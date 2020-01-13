Swinney, Orgeron leading evolution in coaching styles

And that’s certainly not to say that more approachable coaches such as Swinney and Orgeron are slacking on the details and discipline every great program must have, or even to say that they can’t get a bit snippy at times.

But these two coaches have clearly brought a different feel to this year’s title game.

When establishing the tenor of their organizations, both made sure to put personal relationships at the top of the list — whether it’s grieving during tragic times, or making tough changes on a coaching staff, or luring a quarterback from Ohio who would go on to win the Heisman Trophy.

“I had one conversation with Coach O on the phone,” said Joe Burrow, LSU’s record-setting signal-caller. “I was sold just about immediately.”

Terry Bowden, the former Auburn coach and son of Florida State’s beloved Bobby Bowden, now works as an unpaid analyst on Swinney’s staff.

“I would compare Dabo to my father ... as far as personality and character and the way he runs an organization,” Bowden said in a lead-up to the title game. “He’s much more detailed than my father, but he has the same demeanor, the same personality, the same character and beliefs. He’s got his priorities set.”