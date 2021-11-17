Seniors begin reflecting on their time as Cyclones

AMES — Iowa State is to the point of the season where the seniors begin reminiscing on their time as Cyclones.

They see the finish line is just a few games away. The game on Saturday in Norman Oklahoma will be their last road game.

After that, it’s senior day against TCU.

“I’ve always had a cop-out before,” tight end Chase Allen said. “Like last year, I went through senior day, but I knew I could come back. That’s not a possibility anymore. It just makes things like running out of the tunnel against Texas that much more memorable and special.”

While reflecting during Tuesday’s media availability, Allen, a four-time First-Team Academic All-Big 12 member as an engineering major, wishes he would’ve spent more time with teammates.

“If there’s anything I regret, it’s not spending more time with teammates,” Allen said. “These last few weeks, I’ve really been spending as much time as I can with them because I know there aren’t many more chances like that left.”

He and his teammates, like fellow tight end and senior Charlie Kolar, are spending more time in the team room and more time in the film room. They’re watching film and studying for their next opponent, no doubt.

But they also don’t want to leave.

“We’re here really late at night and we don’t go home until really late,” Allen said. “We all have goals and aspirations that we want to achieve together. It means a lot to continue to do that.”

They’re trying to take it day-by-day and stay in the moment, but they can’t help but to reflect.

“I’ve been here a while, Chase has been here a long time and we’ve played together a long time. There are a lot of emotions,” Kolar said, getting choked up. “There’s a lot of gratitude but there’s a sadness and a realization that these people that you spent so much of your life with and poured so much of your time into and you’re never going to be in the same room with them again like this on the same team. It’s definitely sad."

What’s making it more difficult for the Iowa State seniors is that the team hasn’t had the season it expected from itself. Kolar, Allen and the rest of the players that could’ve left came back to make a return trip to Dallas for the Big 12 Championship game.

In all likelihood, that’s off the table now.

If there’s one thing Iowa State is used to dealing with, it’s adversity.

“We pour a lot of time, love and effort into this game and to come up short — we seem to find heartbreaking ways to lose,” Kolar said. “Sometimes it’s the way we play and sometimes it’s the things that happen. It sucks for everyone but it’s just a little different for us. This is my team, this is Chase’s team, this is Greg (Eisworth’s) and Brock (Purdy’s) team. This is our last year. Obviously it’s frustrating. There’s no yelling at each other but there are emotions. To come up short in something, it hurts."

