Iowa's Linderbaum is center of attention

INDIANAPOLIS – Tyler Linderbaum takes it all for what it’s worth.
All of the preseason accolades, all of the hype don’t mean a thing to Iowa’s consensus all-American center.
“We haven’t played a game, haven’t done a thing,’’ Linderbaum said while representing Iowa at the recent Big Ten kickoff event.
The third-year starter from Solon, Iowa, was named by the Big Ten as one of 10 players in the conference to watch during the upcoming season, one of the best among the best returning the conference.
Linderbaum’s list of preseason honors and mentions is lengthy, a byproduct of the consistency in his play that led him to be one of three finalists last season for the Rimington Trophy, presented to the top center in college football.
The 6-foot-3, 290-pound Hawkeye has remained humble as the steady stream of recognition has continued.
“I’ve always felt it should be about what you’ve done, not what you might do,’’ Linderbaum said. “Something that comes at the end of the season has a lot more meaning to me than any mention now.’’
Linderbaum was more excited about the opportunity to be one of three Iowa players chosen to attend the Big Ten’s annual preseason event than he is about any of his placements on preseason watch lists.
“To be asked to come here and represent the Hawkeyes, that means something to me,’’ Linderbaum said. “That other stuff, it’s just preseason.’’
Linderbaum credits his ability to take it all in stride with the way he was raised by his family and the teachings of his coaches at Solon.
“I’ve always been a competitive person, but being the youngest, that has a way of humbling you,’’ Linderbaum said.
Those experiences did help him get to where he is at today.
He recalls “playing up’’ on youth sports teams that included his brother, a fifth grader trying to keep up with a group of eighth graders.
“I grew up playing against older guys, did it all the time as a kid,’’ Linderbaum said. “That seemed normal to me and it did help me compete.’’
It also taught him that the end results are more important than the starting point.
“I thrive competing against others. I strive to win,’’ Linderbaum said.
That’s among the reasons Linderbaum discounts the hype.
He chuckled at his inclusion on a list of the top three college football players in the country regardless of position picked by Pro Football Focus earlier this summer.
“That’s not something I ever really think about,’’ Linderbaum said. “I don’t know how an offensive lineman can be third. I don’t know how they come up with stats for that. I guess it’s a cool honor. It is what it is.’’
For now, Linderbaum prefers to concern himself with his role at the core of the Hawkeyes’ offensive line and the development of Iowa’s front five and its depth.
He said the six-game win streak the Hawkeyes carry into the new season means little at this point.
“It’s a new year. We have a lot of pieces to replace,’’ Linderbaum said. “We will have a lot of new faces, players playing different positions. We can’t look into the past. There is a whole new season coming up and a tough opponent right off the bat.’’
With players reporting last Thursday for the start of fall camp, all of that remains a work in progress.
As Iowa starts its work leading up to a Sept. 4 season opener against Indiana at Kinnick Stadium, Linderbaum anchors the Hawkeyes’ starting front five with Jack Plumb and Cody Ince opening fall camp at left tackle and left guard, respectively, and Nick DeJong and Kyler Schott listed at the starters at right tackle and right guard.
The back-ups, from left to right, are Mason Richman, Tyler Elsbury, Matt Fagan, Justin Britt and Connor Colby.
As the work begins, coach Kirk Ferentz said a lot of that is written in pencil.
“I’d be speculating if I understood where everyone is going to fit in,’’ Ferentz said.
There is no doubt where Linderbaum fits.
“It’s a critical position for most teams and certainly in ours. We really believe you want somebody in there who really is capable of doing a lot of things besides blocking well. I don’t know if gets any better than Tyler.’’
Linderbaum senses growth among players in the offensive line group.
“The young guys are doing extremely well,’’ he said. “There are going to be a lot of guys who don’t have much playing time yet who will be starters. They’ve put in a lot of work, but they are here to play football.’’
Ferentz said Linderbaum’s attention to detail and leadership provide an example for those younger Hawkeyes to follow.
“We feel so fortunate that he’s our center right now. He’s a great team leader,’’ Ferentz said. “When I think of an outstanding football player, and there’s an awful lot of them in this conference, he joins that list. It’s like in baseball, it’s really helpful to be strong up the middle.’’