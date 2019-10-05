BIG 12
Iowa St. 49, TCU 24
Texas Tech 45, Oklahoma St. 35
Oklahoma 45, Kansas 20
Texas 42, West Virginia 31
Baylor 31, Kansas St. 12
BIG TEN
Michigan 10, Iowa 3
Minnesota 40, Illinois 17
Maryland 48, Rutgers 7
Nebraska 13, Northwestern 10
Wisconsin 48, Kent St. 0
Penn St. 35, Purdue 7
Ohio St. 34, Michigan St. 10
MISSOURI VALLEY
Northern Iowa 21, Youngstown St. 14
North Dakota St. 37, Illinois St. 3
South Dakota 38, Indiana St. 0
South Dakota St. 28, Southern Illinois 10
Missouri St. 37, Western Illinois 31
NORTHERN SUN
Northern St. 24, Upper Iowa 22
Wayne St. 30, Minn.-Crookston 7
Winona St. 28, MSU-Moorhead 26
Sioux Falls 39, U-Mary 0
St. Cloud St. 18, Concordia-St. Paul 15
MSU-Mankato 52, Minn.-Duluth 7
Bemidji St. 21, Augustana 20
SW Minnesota St. 21, Minot St. 17
AMERICAN RIVERS
Wartburg 48, Buena Vista 27
Central 45, Luther 14
Dubuque 20, Coe 14
Simpson 29, Nebraska Wesleyan 21
IOWA COLLEGES
Drake 35, Valparaiso 6
Briar Cliff 13, Midland 7
Morningside 69, Hastings 13
Grand View 27, Benedictine 6
Evangel 65, Graceland 0
Baker 60, Clarke 6
William Penn 41, Missouri Valley 14
Macalester 24, Cornell 9
Crown 35, Iowa Wesleyan 0
Waldorf 37, Valley City St. 17
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES
Garden City 43, Iowa Central 27
Iowa Western 52, Ellsworth 0
EAST
Duquesne 21, LIU 14
Georgetown 14, Cornell 8
Harvard 62, Howard 17
Holy Cross 21, Bucknell 14
James Madison 45, Stony Brook 38, OT
Lehigh 21, Colgate 14
Misericordia 22, King’s (Pa.) 16<
Monmouth (NJ) 16, Wagner 14
Navy 34, Air Force 25
New Hampshire 26, Elon 10
Ohio 21, Buffalo 20, OT
Princeton 21, Columbia 10
RPI 38, Rochester 0
Rhode Island 31, Brown 28
Slippery Rock 45, Mercyhurst 14
South Florida 48, UConn 22
Tulane 42, Army 33
Yale 48, Fordham 24
SOUTH
Alabama A&M 35, Texas Southern 28
Bethune-Cookman 31, Morgan St. 20
Campbell 28, Presbyterian 14
Charleston Southern 24, Savannah St. 19
Chattanooga 34, Mercer 17
Davidson 42, Morehead St. 31
Florida 24, Auburn 13
Florida A&M 28, NC Central 21
Furman 58, Samford 14
Gardner-Webb 24, W. Carolina 21
Georgia St. 52, Arkansas St. 38
Hampton 40, North Alabama 34
LSU 42, Utah St. 6
Louisville 41, Boston College 39
McNeese St. 38, SE Louisiana 34
Memphis 52, Louisiana-Monroe 33
Middle Tennessee 24, Marshall 13
Murray St. 24, E. Illinois 17
NC A&T 58, Norfolk St. 19
Nicholls 34, Cent. Arkansas 14
North Carolina 38, Georgia Tech 22
Richmond 23, Albany (NY) 20
Sam Houston St. 31, Stephen F. Austin 20
Stetson 30, Butler 27
UT Martin 38, E. Kentucky 28
VMI 34, The Citadel 21
Villanova 35, William & Mary 28
Virginia Tech 42, Miami 35
W. Kentucky 20, Old Dominion 3
Wofford 35, ETSU 17
MIDWEST
Ball St. 27, N. Illinois 20
Cent. Michigan 42, E. Michigan 16
Dayton 56, Jacksonville 28
Missouri 42, Troy 10
Mount Union 58, Otterbein 0
North Dakota 38, UC Davis 36
Notre Dame 52, Bowling Green 0
Toledo 31, W. Michigan 24
Wayne (Mich.) 27, N. Michigan 14
SOUTHWEST
Ark.-Pine Bluff 45, Lane 38
FAR WEST
Arizona 35, Colorado 30
Montana 59, Idaho St. 20
Portland St. 52, S. Utah 31
San Diego 31, Marist 7
Weber St. 41, Idaho 35
