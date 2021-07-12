Kickoff times for UNI football games announced

UNI Football will kick off four of five home games at 4 p.m., the lone exception being the season finale against Western Illinois, which will kick off at 1 p.m.

According to a UNI release, the kickoff for the season opener against Iowa State was also moved back an hour to 3:30 p.m.

The Panthers open the home schedule with DI newcomer St. Thomas at 4 p.m. on Sept. 18, before beginning Missouri Valley Conference play with Youngstown State on Oct. 2.

According to the release, the Panthers host South Dakota on Oct. 16 and Southern Illinois on Oct. 30, before closing the regular season at home on Nov. 20 against WIU.

UNI’s season opener at Iowa State was scheduled to kick off at 2:30 p.m., but was moved back to accommodate the Big 12 television schedule.

The game against Sacramento State is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT, the road game at South Dakota State will begin at 2 p.m. and the game against North Dakota State is scheduled for 1 p.m.

The Nov. 6 contest at Illinois State is scheduled to begin at noon, and the game against Missouri State will kick off at 2 p.m.

According to the release, UNI was picked 15th in the FCS in the Athlon Preseason Rankings.