LSU, Clemson put Golden Age of wide receivers on display

“Basketball has trickled over into football and you know those guys that maybe not be great basketball players, now become excellent football players because of their height and their length,” Clemson defensive backs coach Mike Reed said.

Higgins and Chase both said they had hoop dreams before realizing football was where they could dominate. They say some of the skills are transferable.

Chase said the quick feet it takes to break down a defender off the dribble is similar to what receivers need to get away from defensive backs in press coverage at the line of scrimmage.

“You get open with your route running,” LSU receivers coach Mickey Joseph said. “Get to the top of your route, speeding up your feet, coming out of your break.”

Higgins said he has a sweet jump shot and can also finish at the rim. Those jump balls and fades that have become so common in football are not much different than going up for rebound.

“Just me being able to box out a DB and go up there for a 50-50 ball and coming down with the catch is like rebounding the basketball,” Higgins said.

Brown said at Clemson 50-50 balls are really 80-20 in the Tigers' favor.