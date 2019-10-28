AMES — Iowa State senior defensive end JaQuan Bailey is officially redshirting, head coach Matt Campbell said Monday during the weekly Big 12 teleconference.
Bailey suffered an unspecified leg injury during the Baylor game and later had surgery. Earlier in the month, Bailey was invited to the Hula Bowl senior all-star game, which is returning for the first time since 2008. But Campbell said Bailey will not be accepting that invitation. Instead, he’ll be returning to Ames for a fifth season.
When Campbell initially announced that Bailey had surgery, he left the door cracked open regarding a Bailey return for late this season, but that door is closed with him already having played in four games.
“The best-case scenario is by the time we come back in January or February he’s cleared to lift and do the workout portion of things,” Campbell said. “And then, obviously, hopefully he can roll into spring practice. That’d be really huge for him.
“The plan all along was to make sure that we could do everything in our power to give him a full senior season from winter workouts to spring football and then rolling right into the season. If we can get that done, it’d be a great win for JaQuan.”
Bailey was a second-team All-Big 12 selection last season and a Preseason All-Big 12 selection this season. He came into the 2019 season tied for Iowa State’s all-time career sack record at 18.
