PURPLE PEOPLE EATERS

“We dropped as many interceptions as we caught,” he said. “And we didn’t have a high number of fumble recoveries.”

The defense is led by Brinkman, a senior defensive tackle from Iowa City Regina. He was a consensus first team All-American after leading the MVFC with nine tackles for loss. He also had three quarterback hurries and forced two fumbles.

“Jared is a great leader who just loves to play football,” Johnson said. “He’s so strong and always commands a double team. When that happens, a linebacker goes unblocked. Jared creates opportunities for other players on our defense to make plays.”

Brinkman is the type of player who could make an impact on the next level.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Coach (Bryce) Paup has done a great job developing Jared and I hope he gets a shot (at the NFL),” Johnson said. “NFL scouts will say he’s not very tall. But if they put on the film and watch Jared play, they will have a hard time not talking to him. He’s a lot better athlete than people give him credit for. He’s quick and he’s very hard to block.”

Brinkman’s stellar play has benefited players like senior linebacker Spencer Cuvelier, a preseason first team all-conference pick.