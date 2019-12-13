Football
- Iowa State has already sold its public ticket allotment for its Dec. 28 game against Notre Dame in the Camping World Bowl in Orlando, Fla. It’s the third straight year the Cyclones have sold out their bowl ticket allotment.
The ISU athletics department is holding a limited number of student tickets. Any of those tickets not sold by Friday morning will be made available to the general public.
“Once we finish off the remaining inventory, we’re prepared to try and acquire more tickets from the bowl,” said ISU director of athletics Jamie Pollard. “There will be an awesome turnout of cardinal and gold in Orlando.”
- University of Iowa junior standouts Tristan Wirfs,, Keith Duncan and A.J. Epenesa have been named Walter Camp All-Americans.
Wirfs, an offensive tackle, made the first team while kicker Duncan and defensive end Epenesa are on the second team.
Only Ohio State (5) and LSU (4) have more selections than Iowa on the two teams.
- Wartburg College seniors Will Hasken and Kolin Schulte have been named to the College Sports Information Directors of America Division III Academic All-America teams.
Schulte, a wide receiver from Anamosa, is on the first team. Hasken, a defensive back from Miles, made the second team.
Basketball
You have free articles remaining.
- Waverly-Shell Rock High will honor legendary coach Bud Bergman during halftime of the Go-Hawks Dec. 21 game against Marion.
Bergman served as W-SR’s head coach for 26 seasons.
The varsity game against Marion tips off at 1:30 p.m., and a reception for Bergman will take place following the game in the cafeteria.
- Tickets go on sale today for the Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball tournament March 5-8 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.
All-session tickets (nine games) start at $175 and are available through the Enterprise Center box office or TicketMaster (www.ticketmaster.com).
Wrestling
- This year’s Battle of Waterloo wrestling showcase, which takes place Dec. 20-21 at Young Arena, will feature a girls’ division for the first time.
Girls’ teams from Charles City, Crestwood, Denver, Independence, Osage and Waverly-Shell Rock are among those expected to compete.
The Battle of Waterloo will also feature 32 of the top high school teams in the state, including 11 that are ranked in the top 20 in their respective classes by IAwrestle.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.