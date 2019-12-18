AMES — Football recruits enrolling early has become somewhat of a trend in recent years.
It’s not any different at Iowa State. Of the 20 players who signed on Wednesday, nine of them will be enrolling in classes at Iowa State in January — including some in key positions, like quarterback Aiden Bouman and defensive tackle Latrell Bankston.
“That’s changed a lot,” Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said. “I’m not a guy that’s for it or against it, to be honest with you.”
On one hand, what coach doesn’t like to begin molding players the way they feel the players should be molded as early as possible? On the other hand, Campbell has said multiple times he loves multi-sport guys who love to compete and decide to play basketball, football or run track as high school seniors.
Receiver Darien Porter ran track for Bettendorf last year and Campbell said Wednesday no one in the 2019 class has developed as much as Porter has. In this class, Hunter Dekkers will likely play baseball for West Sioux before he joins Iowa State.
“We’ve had guys on both ends of the spectrum,” Campbell said. “Brock (Purdy) came in, in June and was able to have great success here. Other guys like Breece (Hall) have come in early and have certainly benefited from that. Everybody is a little bit different.
“It’s changed because the young men feel a push to get on a college campus sooner, but I also love the guys that want to play basketball, baseball or run track. We’re excited to get some of those guys early.”
Campbell felt his team needed two quarterbacks in this class to help bolster the numbers in the room. Last year’s quarterback commit Easton Dean is now a tight end and John Kolar graduates, leaving just Brock Purdy and Re-al Mitchell as scholarship quarterbacks.
Dekkers is the fifth-best recruit in Iowa State history, according to 247Sports. He’s 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds and has a 247Sports Composite score of 90. He’s a four-star recruit, ranked as the seventh-best dual-threat quarterback in the nation by 247.
Bouman is the son of former NFL quarterback Todd Bouman and is ranked as the 22nd best pro-style quarterback and has a composite score of 87.
“I don’t know if you could be more blessed to have two guys like this come into your football program in terms of the quality of people, their character, winning, leadership,” Campbell said. “Those guys were no doubt about it for us. Aiden is a guy we’ve really believed in since we got to watch him throw as a junior. Then he came to camp and we watched him lead and empower people. He’s a special young man."
Dekkers was also at Iowa State’s summer camps and he forced Iowa State to offer him a scholarship with his play.
“Hunter is a guy that came to our camp as a junior and grew two inches from his junior year to his senior year,” Campbell said. “I don’t know if anybody’s had as good of a football camp as Hunter Dekkers did. He came to camp and demanded a scholarship. His leadership, his poise, his confidence — the success he’s had in every aspect of his life. He’s an elite competitor.
“All of those things we really loved about him and then he came here and it was like, ‘Man, how could you not offer this guy a scholarship? He can compete to be the starting quarterback in your program.’”
It’s nothing new for Iowa State to take two players at the same position in a recruiting class where, traditionally, you only play one player at a time.
Two years ago the staff took Mitchell and Purdy at the quarterback position and last year they took Breece Hall and Jirehl Brock at the running back position.
“Both guys have elite intangibles and both guys have a great friendship,” Campbell said. “It says a lot about our program that both young men trust us enough to both come here and not only want to compete but want to make our program better. I’m really excited about that and I think both guys are pillars of this class.”
While one of those two is likely the future, Iowa State also got players that can help immediately and both are enrolling early.
The first is receiver Xavier Hutchinson, who’s a 6-foot-3 junior college signee who stayed committed to Iowa State even as the Syracuse, Oklahoma and Nebraska offers started to flow in.
“I’ll be really honest with you, I don’t know if there’s a better wide receiver in the country right now that’s coming into a college football program than what Xavier is,” Campbell said. “If you go watch the videotape of his sophomore year at Blinn, it’s as good as any videotape I’ve ever seen of a wide receiver. I give him and his family a lot of credit for staying loyal to us.
