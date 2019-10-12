BIG 12
Iowa St. 38, West Virginia 14
Oklahoma 34, Texas 27
Baylor 33, Texas Tech 30, 2 OTs
BIG TEN
Penn St. 17, Iowa 12
Purdue 40, Maryland 14
Michigan 42, Illinois 25
Indiana 35, Rutgers 0
Wisconsin 38, Michigan St. 0
Minnesota 34, Nebraska 7
MISSOURI VALLEY
North Dakota St. 46, Northern Iowa 14
Indiana St. 20, Western Illinois 10
South Dakota 45, Missouri St. 10
South Dakota St. 38, Youngstown St. 28
Illinois St. 21, Southern Illinois 7
NORTHERN SUN
Concordia-St. Paul 24, MSU-Moorhead 17
Sioux Falls 52, Minn.-Crookston 14
Minn.-Duluth 21, Wayne St. 7
Augustana 16, St. Cloud St. 13, OT
MSU-Mankato 39, Northern St. 7
Bemidji St. 25, SW Minnesota St. 24
Upper Iowa (0-5, 0-4) at U-Mary (0-5, 0-4), ppd. to today, noon
Minot St. (2-3, 2-2) at Winona St. (3-2, 2-2), ppd. to today, noon
AMERICAN RIVERS
Coe 27, Buena Vista 13
Dubuque 28, Central 7
Loras 56, Luther 21
Wartburg 61, Neb. Wesleyan 7
IOWA COLLEGES
Drake 42, Butler 7
Morningside 49, Briar Cliff 14
Northwestern 35, Dordt 6
Illinois College 56, Cornell 17
Martin Luther 51, Iowa Wesleyan 6
St. Ambrose 17, Olivet Nazarene 7
Waldorf (3-2, 1-1) at Mayville St (2-3, 1-1), ppd. to today, 1 p.m.
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES
Fort Scott 36, Ellsworth 0
Iowa Central 39, Dodge City 21
Iowa Western 20, Independence 3
EAST
Albany (NY) 38, Towson 21
Bryant 27, LIU 22
Bucknell 32, Colgate 14
CCSU 24, Columbia 14
California (Pa.) 35, Clarion 20
Dartmouth 42, Yale 10
Fordham 30, Georgetown 27
Harvard 35, Cornell 22
Hobart 41, RPI 27
Holy Cross 47, Brown 31
Ithaca 48, Buffalo St. 14
Marshall 31, Old Dominion 17
Morgan St. 34, Delaware St. 3
New Hampshire 20, Stony Brook 14
Norfolk St. 49, Howard 21
Penn 38, Sacred Heart 24
Richmond 24, Maine 17
Slippery Rock 45, Indiana (Pa.) 42
Temple 30, Memphis 28
SOUTH
Alabama St. 31, Jackson St. 16
Alcorn St. 42, Savannah St. 17
Austin Peay 28, SE Missouri 24
Clemson 45, Florida St. 14
Duke 41, Georgia Tech 23
Elon 42, Delaware 7
FAU 28, Middle Tennessee 13
Florida A&M 42, SC State 38
Gardner-Webb 35, Hampton 27
Georgia St. 31, Coastal Carolina 21
Grambling St. 23, Alabama A&M 10
James Madison 38, Villanova 24
Kennesaw St. 45, Charleston Southern 23
Kentucky 24, Arkansas 20
Morehead St. 30, Jacksonville 22
Murray St. 31, Tennessee St. 17
Nicholls 45, Northwestern St. 35
San Diego 37, Davidson 17
South Carolina 20, Georgia 17, 2 OTs
South Florida 27, BYU 23
Tennessee 20, Mississippi St. 10
The Citadel 35, W. Carolina 17
Tulane 49, UConn 7
UNLV 34, Vanderbilt 10
VMI 48, Samford 41, OT
Virginia Tech 34, Rhode Island 17
MIDWEST
Ball St. 29, E. Michigan 23
Beloit 13, Lawrence 7
Bowling Green 20, Toledo 7
Cent. Michigan 42, New Mexico St. 28
Cent. Missouri 44, Cent. Oklahoma 26
Chicago 37, Knox 6
Dayton 41, Valparaiso 28
Gustavus 35, Concordia (Moor.) 28
Jacksonville St. 28, E. Illinois 20
Kent St. 26, Akron 3
Michigan Tech 24, N. Michigan 20
Mount Union 63, Wilmington (Ohio) 6
N. Illinois 39, Ohio 36
Notre Dame 30, USC 27
NW Missouri St. 38, Pittsburg St. 17
St. John's (Minn.) 19, Bethel (Minn.) 0
W. Michigan 38, Miami (Ohio) 16
Wis.-Eau Claire 27, Wis.-River Falls 14
Wis.-LaCrosse 40, Wis.-Stout 22
Wis.-Oshkosh 20, Wis.-Stevens Pt. 7
SOUTHWEST
Alabama 47, Texas A&M 28
Ark.-Pine Bluff 38, MVSU 6
Cent. Arkansas 40, McNeese St. 31
Cincinnati 38, Houston 23
Lamar 20, Sam Houston St. 17, 3 OTs
UAB 33, UTSA 14
FAR WEST
Air Force 43, Fresno St. 24
Arizona St. 38, Washington St. 34
E. Washington 54, N. Colorado 21
Idaho St. 55, North Dakota 20
Nevada 41, San Jose St. 38
Portland St. 24, Idaho 0
Sacramento St. 34, Montana St. 21
