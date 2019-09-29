Clip art football

BIG 12

Baylor 23, Iowa St. 21

TCU 51, Kansas 14

Oklahoma 55, Texas Tech 16

Oklahoma St. 26, Kansas St. 13

BIG TEN

Iowa 48, Middle Tennessee 3

Wisconsin 24, Northwestern 15

Michigan 52, Rutgers 0

Michigan St. 40, Indiana 31

Minnesota 38, Purdue 31

Ohio St. 48, Nebraska 7

MISSOURI VALLEY

Weber St. 29, Northern Iowa 17

Youngstown St, 45, Robert Morris 10

NORTHERN SUN

Minot St. 24, Minn.-Crookston 16

MSU-Mankato 20, Winona St. 6

MSU-Moorhead 47, U-Mary 32

Minn.-Duluth 42, Bemidji St. 7

Northern St. 20, St. Cloud St. 17

Concordia-St. Paul 28, Wayne St. 21

SW Minnesota St. 35, Upper Iowa 28

AMERICAN RIVERS

Wartburg 42, Dubuque 25

Coe 52, Luther 21

Central 52, Loras 33

Simpson 46, Buena Vista 0

IOWA COLLEGESDrake 41, Marist 17

Concordia 16, Briar Cliff 14

Central Methodist 7, William Penn 7, tie

Dordt 57, Dakota Wesleyan 22

Grand View 32, Evangel 28

Northwestern 45, Jamestown 6

Cornell 22, Lawrence 17

Macalester 42, Grinnell 3

MidAmerica Nazarene 62, Clarke 6

Minn.-Morris 28, Iowa Wesleyan 21

Missouri Valley at Graceland, Late

St. Francis (Ind.) 31, St. Ambrose 13

Dickinson St. 28, Waldorf 21, OT

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES

Highland Kansas 20, Iowa Central 14

Iowa Western 37, Dodge City 7

DuPage 39, Ellsworth 37

EAST

Bethune-Cookman 37, Howard 29

Cincinnati 52, Marshall 14

Fordham 23, Richmond 16

Johns Hopkins 37, Dickinson 15

New Hampshire 23, Duquesne 6

Pittsburgh 17, Delaware 14

Shippensburg 30, Bloomsburg 15

Slippery Rock 55, Seton Hill 14

Syracuse 41, Holy Cross 3

Temple 24, Georgia Tech 2

UMass 37, Akron 29

Villanova 33, Maine 17

Wagner 24, LIU 14

Wake Forest 27, Boston College 24

Yale 27, Cornell 16

SOUTH

Alabama 59, Mississippi 31

Appalachian St. 56, Coastal Carolina 37

Austin Peay 52, Jacksonville St. 33

Carson-Newman 42, Virginia-Wise 7

Chattanooga 60, W. Carolina 36

Clemson 21, North Carolina 20

East Carolina 24, Old Dominion 21

FAU 45, Charlotte 27

Florida 38, Towson 0

Florida A&M 30, Norfolk St. 28

Furman 17, ETSU 10

Hardin-Simmons 51, Louisiana College 6

Jacksonville 42, Ave Maria 28

James Madison 45, Elon 10

Kentucky St. 33, Jackson St. 25

Liberty 17, New Mexico 10

Louisiana-Lafayette 37, Georgia Southern 24

SMU 48, South Florida 21

Samford 61, The Citadel 55

Stetson 55, NC Wesleyan 21

UCF 56, UConn 21

Vanderbilt 24, N. Illinois 18

Wofford 51, VMI 36

MIDWEST

Cent. Missouri 55, Washburn 27

Charleston (WV) 19, Valparaiso 13

Chicago 27, Lake Forest 10

Ferris St. 38, N. Michigan 10

Illinois College 28, Ripon 25

Illinois Wesleyan 21, Augustana (Ill.) 17

Knox 45, Beloit 21

Miami (Ohio) 34, Buffalo 20

Monmouth (Ill.) 34, St. Norbert 14

Mount Union 37, John Carroll 14

NW Missouri St. 59, Cent. Oklahoma 10

Notre Dame 35, Virginia 20

St. John’s (Minn.) 56, Carleton 10

St. Olaf 48, Augsburg 26

Tennessee Tech 40, E. Illinois 29

Toledo 28, BYU 21

W. Michigan 31, Cent. Michigan 15

Wayne (Mich.) 24, Saginaw Valley St. 20

SOUTHWEST

Missouri Western 58, Northeastern St. 23

Prairie View 42, Grambling St. 36

Texas A&M 31, Arkansas 27

FAR WEST

E. Washington 35, North Dakota 20

Idaho St. 51, Portland St. 24

Montana 45, UC Davis 20

Montana St. 49, N. Arizona 31

N. Colorado 27, Idaho 24

Washington 28, Southern Cal 14

Wis.-Stout 29, Cal Lutheran 21