“He’s got the size of a Hakeem Butler and an Allen Lazard, but he has the speed and athleticism of some of our really talented skill players. He’s dynamic and he looks like how a No. 1 receiver looks. We’re really anxious to get him here to see where and how he fits into our wide receiver group.”
Defensive tackle is another position where one player is enrolling in January and another is waiting for the summer, and both are highly talented.
The first is the junior college defensive player of the year Bankston — he’s enrolling early.
“Latrell is a guy that maximizes his potential,” Campbell said. “He’s had unbelievable success during his time in junior college. He’s had to overcome adversity early on — he lost his mother midway through his high school career. He’s a guy that’s persevered through it and a guy that has a strong purpose with what he does. He’ll do a phenomenal job for our football program.”
The other is J.R. Singleton, the Illinois defensive player of the year.
“J.R. Singleton, I don’t know if there’s a better football player in this entire class,” Campbell said. “He led his team to the Illinois state championship, he was the defensive player of the year in Illinois as a defensive tackle. He’s as special as anybody in this class. There will be great competition at defensive tackle and it’ll be interesting to see how it evolves.”
Hunter Dekkers
Hunter Dekkers
Quarterback
6-foot-2, 223 pounds
Hawarden (West Sioux)
A three-time first-team all-state quarterback, Dekkers set Iowa high school records for passing yardage and touchdown passes. As a senior, he passed for 3,640 yards and 36 touchdowns. He finished his career with 10,628 passing yards and 126 touchdown passes.
Latrell Bankston
Latrell Bankston
Defensive tackle
6-foot-3, 284-pounds
Woodstock, Ga. (Hutchinson CC)
Bankston picked the Cyclones over offers from Boise State, Oregon State, Arizona and Houston. In nine games for Hutchinson, Bankston recorded 50 tackles, 22 for loss, including 11 ½ sacks for the Blue Dragons.
Aidan Bouman
Aidan Bouman
Quarterback
6-foot-5, 235 pounds
Buffalo, Minn
The son of former NFL quarterback Todd, Bouman passed for better than 3,100 yards and 27 touchdowns as a senior and finished with 9,568 yards, second all-time in Minnesota, as a three-year starter.
Daniel Jackson
Daniel Jackson
Wide receiver
6-foot-1, 209 pounds
Cibolo, Texas (Steele)
Jackson has been invited to participate in the Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio. He choose the Cyclones over 20 other offers, including Arizona State and USC. As a junior, Jackson caught 66 passes for 1,052 yards and nine scores last season.
Hayden Pauls
Hayden Pauls
Offensive tackle
6-foot-4, 263 pounds
Emporia, Kan.
A 3-star recruit by 247Sports, Pauls picked the Cyclones over offers from Iowa, Kansas State, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oklahoma State and Purdue. Pauls was the No. 5 rated prospect in Kansas by 247Sports.
Johnny Wilson
Johnny Wilson
Defensive end
6-foot-3, 250 pounds
Kansas City, Mo. (Park Hill)
Rated the 17th best prospect in Missouri by 247Sports, Wilson chose ISU over Kansas and Missouri, which were also in his final three. Wilson had 97 tackles, 28 for loss, including 13 sacks.
Craig McDonald
Craig McDonald
Safety
6-foot-2, 190 pounds
Minneapolis, Minn. (Minnehaha Academy)
McDonald did not play his senior season as he was ruled ineligible to compete because of a Minnesota State High School League bylaw that limits student-athletes to 12 consecutive semesters of eligibility from seven through 12th grade. McDonald started kindergarten at age four, and his parents had him retake the eighth grade.
Xavier Hutchinson
Xavier Hutchinson
Wide receiver
6-foot-3, 190
Jacksonville, Fla. (Blinn CC)
Hutchinson chose the Cyclones over TCU, Arizona State,. Utah, Illinois and several other programs. Hutchinson plans on enrolling early after catching 47 passes for 652 yards and five scores in eight games for Blinn this past season.
