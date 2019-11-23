Clip art football

BIG 12

Iowa St. 41, Kansas 31

Oklahoma St. 20, West Virginia 13

Baylor 24, Texas 10

Kansas St. 30, Texas Tech 27

TCU (5-5, 3-4) at Oklahoma (9-1, 6-1), late

BIG TEN

Iowa 19, Illinois 10

Michigan St. 27, Rutgers 0

Minnesota 38, Northwestern 22

Ohio St. 28, Penn St. 17

Michigan 39, Indiana 14

Nebraska 54, Maryland 7

Wisconsin 45, Purdue 24

MISSOURI VALLEY

Northern Iowa 38, Western Illinois 7

Youngstown St. 21, Illinois St. 3

North Dakota St. 21, Southern Illinois 7

South Dakota 24, South Dakota St. 21

Indiana St. 51, Missouri St. 24

NCAA DII PLAYOFFS

Colorado St.-Pueblo 17, Augustana (S.D.) 0

Colorado School of Mines 24, Sioux Falls 21

Shepherd 31, Indiana (Pa.) 27

Kutztown 33, Tiffin 31

Notre Dame (Ohio) 31, West Chester 24

West Florida 38, Wingate 17

Carson-Newman 17, Bowie State 9

Lenoir-Rhyne 36, Miles 7

Central Missouri 37, Indianapolis 27

Lindenwood (Mo.) 41, Ouachita Baptist 38

Northwest Missouri State 7, Harding 6

Texas A&M-Commerce 23, Tarleton State 16

NCAA DIII PLAYOFFS

Wartburg 41, Hope 3

Central 38, Wis.-Oshkosh 37, OT

Huntingdon 27, Berry 24

Salisbury 83, NY Maritime 0

Union (N.Y.) 24, Case Western Reserve 21

Muhlenberg 38, MIT 0

Brockport 33, Western New England 28

Mount Union 65, Hanover 14

Wesley 58, Framingham State 21

Delaware Valley 30, Bridgewater (Va.) 22

Mary Hardin-Baylor 43, Redlands 14

Wis.-Whitewater 35, Monmouth (Ill.) 10

Wheaton (Ill.) 51, Martin Luther 7

St. John's (Minn.) 51, Aurora 47

North Central (Ill.) 51, Wabash 15

Chapman 68, Linfield 65, 3 OTs

IOWA COLLEGES

Drake 31, Davidson 28

NAIA PLAYOFFS

Morningside 57, Dickinson St. 14

Grand View 31, Concordia (Mich.) 30

St. Xavier 25, Northwestern 20

Marian (Ind.) 17, Reinhardt 7

Kansas Wesleyan 42, Baker 7

Lindsey Wilson 30, St. Francis (Ind.) 26

College of Idaho 70, Ottawa (Ariz.) 23

Cumberlands (Ky.) 28, Keiser 24

EAST

Albany (NY) 31, Stony Brook 26

BYU 56, UMass 24

Bryant 14, Wagner 10

CCSU 43, Duquesne 10

Cornell 35, Columbia 9

Dartmouth 29, Brown 23

East Carolina 31, UConn 24

Elon 25, Towson 23

Fordham 31, Bucknell 14

Holy Cross 24, Georgetown 0

Howard 20, Morgan St. 15

James Madison 55, Rhode Island 21

Lafayette 17, Lehigh 16

Merrimack 24, LIU 10

Monmouth (NJ) 48, Hampton 13

Navy 35, SMU 28

New Hampshire 28, Maine 10

Princeton 28, Penn 7

Robert Morris 16, Sacred Heart 14

St. Francis (Pa.) 35, Delaware St. 21

Villanova 55, Delaware 33

Yale 50, Harvard 43, 2 OTs

SOUTH

Alabama 66, W. Carolina 3

Alabama A&M 30, MVSU 13

Alcorn St. 41, Jackson St. 6

Appalachian St. 35, Texas St. 13

Auburn 52, Samford 0

Austin Peay 35, E. Illinois 7

Bethune-Cookman 31, Florida A&M 27

Charleston Southern 41, Campbell 31

Charlotte 24, Marshall 13

E. Kentucky 29, Jacksonville St. 23

Furman 64, Point (Ga.) 7

Georgia 19, Texas A&M 13

Georgia St. 28, South Alabama 15

Kennesaw St. 42, Gardner-Webb 14

Kentucky 50, UT Martin 7

Louisiana-Lafayette 53, Troy 3

Louisiana-Monroe 45, Coastal Carolina 42

Louisville 56, Syracuse 34

LSU 56, Arkansas 20

Memphis 49, South Florida 10

Middle Tennessee 38, Old Dominion 17

NC A&T 54, NC Central 0

North Carolina 56, Mercer 7

SC State 20, Norfolk St. 17, OT

San Diego 47, Jacksonville 28

Stetson 31, Morehead St. 16

Tennessee St. 37, Tennessee Tech 27

UAB 20, Louisiana Tech 14

UCF 34, Tulane 31

VMI 31, Chattanooga 24

Vanderbilt 38, ETSU 0

Virginia 55, Liberty 27

Virginia Tech 28, Pittsburgh 0

W. Kentucky 28, Southern Miss. 10

William & Mary 21, Richmond 15, OT

Wofford 31, The Citadel 11

MIDWEST

Cent. Missouri 37, Indianapolis 27

Dayton 51, Butler 38

Kent St. 41, Ball St. 38

Marist 26, Valparaiso 14

North Dakota 36, S. Utah 18

Notre Dame 40, Boston College 7

SE Missouri 31, Murray St. 24

SOUTHWEST

Ark.-Pine Bluff 45, Texas Southern 13

Arkansas St. 38, Georgia Southern 33

Rice 20, North Texas 14

Sam Houston St. 37, Houston Baptist 14

FAR WEST

Air Force 44, New Mexico 22

Cal Poly 28, N. Colorado 21

Montana St. 48, Montana 14

Southern Cal 52, UCLA 35

Weber St. 38, Idaho St. 10

