Kickoff times for UNI football games announced
alert

Kickoff times for UNI football games announced

113019bp-uni-san-diego-05

UNI's Jared Brinkman sacks San Diego quarterback Reid Sinnett during the Panthers' 17-3 win in the first round of the FCS playoffs in 2019.

UNI Football will kick off four of five home games at 4 p.m., the lone exception being the season finale against Western Illinois, which will kick off at 1 p.m.

According to a UNI release, the kickoff for the season opener against Iowa State was also moved back an hour to 3:30 p.m.

The Panthers open the home schedule with DI newcomer St. Thomas at 4 p.m. on Sept. 18, before beginning Missouri Valley Conference play with Youngstown State on Oct. 2.

According to the release, the Panthers host South Dakota on Oct. 16 and Southern Illinois on Oct. 30, before closing the regular season at home on Nov. 20 against WIU.

UNI’s season opener at Iowa State was scheduled to kick off at 2:30 p.m., but was moved back to accommodate the Big 12 television schedule.

The game against Sacramento State is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT, the road game at South Dakota State will begin at 2 p.m. and the game against North Dakota State is scheduled for 1 p.m.

The Nov. 6 contest at Illinois State is scheduled to begin at noon, and the game against Missouri State will kick off at 2 p.m.

According to the release, UNI was picked 15th in the FCS in the Athlon Preseason Rankings.

The Panthers return several players that were injured during the spring season, along with MVFC Defensive Player of the Year Jared Brinkman.

UNI finished 3-4 during the spring season. Each loss came to a team that advanced to the FCS playoffs, and all four losses came by a combined 15 points.

