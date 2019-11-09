BIG 12
Oklahoma 42, Iowa St. 41
Baylor 29, TCU 23, 3 OTs
Texas Tech 38, West Virginia 17
Texas 27, Kansas St. 24
BIG TENWisconsin 24, Iowa 22
Ohio St. 73, Maryland 14
Minnesota 31, Penn St. 26
Purdue 24, Northwestern 22
Illinois 37, Michigan St. 34
MISSOURI VALLEYNorthern Iowa 17, Indiana St. 9
Illinois St. 27, South Dakota St. 18
Southern Illinois 37, Missouri St. 14
South Dakota 56, Youngstown St. 21
North Dakota St. 57, Western Illinois 21
NORTHERN SUNWayne St. 62, Upper Iowa 0
Concordia-St. Paul 24, SW Minnesota St. 14
St. Cloud St. 31, Minot St. 19
Augustana 26, Winona St. 25
Bemidji St. 28, MSU-Moorhead 24
MSU-Mankato 42, Sioux Falls 39
Minn.-Duluth 59, U-Mary 7
Northern St. 42, Minn.-Crookston 17
AMERICAN RIVERSCentral 57, Wartburg 56, OT
Luther 35, Neb. Wesleyan 34
Dubuque 26, Buena Vista 12
Loras 38, Simpson 20
IOWA COLLEGESDrake 28, Jacksonville 14
Dordt 43, Briar Cliff 7
Morningside 52, Concordia 7
Northwestern 44, Hastings 17
Grand View 60, Peru St. 0
William Penn 34, Clarke 6
Culver-Stockton 52, Graceland 14
Greenville 21, Iowa Wesleyan 0
Waldorf 28, Valley City St. 7
St. Ambrose 17, St. Francis (Ill.) 7
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGESHutchinson 56, Iowa Central 0
Iowa Western 27, Highland 22
Independence 50, Ellsworth 3
EASTAlbany (NY) 21, Delaware 17
Army 63, UMass 7
Bucknell 20, Lehigh 10
Colgate 24, Fordham 13
Columbia 17, Harvard 10, OT
Dartmouth 27, Princeton 10
Delaware St. 16, Bethune-Cookman 13
Florida St. 38, Boston College 31
Lafayette 23, Holy Cross 20
Mercyhurst 57, Clarion 10
Morgan St. 22, NC A&T 16
Penn 21, Cornell 20
Robert Morris 41, Duquesne 21
Sacred Heart 41, Wagner 7
Slippery Rock 56, Gannon 7
Towson 31, Stony Brook 14
Villanova 35, Richmond 28
Yale 59, Brown 35
SOUTHAlabama A&M 48, Jackson St. 43
Austin Peay 38, UT Martin 24
Carson-Newman 42, Limestone 35
Charleston Southern 27, Hampton 20, OT
Chattanooga 35, Samford 27
E. Illinois 49, Tennessee St. 38
FAU 37, FIU 7
Florida 56, Vanderbilt 0
Furman 60, VMI 21
Georgia 27, Missouri 0
Grambling St. 19, Alcorn St. 16, OT
James Madison 54, New Hampshire 16
Kennesaw St. 38, Campbell 35
LSU 46, Alabama 41
Louisiana Tech 52, North Texas 17
Louisiana-Monroe 45, Georgia St. 31
Maine 31, Elon 17
Miami 52, Louisville 27
Mississippi 41, New Mexico St. 3
Nicholls 48, Houston Baptist 27
Norfolk St. 38, NC Central 21
SC State 62, Howard 21
San Diego 51, Stetson 7
Southern Miss. 37, UAB 2
Southern U. 58, Va. Lynchburg 7
Tennessee Tech 37, Jacksonville St. 27
Troy 49, Georgia Southern 28
UTSA 24, Old Dominion 23
Virginia 33, Georgia Tech 28
Virginia St. 27, Virginia Union 24
Virginia Tech 36, Wake Forest 17
W. Carolina 23, ETSU 20, OT
William & Mary 55, Rhode Island 19
Wofford 41, Mercer 7
MIDWESTBethel (Minn.) 62, Augsburg 6
Cent. Missouri 73, Lincoln (Mo.) 6
Cent. Oklahoma 82, Northeastern St. 14
Chicago 20, Illinois College 14
Cincinnati 48, UConn 3
Concordia (Moor.) 14, St. Olaf 0
Davidson 52, Butler 10
Dayton 59, Marist 35
Emporia St. 29, Missouri Southern 6
Indianapolis 44, Truman St. 28
Morehead St. 27, Valparaiso 21
Mount Union 51, Muskingum 3
NW Missouri St. 36, Fort Hays St. 33, 2 OTs
SE Missouri 38, E. Kentucky 31
Saginaw Valley St. 56, N. Michigan 10
St. John’s (Minn.) 70, Hamline 0
St. Scholastica 47, Minn.-Morris 29
St. Thomas (Minn.) 57, Gustavus 36
Washburn 49, Pittsburg St. 38
Wis.-LaCrosse 42, Wis.-Eau Claire 7
SOUTHWESTAlabama St. 27, Texas Southern 21
Charlotte 28, UTEP 21
Prairie View 37, Ark.-Pine Bluff 20
SE Louisiana 34, Cent. Arkansas 0
SMU 59, East Carolina 51
Sam Houston St. 24, Abilene Christian 10
Stephen F. Austin 31, Incarnate Word 24
Texas St. 30, South Alabama 28
W. Kentucky 45, Arkansas 19
FAR WESTColorado 16, Stanford 13
E. Washington 48, Idaho St. 5
Montana 42, Idaho 17
Montana St. 45, N. Colorado 14
Sacramento St. 38, N. Arizona 34
Southern Cal 31, Arizona St. 26
UC Davis 45, Portland St. 28
Weber St. 30, North Dakota 27
