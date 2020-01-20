Petras frontrunner at QB for Iowa

“I think going into this year my assessment is Petras is the next guy up,’’ Ferentz said. “He’s going to have to earn it every day. He’s there, but he’s like everyone else on the roster. If you’re there, you’ve got to keep it there. That’s part of the fun of it, to see how everyone is going to do, how everyone is going to react.’’

Ferentz said Petras should benefit from one thing Stanley did not have to work with as a new starter.

“We clearly have a better group of wide receivers than we had a couple of years ago. Petras is walking into a good situation,’’ Ferentz said. “But, he’s got the most important job on the offense. He has to be able to deliver. He’s prepared himself well and I think he’ll handle the challenges that are awaiting him.’’

Petras will also benefit from the return of Alaric Jackson for his senior season at offensive tackle and from the promise Ferentz sees in returning starters Mark Kallenberger and Kyler Schott, who both started at guard in the Holiday Bowl.

Ferentz labeled Jackson’s decision to use his final year of eligibility “a step in maturity,’’ as part of an offensive line that will include four returning starters.