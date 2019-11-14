IOWA CITY – One brings the lightning.
The other delivers the thunder.
Getting their first real opportunities at the college level, receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. and running back Tyler Goodson are working to help bring a spark to the Iowa football offense.
Tracy enters Saturday’s 3 p.m. game against seventh-ranked Minnesota as the Hawkeyes’ fourth-leading receiver. The redshirt freshman has caught 22 passes for 436 yards and a team-best 19.8 yards per reception.
Goodson, a true freshman, is Iowa’s third-leading rusher with 342 yards on 69 carries and is the team’s fifth-leading receiver with 20 catches for gains of 143 yards.
“Those young guys, they’re learning every week,’’ Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley said. “They’re getting better with the experience they’ve gained and over time, they’re only going to get better.’’
Tracy led the Hawkeyes with five receptions in last weekend’s 24-22 loss at Wisconsin and the 130 receiving yards he gained against the Badgers came as part of the most productive game for an Iowa pass catcher in six seasons.
The yards he covered on his receptions were the most recorded by an Iowa player since tight end Jake Ducey caught six passes for 138 yards during a 2013 game at Ohio State and the most by a Hawkeye receiver since Marvin McNutt matched Tracy’s 130 yards in a 2011 game against Michigan State.
“I’m confident in what I’m doing,’’ said Tracy, who has scored on 50- and 75-yard pass plays in the Hawkeyes’ two most recent games. “I feel like I can bring some electricity to the game when I have the ball in my hands. I’ve been working hard to get the details down to make the connection work.’’
Goodson is working to accomplish the same.
He has led the Hawkeyes in rushing in two of Iowa’s last four games and his modest 26 yards at Wisconsin were second on the team to the 44 yards Toren Young rushed for against the Badgers.
“Tyler’s got the right mindset and is figuring things out from one week to the next. Everybody has seen how athletic he is and the further we get into the Big Ten season, he’s learning what this is all about,’’ Stanley said.
“Playing a team like Wisconsin, running can be tough. It’s a physical game, but he’ll be better in the future because of what he’s learning now. He’s a smart kid who understands that and continues to work to get better every week.’’
While Goodson has carved out a niche in the Hawkeye backfield as a pass-catching option as a tailback, moving into the rotation at running back early this season, Tracy has found a home at receiver.
Iowa recruited him out of Decatur Central High School in Indianapolis as an athlete.
“We didn’t know running back or receiver,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said.
“I remember (former Hawkeye and longtime NFL offensive coordinator) Tom Moore was at a practice last year during a bye week. He made a move and we kind of caught eyes after he made that move. The question was what’s he going to end up doing? I think he we’ve got him where he needs to be.’’
The ankle injury suffered by early-season receptions leader Brandon Smith during the fourth quarter of an Oct. 19 game against Purdue has provided Tracy with additional opportunities.
“He’ll be a guy I’ll be talking about in the future, a young player who had the door open a little wider,’’ Ferentz said. “He was playing already, but more reps were incumbent to him just because of the situation. He not only took advantage of that, he’s helped our team.’’
Stanley said Tracy has made progress this season in running routes, creating a growing level of trust that must exist between quarterback and receiver.
“He’s putting himself in the right spots against the right coverages to make those plays,’’ Stanley said. “We’re working to take advantage of that. The right time and right place is so much of it. He showed that last week.’’
The 75-yard touchdown pass Tracy pulled down positioned Iowa within the final margin was the fifth reception of more than 30 yards the 5-foot-11, 200-pound receiver.
Tracy called it a good call at the right time by Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz.
“With the coverage that was set up, it was the right call. I knew it. Nate knew it,’’ Tracy said. “He threw a great pass. All I had to do was catch it. When I get that chance, I’m trying to be electric and make some good things happen.’’
Tracy, who caught one pass in the four games he played a year ago before taking a redshirt season, said that experience has positioned him to do what he’s been able to accomplish this season.
“The snaps I had a year ago, just being on the field and getting an idea of what this is all about, that was big. It helped get me ready for this year,’’ Tracy said. “I’m feeling more comfortable out there every week, doing what I can to make a difference.’’
That, Tracy said, is the ultimate goal.
“I want to be out there, helping the team any way I can,’’ Tracy said. “The more experience I get helps me do that. My job is get ready every week and be ready when it’s time to make something happen.’’
