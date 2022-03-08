O'Rien Vance has emerged as Iowa State's top leader heading into the 2022 season

AMES — Injuries sidelined Iowa State linebacker O’Rien Vance much of last season.

But one aspect of the former Cedar Rapids Washington star’s expansive skill set never waned.

That’s leadership — and that’s the primary reason Vance decided to come back for one more go-around with the Cyclones.

“You look at a guy that has rallied our locker room through really tough times and through really good times,” ISU head coach Matt Campbell said Monday during a Zoom call with reporters. “One of the things O’Rien is — he defines our culture in a lot of ways.”

Vance formally announced he’d be returning for a fifth season shortly after the Cheez-It Bowl loss to Clemson.

The 6-2, 255-pound playmaker recorded a quarter (nine) of his total tackles (34) last season in that 20-13 setback to the No. 14 Tigers.

So Vance is hungry to return to full health and top form. He earned defensive MVP honors for ISU in its 2021 Fiesta Bowl win over Oregon, and boasts ten sacks, three fumble recoveries and one forced fumble in his Cyclones career.

He’s also the lone returning ISU linebacker with significant starting experience, so his leadership — both on and off the field — will have a major impact on the mostly young Cyclones’ success.

“We’re really appreciative that he chose to come back and lead,” Campbell said. “I think he came back for the sole reason to be the leader within our football program and so far he’s done a phenomenal job.

The only other returning linebacker with Big 12 starting experience is Gerry Vaughn, who started six games while Vance was injured this season.

But even though two-time All-American Mike Rose and the program’s all-time starts leader, Jake Hummel, have graduated, Campbell remains high on the Vance-led linebackers room as spring practice No. 3 nears.

One reason: The additions of Delaware transfer Colby Reeder and Iowa Western transfer Jacob Ellis.

“We’re really excited about the competition,” Campbell said. “I would say that’s as highly competitive of a position group as we have right now, just because of the amount of really talented players that have kind of shown themselves through the winter program and certainly the spring.”

All of that competition starts with Vance, who personifies one of Campbell’s preferred character traits in a player.

“The teams that have had elite success here, we’ve been able to have elite player-driven leadership,” Campbell said. “(For Vance) to be leading our locker room, I think that’s huge.”

