BIG 12
Baylor 23, Iowa St. 21
TCU 51, Kansas 14
Oklahoma 55, Texas Tech 16
Oklahoma St. 26, Kansas St. 13
BIG TEN
Iowa 48, Middle Tennessee 3
Wisconsin 24, Northwestern 15
Michigan 52, Rutgers 0
Michigan St. 40, Indiana 31
Minnesota 38, Purdue 31
Ohio St. 48, Nebraska 7
MISSOURI VALLEY
Weber St. 29, Northern Iowa 17
Youngstown St, 45, Robert Morris 10
NORTHERN SUN
Minot St. 24, Minn.-Crookston 16
MSU-Mankato 20, Winona St. 6
MSU-Moorhead 47, U-Mary 32
Minn.-Duluth 42, Bemidji St. 7
Northern St. 20, St. Cloud St. 17
Concordia-St. Paul 28, Wayne St. 21
SW Minnesota St. 35, Upper Iowa 28
AMERICAN RIVERS
Wartburg 42, Dubuque 25
Coe 52, Luther 21
Central 52, Loras 33
Simpson 46, Buena Vista 0
IOWA COLLEGESDrake 41, Marist 17
Concordia 16, Briar Cliff 14
Central Methodist 7, William Penn 7, tie
Dordt 57, Dakota Wesleyan 22
Grand View 32, Evangel 28
Northwestern 45, Jamestown 6
Cornell 22, Lawrence 17
Macalester 42, Grinnell 3
MidAmerica Nazarene 62, Clarke 6
Minn.-Morris 28, Iowa Wesleyan 21
Missouri Valley at Graceland, Late
St. Francis (Ind.) 31, St. Ambrose 13
Dickinson St. 28, Waldorf 21, OT
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES
Highland Kansas 20, Iowa Central 14
Iowa Western 37, Dodge City 7
DuPage 39, Ellsworth 37
EAST
Bethune-Cookman 37, Howard 29
Cincinnati 52, Marshall 14
Fordham 23, Richmond 16
Johns Hopkins 37, Dickinson 15
New Hampshire 23, Duquesne 6
Pittsburgh 17, Delaware 14
Shippensburg 30, Bloomsburg 15
Slippery Rock 55, Seton Hill 14
Syracuse 41, Holy Cross 3
Temple 24, Georgia Tech 2
UMass 37, Akron 29
Villanova 33, Maine 17
Wagner 24, LIU 14
Wake Forest 27, Boston College 24
Yale 27, Cornell 16
SOUTH
Alabama 59, Mississippi 31
Appalachian St. 56, Coastal Carolina 37
Austin Peay 52, Jacksonville St. 33
Carson-Newman 42, Virginia-Wise 7
Chattanooga 60, W. Carolina 36
Clemson 21, North Carolina 20
East Carolina 24, Old Dominion 21
FAU 45, Charlotte 27
Florida 38, Towson 0
Florida A&M 30, Norfolk St. 28
Furman 17, ETSU 10
Hardin-Simmons 51, Louisiana College 6
Jacksonville 42, Ave Maria 28
James Madison 45, Elon 10
Kentucky St. 33, Jackson St. 25
Liberty 17, New Mexico 10
Louisiana-Lafayette 37, Georgia Southern 24
SMU 48, South Florida 21
Samford 61, The Citadel 55
Stetson 55, NC Wesleyan 21
UCF 56, UConn 21
Vanderbilt 24, N. Illinois 18
Wofford 51, VMI 36
MIDWEST
Cent. Missouri 55, Washburn 27
Charleston (WV) 19, Valparaiso 13
Chicago 27, Lake Forest 10
Ferris St. 38, N. Michigan 10
Illinois College 28, Ripon 25
Illinois Wesleyan 21, Augustana (Ill.) 17
Knox 45, Beloit 21
Miami (Ohio) 34, Buffalo 20
Monmouth (Ill.) 34, St. Norbert 14
Mount Union 37, John Carroll 14
NW Missouri St. 59, Cent. Oklahoma 10
Notre Dame 35, Virginia 20
St. John’s (Minn.) 56, Carleton 10
St. Olaf 48, Augsburg 26
Tennessee Tech 40, E. Illinois 29
Toledo 28, BYU 21
W. Michigan 31, Cent. Michigan 15
Wayne (Mich.) 24, Saginaw Valley St. 20
SOUTHWEST
Missouri Western 58, Northeastern St. 23
Prairie View 42, Grambling St. 36
Texas A&M 31, Arkansas 27
FAR WEST
E. Washington 35, North Dakota 20
Idaho St. 51, Portland St. 24
Montana 45, UC Davis 20
Montana St. 49, N. Arizona 31
N. Colorado 27, Idaho 24
Washington 28, Southern Cal 14
Wis.-Stout 29, Cal Lutheran 21
