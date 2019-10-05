Clip art football

BIG 12

Iowa St. 49, TCU 24

Texas Tech 45, Oklahoma St. 35

Oklahoma 45, Kansas 20

Texas 42, West Virginia 31

Baylor 31, Kansas St. 12

BIG TEN

Michigan 10, Iowa 3

Minnesota 40, Illinois 17

Maryland 48, Rutgers 7

Nebraska 13, Northwestern 10

Wisconsin 48, Kent St. 0

Penn St. 35, Purdue 7

Ohio St. 34, Michigan St. 10

MISSOURI VALLEY

Northern Iowa 21, Youngstown St. 14

North Dakota St. 37, Illinois St. 3

South Dakota 38, Indiana St. 0

South Dakota St. 28, Southern Illinois 10

Missouri St. 37, Western Illinois 31

NORTHERN SUN

Northern St. 24, Upper Iowa 22

Wayne St. 30, Minn.-Crookston 7

Winona St. 28, MSU-Moorhead 26

Sioux Falls 39, U-Mary 0

St. Cloud St. 18, Concordia-St. Paul 15

MSU-Mankato 52, Minn.-Duluth 7

Bemidji St. 21, Augustana 20

SW Minnesota St. 21, Minot St. 17

AMERICAN RIVERS

Wartburg 48, Buena Vista 27

Central 45, Luther 14

Dubuque 20, Coe 14

Simpson 29, Nebraska Wesleyan 21

IOWA COLLEGES

Drake 35, Valparaiso 6

Briar Cliff 13, Midland 7

Morningside 69, Hastings 13

Grand View 27, Benedictine 6

Evangel 65, Graceland 0

Baker 60, Clarke 6

William Penn 41, Missouri Valley 14

Macalester 24, Cornell 9

Crown 35, Iowa Wesleyan 0

Waldorf 37, Valley City St. 17

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES

Garden City 43, Iowa Central 27

Iowa Western 52, Ellsworth 0

EAST

Duquesne 21, LIU 14

Georgetown 14, Cornell 8

Harvard 62, Howard 17

Holy Cross 21, Bucknell 14

James Madison 45, Stony Brook 38, OT

Lehigh 21, Colgate 14

Misericordia 22, King’s (Pa.) 16<

Monmouth (NJ) 16, Wagner 14

Navy 34, Air Force 25

New Hampshire 26, Elon 10

Ohio 21, Buffalo 20, OT

Princeton 21, Columbia 10

RPI 38, Rochester 0

Rhode Island 31, Brown 28

Slippery Rock 45, Mercyhurst 14

South Florida 48, UConn 22

Tulane 42, Army 33

Yale 48, Fordham 24

SOUTH

Alabama A&M 35, Texas Southern 28

Bethune-Cookman 31, Morgan St. 20

Campbell 28, Presbyterian 14

Charleston Southern 24, Savannah St. 19

Chattanooga 34, Mercer 17

Davidson 42, Morehead St. 31

Florida 24, Auburn 13

Florida A&M 28, NC Central 21

Furman 58, Samford 14

Gardner-Webb 24, W. Carolina 21

Georgia St. 52, Arkansas St. 38

Hampton 40, North Alabama 34

LSU 42, Utah St. 6

Louisville 41, Boston College 39

McNeese St. 38, SE Louisiana 34

Memphis 52, Louisiana-Monroe 33

Middle Tennessee 24, Marshall 13

Murray St. 24, E. Illinois 17

NC A&T 58, Norfolk St. 19

Nicholls 34, Cent. Arkansas 14

North Carolina 38, Georgia Tech 22

Richmond 23, Albany (NY) 20

Sam Houston St. 31, Stephen F. Austin 20

Stetson 30, Butler 27

UT Martin 38, E. Kentucky 28

VMI 34, The Citadel 21

Villanova 35, William & Mary 28

Virginia Tech 42, Miami 35

W. Kentucky 20, Old Dominion 3

Wofford 35, ETSU 17

MIDWEST

Ball St. 27, N. Illinois 20

Cent. Michigan 42, E. Michigan 16

Dayton 56, Jacksonville 28

Missouri 42, Troy 10

Mount Union 58, Otterbein 0

North Dakota 38, UC Davis 36

Notre Dame 52, Bowling Green 0

Toledo 31, W. Michigan 24

Wayne (Mich.) 27, N. Michigan 14

SOUTHWEST

Ark.-Pine Bluff 45, Lane 38

FAR WEST

Arizona 35, Colorado 30

Montana 59, Idaho St. 20

Portland St. 52, S. Utah 31

San Diego 31, Marist 7

Weber St. 41, Idaho 35

