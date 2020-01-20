You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Petras frontrunner at QB for Iowa
0 comments
IOWA FOOTBALL

Petras frontrunner at QB for Iowa

IOWA CITY — Tuesday is more than the start of spring semester classes at Iowa.

It’s also the start of a new football season, the first time coach Kirk Ferentz huddles with players who will comprise the bulk of the Hawkeyes’ 2020 roster.

He’ll lay out his vision for the upcoming year, referencing the work and leadership that led Iowa to a 10-3 finish in 2019, work that started a year ago this month with offseason strength and conditioning work that the 2020 team will begin this week.

Ferentz will likely point out that the 19 seniors who completed their careers with a 49-24 rout of USC in the Holiday Bowl last month had a lot of to do with Iowa winning 47 games over the past five seasons, the best five-year win mark in Hawkeye history and a mark topped by only eight other Football Bowl Subdivision programs.

He wants his “new team’’ to appreciate what it took to make that happen as they begin working toward the own success.

“Scotch tape and paper clips, that’s who we are,’’ Ferentz said, referencing the developmental aspects of the Iowa program and his desire to craft lineups on both sides of the ball built around the strengths of available personnel at any given point in time.

Ferentz pointed out how growth by Hawkeye receivers shifted the focus of passing game away from tight ends last season and how development at linebacker impacted how often a player at the “cash’’ position was used by Iowa on defense last season.

“We’re always looking to get the best guys out there,’’ Ferentz said.

Iowa will begin 2020 with a frontrunner in the race to replace Nate Stanley at quarterback.

Spencer Petras, who completed 6 of 10 passes in three games last fall as the back-up to the three-year starter, is positioned to be the Hawkeyes’ next starter under center.

“I think Spencer, especially in December, he looked like a college quarterback,’’ Ferentz said. “We do competitive stuff against each other. All of us were pleased with what we saw, the growth. He seems to have all the right attributes. Now, it’s a matter of him getting himself ready and then going out and competing.’’

The 6-foot-5, 230-pound sophomore brings a strong arm and the same pro-style approach to the position that allowed Stanley to thrive. With the transfer of junior Peyton Mansell to FCS-level Abilene Christian, Alex Padilla will be the only other scholarship quarterback in the program until freshman Deuce Hogan arrives in June.

“Spencer’s been here for two years and he has a good grasp on what we’re doing,’’ Ferentz said. “Alex hasn’t been here as long but he’s done a good job of paying attention. We’ll let them go out and compete.’’

Ferentz said the expectations for improvement don’t change as Petras settles in.

“I think going into this year my assessment is Petras is the next guy up,’’ Ferentz said. “He’s going to have to earn it every day. He’s there, but he’s like everyone else on the roster. If you’re there, you’ve got to keep it there. That’s part of the fun of it, to see how everyone is going to do, how everyone is going to react.’’

Ferentz said Petras should benefit from one thing Stanley did not have to work with as a new starter.

“We clearly have a better group of wide receivers than we had a couple of years ago. Petras is walking into a good situation,’’ Ferentz said. “But, he’s got the most important job on the offense. He has to be able to deliver. He’s prepared himself well and I think he’ll handle the challenges that are awaiting him.’’

Petras will also benefit from the return of Alaric Jackson for his senior season at offensive tackle and from the promise Ferentz sees in returning starters Mark Kallenberger and Kyler Schott, who both started at guard in the Holiday Bowl.

Ferentz labeled Jackson’s decision to use his final year of eligibility “a step in maturity,’’ as part of an offensive line that will include four returning starters.

“I think he sensed he needs this year. … He came to that conclusion on his own and I’m very proud of him for doing that,’’ Ferentz said.

MILLER FINISHED: Injuries have ended the collegiate career of Ezra Miller, an offensive lineman who was the first player to commit to Iowa’s 2019 recruiting class.

Ferentz said the Holstein native has been placed on a medical scholarship.

2019 Iowa football

A roundup of stories on the 2019 Iowa Hawkeyes football team

+6
Michigan sacks Iowa
Iowa

Michigan sacks Iowa

  • STEVE BATTERSON
  • 0

Iowa was unable to overcome its turnovers and penalties Saturday as the Hawkeyes fell at Michigan.

Iowa

Hawks focused on present, not future

  • STEVE BATTERSON
  • 0

IOWA CITY -- A trip to Michigan and the “big house’’ looms, but Iowa football players believe looking beyond today’s 11 a.m. game against Midd…

Iowa football: Hawkeyes hit bye week 3-0
Iowa

Iowa football: Hawkeyes hit bye week 3-0

  • Jim Nelson
  • 0

It took six hours to complete, but the wait proved to be worth it Saturday for an Iowa football team which won for the fifth straight time in its series against instate rival Iowa State.

+6
Hawkeyes find a way
Iowa

Hawkeyes find a way

  • STEVE BATTERSON
  • 0

Iowa weather the storms and Iowa State Saturday to pull out a win in the annual Cy-Hawk series in Ames.

+4
Hawks pull away from Miami
Iowa

Hawks pull away from Miami

  • STEVE BATTERSON
  • 0

It took awhile, but the Iowa football team gradually pulled away from Miami of Ohio in Saturday night's season-opener at Kinnick Stadium.

+5
Iowa football: $89 million renovation at Kinnick finished
Iowa

Iowa football: $89 million renovation at Kinnick finished

  • STEVE BATTERSON
  • 0

Nearby security cameras will keep watch on the bronze relief that sits along Evashevski Drive and is embedded into the north end zone wall, all part of a project that will be complete before Iowa kicks off its 2019 schedule on Aug. 31 with a 6:30 p.m. game against Miami (Ohio).

+3
Iowa guard spots up for grabs
Iowa

Iowa guard spots up for grabs

  • STEVE BATTERSON
  • 0

There are several positions on the Iowa preseason depth chart that are written in pencil, including the guard spots on the Iowa offensive line.

+5
Martin ready to help Hawkeyes
Iowa

Martin ready to help Hawkeyes

  • STEVE BATTERSON
  • 0

Oliver Martin doesn’t know when he will be able to help the Iowa receiving corps, but the transfer from Michigan will be ready when that day comes.

+2 
college logo - iowa.jpg
+2 
spencer petras

Spencer Petras
+2 
Kirk Ferentz

Ferentz
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News