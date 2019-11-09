{{featured_button_text}}

PELLA -- Wartburg College picked itself up from an early knockdown, but Central delivered an overtime haymaker for a 57-56 win Saturday in a battle for the American Rivers Conference lead.

Central (8-1, 6-1) bolted to a 42-14 halftime lead and made it 49-14 early in the third quarter before the Knights (8-1, 6-1) stormed back to tie it with 35 unanswered points.

Wartburg scored first in the overtime on Bennett Goettsch's 15-yard run and Kain Eagle's PAT kick, but the Dutch answered with a two-yard TD run and won it on Blaine Hawkins' two-point conversion pass to Hunter Robinson.

The game featured 57 first downs and 1,224 yards of total offense. Central had 29 of those first downs and 630 yards while Hawkins finished 22 of 40 for 326 yards and six touchdowns, although he was intercepted three times.

Wartburg's Noah Dodd was 27 of 41 for 352 yards and five touchdowns and ran 17 times for 145 yards. Kolin Schulte caught nine passes for 119 yards.

LUTHER 35, NEB. WESLEYAN 34: Luther pulled off its first win of the season with the help of a missed extra point by Nebraska Wesleyan with 3 minutes, 17 seconds remaining.

The Norse (1-8 overall, 1-6 ARC) trailed 21-14 at halftime, but took a 28-21 lead on third quarter touchdown passes from Michael Lorento to Travis Vargas (20 yards) and Andre Atkins (90 yards).

Nebraska Wesleyan (3-6, 1-6) tied it at 28-28 on a 93-yard kickoff return, then Luther regained the lead on Parker Kizer's two-yard run early in the fourth quarter.

Luther finished with 460 yards of offense and 25 first downs. Lorento was 11 of 16 for 230 yards and Atkins finished with 159 receiving yards on six catches.

WAYNE ST. 62, UPPER IOWA 0: Wayne State crushed Upper Iowa in a Northern Sun Conference matchup Saturday.

The Wildcats (4-6) led 24-0 at halftime and rushed for 415 yards. Upper Iowa (2-8) had just 108 net rushing yards and 97 passing.

