AMES — Four Big 12 programs got new head coaches in the offseason.
Kansas State has easily had the smoothest transition of them all.
Bill Snyder, the only successful coach in Kansas State history, retired after going 5-7 last season. The Wildcats brought in Chris Klieman, who led North Dakota State to four FCS national championships in his five seasons has head coach.
In his nearly one season in Manhattan, Kansas, Klieman has continued that success. He’s led the Wildcats to a bowl-worthy season with a 7-4 overall record and a 4-4 conference record.
Kansas State has beaten TCU, Kansas, Texas Tech and the Wildcats are the only team this season to beat Oklahoma.
“It’s a huge challenge for our football team,” Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell said.
The Cyclones can get to 8-4, which at the end of the day would look better than 7-5.
You have free articles remaining.
“We had eight last year and you’re always looking to improve, so we’d like to get eight this year and finish it out with nine in the bowl game,” offensive tackle Julian Good-Jones said. “So that’s definitely a goal we have, but we have to handle K-State this week.”
FAMILIAR FACES: Klieman’s offensive coordinator is a name Iowa State fans are familiar with — Courtney Messingham. Messingham was Klieman’s offensive coordinator at North Dakota State in 2017 and ‘18 before Klieman brought him to Kansas State.
Messingham was Iowa State’s offensive coordinator in 2012 and ‘13.
The Wildcats average 31 points per game and 382.5 yards per game.
INJURY REPORT: Iowa State receiver Deshaunte Jones left the Kansas game with an apparent shoulder injury early in the fourth quarter.
After monitoring the injury for a couple days, Campbell believes Jones should be fine.
“Deshaunte looks good,” Campbell said. “He was able to work (Sunday) night on the field a little bit, which was really good. I think we really feel positive about his availability for this weekend.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.