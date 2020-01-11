LSU coach Orgeron's success fueling Cajun pride on the bayou

“I watched LSU football since I can remember,” Orgeron said after practice this week. “I knew one day I'd get a chance to represent LSU and just representing all the guys that played in the purple and gold. This is what we live for.”

Lane Fillinich, a former high school teammate of Orgeron, said the vibe in Lafourche Parish created by the LSU coach's recent success is like “going to the Holy Land and just that feeling when you’re there that comes on you.”

“You grew up as an LSU fan, but we’ve got a horse in the race now," Fillinich said. “We’ve got the key to the city now, the Cajuns.”

The sentiment is widespread in Orgeron's old stomping grounds. On the front lawn of a one-story brick home a few miles up the bayou from where Adams lives is a purple and gold eye-of-the-tiger emblem resembling the one emblazoned on the 50-yard line at LSU's Tiger Stadium.

The home belongs to Cornelia “Coco” Orgeron, Ed Orgeron's 77-year-old mother. She said an artistically inclined neighbor painted it on her lawn and a few others in the area. Motorists often tap their horns in approval as they pass by.

“I go to the store and everybody says, ‘Our boy did good,’" Coco Orgeron said. “Let’s put it this way, he has a lot more cousins than he ever had.”