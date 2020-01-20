Petras frontrunner at QB for Iowa

IOWA CITY — Tuesday is more than the start of spring semester classes at Iowa.
It’s also the start of a new football season, the first time coach Kirk Ferentz huddles with players who will comprise the bulk of the Hawkeyes’ 2020 roster.
He’ll lay out his vision for the upcoming year, referencing the work and leadership that led Iowa to a 10-3 finish in 2019, work that started a year ago this month with offseason strength and conditioning work that the 2020 team will begin this week.
Ferentz will likely point out that the 19 seniors who completed their careers with a 49-24 rout of USC in the Holiday Bowl last month had a lot of to do with Iowa winning 47 games over the past five seasons, the best five-year win mark in Hawkeye history and a mark topped by only eight other Football Bowl Subdivision programs.
He wants his “new team’’ to appreciate what it took to make that happen as they begin working toward the own success.
“Scotch tape and paper clips, that’s who we are,’’ Ferentz said, referencing the developmental aspects of the Iowa program and his desire to craft lineups on both sides of the ball built around the strengths of available personnel at any given point in time.
Ferentz pointed out how growth by Hawkeye receivers shifted the focus of passing game away from tight ends last season and how development at linebacker impacted how often a player at the “cash’’ position was used by Iowa on defense last season.
“We’re always looking to get the best guys out there,’’ Ferentz said.
Iowa will begin 2020 with a frontrunner in the race to replace Nate Stanley at quarterback.
Spencer Petras, who completed 6 of 10 passes in three games last fall as the back-up to the three-year starter, is positioned to be the Hawkeyes’ next starter under center.
“I think Spencer, especially in December, he looked like a college quarterback,’’ Ferentz said. “We do competitive stuff against each other. All of us were pleased with what we saw, the growth. He seems to have all the right attributes. Now, it’s a matter of him getting himself ready and then going out and competing.’’
The 6-foot-5, 230-pound sophomore brings a strong arm and the same pro-style approach to the position that allowed Stanley to thrive. With the transfer of junior Peyton Mansell to FCS-level Abilene Christian, Alex Padilla will be the only other scholarship quarterback in the program until freshman Deuce Hogan arrives in June.
“Spencer’s been here for two years and he has a good grasp on what we’re doing,’’ Ferentz said. “Alex hasn’t been here as long but he’s done a good job of paying attention. We’ll let them go out and compete.’’
Ferentz said the expectations for improvement don’t change as Petras settles in.
“I think going into this year my assessment is Petras is the next guy up,’’ Ferentz said. “He’s going to have to earn it every day. He’s there, but he’s like everyone else on the roster. If you’re there, you’ve got to keep it there. That’s part of the fun of it, to see how everyone is going to do, how everyone is going to react.’’
Ferentz said Petras should benefit from one thing Stanley did not have to work with as a new starter.
“We clearly have a better group of wide receivers than we had a couple of years ago. Petras is walking into a good situation,’’ Ferentz said. “But, he’s got the most important job on the offense. He has to be able to deliver. He’s prepared himself well and I think he’ll handle the challenges that are awaiting him.’’
Petras will also benefit from the return of Alaric Jackson for his senior season at offensive tackle and from the promise Ferentz sees in returning starters Mark Kallenberger and Kyler Schott, who both started at guard in the Holiday Bowl.
Ferentz labeled Jackson’s decision to use his final year of eligibility “a step in maturity,’’ as part of an offensive line that will include four returning starters.
“I think he sensed he needs this year. … He came to that conclusion on his own and I’m very proud of him for doing that,’’ Ferentz said.
MILLER FINISHED: Injuries have ended the collegiate career of Ezra Miller, an offensive lineman who was the first player to commit to Iowa’s 2019 recruiting class.
Ferentz said the Holstein native has been placed on a medical scholarship.
