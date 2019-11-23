BIG 12
Iowa St. 41, Kansas 31
Oklahoma St. 20, West Virginia 13
Baylor 24, Texas 10
Kansas St. 30, Texas Tech 27
TCU (5-5, 3-4) at Oklahoma (9-1, 6-1), late
BIG TEN
Iowa 19, Illinois 10
Michigan St. 27, Rutgers 0
Minnesota 38, Northwestern 22
Ohio St. 28, Penn St. 17
Michigan 39, Indiana 14
Nebraska 54, Maryland 7
Wisconsin 45, Purdue 24
MISSOURI VALLEY
Northern Iowa 38, Western Illinois 7
Youngstown St. 21, Illinois St. 3
North Dakota St. 21, Southern Illinois 7
South Dakota 24, South Dakota St. 21
Indiana St. 51, Missouri St. 24
NCAA DII PLAYOFFS
Colorado St.-Pueblo 17, Augustana (S.D.) 0
Colorado School of Mines 24, Sioux Falls 21
Shepherd 31, Indiana (Pa.) 27
Kutztown 33, Tiffin 31
Notre Dame (Ohio) 31, West Chester 24
West Florida 38, Wingate 17
Carson-Newman 17, Bowie State 9
Lenoir-Rhyne 36, Miles 7
Central Missouri 37, Indianapolis 27
Lindenwood (Mo.) 41, Ouachita Baptist 38
Northwest Missouri State 7, Harding 6
Texas A&M-Commerce 23, Tarleton State 16
NCAA DIII PLAYOFFS
Wartburg 41, Hope 3
Central 38, Wis.-Oshkosh 37, OT
Huntingdon 27, Berry 24
Salisbury 83, NY Maritime 0
Union (N.Y.) 24, Case Western Reserve 21
Muhlenberg 38, MIT 0
Brockport 33, Western New England 28
Mount Union 65, Hanover 14
Wesley 58, Framingham State 21
Delaware Valley 30, Bridgewater (Va.) 22
Mary Hardin-Baylor 43, Redlands 14
Wis.-Whitewater 35, Monmouth (Ill.) 10
Wheaton (Ill.) 51, Martin Luther 7
St. John's (Minn.) 51, Aurora 47
North Central (Ill.) 51, Wabash 15
Chapman 68, Linfield 65, 3 OTs
IOWA COLLEGES
Drake 31, Davidson 28
NAIA PLAYOFFS
Morningside 57, Dickinson St. 14
Grand View 31, Concordia (Mich.) 30
St. Xavier 25, Northwestern 20
Marian (Ind.) 17, Reinhardt 7
Kansas Wesleyan 42, Baker 7
Lindsey Wilson 30, St. Francis (Ind.) 26
College of Idaho 70, Ottawa (Ariz.) 23
Cumberlands (Ky.) 28, Keiser 24
EAST
Albany (NY) 31, Stony Brook 26
BYU 56, UMass 24
Bryant 14, Wagner 10
CCSU 43, Duquesne 10
Cornell 35, Columbia 9
Dartmouth 29, Brown 23
East Carolina 31, UConn 24
Elon 25, Towson 23
Fordham 31, Bucknell 14
Holy Cross 24, Georgetown 0
Howard 20, Morgan St. 15
James Madison 55, Rhode Island 21
Lafayette 17, Lehigh 16
Merrimack 24, LIU 10
Monmouth (NJ) 48, Hampton 13
Navy 35, SMU 28
New Hampshire 28, Maine 10
Princeton 28, Penn 7
Robert Morris 16, Sacred Heart 14
St. Francis (Pa.) 35, Delaware St. 21
Villanova 55, Delaware 33
Yale 50, Harvard 43, 2 OTs
SOUTH
Alabama 66, W. Carolina 3
Alabama A&M 30, MVSU 13
Alcorn St. 41, Jackson St. 6
Appalachian St. 35, Texas St. 13
Auburn 52, Samford 0
Austin Peay 35, E. Illinois 7
Bethune-Cookman 31, Florida A&M 27
Charleston Southern 41, Campbell 31
Charlotte 24, Marshall 13
Delaware Valley 30, Bridgewater (Va.) 22
E. Kentucky 29, Jacksonville St. 23
Furman 64, Point (Ga.) 7
Georgia 19, Texas A&M 13
Georgia St. 28, South Alabama 15
Kennesaw St. 42, Gardner-Webb 14
Kentucky 50, UT Martin 7
Louisiana-Lafayette 53, Troy 3
Louisiana-Monroe 45, Coastal Carolina 42
Louisville 56, Syracuse 34
LSU 56, Arkansas 20
Memphis 49, South Florida 10
Middle Tennessee 38, Old Dominion 17
NC A&T 54, NC Central 0
North Carolina 56, Mercer 7
SC State 20, Norfolk St. 17, OT
San Diego 47, Jacksonville 28
Stetson 31, Morehead St. 16
Tennessee St. 37, Tennessee Tech 27
UAB 20, Louisiana Tech 14
UCF 34, Tulane 31
VMI 31, Chattanooga 24
Vanderbilt 38, ETSU 0
Virginia 55, Liberty 27
Virginia Tech 28, Pittsburgh 0
W. Kentucky 28, Southern Miss. 10
William & Mary 21, Richmond 15, OT
Wofford 31, The Citadel 11
MIDWEST
Cent. Missouri 37, Indianapolis 27
Dayton 51, Butler 38
Kent St. 41, Ball St. 38
Marist 26, Valparaiso 14
North Dakota 36, S. Utah 18
Notre Dame 40, Boston College 7
SE Missouri 31, Murray St. 24
SOUTHWEST
Ark.-Pine Bluff 45, Texas Southern 13
Arkansas St. 38, Georgia Southern 33
Rice 20, North Texas 14
Sam Houston St. 37, Houston Baptist 14
FAR WEST
Air Force 44, New Mexico 22
Cal Poly 28, N. Colorado 21
Montana St. 48, Montana 14
Southern Cal 52, UCLA 35
Weber St. 38, Idaho St. 10
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.