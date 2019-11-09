Clip art football

BIG 12

Oklahoma 42, Iowa St. 41

Baylor 29, TCU 23, 3 OTs

Texas Tech 38, West Virginia 17

Texas 27, Kansas St. 24

BIG TENWisconsin 24, Iowa 22

Ohio St. 73, Maryland 14

Minnesota 31, Penn St. 26

Purdue 24, Northwestern 22

Illinois 37, Michigan St. 34

MISSOURI VALLEYNorthern Iowa 17, Indiana St. 9

Illinois St. 27, South Dakota St. 18

Southern Illinois 37, Missouri St. 14

South Dakota 56, Youngstown St. 21

North Dakota St. 57, Western Illinois 21

NORTHERN SUNWayne St. 62, Upper Iowa 0

Concordia-St. Paul 24, SW Minnesota St. 14

St. Cloud St. 31, Minot St. 19

Augustana 26, Winona St. 25

Bemidji St. 28, MSU-Moorhead 24

MSU-Mankato 42, Sioux Falls 39

Minn.-Duluth 59, U-Mary 7

Northern St. 42, Minn.-Crookston 17

AMERICAN RIVERSCentral 57, Wartburg 56, OT

Luther 35, Neb. Wesleyan 34

Dubuque 26, Buena Vista 12

Loras 38, Simpson 20

IOWA COLLEGESDrake 28, Jacksonville 14

Dordt 43, Briar Cliff 7

Morningside 52, Concordia 7

Northwestern 44, Hastings 17

Grand View 60, Peru St. 0

William Penn 34, Clarke 6

Culver-Stockton 52, Graceland 14

Greenville 21, Iowa Wesleyan 0

Waldorf 28, Valley City St. 7

St. Ambrose 17, St. Francis (Ill.) 7

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGESHutchinson 56, Iowa Central 0

Iowa Western 27, Highland 22

Independence 50, Ellsworth 3

EASTAlbany (NY) 21, Delaware 17

Army 63, UMass 7

Bucknell 20, Lehigh 10

Colgate 24, Fordham 13

Columbia 17, Harvard 10, OT

Dartmouth 27, Princeton 10

Delaware St. 16, Bethune-Cookman 13

Florida St. 38, Boston College 31

Lafayette 23, Holy Cross 20

Mercyhurst 57, Clarion 10

Morgan St. 22, NC A&T 16

Penn 21, Cornell 20

Robert Morris 41, Duquesne 21

Sacred Heart 41, Wagner 7

Slippery Rock 56, Gannon 7

Towson 31, Stony Brook 14

Villanova 35, Richmond 28

Yale 59, Brown 35

SOUTHAlabama A&M 48, Jackson St. 43

Austin Peay 38, UT Martin 24

Carson-Newman 42, Limestone 35

Charleston Southern 27, Hampton 20, OT

Chattanooga 35, Samford 27

E. Illinois 49, Tennessee St. 38

FAU 37, FIU 7

Florida 56, Vanderbilt 0

Furman 60, VMI 21

Georgia 27, Missouri 0

Grambling St. 19, Alcorn St. 16, OT

James Madison 54, New Hampshire 16

Kennesaw St. 38, Campbell 35

LSU 46, Alabama 41

Louisiana Tech 52, North Texas 17

Louisiana-Monroe 45, Georgia St. 31

Maine 31, Elon 17

Miami 52, Louisville 27

Mississippi 41, New Mexico St. 3

Nicholls 48, Houston Baptist 27

Norfolk St. 38, NC Central 21

SC State 62, Howard 21

San Diego 51, Stetson 7

Southern Miss. 37, UAB 2

Southern U. 58, Va. Lynchburg 7

Tennessee Tech 37, Jacksonville St. 27

Troy 49, Georgia Southern 28

UTSA 24, Old Dominion 23

Virginia 33, Georgia Tech 28

Virginia St. 27, Virginia Union 24

Virginia Tech 36, Wake Forest 17

W. Carolina 23, ETSU 20, OT

William & Mary 55, Rhode Island 19

Wofford 41, Mercer 7

MIDWESTBethel (Minn.) 62, Augsburg 6

Cent. Missouri 73, Lincoln (Mo.) 6

Cent. Oklahoma 82, Northeastern St. 14

Chicago 20, Illinois College 14

Cincinnati 48, UConn 3

Concordia (Moor.) 14, St. Olaf 0

Davidson 52, Butler 10

Dayton 59, Marist 35

Emporia St. 29, Missouri Southern 6

Indianapolis 44, Truman St. 28

Morehead St. 27, Valparaiso 21

Mount Union 51, Muskingum 3

NW Missouri St. 36, Fort Hays St. 33, 2 OTs

SE Missouri 38, E. Kentucky 31

Saginaw Valley St. 56, N. Michigan 10

St. John’s (Minn.) 70, Hamline 0

St. Scholastica 47, Minn.-Morris 29

St. Thomas (Minn.) 57, Gustavus 36

Washburn 49, Pittsburg St. 38

Wis.-LaCrosse 42, Wis.-Eau Claire 7

SOUTHWESTAlabama St. 27, Texas Southern 21

Charlotte 28, UTEP 21

Prairie View 37, Ark.-Pine Bluff 20

SE Louisiana 34, Cent. Arkansas 0

SMU 59, East Carolina 51

Sam Houston St. 24, Abilene Christian 10

Stephen F. Austin 31, Incarnate Word 24

Texas St. 30, South Alabama 28

W. Kentucky 45, Arkansas 19

FAR WESTColorado 16, Stanford 13

E. Washington 48, Idaho St. 5

Montana 42, Idaho 17

Montana St. 45, N. Colorado 14

Sacramento St. 38, N. Arizona 34

Southern Cal 31, Arizona St. 26

UC Davis 45, Portland St. 28

Weber St. 30, North Dakota 27

