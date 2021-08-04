PURPLE PEOPLE EATERS

CEDAR FALLS – Defense was one of the strong suits during Northern Iowa’s abbreviated seven-game spring football season.
The Panthers finished 3-4, but their defense held opponents to 15 points per game. UNI lost those four games by a total of only 15 points.
With all 11 starters returning, including Missouri Valley Football Conference defensive player of the year Jared Brinkman, Northern Iowa should excel on that side of the ball again.
Even with the solid performance in the spring, UNI defensive coordinator Jeremiah Johnson knows one area the Panthers can make improvements in.
“We were OK in the spring,” Johnson said. “Statistically, the kids did a nice job. But we need to have a better emphasis on creating turnovers. We weren’t really high in turnovers and turnover margin. We need to improve in that area.”
So how does Johnson’s veteran group make the necessary gains in the turnover department?
“We need the mentality, confidence and swagger where we play more freely,” he said. “Some of that comes with experience and knowing our scheme. And having that comfort level. We need to play more aggressively.”
Johnson said UNI didn’t capitalize well enough on its opportunities.
“We dropped as many interceptions as we caught,” he said. “And we didn’t have a high number of fumble recoveries.”
The defense is led by Brinkman, a senior defensive tackle from Iowa City Regina. He was a consensus first team All-American after leading the MVFC with nine tackles for loss. He also had three quarterback hurries and forced two fumbles.
“Jared is a great leader who just loves to play football,” Johnson said. “He’s so strong and always commands a double team. When that happens, a linebacker goes unblocked. Jared creates opportunities for other players on our defense to make plays.”
Brinkman is the type of player who could make an impact on the next level.
“Coach (Bryce) Paup has done a great job developing Jared and I hope he gets a shot (at the NFL),” Johnson said. “NFL scouts will say he’s not very tall. But if they put on the film and watch Jared play, they will have a hard time not talking to him. He’s a lot better athlete than people give him credit for. He’s quick and he’s very hard to block.”
Brinkman’s stellar play has benefited players like senior linebacker Spencer Cuvelier, a preseason first team all-conference pick.
“Spencer is a very sharp kid who has done a great job for us,” Johnson said. “He plays hard and he’s very coachable. He’s a really good kid.”
The UNI defense also includes standout junior defensive back Omar Brown.
“Omar started the very first game of his true freshman year and he has started every game since then,” Johnson said. “He’s a really experienced, confident kid who has tremendous ball skills. And he’s physical.”
Brown and teammate Austin Evans made the preseason all-league second team at defensive back. Senior defensive back Benny Sapp III made the third team.
Johnson also is looking forward to playing in stadiums filled with fans again. Crowds were limited during the spring schedule because of the COVID pandemic.
“It will be fun to play in front of a lot of fans again,” he said. “The last time we did that was December of 2019. We can’t wait to see the UNI-Dome full of fans again.”
Johnson’s Panther defense will be tested right away when it travels to Iowa State for the season opener on Sept. 4.
The Cyclones have a dynamic and explosive offense led by quarterback Brock Purdy and running back Breece Hall. ISU is nationally ranked in the top 10 in numerous preseason polls.
“It’s a great opportunity for us to play another game,” Johnson said. “Our kids are looking forward to facing them. This is the best Iowa State team, on paper, we’ve ever played. They’re very, very good.
“They are good up front and have a strong offensive line. Their quarterback, running back and tight end are all very good. And they have some guys at wide receiver who can make plays.”
The last time UNI played Iowa State was two years ago in Ames. The Cyclones escaped with a 29-26 triple-overtime victory.
“The last time we played them it was a heck of a football game where we definitely had our chances,” Johnson said. “We have to make sure our kids are ready to play a great football game. We have to be ready to play our best the first week of the season. Our kids will be excited to play in that game.”