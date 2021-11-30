Theo Day, Jared Brinkman earn MVC awards

It's conference award season around the country and the Missouri Valley Conference is no exception. The conference has been unveiling their award winners this week and there are some names that should be familiar to Northern Iowa fans.

UNI senior defensive lineman Jared Brinkman has been named MVC Defensive Player of the Year as well as first team All-Conference. The 6'2, 290 lbs. Iowa City native had an outstanding year this season as he compiled 13 TFLs, seven sacks, one fumble forced and recovered, and was in on a total of 67 tackles this year. Brinkman earned 129 votes for the award.

Joining Brinkman on the first team were his teammates Trevor Penning (OL), Spencer Cuvelier (LB), Benny Sapp III (DB) and Matthew Cook (K). Isaiah Weston was named to the second team as both a wide receiver and an all-purpose player after he averaged 23.9 yards per catch this season. Receiver Deion McShane, running back Bradrick Shaw and defensive back Omar Brown were all honorable mention.

The conference also unveiled their All-Newcomer list and one Panther made the cut: quarterback Theo Day. The Michigan State transfer threw for 2,316 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions this season with a 56.2% completion rate.

In addition to UNI, the University of Iowa also logged two big wins this week. Riley Moss was named Big Ten Defensive Back of the year while Charlie Jones was named Return Specialist of the Year. Moss has four interceptions including two returned for touchdowns in the season opener against Indiana. Jones is second in the NCAA with 605 kick return yards and has one return for a touchdown. 11 Hawkeyes earned All-Conference honors for defense and/or special teams. The offensive All-Conference team will be announced Wednesday.

