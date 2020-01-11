North Dakota St. wins 8th FCS title 28-20 over James Madison

Lance succeeded Easton Stick, whose 49 wins at NDSU made him the winningest FCS quarterback, while also setting school records for total yards, passing yards and total touchdowns. Stick had followed Carson Wentz.

Stapleton had a 5-yard TD on the opening drive of the game for James Madison, but the Bison quickly got even on Adam Cofield's 1-yard TD run.

North Dakota State used some trickery to score twice in the second quarter. Receiver Phoenix Sproles swept around and faked a reverse handoff before running 38 yards for a touchdown, and Hendricks lined up for an apparent field goal wen he took the snap, then got up and ran to the end zone.

James Madison: The Dukes got off to an impressive start, going 86 yards on 17 plays and taking half of the first quarter for their opening drive. That was the only time they led.

North Dakota St.: Make it 8-for-8 for the Bison for championships won when making it from Fargo to Frisco. Their eighth appearance in the FCS championship matched the most with Georgia Southern, which won six of their title games. ... The only two Division I winning streaks longer than NDSU are Washington (40, from 1908-14) and Oklahoma's record 48 in a row was 1953-57.

