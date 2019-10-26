college-logo-drake

DES MOINES (AP) — Drew Lauer rushed 28 times for a career-high 242 yards and Drake stayed undefeated in the Pioneer League with a 36-17 win over Morehead State on Saturday.

The Bulldogs (4-3, 4-0) face the San Diego Toreros, who are also 4-0 in the Pioneer League, next Saturday.

Lauer gave Drake the lead for good on a 13-yard TD run that made it 9-7 early in the second quarter. Lauer’s second touchdown run extended the lead to 29-17 with 4:22 left in the game.

Cross Robinson added nine carries for 44 yards and scored on a 13-yard run that capped the scoring with 2:54 left in the game.

