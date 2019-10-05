AMES -- Iowa State defensive end Zach Petersen filled in Saturday for JaQuan Bailey, who got injured during the Baylor game.
It didn't surprise head coach Matt Campbell to see Petersen rise to the occasion in the Cyclones' 49-24 victory over TCU.
Petersen recorded six tackles, a forced fumble, a pass breakup and a quarterback hurry with a half-tackle for loss.
“To be honest with you, Zach’s played like that all year,” Campbell said. “There really hasn’t been a dropoff when Zach Petersen comes in. He showed everybody else today how good of a football player he is and certainly the affect and impact he has in a football game for us.”
Petersen’s pursuit of the football is what’s helped separate him.
“It’s our mindset as a defense,” Petersen said. “It’s pursue the ball. Our saying is ‘9-5-9.’ As soon as the ball is in play, nine players within five yards of the ball, 90 percent of the time. That’s our defensive philosophy.”
Iowa State is going to need Petersen to continue to play at a high level given Bailey’s injury status. Campbell said Bailey had surgery on his lower leg – not his knee – on Tuesday.
“He’s going to be out for an extended time,” Campbell said. “He does have a redshirt year available and he’s only played in four games, so there is certainly that possibility. Or he could be back late in the football season and help this football team. I think we’ll play it by ear.”
RUN GAME: Iowa State’s running game has been its bug-a-boo on offense this season.
Saturday, quarterback Brock Purdy was Iowa State’s leading rusher with 12 carries for 102 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Johnnie Lang also had his best game, rushing 16 times for 72 yards and two touchdowns.
“When they overload in the running game, (Purdy) has the ability to take some heat off the running game because he can run the ball,” Campbell said. “At times they did overload and he did run when he needed to. And I really thought Johnnie Lang played a great game – maybe his best game to date, which is really exciting. Johnnie has a lot of potential and ability. He’s practicing at a really consistent rate and showing that on the football field. That’s exciting for all of us.”
How does Campbell evaluate the run game when his quarterback is consistently the team’s leading rusher?
“Most of today’s plays were designed run plays and again I think that’s what’s a huge piece for a mobile quarterback, right?" said Campbell. "He’s got the ability to hand it off or he’s got the ability to pull it and run with the football.
“It gives you a total different dynamic and I think we saw that last year at Oklahoma State when Brock went in, right? He changed the identity of the offense a little bit.”
INJURY UPDATE: Both Tarique Milton and Kene Nwangwu played on Saturday after missing most of the Baylor game. Milton had one catch for 30 yards and Nwangwu had a kick return for 41 yards.
Center Colin Newell didn’t play, but offensive coordinator Tom Manning said on Tuesday he could play if they needed him to. Safety Greg Eisworth got injured in the second half on Saturday and didn’t return to the game, but Campbell said he could have returned if necessary.
