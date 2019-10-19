Clip art football

BIG 12

Iowa St. 34, Texas Tech 24

Oklahoma 52, West Virginia 14

Kansas St. 24, TCU 17

Baylor 45, Oklahoma St. 27

Texas 50, Kansas 48

BIG TEN

Iowa 26, Purdue 20

Illinois 24, Wisconsin 23

Penn St. 28, Michigan 21

Indiana 34, Maryland 28

Minnesota 42, Rutgers 7

MISSOURI VALLEY

Northern Iowa 42, South Dakota 27

South Dakota St. 42, Indiana St. 23

Illinois St. 28, Western Illinois 14

Southern Illinois 35, Youngstown St. 10

North Dakota St. 22, Missouri St. 0

NORTHERN SUN

Winona St. 27, Bemidji St. 14

SW Minnesota St. 42, St. Cloud St. 38

MSU-Mankato 74, U-Mary 17

Northern St. 29, Wayne St. 26, 2 OTs

Augustana 48, MSU-Moorhead 3

Sioux Falls 34, Minn. Duluth 3

Upper Iowa 45, Minn. Crookston 24

Minot St. 38, Concordia-Saint Paul 31

AMERICAN RIVERS

Central 44, Buena Vista 29

Coe 56, Nebraska Wesleyan 21

Dubuque 37, Loras 31

Wartburg 29, Simpson 15

IOWA COLLEGES

Dordt 61, Doane 0

Morningside 61, Jamestown 0

Northwestern 20, Concordia 14

Grand View 21, Culver-Stockton 18

Clarke 18, Peru St. 17

William Penn 53, Graceland 24

Chicago 56, Cornell 7

Waldorf 59, Dakota St. 9

St. Ambrose 63, Trinity International 7

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES

Iowa Central 51, Ellsworth 6

Iowa Western 54, Snow 13

EAST

Albany (NY) 35, Rhode Island 28

Boston College 45, NC State 24

Buffalo St. 13, Rochester 7

Colgate 21, Cornell 20

Columbia 44, Penn 6

Dartmouth 49, Marist 7

Delaware 16, New Hampshire 10

Duquesne 20, Sacred Heart 6

Georgetown 14, Lafayette 10

Harvard 31, Holy Cross 21

Houston 24, UConn 17

Indiana (Pa.) 59, Clarion 21

Lehigh 30, Fordham 27, OT

Navy 35, South Florida 3

Princeton 65, Brown 22

Slippery Rock 41, Edinboro 30

Towson 56, Bucknell 7

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 52, Louisiana-Monroe 7

Campbell 31, Hampton 16

Charleston Southern 25, North Alabama 20

Clemson 45, Louisville 10

Davidson 49, Jacksonville 19

E. Kentucky 34, Murray St. 27

FIU 32, UTEP 17

Florida 38, South Carolina 27

Georgia 21, Kentucky 0

Georgia Southern 30, Coastal Carolina 27, 3 OT

Georgia St. 28, Army 21

Georgia Tech 28, Miami 21, OT

Jackson St. 31, MVSU 28, OT

James Madison 38, William & Mary 10

Kennesaw St. 55, Presbyterian 10

LSU 36, Mississippi St. 13

Liberty 59, Maine 44

Louisiana Tech 45, Southern Miss. 30

McNeese St. 42, Houston Baptist 27

Memphis 47, Tulane 17

Morehead St. 31, Butler 20

SC State 24, Morgan St. 10

SE Missouri 24, Jacksonville St. 21

Stetson 38, Dayton 21

Tennessee St. 26, Austin Peay 24

The Citadel 27, Furman 10

UAB 38, Old Dominion 14

UT Martin 27, E. Illinois 18

Vanderbilt 21, Missouri 14

Virginia 48, Duke 14

Virginia Tech 43, North Carolina 41, 6 OT

W. Kentucky 30, Charlotte 14

Wofford 59, W. Carolina 7

Yale 28, Richmond 27

MIDWEST

Augustana (Ill.) 71, North Park 0

Ball St. 52, Toledo 14

Buffalo 21, Akron 0

Carleton 42, Augsburg 19

Cent. Michigan 38, Bowling Green 20

Cent. Missouri 34, Emporia St. 27

Cincinnati 24, Tulsa 13

E. Michigan 34, W. Michigan 27

Fort Hays St. 42, Pittsburg St. 41

Grand Valley St. 45, N. Michigan 17

Lake Forest 34, Ripon 27

Miami (Ohio) 27, N. Illinois 24

Monmouth (Ill.) 30, Illinois College 15

Mount Union 66, Capital 0

Nebraska-Kearney 24, NW Missouri St. 17

Ohio 45, Kent St. 38

St. John’s (Minn.) 38, St. Thomas (Minn.) 20

Wis.-LaCrosse 63, Wis.-River Falls 49

Wis.-Oshkosh 31, Wis.-Eau Claire 3

Wis.-Whitewater 38, Wis.-Stevens Pt. 0

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 31, Stephen F. Austin 24, 2 OT

Auburn 51, Arkansas 10

Hardin-Simmons 63, Belhaven 7

Mary Hardin-Baylor 33, Southwestern (Texas) 3

North Texas 33, Middle Tennessee 30

SMU 45, Temple 21

Sam Houston St. 17, Nicholls 0

Southern U. 28, Texas Southern 21

UTSA 31, Rice 27

FAR WEST

Idaho 45, Idaho St. 21

Oregon 35, Washington 31

Oregon St. 21, California 17

Portland St. 38, N. Colorado 30

San Diego 42, Valparaiso 17

San Diego St. 27, San Jose St. 17

Utah 21, Arizona St. 3

Washington St. 41, Colorado 10

Weber St. 51, N. Arizona 28

Wyoming 23, New Mexico 10

Tags

