AMES — Brock Purdy is doing things that have never been done at Iowa State.
The sophomore quarterback is breaking school records weekly and is already primed to break career records, and he’s only been Iowa State’s primary quarterback for 19 games.
Purdy set a new school record for passing touchdowns in a season in Saturday’s 23-21 win over Texas. Purdy threw two touchdowns to move his total to 22 this season — the old record was 20 by Todd Bandhauer in 1997.
The Texas game was also Purdy’s 10th consecutive game with a passing touchdown, which ties him with Bandhauer and David Archer for the school record.
Purdy passed for 354 yards, which was his fifth 300-yard game of the season and the eighth of his career — both of which are school records.
The Cyclones have two games left this season — including Kansas next week.
Purdy already owns the highest completion percentage in a season, competing 66 percent of his passes last season as a freshman. Through 10 games, Purdy is completing 67 percent of his passes this season.
Barring injury, Purdy will break multiple records next week.
He’s second in total passing yards with 3,203 behind Seneca Wallace’s 3,245 passing yards in the 2002 season. Purdy’s also second to Wallace in total yards, 3,682-3,462. Purdy has 251 completions this season, which is second behind Sam Richardson’s 254 in 2014.
Last week against Oklahoma, Purdy tied his own record, recording six touchdowns in a game.
“Last week, after the Oklahoma game, we had momentum,” Purdy said. “Even though it didn’t end the way we wanted it to, we still found that momentum and then finishing this game the way we did is huge for the rest of the season.
“These last couple of games are going to be key for us. At the same time, we’re keeping it simple. It’s the next game, and we have a lot of momentum going forward.”
For his career, Purdy is already fourth in Iowa State history with 5,453 passing yards. The record is 9,499 yards set by Bret Meyer in 2007.
Purdy is first in the Big 12 and third in the nation in passing yards, fourth in the nation in total yards, fourth in completions per game, 15th in points responsible for and 18th in completion percentage.
His production has led to other Cyclones breaking records of their own.
Tight end Charlie Kolar is rated as the second-best tight end in the nation according to Pro Football Focus. He has 549 yards receiving this season, which is a new school record. The old record was 530 yards held by Collin Franklin.
Kolar’s seven touchdowns are one shy of tying Iowa State’s school record held by E.J. Bibbs. Purdy found Kolar wide open in the back of the end zone on Saturday for his seventh touchdown.
“Charlie just finds a way to get open and it’s awesome,” Purdy said. “Seeing he was that open, I just knew I had to keep it simple and play catch.”
