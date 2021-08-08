Iowa's Linderbaum is center of attention

“That’s not something I ever really think about,’’ Linderbaum said. “I don’t know how an offensive lineman can be third. I don’t know how they come up with stats for that. I guess it’s a cool honor. It is what it is.’’

For now, Linderbaum prefers to concern himself with his role at the core of the Hawkeyes’ offensive line and the development of Iowa’s front five and its depth.

He said the six-game win streak the Hawkeyes carry into the new season means little at this point.

“It’s a new year. We have a lot of pieces to replace,’’ Linderbaum said. “We will have a lot of new faces, players playing different positions. We can’t look into the past. There is a whole new season coming up and a tough opponent right off the bat.’’

With players reporting last Thursday for the start of fall camp, all of that remains a work in progress.

As Iowa starts its work leading up to a Sept. 4 season opener against Indiana at Kinnick Stadium, Linderbaum anchors the Hawkeyes’ starting front five with Jack Plumb and Cody Ince opening fall camp at left tackle and left guard, respectively, and Nick DeJong and Kyler Schott listed at the starters at right tackle and right guard.