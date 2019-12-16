Iowa and Iowa State each had players named to the Associated Press All-America football teams Monday.
Three Hawkeye juniors were honored. Keith Duncan is the first-team kicker while offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs and defensive end A.J. Epenesa made the second team.
Duncan, a Lou Groza Award finalist, set Big Ten and Iowa single-season records with 29 field goals, a total that ranks sixth-best all-time in the NCAA. His six field goal attempts against Purdue are an Iowa record, as are his 34 attempts for the season.
For the season, Duncan is 29 of 34 on field goal attempts, including 14 of 18 from 40 yards or more, and 25-for-25 on PATs.
Wirfs was named the Big Ten's Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year and was one of six semifinalists for the Outland Trophy. Epenesa leads Iowa in tackles for loss (13), sacks (9), quarterback pressures (9) and forced fumbles (3).
Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar is on the third team. He is the first Cyclone player named to an All-American team and also earning Academic All-America honors.
Kolar, a sophomore, leads Big 12 tight ends with 48 pass receptions, 675 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. His 675 yards are an Iowa State record for a tight end while his 56.3 yards per game and TD receptions rankk among the top five nationally among FBS tight ends.
No. 1 LSU and No. 2 Ohio State each placed three players on the All-America first team.
Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow of LSU highlights the first-team offense and Heisman finalist Chase Young of Ohio State leads the defense on the teams chosen by a panel of 15 college football poll voters.
The top-ranked Tigers also placed receiver Ja'Marr Chase and cornerback Derek Stingley on the first team. Young was joined on the first team by Ohio State by teammates Wyatt Davis, a guard, and Jeff Okudah, a cornerback. No. 3 Clemson's only first-team All-American was linebacker Isaiah Simmons. No. 4 Oklahoma was represented on the first team by receiver CeeDee Lamb.
