes and included much more than a few streaks of lightning.
It poured. And poured. There were reports of hail in the area.
Unlike the first delay, almost all the fans fled for cover, all except the Iowa State student section. Those are first-come, first-served seats. No one wanted to leave and lose their spot, even if it meant waking up with pneumonia on Sunday.
Some people, presumably well lubricated by intoxicants, turned the grassy slopes in the corners of the stadium into their own personal slip and slides.
A couple of security guards stood drenched and shivering as a deterrent to the student section, but when they finally left their posts, many of the students flooded onto the field to frolic for a few minutes.
Then, within a few minutes, the sun came out.
The game finally resumed at 6:51 p.m. following a 2-hour, 6-minute delay, and turned out to be one of the best games in the history of the rivalry.
It was a clash of two very good, very gutsy quarterbacks, one of whom passed a little better than Kobe Bryant when the game was on the line.
It also was a matchup of two pretty stout defenses, one of which was exposed by numerous injuries in the secondary for much of the day until it had to make some crucial plays at the end.
It finally was decided by perhaps the weirdest play of all. Two Iowa State players collided trying to catch a punt with about a minute-and-a-half remaining with Iowa’s Devonte Young recovering the football to clinch the victory.
Even with 175 minutes in weather delays — an unofficial record for a stadium that has seen more than its share — and the fact that most of the fans came away disappointed, it was well worth waiting around for.
Purdy picks apart Iowa defense
AMES — Iowa got its first live look at Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy on Saturday.
The Cyclones’ sophomore quarterback did to the Hawkeyes what he has done to multiple ISU opponents since moving into the lineup midway through the 2018 season.
He picked apart the Iowa pass defense.
Aggressively attacking an Iowa secondary that was playing without two starters and two reserves because of injury, Purdy hit his target on 16 of the first 17 passes he attempted to help the Cyclones open a 14-6 lead midway through the third quarter.
The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Arizona native cooled off in the second half after hitting Tarique Milton with a 24-yard touchdown pass which gave the Cyclones a 14-6 lead before the Hawkeyes rallied.
Following his hot start, Purdy connected on just nine of his final 18 passes.
He ended the game completing 24-of-34 passes for 276 yards and one score.
PERFECT START: Iowa’s Keith Duncan added to his own perfect start while extending the Hawkeyes’ perfect start to the season with four field goals Saturday.
The junior kicker hit field goals of 25, 40, 42 and 39 yards to add to his collection of eight field goals in as many attempts. Duncan’s 42-yarder to pull Iowa within a 14-9 score with 2 minutes, 15 seconds left in the third quarter was his fourth of the season from 40 or more yards.
His leg also allowed Iowa to extend another string. The Hawkeyes entered the game having scored points in every quarter it has played this season, something that continued Saturday with Duncan’s field goals and Nate Stanley’s touchdown run.
Iowa has now scored in each of the 12 quarters it has played this season.
IOWA STARTERS OUT: Two additional Iowa defensive starters joined starting free safety Kaevon Merriweather in missing Saturday’s game because of injury.
Cornerback Matt Hankins, who suffered what coach Kirk Ferentz labeled a “strain’’ during his weekly radio show on Wednesday, and tackle Brady Reiff both sat out against Iowa State because of injuries.
They joined Iowa’s two back-up cornerbacks, Julius Brents and Riley Moss, in missing the Cy-Hawk game because of injuries.
D.J. Johnson made the second start of his career in place of Hankins while Daviyon Nixon saw his first career start at tackle in place of Reiff. Austin Schulte replaced Nixon at the tackle spot when play resumed after the second weather delay.
Johnson finished with nine tackles, including one sack, one tackles for a loss and two pass break ups.
CYCLONE SHUFFLE: Senior Collin Olson shifted from left guard to center to replace injured Colin Newell on Saturday for Iowa State.
Newell was injured in the Cyclones’ season opener against Northern Iowa and remained questionable heading to Cy-Hawk game week preparations.
Trevor Downing, a redshirt freshman from Creston, moved into the guard spot Olson started at during the ISU opener.
WAITING IT OUT: Saturday’s delay because of lightning in the vicinity of Jack Trice Stadium was the first weather-related delay for Iowa since the kickoff of a game at Indiana on Nov. 3, 2012 was delayed because of storms.
It was the first in-game delay for the Hawkeyes since play was halted for 1 hour, 23 minutes in the third quarter of Iowa’s 34-7 season-opening win over Tennessee Tech on Sept. 3, 2011.
Iowa State experienced a lengthy delay and ultimate cancellation of its 2018 season opener against South Dakota State in a night game at Jack Trice Stadium.
FRESHMAN DEBUT: Jack Campbell made his Hawkeye debut on Saturday.
The freshman from Cedar Falls saw action on Iowa’s kick return team at the start of the game, becoming the fifth true freshman to take the field for the Hawkeyes this season and the first who is listed as a defensive player on the roster.
ANNUAL EVENT: Iowa and Iowa State recently announced an extension of the current contract between the two schools, extending the Cy-Hawk series through the 2025 season.
Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta doesn’t see things changing after that.
“It’s too important of a game for the people in our state,’’ Barta said.
EARLY LOOK: The first bowl scouts of the season took a look at the Hawkeyes and Cyclones on Saturday.
Representatives of the Fiesta Bowl were at Jack Trice Stadium.
They were joined by scouts from nine NFL teams who were getting an early look at the individual talent on both sides of the ball.