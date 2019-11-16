AMES — Iowa State’s defense made Texas’ offense one-dimensional in Saturday’s 23-21 Iowa State victory.
A week after the Longhorns rushed for more than 200 yards, Iowa State held them to just 54 Saturday.
Sam Ehlinger, who averages 42 yards rushing per game had just 27 — and he was the Longhorns’ leading rusher.
“I think when Texas plays really well, they have the ability to run the ball and pass the ball,” Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said. “I thought our defense aligned and our linebackers did a really good job of really taking advantage of some opportunities to be successful against the running game. I think that’s kind of what happened early.”
Iowa State held Texas to just 59 yards of total offense in the first half until Texas’ last 75-yard drive to score a touchdown right before the half.
“That’s a really good quarterback and I said that this week,” Campbell said. “I think he’s one of the best in the country. I’ve got a lot of respect for him and he did a great job coming back and battling and you’ve just got to keep playing.”
Overall, Iowa State forced seven three-and-outs in the game — including the one to set up the offense’s last drive and Connor Assalley’s game-winning kick.
“In the first half, the defense was lights out,” said safety Lawrence White, who led the Cyclones with 10 tackles. “In previous games we’ve been getting out to rough starts. We did a great job today of eliminating the big plays and getting off the field on third down.
“Everybody on defense was aware of the situation in the fourth quarter. We just had to continue to play how we were playing all game and give the ball back to our offense. We got the job done and put it back in our offense’s hands.”
PURDY TO JONES: On the first play of the second half, Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy was pressured and rolled outside to avoid the sack.
You have free articles remaining.
When he got out there, on the run, he went through his progressions trying to find someone open.
“It was a broken play and when I was rolling out I was looking for the first person open,” Purdy said. “The first couple guys I saw were covered. Then I peaked just downfield and I saw a hand up. I threw it and I knew he was wide open.”
A Texas player wasn’t within 20 yards of Iowa State receiver Deshaunte Jones, who went 75 yards for a touchdown.
“He made a great play. He does a great job at practice when we do scramble drills of being there and it paid off today.”
It wasn’t how Campbell drew it up, but he liked the results.
“Doesn’t that exemplify Purdy perfectly?” Campbell said. “I’d love to sell you that we dialed it up that way — maybe I should and make us look smarter. Purdy escaped the pocket, Jones was the last option and Purdy just keeps playing.
“Deshaunte made a great play and finished the play but it’s totally Brock Purdy. The spin move he makes to get out of the tackle was incredible. He’s a really special football player.”
BOWL ELIGIBLE: For the third time in three years, Iowa State is bowl eligible.
“It’s giving consistency to who we want to be and where we’re trying to go here,” Campbell said. “I think that’s the thing I really appreciate about where we’re starting to get to in this program.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.