Willis Singleton
Willis Singleton
Defensive tackle
6-foot-1, 301 pounds
Gurnee, Ill. (Warren Township)
Singleton was a three-year varsity starter for Warren Township helping lead the Blue Devils to the Class 8A state championship game this fall. He finished with 14 sacks and 24 tackles for loss.
Tyler Miller
Tyler Miller
Offensive tackle
6-foot-9, 274-pounds
Jefferson (Greene County)
Miller was one of the top targets in the state of Iowa this fall as he picked ISU over offers from Nebraska, Purdue, Central Florida and Cincinnati. Greene County went 9-2 this season losing to Algona in the state quarterfinals. Miller helped pave the way for 1,400 rusher Colby Kafer.
Brady Petersen
Brady Petersen
Offensive tacklet
6-foot-5, 270 pounds
Ankeny (Centennial)
Petersen was a first-team all-state linemen who helped Centennial to an 8-2 season. A three-star recruit, he was No. 6 rated prospect in the state by 247Sports. Petersen had 12 offers, including a handful of MAC programs.
T.J. Tampa
T.J. Tampa
Wide receiver
6-foot-2, 171 pounds
Saint Petersburg, Fla. (Lakewood)
The Cyclones won out over six other finalists (Maryland. Wake Forest,. Rutgers, UCF, USF and Toledo) for Tampa. Tampa had 30 catches for 554 yards and nine scores this year for Lakewood and had 67 for 1,323 yards and 15 scores the last two seasons.
Sam Rengert
Sam Rengert
Offensive tackle
6-foot-7, 285 pounds
Milford Center, Ohio (Fairbanks)
Rengert took only three officials visits -- Iowa State Cincinnati and West Virginia – as Cyclones’ staff went back to its old stomping grounds to win Rengert over.
Mason Chambers
Mason Chambers
Safety
6-foot, 190 pounds
Schertz, Tex (Samuel Clemens)
Rated a 3-star recruit by 247Sports, Chambers had 18 offers to choose from including Army and Navy. Chambers was a first-team unanimous all-district Class 6A selection.
Jordyn Morgan
Jordyn Morgan
Safety
6-foot, 175 pounds
San Antonio, Tex. (Cornerstone Christian)
Morgan, who visited Iowa State in June, picked the Cyclones over offers from Missouri, California, Boston College and Nevada. He is ranked the No. 85 safety in the country by 247Sports
Aidan Bitter
Aidan Bitter
Wide receiver
6-foot-3, 175 pounds
Lutz, Fla (Steinbrenner)
Bitter caught 54 passes for 807 yards and 13 touchdowns this season. Also a track standout, Bitter has run 14.53 in the 110 hurdles, has cleared 6-foot-8 in the high jump and leaped 22-8 ½ in the long jump.
Michael Antoine
Michael Antoine
Cornerback
5-foot-11, 173-pounds
Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Cardinal Gibbons)
A mid-September commit, Antoine chose the Cyclones over offers from Missouri, Minnesota, Boston College, South Florida and Florida International. Antoine had 49 tackles, two interceptions and was credited for 10 pass breakups.
Hunter Zenzen
Hunter Zenzen
Outside linebacker
6-foot-3, 215 pounds
Barnesville, Minn.
Zenzen had several offers from FCS schools including North Dakota, North Dakota State and South Dakota, before selecting the Cyclones last April. Zenzen opened eyes when he recorded 26 tackles for loss as a junior.
Ar’Quel Smith
Ar’Quel Smith
Outside linebacker
5-foot-11, 200 pounds
Naples, Fla. (Naples)
Smith made his verbal commitment in August. He rose up the recruiting charts after recording 113 tackles, 18 for loss while forcing four fumbles and picking off two passes as a junior.
Koby Hathcock
Koby Hathcock
Long Snapper
5-foot-11, 200 pounds
Mesa, Ariz (Desert Ridge)
Rated as one of the top-five long snappers by Kohl Kicking camps. Hathcock also played linebacker for Desert Ridge, recording 72 tackles this season.
