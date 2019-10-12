Clip art football

BIG 12

Iowa St. 38, West Virginia 14

Oklahoma 34, Texas 27

Baylor 33, Texas Tech 30, 2 OTs

BIG TEN

Penn St. 17, Iowa 12

Purdue 40, Maryland 14

Michigan 42, Illinois 25

Indiana 35, Rutgers 0

Wisconsin 38, Michigan St. 0

Minnesota 34, Nebraska 7

MISSOURI VALLEY

North Dakota St. 46, Northern Iowa 14

Indiana St. 20, Western Illinois 10

South Dakota 45, Missouri St. 10

South Dakota St. 38, Youngstown St. 28

Illinois St. 21, Southern Illinois 7

NORTHERN SUN

Concordia-St. Paul 24, MSU-Moorhead 17

Sioux Falls 52, Minn.-Crookston 14

Minn.-Duluth 21, Wayne St. 7

Augustana 16, St. Cloud St. 13, OT

MSU-Mankato 39, Northern St. 7

Bemidji St. 25, SW Minnesota St. 24

Upper Iowa (0-5, 0-4) at U-Mary (0-5, 0-4), ppd. to today, noon

Minot St. (2-3, 2-2) at Winona St. (3-2, 2-2), ppd. to today, noon

AMERICAN RIVERS

Coe 27, Buena Vista 13

Dubuque 28, Central 7

Loras 56, Luther 21

Wartburg 61, Neb. Wesleyan 7

IOWA COLLEGES

Drake 42, Butler 7

Morningside 49, Briar Cliff 14

Northwestern 35, Dordt 6

Illinois College 56, Cornell 17

Martin Luther 51, Iowa Wesleyan 6

St. Ambrose 17, Olivet Nazarene 7

Waldorf (3-2, 1-1) at Mayville St (2-3, 1-1), ppd. to today, 1 p.m.

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES

Fort Scott 36, Ellsworth 0

Iowa Central 39, Dodge City 21

Iowa Western 20, Independence 3

EAST

Albany (NY) 38, Towson 21

Bryant 27, LIU 22

Bucknell 32, Colgate 14

CCSU 24, Columbia 14

California (Pa.) 35, Clarion 20

Dartmouth 42, Yale 10

Fordham 30, Georgetown 27

Harvard 35, Cornell 22

Hobart 41, RPI 27

Holy Cross 47, Brown 31

Ithaca 48, Buffalo St. 14

Marshall 31, Old Dominion 17

Morgan St. 34, Delaware St. 3

New Hampshire 20, Stony Brook 14

Norfolk St. 49, Howard 21

Penn 38, Sacred Heart 24

Richmond 24, Maine 17

Slippery Rock 45, Indiana (Pa.) 42

Temple 30, Memphis 28

SOUTH

Alabama St. 31, Jackson St. 16

Alcorn St. 42, Savannah St. 17

Austin Peay 28, SE Missouri 24

Clemson 45, Florida St. 14

Duke 41, Georgia Tech 23

Elon 42, Delaware 7

FAU 28, Middle Tennessee 13

Florida A&M 42, SC State 38

Gardner-Webb 35, Hampton 27

Georgia St. 31, Coastal Carolina 21

Grambling St. 23, Alabama A&M 10

James Madison 38, Villanova 24

Kennesaw St. 45, Charleston Southern 23

Kentucky 24, Arkansas 20

Morehead St. 30, Jacksonville 22

Murray St. 31, Tennessee St. 17

Nicholls 45, Northwestern St. 35

San Diego 37, Davidson 17

South Carolina 20, Georgia 17, 2 OTs

South Florida 27, BYU 23

Tennessee 20, Mississippi St. 10

The Citadel 35, W. Carolina 17

Tulane 49, UConn 7

UNLV 34, Vanderbilt 10

VMI 48, Samford 41, OT

Virginia Tech 34, Rhode Island 17

MIDWEST

Ball St. 29, E. Michigan 23

Beloit 13, Lawrence 7

Bowling Green 20, Toledo 7

Cent. Michigan 42, New Mexico St. 28

Cent. Missouri 44, Cent. Oklahoma 26

Chicago 37, Knox 6

Dayton 41, Valparaiso 28

Gustavus 35, Concordia (Moor.) 28

Jacksonville St. 28, E. Illinois 20

Kent St. 26, Akron 3

Michigan Tech 24, N. Michigan 20

Mount Union 63, Wilmington (Ohio) 6

N. Illinois 39, Ohio 36

Notre Dame 30, USC 27

NW Missouri St. 38, Pittsburg St. 17

St. John's (Minn.) 19, Bethel (Minn.) 0

W. Michigan 38, Miami (Ohio) 16

Wis.-Eau Claire 27, Wis.-River Falls 14

Wis.-LaCrosse 40, Wis.-Stout 22

Wis.-Oshkosh 20, Wis.-Stevens Pt. 7

SOUTHWEST

Alabama 47, Texas A&M 28

Ark.-Pine Bluff 38, MVSU 6

Cent. Arkansas 40, McNeese St. 31

Cincinnati 38, Houston 23

Lamar 20, Sam Houston St. 17, 3 OTs

UAB 33, UTSA 14

FAR WEST

Air Force 43, Fresno St. 24

Arizona St. 38, Washington St. 34

E. Washington 54, N. Colorado 21

Idaho St. 55, North Dakota 20

Nevada 41, San Jose St. 38

Portland St. 24, Idaho 0

Sacramento St. 34, Montana St. 21

