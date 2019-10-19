BIG 12
Iowa St. 34, Texas Tech 24
Oklahoma 52, West Virginia 14
Kansas St. 24, TCU 17
Baylor 45, Oklahoma St. 27
Texas 50, Kansas 48
BIG TEN
Iowa 26, Purdue 20
Illinois 24, Wisconsin 23
Penn St. 28, Michigan 21
Indiana 34, Maryland 28
Minnesota 42, Rutgers 7
MISSOURI VALLEY
Northern Iowa 42, South Dakota 27
South Dakota St. 42, Indiana St. 23
Illinois St. 28, Western Illinois 14
Southern Illinois 35, Youngstown St. 10
North Dakota St. 22, Missouri St. 0
NORTHERN SUN
Winona St. 27, Bemidji St. 14
SW Minnesota St. 42, St. Cloud St. 38
MSU-Mankato 74, U-Mary 17
Northern St. 29, Wayne St. 26, 2 OTs
Augustana 48, MSU-Moorhead 3
Sioux Falls 34, Minn. Duluth 3
Upper Iowa 45, Minn. Crookston 24
Minot St. 38, Concordia-Saint Paul 31
AMERICAN RIVERS
Central 44, Buena Vista 29
Coe 56, Nebraska Wesleyan 21
Dubuque 37, Loras 31
Wartburg 29, Simpson 15
IOWA COLLEGES
Dordt 61, Doane 0
Morningside 61, Jamestown 0
Northwestern 20, Concordia 14
Grand View 21, Culver-Stockton 18
Clarke 18, Peru St. 17
William Penn 53, Graceland 24
Chicago 56, Cornell 7
Waldorf 59, Dakota St. 9
St. Ambrose 63, Trinity International 7
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES
Iowa Central 51, Ellsworth 6
Iowa Western 54, Snow 13
EAST
Albany (NY) 35, Rhode Island 28
Boston College 45, NC State 24
Buffalo St. 13, Rochester 7
Colgate 21, Cornell 20
Columbia 44, Penn 6
Dartmouth 49, Marist 7
Delaware 16, New Hampshire 10
Duquesne 20, Sacred Heart 6
Georgetown 14, Lafayette 10
Harvard 31, Holy Cross 21
Houston 24, UConn 17
Indiana (Pa.) 59, Clarion 21
Lehigh 30, Fordham 27, OT
Navy 35, South Florida 3
Princeton 65, Brown 22
Slippery Rock 41, Edinboro 30
Towson 56, Bucknell 7
SOUTH
Appalachian St. 52, Louisiana-Monroe 7
Campbell 31, Hampton 16
Charleston Southern 25, North Alabama 20
Clemson 45, Louisville 10
Davidson 49, Jacksonville 19
E. Kentucky 34, Murray St. 27
FIU 32, UTEP 17
Florida 38, South Carolina 27
Georgia 21, Kentucky 0
Georgia Southern 30, Coastal Carolina 27, 3 OT
Georgia St. 28, Army 21
Georgia Tech 28, Miami 21, OT
Jackson St. 31, MVSU 28, OT
James Madison 38, William & Mary 10
Kennesaw St. 55, Presbyterian 10
LSU 36, Mississippi St. 13
Liberty 59, Maine 44
Louisiana Tech 45, Southern Miss. 30
McNeese St. 42, Houston Baptist 27
Memphis 47, Tulane 17
Morehead St. 31, Butler 20
SC State 24, Morgan St. 10
SE Missouri 24, Jacksonville St. 21
Stetson 38, Dayton 21
Tennessee St. 26, Austin Peay 24
The Citadel 27, Furman 10
UAB 38, Old Dominion 14
UT Martin 27, E. Illinois 18
Vanderbilt 21, Missouri 14
Virginia 48, Duke 14
Virginia Tech 43, North Carolina 41, 6 OT
W. Kentucky 30, Charlotte 14
Wofford 59, W. Carolina 7
Yale 28, Richmond 27
MIDWEST
Augustana (Ill.) 71, North Park 0
Ball St. 52, Toledo 14
Buffalo 21, Akron 0
Carleton 42, Augsburg 19
Cent. Michigan 38, Bowling Green 20
Cent. Missouri 34, Emporia St. 27
Cincinnati 24, Tulsa 13
E. Michigan 34, W. Michigan 27
Fort Hays St. 42, Pittsburg St. 41
Grand Valley St. 45, N. Michigan 17
Lake Forest 34, Ripon 27
Miami (Ohio) 27, N. Illinois 24
Monmouth (Ill.) 30, Illinois College 15
Mount Union 66, Capital 0
Nebraska-Kearney 24, NW Missouri St. 17
Ohio 45, Kent St. 38
St. John’s (Minn.) 38, St. Thomas (Minn.) 20
Wis.-LaCrosse 63, Wis.-River Falls 49
Wis.-Oshkosh 31, Wis.-Eau Claire 3
Wis.-Whitewater 38, Wis.-Stevens Pt. 0
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 31, Stephen F. Austin 24, 2 OT
Auburn 51, Arkansas 10
Hardin-Simmons 63, Belhaven 7
Mary Hardin-Baylor 33, Southwestern (Texas) 3
North Texas 33, Middle Tennessee 30
SMU 45, Temple 21
Sam Houston St. 17, Nicholls 0
Southern U. 28, Texas Southern 21
UTSA 31, Rice 27
FAR WEST
Idaho 45, Idaho St. 21
Oregon 35, Washington 31
Oregon St. 21, California 17
Portland St. 38, N. Colorado 30
San Diego 42, Valparaiso 17
San Diego St. 27, San Jose St. 17
Utah 21, Arizona St. 3
Washington St. 41, Colorado 10
Weber St. 51, N. Arizona 28
Wyoming 23, New Mexico 10
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.